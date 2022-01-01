Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall

48 Reviews

$$

2238 N Farwell Ave

Milwaukee, WI 53202

Order Again

Popular Items

Pasta of the Week: Thanksgiving Mac
Pappardelle
Caesar Salad

SPECIAL EVENTS

Foodie Tasting Package - November 9th

$42.00Out of stock

Available only during Milwaukee's Foodiest Happy Hour events, you can spend your evening exploring all that Crossroads has to offer with our Foodie Tasting Package. While supplies last! Menu: 🍸 Cocktail from Pharmacy Bar 🦃 Cheesy Shells ft. Thanksgiving Stuffing Pasta by Egg & Flour 🍗 Karaage Fried Chicken Rice Bowl by Dia Bom 🍄 Mushroom Pizza Bread by E&F Pizzeria 🥟 Mini Empanada by Triciclo Peru 🍂 Specialty Fall Latte by Discourse Coffee 🍚 Rice & Curry by Ruta's Vibrant Indian Cafe 🍨 4oz of Scratch Salted Caramel Cheesecake Ice Cream

Milwaukee's Foodiest Happy Hour - Foodie Tasting Package - December 14th

$42.00

December 14th Foodie Tasting Package Available only during Milwaukee's Foodiest Happy Hour events, you can spend your evening exploring all that Crossroads has to offer with our Foodie Tasting Package. While supplies last! Our menu is TBA and includes one cocktail from Pharmacy Bar, five food items from our vendors, a drink from Discourse Coffee and a mini scoop from Scratch Ice Cream! Also featured at Milwaukee's Foodiest Happy Hour December is an outdoor tree lot, free liquor demos, all-night happy hour and live music from DJ Todd! This package is only available for dine-in. This is non-refundable beyond December 7th.

PASTA

Pasta of the Week: Thanksgiving Mac

$15.00

The Egg & Flour special of the week features house-made shells, cheddar sauce, sage stuffing breadcrumbs, gravy, fried sage, and fresh parsley. Available through Sunday, November 20th.

Campanelli

$15.00

A pasta dish featuring campanelli noodles in your choice of basil or walnut pesto with parmesan cheese.

Pappardelle

$16.00

A pasta dish featuring pappardelle noodles in Bolognese sauce with parmesan cheese.

Shells

$15.00

A pasta dish featuring shell noodles in E&F house cheese sauce with bacon, bread crumbs, and chives.

Bucatini (Tomato)

$12.00

A pasta dish featuring bucatini noodles in tomato sauce with parmesan cheese.

Bucatini (Cream)

$15.00

A pasta dish featuring bucatini noodles in cream sauce with Grana Padano cheese, black pepper, and chives.

Carbonara

$16.00

A pasta dish featuring bucatini noodles with egg yolk, bacon, chives, parmesan and black pepper.

Lobster Friday

$21.00Out of stock

Lobster Mac Rigatoni Lobster E&F Cheese Sauce Chives Breadcrumbs

Side Bread

$3.00

A Black Shoe bakery baguette with roasted garlic butter.

Meatballs

$6.00

Two of Egg and Flour's signature meatballs.

SALAD/BREAD

E&F Greens

$6.00+

A salad featuring tomato, onion, crouton, and carrot in your choice of a creamy parmesan dressing or balsamic vinaigrette.

Caprese

$8.00+

A salad featuring burrata, tomato, pesto crushed nuts and parmesan in a Balsamic vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

$5.00+

A salad featuring romaine hearts, parmesan, croutons, and lemon juice in a signature Caesar dressing.

Bread & Burrata

$10.00

A Black Shoe bakery baguette with a 4 oz Burrata, pesto and parmesan.

Side Bread

$3.00

A Black Shoe bakery baguette with roasted garlic butter.

Drinks

Acqua Panna Natural Spring Water

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Canned Soda

$2.50

Hot Empanadas

Baked fresh to order, served with greens
#0 Beef

$8.00

A classic Peruvian empanada featuring steak, raisin, black olive, and boiled egg. Served alongside black olive sauce and greens.

#1 Chicken

$8.00

A classic Peruvian empanada featuring shredded chicken, red pepper, green olive, raisin, and boiled egg. Served alongside yellow pepper sauce and greens.

#2 Sweet Potato

$8.00

A Peruvian empanada featuring sweet potato, collard greens, gouda, and parmesan. Served alongside yellow pepper sauce and greens.

#3 Corn & Cheese

$8.00

A Peruvian empanada featuring sweet corn, cilantro, mozzarella, and white cheddar. Served alongside cilantro sauce and greens.

#4 Aji de Gallina

$8.00

A Peruvian empanada featuring shredded chicken, yellow aji pepper, and parmesan. Served alongside yellow aji pepper sauce and greens.

#6 Vegan Soy Chorizo

$8.00

A vegan version of the Peruvian empanada featuring soy chorizo, potato, and red pepper. Served alongside chimichurri and greens.

Curated Combos

This curated combo offers your choice of vegan empanada, a side of greens and a cold can of Inka Cola.
The Peruvian Way

$20.00Out of stock

This curated combo offers the best of Triciclo Peru with your choice of two empanadas, a side of greens, an alfajor cookie, and a cold can of Inka Cola.

The Quick Lunch

$15.00

This curated combo sets you up for success with your choice of empanada, a side of greens, and Alfajor cookie and a house-made Machu Punch drink.

The Vegan

$11.00

This curated combo comes with your choice of vegan empanada, a side of greens and a cold can of Inka Cola.

Drinks

Inka Cola

$3.00Out of stock

A popular Peruvian canned, lemon soda.

Chicha Morada

$4.00

A Peruvian drink featuring Peruvian purple corn, pineapple, cinnamon, clove, and lime.

Machu Punch

$6.00

A Peruvian drink featuring chamomile, lemongrass, ginger, fresh OJ, lemon, lime, pineapple and honey.

Dessert

Alfajor Peruvian Sandwich Cookies

$3.00

A Peruvian sandwich cookie featuring a dulce de leche filling.

Vanilla Flan

$7.00Out of stock

A vanilla flan dessert featuring cinnamon and served in a glass jar.

Key Lime Pie

$7.00Out of stock

This Key Lime Pie dessert features a vanilla cracker crust, whipped cream and is served in a glass jar.

Churros

$8.00

This classic dessert features four cinnamon sugar churros served alongside Dulce De Leche dipping sauce.

Specials

These tacos are filled with plant-based nutrients and featured charred, chopped broccoli, pickled red onion, shashito sauce, yellow chives and yuzu avocado.
Birria Tacos (3)

$9.50

Three Birria tacos featuring avocado, cotija cheese, and pickled onion.

Pork Belly Bao

$10.50

Two light bao buns featuring pork belly, bell peppers, red mole, pickled red onions, and kimchee.

Broccoli Tacos

$9.50

Cheese Curds W Sriacha

$10.50Out of stock

Kushiyaki

Beer Braised Pork Belly

$14.00

A skewer featuring pork belly confit braised in New Barons All Work and No Play IPA, pickled red onion, and nopales kimchee.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken

$12.00

A skewer featuring jerk marinated chicken braised in New Barons beer [Hopped by Ziggy], peppers, and pineapple.

Chicken Yakitori

$11.00

A skewer featuring grilled chicken, siracha mayo, kimchee, cucumber, green onion, sesame and special seasoning.

Red Curry Chicken Skewers

$11.00

A chicken skewer featuring grilled chicken tossed in red curry, siracha , herb oil, rice seasoning, and cucumber.

Korean Shortrib

$17.00

A skewer featuring short rib braised in Gochujang and New Barons beer [Pecan Porter], avocado, and kewpie coleslaw.

Coconut Red Curry Shrimp

$14.00

A skewer featuring shrimp marinated in coconut red curry, New Barons beer [Witches Bit], and lemongrass, with avocado, and pickled cucumber.

Togarashi Crusted Shashito Peppers

$9.00

Shishito peppers crusted with Togarashi seasoning alongside avocado and yuzu.

Lobster Enchilada Rangoon

$21.00

A crispy dumpling featuring lobster, mole, and queso crema wrapped in a wonton.

Grilled Romaine Salad

$12.00Out of stock

A salad featuring grilled romaine, bleu cheese, tomatoes, and hot crispy pork belly topped with New Barons beer dressing [All Work and No Play IPA].

Charred Broccoli in Mole

$9.00

A dish featuring broccoli with mole, pickled cabbage, and tomatoes.

Bao

Chorizo Bao

$9.00

Two light bao buns featuring chorizo, onion, queso fresco, yuzu, and avocado

Jerk Chicken Bao

$9.00

Two light bao buns featuring New Barons [Hopped By Ziggy Juicy IPA] Beer braised jerk marinated chicken, pineapple, peppers, and onions.

Red Curry Chicken Bao

$10.00

Two light bao buns featuring coconut red curry marinated chicken, scallion, and radish.

Red Curry Shrimp Bao

$10.00

Two light bao buns featuring coconut red curry marinated shrimp, scallion, and radish.

Casuelas de Arroz (Rice Bowls)

Karaage Fried Chicken

$17.00

A rice bowl featuring fried chicken, kimchee, and pickled cucumber.

Pork Belly- Mole Rojo

$18.00

A rice bowl featuring crispy pork belly, pickled onions, avocado, and tomatoes.

Korean Short Rib Bowl

$19.00

A rice bowl featuring juicy marinated short rib, kewpie mayo, pickled red cabbage, and avocado.

Sides

Nopales Kimchee

$4.00

Togarashi Rice

$5.00

Cholula Crispy Potatoes

$8.00

Desserts

Churro Bao with Strawberries

$7.00

Pineapple Yakitori

$6.00Out of stock

Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50Out of stock

Specials

Wing Plate

$14.00Out of stock

Thursdays & Sundays Only This two-day-per-week special includes eight quality wings, a side of fries and a side of ranch or blue cheese. Saucy: Mild Buffalo, Hot Buffalo or Honey Molasses BBQ or Dry Rub: Smoky Rub, Nashville Hot or Extra Hot Nashville

Handhelds

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.00

A spicy chicken sandwich featuring crispy chicken thighs, Nashville hot oil, Calabrian chili, pimento cheese, crunchy veggies, pickles and Nashville dust.

HotWax Burger

$14.00

A classic burger featuring a double smash patty, Cooper sharp cheese, caramelized onion, burger sauce, and pickles in between a Martin's potato bun.

Naked Chicken

$12.00

A chicken sandwich featuring griddled chicken thighs, smoky rub, chipotle mayo, crunchy veggies, tomato, and shaved onion.

The Meat & Co Lunch Box

$13.00Out of stock

A sandwich featuring griddled mortadella, sharp white cheddar, Dijon slaw, Zapps voodoo chips and Dukes mayo.

Tenders

$13.00

Four hand-breaded tenders tossed in any of our house sauce, you can also enjoy them plain or with our house sauce on the side. Served with homemade ranch or bleu cheese, carrots and celery.

HotWax Skinny Burger

$11.00

A classic burger featuring a single smash patty, Cooper sharp cheese, caramelized onion, burger sauce, and pickles in between a Martin's potato bun.

Bacon Jam Dog

$13.00

A classic hot dog featuring a spiral cut fried dog, pickled onion, mustard, and bacon jam.

Add A Side

Pimento Cheese

$9.00

A delightful spread featuring Calabrian chili pimento cheese, water crackers, celery, and carrots, and a seasonal accompaniment.

Fries

$6.00

A bed of crispy potatoes served with choice of two house sauces. A whole 1/3 pound of goodness.

Smoky Potato Salad

$6.00

A tasty potato salad featuring golden potatoes, bacon, green onion, smoky rub, sharp cheddar and sour cream dressing.

Cauliflower

$8.00

Delicious garlic roasted cauliflower featuring gremolata breadcrumbs and green goddess dressing.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Unlike food courts or a public market, Crossroads Collective is a Food Hall, offering local, made from scratch options from eight individual vendors, as well as two bars. Open daily for pick-up, curbside, delivery and walk-in's beginning at 11AM!

Website

Location

2238 N Farwell Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Directions

