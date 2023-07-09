Crossroads Cookery 117 East Dewey Avenue
117 East Dewey Avenue
Sapulpa, OK 74066
Non Alcoholic Beverages
Brunch
Main
Coffee/Drinks
Brunch Bar
Lunch
Main
Coffee/Drinks
Soup/Salad
Sides
Dinner
Main
Coffee/Drinks
Soup/Salad
Sides
Happy Hour
HH Food
HH Coffee/Drinks
HH Cocktails
Ice Cream
Ice Cream
Milkshakes
Pastries
Nougat
Route 66 Soda
Alcoholic Beverages
Beer
14 oz Dead Armadillo
$6.00
20 oz Dead Armadillo
$8.00
14 oz Coors Light
$4.00
20 oz Coors Light
$6.00
14 oz Miller Light
$4.00
20 oz Miller Light
$6.00
14 oz Modelo
$4.00
20 oz Modelo
$6.00
14 oz Rotating Stout - Iron Monk Milk Stout
$6.00
20 oz Rotating Stout - Iron Monk Milk Stout
$8.00
14 oz Crossroads Ale
$6.00
20 oz Crossroads Ale
$8.00
14 oz Cabin Boys Bearded Theologian
$7.00
20 oz Cabin Boys Bearded Theologian
$9.00
14 oz Sierra Hazy IPA
$6.00
20 oz Sierra Hazy IPA
$8.00
14 oz Seasonal - Fat Toad
$7.00
20 oz Seasonal - Fat Toad
$9.00
14 oz Rotating Cider - Pineapple
$6.00
20 oz Rotating Cider - Pineapple
$8.00
Anthem
$5.00
Asahi
$7.00
Black Apple Hibiscus
$5.00
Guiness
$6.00
Miller High Life
$4.00
Sapporo Light
$5.00
Topo Chico Ranch Water
$5.00
Tsing Tao
$5.00
Welltown Berry Bliss
$5.00
Classic Cocktails
Air Mail
$8.00
Alexander
$7.00
Americano
$7.00
Apple Martini
$6.00
Avenue
$9.00
Aviation
$9.00
Bamboo
$8.00
Bees Knees
$7.00
Belmont
$8.00
Bijou
$9.00
Blinker
$9.00
Bloody and Sand
$8.00
Bloody Mary
$7.00
Boardwalk
$8.00
Boulevardier
$8.00
Bronx
$8.00
Brooklyn
$8.00
Brown Derby
$7.00
Caipirinha
$8.00
Champagne Cobbler
$8.00
Champagne Cocktail
$7.00
Champs-Elysees
$9.00
Church
$9.00
Claridge
$8.00
Clover Club
$9.00
Corn 'n Oil
$9.00
Corpse Reviver #2
$10.00
Cosmopolitan
$7.00
Daiquiri
$9.00
Dark 'N Stormy
$7.00
Death in the Afternoon
$10.00
El Diablo
$8.00
First Blood
$8.00
Fox River
$8.00
French 75
$8.00
Gibson
$8.00
Gimlet
$7.00
Gin Basil Smash
$8.00
Goodbye
$8.00
Greenpoint
$9.00
Greyhound
$6.00
Gypsy
$9.00
Hemingway Daiquiri
$9.00
Hi Ladies
$8.00
Hot Toddy
$7.00
Hurricane
$8.00
Hurricane
$8.00
Hurricane
$8.00
Imposter
$8.00
Irish Coffee
$8.00
Italian Soda
$8.00
Jack Rose
$8.00
Japanese
$9.00
Jasmine
$9.00
Julius Orange
$10.00
Last Word
$9.00
Lemon Drop
$7.00
Lions Tail
$8.00
Long Island Iced Tea
$7.00
Madras
$7.00
Mai Tai
$8.00
Manhattan
$8.00
Margarita
$8.00
Martinez
$9.00
Martini
$8.00
Mexican Firing Squad
$8.00
Midori Sour
$7.00
Milk Punch
$9.00
Millionaire
$9.00
Mimosa
$6.00
Mint Julep
$7.00
Mojito
$8.00
Moscow Mule
$7.00
Mudslide
$8.00
Mule
$7.00
Naked & Famous
$9.00
Negroni
$9.00
Oaxaca Old Fashioned
$9.00
Oceanside
$8.00
Old Fashioned
$7.00
Old Fashioned
$7.00
Paloma
$8.00
Pan American Clipper
$8.00
Party Killer
$8.00
Pegu Club
$8.00
Penicillin
$9.00
Persephone
$9.00
Pimms Cup
$9.00
Pina Colada
$9.00
Pisco Sour
$8.00
Port Au Prince
$9.00
Ramos Gin Fizz
$10.00
Rob Roy
$8.00
Rob Roy
$9.00
Sazerac
$8.00
Sazerac
$8.00
Scofflaw
$8.00
Screwdriver
$6.00
Sea Breeze
$7.00
Self Starter
$9.00
Sex on the Beach
$8.00
Sherry Cobbler
$8.00
Sidecar
$8.00
Sidecar
$7.00
Singapore Sling
$9.00
Skin Diver
$9.00
Southside
$8.00
Stinger
$9.00
Suburban
$9.00
Tequila Sunrise
$7.00
Tokyo Tea
$8.00
Tom Collins
$7.00
Tom Collins
$7.00
Trap Card
$8.00
Trinidad Sour
$9.00
Tuxedo
$8.00
Vesper
$8.00
Ward 8
$8.00
Whiskey Smash
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$8.00
Whiskey Sour
$7.00
White Lady
$8.00
White Lion
$8.00
White Russian
$7.00
Yokohama
$8.00
TLC
$5.00
Rihei
$6.00
Titos
$6.00
Svedka
$6.00
Grey Goose
$7.00
1000 Generations Shochu
$7.00
Haku
$7.00
Jikuya Shochu
$7.00
Royal Gate
$5.00
Hendricks
$7.00
Roku
$7.00
Tanqueray
$7.00
Don Q
$5.00
Puerto Angel Anejo
$7.00
Tiki Lovers Pineapple
$7.00
Brugal Anejo
$7.00
Cimarron Blanco
$5.00
La Gritona
$7.00
Heradurra
$7.00
Mi Campo
$7.00
Evan Williams
$5.00
Woodford
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$6.00
Makers Mark
$6.00
Old Overholt
$5.00
Crown Royal
$6.00
Famous Grouse
$7.00
Isle Of Skye
$7.00
Glenlivet
$9.00
Jameson
$6.00
Powers
$6.00
Toki
$7.00
Nobushi
$9.00
Kamiki
$11.00
Ansac
$5.00
Fabuloso
$6.00
Choya Plum Wine
$7.00
Oka Yuzu Liqeuer
$7.00
Kalani Coconut
$7.00
Rothman Peach
$7.00
Jumping Goat Coffee
$7.00
Herbsaint Absinthe
$10.00
Chambord
$7.00
Cointreau
$7.00
Passoa Passionfruit
$7.00
Lazzaroni Amaretto
$7.00
Midori
$6.00
Campari
$7.00
Fuki Plum Wine
$9.00
Choya Umeshu
$7.00
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
