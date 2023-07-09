  • Home
A map showing the location of Crossroads Cookery 117 East Dewey AvenueView gallery

Crossroads Cookery 117 East Dewey Avenue

review star

No reviews yet

117 East Dewey Avenue

Sapulpa, OK 74066

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

Soda

$1.95

Iced Tea

$1.95

Route 66 Soda

$2.95

Brunch

Main

Biscuits N' Gravy

$10.95

Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

Brunch Burger

$11.95

Crab Cakes

$20.95

Loaded Toast

$11.95

Seasonal Hash

$11.95

Coffee/Drinks

Latte

$6.00

Americano

$4.00

Espresso Martini

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Drip

$3.50

Tea

$4.00

Fountain

$1.95

BRUNCH BAR------ alcoholic

Beer- 14oz

Beer- large

Waffles

Chicken N' Waffles

$15.95

The Classic

$9.95

The Ham & Egg

$12.95

A La Carte

2 Eggs

$3.95

Bacon

$2.95

Toast

$1.95

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.95

Brunch Bar

Mimosa

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Edna's Lunch Box

$7.00

Mule

$7.00

Espresso Martini

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Pimm's Cup

$8.00

Cappelletti Spritz

$9.00

French 75

$9.00

Lunch

Main

CFS Sandy

$11.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Chickpea Salad Sandwich

$10.95

Firebird 2.0

$12.95

Grilled Cheese Combo

$10.95

Okla Smash Burger

$10.95

Tuna Melt

$9.95

Special

$12.95

Coffee/Drinks

Latte

$6.00

Americano

$4.00

Espresso Martini

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Drip

$3.50

Tea

$4.00

Fountain

$1.95

Coffee Bag

$18.00

Soup/Salad

Chickpea Salad

$9.95

Cookery Chicken Salad

$9.95

Garden Greens

$8.95

Ho Sum Salad

$9.95

Its Greek to Me Salad

$8.95

Soup De Jour

Tomato Bisque

Tuna Salad

$9.95

Wedge Salad

$9.95

Kids Meals

Cheeseburger

$7.95

Chicken Strips

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Sides

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$5.95

Fingerling Potatoes

$5.95

Roasted Heritage Carrots

$5.95

Chips

$5.95

Okra

$5.95

Veggie Medley

$5.95

Fries

$5.95

Dinner

Main

Chicken Dinner

$17.95

KC Strip - Meat Me At the Crossroads

$27.95

Okla Smash Burger

$10.95

Pig Pen

$16.95

Ribeye - Meat Me At the Crossroads

$29.95

Shrimp Frites

$18.95

Sirloin - Meat Me At the Crossroads

$18.95

Special

$19.95

State Dinner

$18.95

Steak Board

$139.00

Succotash

$15.95

Coffee/Drinks

Latte

$6.00

Americano

$4.00

Espresso Martini

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Drip

$3.50

Tea

$4.00

Fountain

$1.95

Soup/Salad

Cookery Chicken Salad

$9.95

Garden Greens

$7.95

Its Greek to Me

$7.95

Soup De Jour

$8.95

Tomato Bisque

$7.95

Wedge Salad

$9.95

Appetizer

Brussels Sprouts

$7.95

Empandas

$8.95

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

Spinach Artichoke Dio

$8.95

Sides

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$5.95

Fingerling Potatoes

$5.95

Roasted Heritage Carrots

$5.95

Veggie Medley

$5.95

Okra

$5.95

Fries

$5.95

Kids

Cheeseburger

$7.95

Chicken Strips

$7.95

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Dessert

Fruit Dessert

$8.95

Chocolate Dessert

$8.95

Happy Hour

HH Food

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.95

Cheese Curds

$7.95

Friend Mushrooms

$7.95

Fried Pickles

$7.95

Oklahoma Smash Burger

$10.95

HH Coffee/Drinks

Latte

$6.00

Americano

$4.00

Espresso Martini

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Drip

$3.50

Tea

$4.00

Fountain

HH Beer

14 oz HH Crossroads White Ale

$3.00

20 oz HH Crossroads White Ale

$4.00

HH Cocktails

HH Old Fashioned

$5.00

HH Daquiri

$5.00

HH Wine

HH Folly of the Beast Chardonnay

$3.50

HH Juggernaut Pinot Noir

$3.50

HH Opera Prima Brut

$2.50

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Single Scoop

$4.00

Double Scoop

$7.00

Triple Scoop

$9.00

Additional topping

$0.50

Additional syrup

$0.50

Waffle Cone

$1.00

Flavored Cone

$2.00

Milkshakes

Shake

$8.00

Specialty Shake

$10.00

Pastries

Cookie

$3.00

Scone

$4.00

Brownie/Blondie

$5.00

Cake - Slice

$6.00

Muffin

$4.00

Gluten Free Muffin

$6.00

Small Cupcake

$3.50

Large Cupcake

$4.00

Nougat

Nougat

$3.00

Route 66 Soda

Route 66 Soda

$3.00

Alcoholic Beverages

Beer

14 oz Dead Armadillo

$6.00

20 oz Dead Armadillo

$8.00

14 oz Coors Light

$4.00

20 oz Coors Light

$6.00

14 oz Miller Light

$4.00

20 oz Miller Light

$6.00

14 oz Modelo

$4.00

20 oz Modelo

$6.00

14 oz Rotating Stout - Iron Monk Milk Stout

$6.00

20 oz Rotating Stout - Iron Monk Milk Stout

$8.00

14 oz Crossroads Ale

$6.00

20 oz Crossroads Ale

$8.00

14 oz Cabin Boys Bearded Theologian

$7.00

20 oz Cabin Boys Bearded Theologian

$9.00

14 oz Sierra Hazy IPA

$6.00

20 oz Sierra Hazy IPA

$8.00

14 oz Seasonal - Fat Toad

$7.00

20 oz Seasonal - Fat Toad

$9.00

14 oz Rotating Cider - Pineapple

$6.00

20 oz Rotating Cider - Pineapple

$8.00

Anthem

$5.00

Asahi

$7.00

Black Apple Hibiscus

$5.00

Guiness

$6.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Sapporo Light

$5.00

Topo Chico Ranch Water

$5.00

Tsing Tao

$5.00

Welltown Berry Bliss

$5.00

Classic Cocktails

Air Mail

$8.00

Alexander

$7.00

Americano

$7.00

Apple Martini

$6.00

Avenue

$9.00

Aviation

$9.00

Bamboo

$8.00

Bees Knees

$7.00

Belmont

$8.00

Bijou

$9.00

Blinker

$9.00

Bloody and Sand

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Boardwalk

$8.00

Boulevardier

$8.00

Bronx

$8.00

Brooklyn

$8.00

Brown Derby

$7.00

Caipirinha

$8.00

Champagne Cobbler

$8.00

Champagne Cocktail

$7.00

Champs-Elysees

$9.00

Church

$9.00

Claridge

$8.00

Clover Club

$9.00

Corn 'n Oil

$9.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$7.00

Daiquiri

$9.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$7.00

Death in the Afternoon

$10.00

El Diablo

$8.00

First Blood

$8.00

Fox River

$8.00

French 75

$8.00

Gibson

$8.00

Gimlet

$7.00

Gin Basil Smash

$8.00

Goodbye

$8.00

Greenpoint

$9.00

Greyhound

$6.00

Gypsy

$9.00

Hemingway Daiquiri

$9.00

Hi Ladies

$8.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Hurricane

$8.00

Imposter

$8.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

Italian Soda

$8.00

Jack Rose

$8.00

Japanese

$9.00

Jasmine

$9.00

Julius Orange

$10.00

Last Word

$9.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Lions Tail

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$7.00

Madras

$7.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$8.00

Margarita

$8.00

Martinez

$9.00

Martini

$8.00

Mexican Firing Squad

$8.00

Midori Sour

$7.00

Milk Punch

$9.00

Millionaire

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mint Julep

$7.00

Mojito

$8.00

Moscow Mule

$7.00

Mudslide

$8.00

Mule

$7.00

Naked & Famous

$9.00

Negroni

$9.00

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$9.00

Oceanside

$8.00

Old Fashioned

$7.00

Paloma

$8.00

Pan American Clipper

$8.00

Party Killer

$8.00

Pegu Club

$8.00

Penicillin

$9.00

Persephone

$9.00

Pimms Cup

$9.00

Pina Colada

$9.00

Pisco Sour

$8.00

Port Au Prince

$9.00

Ramos Gin Fizz

$10.00

Rob Roy

$8.00

Sazerac

$8.00

Scofflaw

$8.00

Screwdriver

$6.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Self Starter

$9.00

Sex on the Beach

$8.00

Sherry Cobbler

$8.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Signature Cocktails

Singapore Sling

$9.00

Skin Diver

$9.00

Southside

$8.00

Stinger

$9.00

Suburban

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tokyo Tea

$8.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Trap Card

$8.00

Trinidad Sour

$9.00

Tuxedo

$8.00

Vesper

$8.00

Ward 8

$8.00

Whiskey Smash

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Lady

$8.00

White Lion

$8.00

White Russian

$7.00

Yokohama

$8.00

House Cocktails

Camp-Fire Talks

$10.00

Flower Power

$9.00

Garden Grown

$9.00

House Infused ABCD

$10.00

Jamaican Spiced Rum Punch

$8.00

Pocket Full of Sunshine

$9.00

Liquor

TLC

$5.00

Rihei

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Svedka

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

1000 Generations Shochu

$7.00

Haku

$7.00

Jikuya Shochu

$7.00

Royal Gate

$5.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Roku

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Don Q

$5.00

Puerto Angel Anejo

$7.00

Tiki Lovers Pineapple

$7.00

Brugal Anejo

$7.00

Cimarron Blanco

$5.00

La Gritona

$7.00

Heradurra

$7.00

Mi Campo

$7.00

Evan Williams

$5.00

Woodford

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Old Overholt

$5.00

Crown Royal

$6.00

Famous Grouse

$7.00

Isle Of Skye

$7.00

Glenlivet

$9.00

Jameson

$6.00

Powers

$6.00

Toki

$7.00

Nobushi

$9.00

Kamiki

$11.00

Ansac

$5.00

Fabuloso

$6.00

Choya Plum Wine

$7.00

Oka Yuzu Liqeuer

$7.00

Kalani Coconut

$7.00

Rothman Peach

$7.00

Jumping Goat Coffee

$7.00

Herbsaint Absinthe

$10.00

Chambord

$7.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Passoa Passionfruit

$7.00

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$7.00

Midori

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Fuki Plum Wine

$9.00

Choya Umeshu

$7.00

Wine

Juggernaut Pinot Noir

$7.00

Decoy Merlot

$9.00

Cataclysm Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00

House of Brown Red Blend

$8.00

Folly of the Beast Chardonnay

$7.00

Ottos Constant Dream Sauv Vlanc

$9.00

Hugl Gruner Veltliner

$9.00

Debts and Lessons Riesling

$9.00

Opera Prima

$5.00

Summer Water Rose

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

117 East Dewey Avenue, Sapulpa, OK 74066

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

