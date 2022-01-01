Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall

Milwaukee's Foodiest Happy Hour - Foodie Tasting Package - December 14th

$42.00

December 14th Foodie Tasting Package Available only during Milwaukee's Foodiest Happy Hour events, you can spend your evening exploring all that Crossroads has to offer with our Foodie Tasting Package. While supplies last! Our menu is TBA and includes one cocktail from Pharmacy Bar, five food items from our vendors, a drink from Discourse Coffee and a mini scoop from Scratch Ice Cream! Also featured at Milwaukee's Foodiest Happy Hour December is an outdoor tree lot, free liquor demos, all-night happy hour and live music from DJ Todd! This package is only available for dine-in. This is non-refundable beyond December 7th.