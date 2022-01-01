Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crossroads 78 North Ave

review star

No reviews yet

78 North Avenue

Garwood, NJ 07027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

For The Table

Jalapeño Poppers

$14.00

Voodoo Shrimp

$16.00

Calamari

$18.00

Lobster Tacos

$20.00

Pizzas

$12.00

Loaded Tots

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$15.00

Cauliflower Bites

$14.00

Wings

$15.00

Pretzel Rolls

$14.00

Mozzarella Moons

$14.00

Chicken Fingers

$14.00

Bavarian Pretzel

$12.00

Salad & Soup

Caesar

$12.00

Arugula

$12.00

Warm Corn Salad

$14.00

Soup De Jour

$12.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Cheesesteak

$16.00

Plantastic

$15.00

Double Double

$15.00

Heart Breaker

$18.00

The Southerner

$16.00

Triton

$20.00

Pizza Burger

$18.00

Lobster Roll

$22.00

Pickled Chicken

$16.00

BLT

$15.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Entrees

Fried Chicken

$26.00Out of stock

Chicken Saltimbocca

$26.00

Jambalaya

$26.00

Pork Chop

$24.00

Salmon

$28.00

Sides

Fries

$7.00

Tots

$7.00

Onion Rings

$7.00

Mashed Potato

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts

$7.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$7.00

Dessert

Cookie And Milk Cake`

$10.00

Tiramasu

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Sauces

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Voodoo

$0.50

Teriayki

$0.50

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Mango Habenero

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Reaper

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

N/a Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Jones Orange Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

La Colombe Cold Brew

$4.00

Wine Bottle

BTL Colombo Rose

$33.00

BTL High Heaven Chard

$27.00

BTL Leese Fitch Pinot Noir

$24.00

BTL McGuigan Cabernet

$27.00

BTL Settesoli Pinot Grigio

$27.00

BTL Trivento Malbec

$27.00

BTL Yealands Sauv Blanc

$30.00

Pitcher Sangria

$24.00

BTL Locations Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00

BTL Locations Red

$15.00

BRUNCH

Mimosa

$5.00

Bucket Of Bubbly

$20.00

Bloody Mary

$6.00

Spiked Iced Coffee

$7.00

Morning Burst

$7.00

Pineapple Mojito

$10.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Smokey Paloma

$10.00

Beermosa

$7.00

Tee Shirts

DICE CLUB TEE

$20.00

BIKER 3/4 TEE

$25.00

RACER TEE BLUE

$20.00

RACER TEE BLACK

$20.00

RETRO TEE

$20.00

RONNIE TEE

$25.00

Hoodie

BIKER HOODIE BLACK

$35.00

BIKER HOODIE BLUE

$35.00

DICE CLUB HOODIE BLACK

$35.00

DICE CLUB HOODIE BLUE

$35.00

RACER HOODIE

$35.00

RETRO HOODIE

$35.00

Hat

DICE CLUB HAT

$18.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bar | Restaurant | Live Music Venue Your favorite local & national acts Serving Cajun inspired food with craft beers & cocktails

Location

78 North Avenue, Garwood, NJ 07027

Directions

Gallery
Crossroads image
Crossroads image
Crossroads image

Similar restaurants in your area

Melovino
orange starNo Reviews
2933 Vauxhall Road Vauxhall, NJ 07088
View restaurantnext
Industry Squares & Bread Co.
orange starNo Reviews
Campus Drive Edison, NJ 08837
View restaurantnext
DaddyO’s BBQ
orange star4.3 • 131
185 Bricktown Way Staten Island, NY 10309
View restaurantnext
Boonton Station 1904 - 202 Myrtle Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
202 Myrtle Avenue Boonton, NJ 07005
View restaurantnext
Fritz's
orange star4.7 • 2,525
115 Easton Avenue New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurantnext
Sushi a La Carte 3 - 152 James Street
orange starNo Reviews
152 James Street Lakewood, NJ 08701
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Garwood

The Rumor Meal - Pasadena - 443-637-7342
orange star4.7 • 522
4730 Mountain Rd Pasadena, MD 07027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Garwood
Cranford
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
No reviews yet
Clark
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Scotch Plains
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Rahway
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Union
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Plainfield
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Summit
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Berkeley Heights
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston