Crossroads Pub

Popular Items

Kayleighs Bourbon Steak Tips
Plain & simple
Buffalo Dip

Appetizers

basket fries

$5.99

Basket Onion Strings

$6.99

Homemade deep fried onion petals with a ranch dip

basket pot chips

$4.99

basket sweet fries

$6.99

Basket Tater Tots

$5.99

Buffalo Dip

$10.99

creamy buffalo chicken dip, served with tortilla chips

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

blackened chicken, peppers & onions, served with sour cream & salsa

Chicken tenders

$10.99

Wings on the bone

$10.99

coconut shrimp

$10.99

served with side sweet thai chili

Eggrolls

$10.99Out of stock

shaved steak, peppers, onions & a blend of american & mozzarella cheese served with chipotle aoili

Fried Pickles

$8.99

Homemade fried pickle chips served with ranch dressing

Irish curry fries

$7.99

Loaded Tater Tots Bacon Cheese

$10.99

Loaded tater tots Chili Cheese

$10.99

Nachos

$9.99

Corn chips with mozzarella & cheddar cheese blend, cheddar sauce, shredded lettuce, jalapenos, pico de gallo. side of salsa & sour cream

Steak Quesadilla

$11.99

The BIG Pretzel

$9.99

Salted Bavarian Pretzel, served with cheddar cheese sauce & spicy mustard

Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$4.99

soups

cup chili

$5.99

crock chili

$6.99

Crock Clam

$6.99

crock soup of day

$6.99

Entrees

Blackened Fish taco

$12.99

3 soft tacos, blackened fish, slaw and pico de gallo

Baked Fish With Breadcrumb Top

$16.99

Fish & Chips

$16.99

Irish Shrimp Curry

$18.99

Shrimp Stir Fry

$18.99

Lemon Garlic Grilled Salmon

$18.99

Hot Dog Plate

$9.99

2 grilled hot dogs & fries side of relish & onions

Chili Dog Plate

$11.99

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.99

all white chicken, potatoes, corn, peas, carrots & onions topped with a flaky crust

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$16.99

Irish Chicken Curry

$16.99

sweet & spicy flavor, onions, carrots, mushrooms

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$11.99

blackened chicken, slaw & pico de gallo served on 3 soft tacos

Kayleighs Bourbon Steak Tips

$21.99

Sirloin Steak

$23.99Out of stock

Steak Tacos

$12.99

Sandwiches

Corned Beef Reuben

$12.99

corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese, russian dressing on marble rye

Blt

$10.99

Turkey Blt

$12.99

Turkey Club

$12.99

Cape Cod Reuben

$12.99

Fried Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Crispy Fried Chicken

$12.99

Cranberry Chicken Salad

$11.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Pastrami & Swiss

$12.99

Steak & Cheese Sandwich

$11.99

Adult Grilled Cheese

$8.99

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.99

crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, bleu cheese dressing

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.99

grilled chicken, romaine, parmesan, croutons, caesar dressing

The Gobbler

$11.99

hot turkey, stuffing, cranberry & mayo

Greek Chicken Wrap

$11.99

Caesar Wrap No Chicken

$10.99

Burgers

Plain & simple

$11.99

Breakfast Burger

$13.99

Bacon, cheddar, over easy egg

Smokehouse BBq

$13.99

honey BBQ, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onion petals

Beyond Burger

$13.99

our vegan option

Black & Bleu Burger

$13.99

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Special Pizza

$13.99

BBQ sauce, cheese, caramelized onions, bacon & fried onion petals

Monstah Mash Pizza

$13.99

cheddar & mozzarella, mashed potatoes, bacon & scallions

Hot Honey Roni Pizza

$12.99

caramelized onions, pepperoni, drizzled with hot honey

Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.99

cheddar & mozzarella, hamburger, shaved lettuce, diced tomatoes, onions, pickles, ketchup & mustard swirl

CAULIFLOWER CRUST

$12.99

Buff Chix Pizza

$13.99

Pan Pizza

$8.99

Pasta

Chicken Broccolli Alfredo

$16.99

garlic Alfredo sauce with penne pasta served with garlic bread

Shrimp Broccoli Alfredo

$18.99

Mac & Cheese

$13.99

creamy cheddar mac & cheese topped with butter baked ritz crumbs

Buffallo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$16.99

Shrimp Scampi

$18.99

shrimp, tomatoes, penne in a garlic wine sauce topped with shaved parmesan cheese. served with garlic bread

Chicken Scampi

$16.99

Large Plain Penne Sauce On Side

$9.99

Small Adult Mac Cheese with crumbs

$9.99

kids

kids mac & Cheese

$6.99

kids Fish & Chips

$6.99

kids hot dog

$6.99

kids grill cheese

$6.99

kids tenders

$6.99

Kids penne with butter

$5.99

Kids Penne With Marinara

$6.99

Kids Penne With Alfredo Sauce

$7.99

Salads

Beet Salad

$12.99

caesar

$9.99

Greek

$12.99

house

$8.99

iceberg wedge

$10.99Out of stock

small Beet

$9.99

small caesar

$6.99

Small Greek

$8.99

small house

$5.99

Soda/water

bottle water

$2.00

coke

$2.95

diet

$2.95

ginger ale

$2.95

ginger beer

$2.95

ice tea

$2.95

lemonade

$2.95

pink lemonade

$2.95

red bull

$4.00

shirley temple

$2.95

Club Soda

$2.95

sprite

$2.95

tonic

$2.95

Root Beer

$2.95

Sparkling Water

$2.95Out of stock

ginger beer

$2.99

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Juice/Milk

chocolate milk

$2.50

cranberry juice

$2.95

milk

$2.50

orange juice

$2.95

pineapple juice

$2.95

lemonade

$2.95

Virgin Mary

$2.95

Apple juice

$2.95

Strawberry milk

$2.50

Virgin Lime Rickey

$2.99

Beef

Steak Tips For 4

$79.00

Bourbon marinated Steak Tips served to your liking with choice of salad, rice & daily veg

Chicken

Chicken Pot Pie For 4

$55.00

Our house made Chicken pot Pie served with choice of salad

Pasta

Buffalo Mac & Cheese 4

$55.00

Creamy Mac & Cheese topped with Buffalo bites

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo penne 4

$55.00

Served with salad and garlic bread

Chicken Parm over Penne 4

$55.00

Chicken Parm served over penne with choice of salad and garlic bread

Mac & Cheese 4

$45.00

Seafood

Saute Shrimp, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli & onions in a teriyaki sauce over rice. Served with a salad

Fish & Chips For 4

$59.00

Deep fried Haddock, served with fries , coleslaw and tartar sauce

Grilled Salmon For 4

$75.00

Grilled Salmon served with rice & daily veg

Teriyaki Shrimp Stir fry For 4

$75.00

Saute Shrimp , mushrooms, broccoli, carrots & onions in a teriyaki sauce over rice.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy! Traditional bar featuring classic American food, wings, pizza, burgers steak tips .... a variety of beer, wine and cocktails. Please inform us of any allergy before placing your order.

Location

63 Columbian Street, Braintree, MA 02184

Directions

Gallery
Crossroads Pub image

Map
