Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crossroads Collective - Main Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2238 N. Farwell Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

RUTA'S

NAANWICH

All bowls include basmati rice, rainbow salad, kale slaw, turmeric carrots, ajwain radish, tomato chutney, and flaxseed podi. NA Pairing Suggestion from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare
Kali Chicken

Kali Chicken

$15.00

A spicy Indian naanwich featuring roast chicken, hot kali sauce, pickled onions, and cheddar. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare

Chutney Chicken

Chutney Chicken

$14.00

A naanwich featuring roast chicken, red pepper, green chutney, tomato chutney, and cheddar cheese. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare

Hot Roast Chicken

Hot Roast Chicken

$14.00

A spicy naanwich featuring roast chicken, mayo, house-pickled chilies, cilantro, and cheddar. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$15.00

A naanwich featuring slow-cooked pork, chili-garlic relish, pickled onions, and cheddar. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare

Cheesewich (v)

Cheesewich (v)

$13.00

A vegetarian friendly naanwich featuring cheddar, roasted red pepper, and chili-garlic relish. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare

The Yogi (ve)

The Yogi (ve)

$14.00

A vegan friendly naanwich featuring chickpeas, green tomato chutney, kale slaw, and pickled cucumber. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare

The Combo

The Combo

$13.00

A combo of Ruta's favorites featuring half of any naanwich and a cup of homemade soup. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare

CURRY BOWLS

All bowls include basmati rice, rainbow salad, kale slaw, turmeric carrots, ajwain radish, tomato chutney, and flaxseed podi
Chicken Mirchi (gf)

Chicken Mirchi (gf)

$16.00

A spicy curry bowl featuring tangy roasted chicken with basmati rice, rainbow salad, kale slaw, turmeric carrots, ajwain radish, tomato chutney, and flaxseed podi. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare

Goa Pork (gf)

Goa Pork (gf)

$17.00

A curry bowl featuring savory pot roast with basmati rice, rainbow salad, kale slaw, turmeric carrots, ajwain radish, tomato chutney, and flaxseed podi. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare

Pork Vindaloo (gf)

Pork Vindaloo (gf)

$17.00Out of stock

A spicy curry bowl featuring pork roast with basmati rice, rainbow salad, kale slaw, turmeric carrots, ajwain radish, tomato chutney, and flaxseed podi. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare

Black Eye Pea (ve/ge)

Black Eye Pea (ve/ge)

$15.00

A vegan friendly curry bowl featuring mild & bright black eyed peas with basmati rice, rainbow salad, kale slaw, turmeric carrots, ajwain radish, tomato chutney, and flaxseed podi. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare

Chana Masala (ve/gf)

Chana Masala (ve/gf)

$15.00

A spicy vegan friendly curry bowl featuring chickpea with basmati rice, rainbow salad, kale slaw, turmeric carrots, ajwain radish, tomato chutney, and flaxseed podi. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare

Chicken Tikka (gf)

Chicken Tikka (gf)

$16.00

A curry bowl featuring creamy, fragrant roasted chicken with basmati rice, rainbow salad, kale slaw, turmeric carrots, ajwain radish, tomato chutney, and flaxseed podi. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare

SOUP

Tomato Coconut (VG/GF)

Tomato Coconut (VG/GF)

$4.50+Out of stock

A vegan friendly soup featuring creamy tomato and coconut. (GF) NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare

Chunky Lentil Soup (ve/gf)

Chunky Lentil Soup (ve/gf)

$4.00

This chunky lentil soup is vegan, gluten-free and delicious! NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Tortoise and the Hare

SWEETS

Cookie

Cookie

$2.50

Ginger Molasses, baked fresh daily.

DRINKS

ayurvedic infusion with ginger, turmeric, honey, lemon & healing spices
ImmuniTEA

ImmuniTEA

$5.00

Immunitea Hot OR Iced: Housemade elixir with ginger, turmeric, lemon and spices. Caffeine, sugar and Dairy free”.

Lassi Mango Cardamom

Lassi Mango Cardamom

$7.00

A fruity yogurt drink featuring mango and cardamom.

Lassi Rose

$7.00

MERCH

Cookbook

Cookbook

$19.99Out of stock

Amazon Best-seller 5 Spices, 50 Dishes. Signed copy

Sticker

Sticker

$1.00

designed in-house! Mother Goddess Durga (orange) or God of Love Krishna (pink)

DIA BOM

Current Specials

Birria Tacos (3)

Birria Tacos (3)

$9.50

Three Birria tacos featuring avocado, cotija cheese, and pickled onion.

Birria Ramen Bowl

Birria Ramen Bowl

$16.00

The Dia Bom Ramen Bowl specials are worth the hype!

Broccoli Tofu Tacos

Broccoli Tofu Tacos

$9.00
Chicken Tortilla Ramen

Chicken Tortilla Ramen

$15.00

The Dia Bom Ramen Bowl specials are worth the hype!

Papaya Agua Fresca With Strawbeerry Boba

Papaya Agua Fresca With Strawbeerry Boba

$8.50Out of stock

A classic Mexican beverage, Mango Aqua Fresca, is slightly sweet, extremely flavorful, and very fresh. Upgraded beyond your basic Aqua Fresca with the addition of passionfruit boba!

Kushiyaki

Beer Braised Pork Belly

Beer Braised Pork Belly

$14.00

A skewer featuring pork belly confit braised in New Barons All Work and No Play IPA, pickled red onion, and nopales kimchee. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$12.00

A skewer featuring jerk marinated chicken braised in New Barons beer [Hopped by Ziggy], peppers, and pineapple. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

Chicken Yakitori

Chicken Yakitori

$11.00

A skewer featuring grilled chicken, siracha mayo, kimchee, cucumber, green onion, sesame and special seasoning. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

Red Curry Chicken Skewer

Red Curry Chicken Skewer

$11.00

A chicken skewer featuring grilled chicken tossed in red curry, siracha, herb oil, rice seasoning, and cucumber. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

Korean Shortrib

Korean Shortrib

$17.00

A skewer featuring short rib braised in Gochujang and New Barons beer [Pecan Porter], avocado, and kewpie coleslaw. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

Coconut Red Curry Shrimp

Coconut Red Curry Shrimp

$14.00

A skewer featuring shrimp marinated in coconut red curry, New Barons beer [Witches Bit], and lemongrass, with avocado, and pickled cucumber. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

Lobster Enchilada Rangoon

Lobster Enchilada Rangoon

$21.00

A crispy dumpling featuring lobster, mole, and queso crema wrapped in a wonton. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

Togarashi Crusted Shashito Peppers

Togarashi Crusted Shashito Peppers

$9.00

Shishito peppers crusted with Togarashi seasoning alongside avocado and yuzu. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

Grilled Romaine Salad

Grilled Romaine Salad

$12.00

A salad featuring grilled romaine, bleu cheese, tomatoes, and hot crispy pork belly topped with New Barons beer dressing [All Work and No Play IPA]. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

Charred Broccoli in Mole

Charred Broccoli in Mole

$9.00

A dish featuring broccoli with mole, pickled cabbage, and tomatoes. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

Bao

Chorizo Bao

Chorizo Bao

$9.00

Two light bao buns featuring chorizo, onion, queso fresco, yuzu, and avocado. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

Jerk Chicken Bao

Jerk Chicken Bao

$9.00

Two light bao buns featuring New Barons [Hopped By Ziggy Juicy IPA] Beer braised jerk marinated chicken, pineapple, peppers, and onions. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

Red Curry Chicken Bao

Red Curry Chicken Bao

$10.00

Two light bao buns featuring coconut red curry marinated chicken, scallion, and radish. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

Red Curry Shrimp Bao

Red Curry Shrimp Bao

$10.00

Two light bao buns featuring coconut red curry marinated shrimp, scallion, and radish. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

Casuelas De Arroz (Rice Bowls)

Karaage Fried Chicken

Karaage Fried Chicken

$17.00

A rice bowl featuring fried chicken, kimchee, and pickled cucumber. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

Pork Belly- Mole Rojo

Pork Belly- Mole Rojo

$18.00

A rice bowl featuring crispy pork belly, pickled onions, avocado, and tomatoes. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

Bowl Korean Short Rib

Bowl Korean Short Rib

$19.00

A rice bowl featuring juicy marinated short rib, kewpie mayo, pickled red cabbage, and avocado. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

Sides

Nopales Kimchee

Nopales Kimchee

$4.00

Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish of salted and fermented vegetables. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

Togarashi Rice

Togarashi Rice

$5.00

NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter.

Cholula Crispy Potatoes

Cholula Crispy Potatoes

$8.00

NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Bee and Jupiter

EGG & FLOUR

PASTA

Pasta of the Week: Caprese Rigatoni

Pasta of the Week: Caprese Rigatoni

$17.00

This Egg & Flour special of the week is only available through Sunday, March 19th and features house-made Rigatoni noodles, pesto cream, cherry tomatoes, burrata, pistachios, herbs, parmesan and balsamic.

Carbonara

Carbonara

$16.00

A pasta dish featuring bucatini noodles with egg yolk, bacon, chives, parmesan and black pepper. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg

Lobster Friday

Lobster Friday

$20.00Out of stock

This Egg & Flour special is available only on Friday's and features house made rigatoni noodles, lobster, cheese sauce, bread crumbs and chives. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg

Side Bread

Side Bread

$3.00

A Black Shoe bakery baguette with roasted garlic butter. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg

Meatballs

Meatballs

$6.00

Two of Egg and Flour's signature meatballs. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg

SALAD/BREAD

E&F Greens

E&F Greens

$6.00+

A salad featuring tomato, onion, crouton, and carrot in your choice of a creamy parmesan dressing or balsamic vinaigrette. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg

Caprese

Caprese

$8.00+

A salad featuring burrata, tomato, pesto crushed nuts and parmesan in a Balsamic vinaigrette. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

A salad featuring romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons, and lemon juice in a signature Caesar dressing. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg

Bread & Buratta

Bread & Buratta

$9.00

A Black Shoe bakery baguette with a 4 oz Burrata, pesto and parmesan. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg

Side Bread

Side Bread

$3.00

A Black Shoe bakery baguette with roasted garlic butter. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg

Fresh Take n' Make Pasta

Shells (Raw)

Shells (Raw)

$3.00

$3.00 per portion. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg

Papardelle (Raw)

Papardelle (Raw)

$3.00

$3.00 per portion. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg

Campanelli (Raw)

Campanelli (Raw)

$3.00

$3.00 per portion. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg

Bucatini (Raw)

Bucatini (Raw)

$3.00

$3.00 per portion. Please note: Egg & Flour will call your name once your item is ready. NA pairing from The Counter Day Bar: Goose and the Golden Egg

Tuesday Only Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Balsamic Greens Tomato Pesto Burrata Cheese Parmesan

COCKTAILS

Brunch Cocktails

Six Points Bloody Mary

Six Points Bloody Mary

$10.00

TITO'S VODKA, HOUSEMADE BLOODY MIX, FIXINS. SERVED WITH A CHASER OF POTOSI PILSNER. GARNISHED WITH BASIL, SPICY PICKLE, OLIVES, PICKLED CARROTS, PEPORONI, AND FRESH MOZZARELLA!

Passionfruit Beermosa

Passionfruit Beermosa

$8.00

LAKEFRONT WISCONSINITE, FRESH OJ, GIFFARD PASSION FRUIT

Ruby Red Mimosa

Ruby Red Mimosa

$8.00

CAVA, GIFFARD RASPBERRY LIQUEUR, RUBY RED GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

Classic Mimosa

Classic Mimosa

$8.00

CAVA AND ORANGE JUICE

BEER & HARD SELTZER

Tap Beer

Potosi Czech Style Pilsner 5.5% ABV

$6.00

Lakefront BierzeitGerman-Style Kolsch 4.9%ABV

$6.00

Funkytown Brewery Cuffin Season Irish Red Ale 5.4% ABV

$6.00

Bell's Two Hearted American IPA 7% ABV

$6.00

18th Street Asphodelus Imperial Hazy IPA 8% ABV

$6.00

Brewer's Kitchen Brewery Tolo Tolo Mexican Lager

$6.00

WINE

Sparkling

House Bubbles by the Glass

House Bubbles by the Glass

$8.00

Veuve-Olivier Rose

Angels and Cowboys

$44.00

NA BEVERAGES

Fountain Soda

Coke

Coke

$3.00
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Top Note Ginger Beer

$4.00
Top Note Grapefruit

Top Note Grapefruit

$4.00

Top Note Tonic

$4.00

Juice and Lemonade

Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.00
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.00

Bottled NA

Root Beer

Root Beer

$4.00

IBC CLASSIC ROOT BEER

Drip Coffee

Anondyne Morning Medicine drip coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.00

PHARMACY RETAIL

Retail

House Bitters

$10.00

“traditionally an alcoholic preparation flavored with botanical matter for a bitter or bittersweet flavor”. Originally developed as patent medicines, but are currently sold as digestifs, sometimes with herbal properties. Sold in 2oz amber bitters bottles.

House Infusions

$28.00

Base spirits infusion to be used for at home cocktail making/experimenting. Sold in 12oz Glass Bottle (heat sealed).

House Tinctures

$10.00

“a medicine made by dissolving a drug in alcohol” typically an extract of plant or animal material infused in a neutral grain spirit at a high concentration.

ST. PATRICK'S WEEK

Pharmacy Bar - Chlorophyll Me - Alcoholic Shot

Pharmacy Bar - Chlorophyll Me - Alcoholic Shot

$4.00Out of stock

Pharmacy's House infused green tea gin, peach liqueur, chlorophyll.

Pharmacy Bar - Irish Wake [Up] - Alcoholic Cocktail

Pharmacy Bar - Irish Wake [Up] - Alcoholic Cocktail

$11.00Out of stock

Jameson Cold Brew & Irish Whiskey, Pineapple, Mint, Scrappy's Chocolate Bitters from Pharmacy Bar.

The Counter Day - Liquid Luck - NA Cocktail

The Counter Day - Liquid Luck - NA Cocktail

$12.00

Light and green: notes of mint, basil, yuzu, and lime with a complex herbal finish from The Counter Day Bar. Non-Alcoholic.

Scratch Ice Cream - Cereal Milk and Marshmallow

Scratch Ice Cream - Cereal Milk and Marshmallow

$5.05Out of stock

A special St. Patrick's Day special featuring cereal milk ice cream, lucky colored marshmallows, and gold dust from Scratch Ice Cream.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crossroads Collective, Milwaukee’s foodiest food hall, is home to nine small, local restaurants.

Location

2238 N. Farwell Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

Gallery
Crossroads Collective image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BelAir Cantina - Downer Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2625 N. Downer Ave Milwaukee, WI 53211
View restaurantnext
Pizza Man - Milwaukee
orange starNo Reviews
2597 North Downer Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53211
View restaurantnext
Makk'n' Cheese / Juana Taco
orange starNo Reviews
2911 North Oakland Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53211
View restaurantnext
Harry's Bar & Grill - 3549 N Oakland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3549 N Oakland Ave Shorewood, WI 53211
View restaurantnext
Tavolino - Wine +Pasta + Pizza
orange star4.8 • 89
2315 N Murray Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Collective - Egg and Flour
orange star5.0 • 48
2238 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milwaukee

Tavolino - Wine +Pasta + Pizza
orange star4.8 • 89
2315 N Murray Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall
orange star5.0 • 48
2238 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Collective - Egg and Flour
orange star5.0 • 48
2238 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Collective - Triciclo Peru
orange star5.0 • 48
2238 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Crossroads Collective - Ruta's Vibrant Indian Cafe - Ruta's
orange star5.0 • 48
2238 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
Historic Third Ward
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Bay View
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Bronzeville
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
East Town
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Walker's Point
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Riverwest
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston