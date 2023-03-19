Crossroads Collective - Main Bar
2238 N. Farwell Ave.
Milwaukee, WI 53202
RUTA'S
NAANWICH
Kali Chicken
A spicy Indian naanwich featuring roast chicken, hot kali sauce, pickled onions, and cheddar. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare
Chutney Chicken
A naanwich featuring roast chicken, red pepper, green chutney, tomato chutney, and cheddar cheese. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare
Hot Roast Chicken
A spicy naanwich featuring roast chicken, mayo, house-pickled chilies, cilantro, and cheddar. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare
Pulled Pork
A naanwich featuring slow-cooked pork, chili-garlic relish, pickled onions, and cheddar. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare
Cheesewich (v)
A vegetarian friendly naanwich featuring cheddar, roasted red pepper, and chili-garlic relish. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare
The Yogi (ve)
A vegan friendly naanwich featuring chickpeas, green tomato chutney, kale slaw, and pickled cucumber. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare
The Combo
A combo of Ruta's favorites featuring half of any naanwich and a cup of homemade soup. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare
CURRY BOWLS
Chicken Mirchi (gf)
A spicy curry bowl featuring tangy roasted chicken with basmati rice, rainbow salad, kale slaw, turmeric carrots, ajwain radish, tomato chutney, and flaxseed podi. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare
Goa Pork (gf)
A curry bowl featuring savory pot roast with basmati rice, rainbow salad, kale slaw, turmeric carrots, ajwain radish, tomato chutney, and flaxseed podi. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare
Pork Vindaloo (gf)
A spicy curry bowl featuring pork roast with basmati rice, rainbow salad, kale slaw, turmeric carrots, ajwain radish, tomato chutney, and flaxseed podi. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare
Black Eye Pea (ve/ge)
A vegan friendly curry bowl featuring mild & bright black eyed peas with basmati rice, rainbow salad, kale slaw, turmeric carrots, ajwain radish, tomato chutney, and flaxseed podi. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare
Chana Masala (ve/gf)
A spicy vegan friendly curry bowl featuring chickpea with basmati rice, rainbow salad, kale slaw, turmeric carrots, ajwain radish, tomato chutney, and flaxseed podi. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare
Chicken Tikka (gf)
A curry bowl featuring creamy, fragrant roasted chicken with basmati rice, rainbow salad, kale slaw, turmeric carrots, ajwain radish, tomato chutney, and flaxseed podi. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare
SOUP
Tomato Coconut (VG/GF)
A vegan friendly soup featuring creamy tomato and coconut. (GF) NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare
Chunky Lentil Soup (ve/gf)
This chunky lentil soup is vegan, gluten-free and delicious! NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare
DRINKS
MERCH
DIA BOM
Current Specials
Birria Tacos (3)
Three Birria tacos featuring avocado, cotija cheese, and pickled onion.
Birria Ramen Bowl
The Dia Bom Ramen Bowl specials are worth the hype!
Broccoli Tofu Tacos
Chicken Tortilla Ramen
The Dia Bom Ramen Bowl specials are worth the hype!
Papaya Agua Fresca With Strawbeerry Boba
A classic Mexican beverage, Mango Aqua Fresca, is slightly sweet, extremely flavorful, and very fresh. Upgraded beyond your basic Aqua Fresca with the addition of passionfruit boba!
Kushiyaki
Beer Braised Pork Belly
A skewer featuring pork belly confit braised in New Barons All Work and No Play IPA, pickled red onion, and nopales kimchee. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
Jamaican Jerk Chicken
A skewer featuring jerk marinated chicken braised in New Barons beer [Hopped by Ziggy], peppers, and pineapple. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
Chicken Yakitori
A skewer featuring grilled chicken, siracha mayo, kimchee, cucumber, green onion, sesame and special seasoning. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
Red Curry Chicken Skewer
A chicken skewer featuring grilled chicken tossed in red curry, siracha, herb oil, rice seasoning, and cucumber. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
Korean Shortrib
A skewer featuring short rib braised in Gochujang and New Barons beer [Pecan Porter], avocado, and kewpie coleslaw. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
Coconut Red Curry Shrimp
A skewer featuring shrimp marinated in coconut red curry, New Barons beer [Witches Bit], and lemongrass, with avocado, and pickled cucumber. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
Lobster Enchilada Rangoon
A crispy dumpling featuring lobster, mole, and queso crema wrapped in a wonton. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
Togarashi Crusted Shashito Peppers
Shishito peppers crusted with Togarashi seasoning alongside avocado and yuzu. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
Grilled Romaine Salad
A salad featuring grilled romaine, bleu cheese, tomatoes, and hot crispy pork belly topped with New Barons beer dressing [All Work and No Play IPA]. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
Charred Broccoli in Mole
A dish featuring broccoli with mole, pickled cabbage, and tomatoes. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
Bao
Chorizo Bao
Two light bao buns featuring chorizo, onion, queso fresco, yuzu, and avocado. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
Jerk Chicken Bao
Two light bao buns featuring New Barons [Hopped By Ziggy Juicy IPA] Beer braised jerk marinated chicken, pineapple, peppers, and onions. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
Red Curry Chicken Bao
Two light bao buns featuring coconut red curry marinated chicken, scallion, and radish. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
Red Curry Shrimp Bao
Two light bao buns featuring coconut red curry marinated shrimp, scallion, and radish. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
Casuelas De Arroz (Rice Bowls)
Karaage Fried Chicken
A rice bowl featuring fried chicken, kimchee, and pickled cucumber. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
Pork Belly- Mole Rojo
A rice bowl featuring crispy pork belly, pickled onions, avocado, and tomatoes. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
Bowl Korean Short Rib
A rice bowl featuring juicy marinated short rib, kewpie mayo, pickled red cabbage, and avocado. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
Sides
Nopales Kimchee
Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish of salted and fermented vegetables. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
Togarashi Rice
NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter.
Cholula Crispy Potatoes
NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter
EGG & FLOUR
PASTA
Pasta of the Week: Caprese Rigatoni
This Egg & Flour special of the week is only available through Sunday, March 19th and features house-made Rigatoni noodles, pesto cream, cherry tomatoes, burrata, pistachios, herbs, parmesan and balsamic.
Carbonara
A pasta dish featuring bucatini noodles with egg yolk, bacon, chives, parmesan and black pepper. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg
Lobster Friday
This Egg & Flour special is available only on Friday's and features house made rigatoni noodles, lobster, cheese sauce, bread crumbs and chives. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg
Side Bread
A Black Shoe bakery baguette with roasted garlic butter. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg
Meatballs
Two of Egg and Flour's signature meatballs. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg
SALAD/BREAD
E&F Greens
A salad featuring tomato, onion, crouton, and carrot in your choice of a creamy parmesan dressing or balsamic vinaigrette. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg
Caprese
A salad featuring burrata, tomato, pesto crushed nuts and parmesan in a Balsamic vinaigrette. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg
Caesar Salad
A salad featuring romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons, and lemon juice in a signature Caesar dressing. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg
Bread & Buratta
A Black Shoe bakery baguette with a 4 oz Burrata, pesto and parmesan. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg
Side Bread
A Black Shoe bakery baguette with roasted garlic butter. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg
Fresh Take n' Make Pasta
Shells (Raw)
$3.00 per portion. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg
Papardelle (Raw)
$3.00 per portion. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg
Campanelli (Raw)
$3.00 per portion. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg
Bucatini (Raw)
$3.00 per portion. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg
Tuesday Only Sandwich
COCKTAILS
Brunch Cocktails
Six Points Bloody Mary
TITO'S VODKA, HOUSEMADE BLOODY MIX, FIXINS. SERVED WITH A CHASER OF POTOSI PILSNER. GARNISHED WITH BASIL, SPICY PICKLE, OLIVES, PICKLED CARROTS, PEPORONI, AND FRESH MOZZARELLA!
Passionfruit Beermosa
LAKEFRONT WISCONSINITE, FRESH OJ, GIFFARD PASSION FRUIT
Ruby Red Mimosa
CAVA, GIFFARD RASPBERRY LIQUEUR, RUBY RED GRAPEFRUIT JUICE
Classic Mimosa
CAVA AND ORANGE JUICE
BEER & HARD SELTZER
Tap Beer
NA BEVERAGES
Fountain Soda
Juice and Lemonade
Bottled NA
Drip Coffee
Hot Tea
PHARMACY RETAIL
Retail
House Bitters
“traditionally an alcoholic preparation flavored with botanical matter for a bitter or bittersweet flavor”. Originally developed as patent medicines, but are currently sold as digestifs, sometimes with herbal properties. Sold in 2oz amber bitters bottles.
House Infusions
Base spirits infusion to be used for at home cocktail making/experimenting. Sold in 12oz Glass Bottle (heat sealed).
House Tinctures
“a medicine made by dissolving a drug in alcohol” typically an extract of plant or animal material infused in a neutral grain spirit at a high concentration.
ST. PATRICK'S WEEK
Pharmacy Bar - Chlorophyll Me - Alcoholic Shot
Pharmacy's House infused green tea gin, peach liqueur, chlorophyll.
Pharmacy Bar - Irish Wake [Up] - Alcoholic Cocktail
Jameson Cold Brew & Irish Whiskey, Pineapple, Mint, Scrappy's Chocolate Bitters from Pharmacy Bar.
The Counter Day - Liquid Luck - NA Cocktail
Light and green: notes of mint, basil, yuzu, and lime with a complex herbal finish from The Counter Day Bar. Non-Alcoholic.
Scratch Ice Cream - Cereal Milk and Marshmallow
A special St. Patrick's Day special featuring cereal milk ice cream, lucky colored marshmallows, and gold dust from Scratch Ice Cream.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Crossroads Collective, Milwaukee’s foodiest food hall, is home to nine small, local restaurants.
2238 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202