Breakfast & Brunch
American

Crossroads Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

4579 Kirkwood Hwy

Wilmington, DE 19808

Popular Items

Big Daddy Breakfast
2 Egg Breakfast WITH MEAT
Bacon Side

Appetizers

Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

$12.29

with onion, tomato, cheddar, bacon, ranch

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

with onion, tomato, cheddar

Chicken Tenders

$9.29

with dipping sauce

Crossroads Nachos

$10.99

cheddar-jack, jalapenos, olives, tomatoes, chili

Loaded Fries

$8.99

bacon, scallion, cheddar, chili-garlic dip

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

with marinara

Old Bay Fries

$8.99

with old bay and cheese sauce

Onion Rings

$7.99

with chili-garlic dip

Soft Pretzels

$10.99

with house made beer cheese

Breakfast

2 Egg Breakfast WITH MEAT

$10.08

2 eggs any style, meat, homefries, toast

2 Egg Breakfast NO MEAT

$7.99

3 Egg Breakfast WITH MEAT

$10.58

3 eggs any style, meat, homefries, toast

3 Egg Breakfast NO MEAT

$8.49

Avocado Toast

$9.99

on wheatberry toast with cream cheese, avocado, sliced egg, spicy sriracha

Belgian Waffle

$9.79

with breakfast meat

Big Daddy Breakfast

$12.49

2 eggs, 2 pancakes, 2 sausage, 2 bacon, homefries

Cup of Oatmeal

$2.99

with raisins and brown sugar

Bowl of Oatmeal

$4.99

with raisins and brown sugar

Breakfast Burrito

$9.99

eggs, cheddar, onion, peppers, side homefries

Breakwich

$9.29

build your own breakfast sandwich

BYO Omelette

$6.29

build your own, with homefries, toast

Cheese-It Omelette

$9.29

american, cheddar, & swiss

Chicken & Waffles

$14.99

Chipped Beef & Biscuits

$10.29

with homefries

Chipped Beef Benedict

$11.29

with home fries

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.99

smothered in sausage gravy with 2 eggs, homefries, toast

Eggs Benedict

$10.29

with homefries

Farmer's Market Benedict

$11.79

spinach, tomato, bacon, sausage gravy

French Country Breakfast

$12.99

2 slices, 2 eggs, 2 sausage, 2 bacon

French Toast

$10.99

3 slices with breakfast meat

Greek Omelette

$9.99

onion, spinach, tomato, feta

Ham & American Omelette

$9.99

ham and american cheese

Ham Quickie

$6.99

Meat Lover's Omelette

$10.79

sausage, bacon, ham, cheddar

Meat Lover's Skillet

$11.79

homefries topped with scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, ham, cheddar

NY Steak & Eggs

$15.49

6oz steak with 2 eggs, homefries, toast

Pancakes

$9.99

3 cakes with breakfast meat

Sausage Gravy & Biscuits

$10.29

with home fries

Sausage Gravy Benedict

$11.29

with home fries

Short Stack French Toast

$9.79

2 slices with breakfast meat

Short Stack Pancakes

$7.79

2 cakes with breakfast meat

Smoked Salmon

$10.99

on wheatberry toast or bagel

Veggie Omelette

$9.99

mushrooms, broccoli, onion, tomato

Waffle Deluxe

$10.99

with 2 eggs and breakfast meat

Western Omelette

$9.79

onion, green pepper, ham

Pumpkin Pancakes

$11.79

Breakfast Sides

1 Biscuit

$2.50

1 Egg Side

$1.99

1 French Toast Side

$3.49

1 Pancake Side

$2.49

1 slice toast

$0.99

2 Eggs Side

$3.29

2 French Toast Side

$5.99

2 Pancakes Side

$5.49

3 egg side

$3.99

Bacon Side

$3.89

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.69

Belgian Waffle

$5.99

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

Chipped Beef side

$3.99

Cinnamon Roll

$3.49Out of stock

Corned Beef Hash

$4.99

English Muffin

$2.79

Fresh Fruit Side

$4.99

Ham Side

$3.99

Home Fries

$2.99

Plain Bagel

$3.29

Sausage Gravy Side

$3.99

Sausage Side

$3.89

Scrapple

$3.89

Side Toast

$1.99

Sticky Bun Nuts

$3.99

Sticky Bun Plain

$3.49

Sticky Bun Raisins

$3.99

Sticky Bun Raisins & Nuts

$3.99

Side Turkey Sausage

$3.69

Side Canadian Bacon

$3.69

Burgers

All American Cheese Burger

$11.79

lettuce, tomato, onion

BBQ Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

cheddar, crispy onion ring

Beyond Burger

$12.99

lettuce, tomato, onion

Hamburger

$10.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.79

lettuce, tomato, onion

Patty Melt

$12.79

sauteed onions, american cheese on rye

Turkey Burger

$12.79

swiss cheese, cranberry mayo on side

Burger Night Special

$12.79

Dessert Take Out

Apple Crumb Pie

$5.99

Apple Pie

$5.99

Banana Cream Pie

$5.99

Carrot Cake

$6.99

Cherry Cheesecake

$6.49

Lemon Meringue Pie

$5.99

OMG Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Entrees

Broiled Flounder

$20.49

with lemon butter

Brown Sugar Salmon

$22.99

with dijon mustard, spiced brown sugar

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

over spaghetti with garlic bread

Chicken Tender Platter

$18.29

two sides

Chopped Steak

$18.99

sauteed onions, gravy

Coconut Chicken Tender Platter

$18.99

Crab Cakes

$25.99

twin crab cakes

Fried Flounder

$19.29

Fried Shrimp Platter

$19.49

with french fries and cole slaw

Grilled Chicken

$16.99

Liver & Onions

$18.99

Mom's Meatloaf

$18.49

with gravy

NY Strip Steak

$25.99

with garlic-herb butter

Open Faced Roast Beef

$18.99

over sourdough with gravy

Oven Roasted Turkey

$17.99

with herbed stuffing, cranberry sauce, gravy

Pork Chops

$20.99

Pot Roast

$19.49

with gravy

Stuffed Peppers

$17.99

Tacos

$19.99

Pop's Pierogies

$17.79

Chicken Marsala

$18.49

Fish & Chips

$19.99

Plain Broiled Salmon

$21.99

Kids

Kids Drink Refill

$1.99

Kid- Big Bad Wolf (big breakfast)

$6.49

1 egg, 1 pancake, bacon or sausage

Kid- The Moo Cow (chipped beef)

$5.79

over white toast with home fries

Kid- The Griddle (pancakes)

$5.29

with bacon or sausage

Kid- The Frenchie

$5.29

with bacon or sausage

Kid- The Clucker (egg breakfast)

$5.29

1 egg any style, toast, bacon or sausage

Kid- Grilled Cheese Please

$4.99

Kid- Hot Digitty Dog

$4.99

Kid Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Kid- Mac & Cheese please

$5.49

Kid- Mario Bros. Spaghetti

$5.99

with meatball

Kid- Pilgrim (turkey)

$5.99

with gravy

Kid- The Burger-tastic

$5.99

Kid- The darth bait-er (shrimp)

$6.99

crispy fried shrimp

Kid- The Quesadilla, Man

$5.49

melted cheddar cheese

Kids Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

with whipped cream

Kids Strawberries & Cream

$1.00

Lunch/Dinner Sides

Apple Sauce

$3.25

Apple Sauce w/ cinn

$3.25

Baked Potato (after 3pm)

$3.49

chef potato

$3.49

chef veg

$3.49

Cole Slaw

$3.25

Dry Mashed Potato

$3.49

French Fries

$3.49

Grilled Asparagus

$4.99

Homemade Chips

$3.25

Mac & Cheese

$4.99

Mashed w/ Gravy

$3.49

Rice Pilaf

$3.49

Small House Salad

$4.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.75

stewed tomatoes

$3.75

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.75

Vegetable of the Day

$3.75

Side Garlic Bread

$3.15

Steak Fries

$4.39

Applesauce Bread

$2.50

1 Scoop Chicken Salad

$3.50

1 Scoop Tuna Salad

$3.50

Sandwiches

BLAT

$10.99

bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato

BLT

$9.99

Chicken Cheese Steak

$11.99

sauteed onion, mushrooms, provolone

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$11.99

grilled chicken with swiss, ham, honey mustard

Chicken Salad Club Wrap

$11.29

bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.79

Crab Cake Sandwich

$14.99

Crossroads Club

$11.29

Double Dogs

$9.49

French Dip

$14.49

with sauteed onion, provolone, au jus

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$9.29

Half Sandwich & Soup

$9.79

Hot Dog

$5.79

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.29

sauteed onion, provolone

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Reuben

$11.29

with sauerkraut

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.79

Turkey Bacon Melt

$11.99

wth bacon, tomato, american cheese, 1000 island

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Cold Turkey Sandwich

$9.79

Senior Dinner

Senior Baked Salmon

$14.29

Senior Chopped Steak

$11.79

Senior Crab Cake

$16.29

Senior Fried Flounder

$12.29

Senior Fried Shrimp

$13.29

Senior Grilled Chicken

$10.79

Senior Liver & Onions

$14.79

Senior Meatloaf

$12.29

Senior Pork Chop

$13.99

Senior Roast Turkey

$11.99

Senior Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.99

Senior Stuffed Pepper

$10.79

Seniors Breakfast

Sr. Breakfast Classic

$6.29

1 egg any style, bacon, homefries, toast

Sr. French Toast

$7.29

with bacon or sausage

Sr. Ham Quickie

$5.79

1 egg scrambled with ham, homefries, toast

Sr. Omelette

a 2 egg version of any omelette

Sr. Pancakes

$5.79

with bacon or sausage

Soup & Salad

Chicken Caesar

$13.29

Chicken Salad & Fruit

$13.29

fresh fruit, chicken salad, wheatberry bread

Chili Bowl

$6.79

large bowl with tortilla chips, scallions, cheddar

Chili Cup

$4.29

Coconut Chicken Salad

$14.29

Crossroads Cobb

$14.99

bacon, chicken, egg, avocado

French Onion Soup

$6.99

Large House Salad

$7.99

Quart Broth Based Soup

$10.99

Quart Creamy Soup

$12.99

Quart Seafood Soup

$15.99

Salmon & Asparagus Salad

$15.99

Soup of the Day

Homemade Chicken Noodle Soup

Spinach Salad

$13.79

Chicken Fajita Salad

$14.99

NA BEVERAGE

Apple Juice

$2.39+

Chocolate Milk

$2.99+

Club Soda

$1.99

Coffee

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.39+

Decaf Coffee

$2.49

Decaf Hot Tea

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Ginger Ale

$2.29

Grapefruit Juice

$2.39+

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Hot Green Tea

$2.59

Hot Tea

$2.29

Iced Tea

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.79

Milk

$2.79+

Orange Juice

$2.99+

Pepsi

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.29

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.79

Tomato Juice

$2.39+

Tonic Water

$2.79

Water

COCKTAILS

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Bunny Hop Martini

$8.00

Candy Cane Martini

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Egg Nog

$7.00

Gin & Tonic

$7.00

High Ball

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$7.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$9.00

Martini

$9.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Rum & Cola

$7.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Snowball Martini

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

XXX-Mas Coffee

$7.00

BEER

Blue Moon

$5.49

Cape May Always Ready

$5.49

Coors Light

$4.99

Heineken 0.0

$4.99

Miller Lite

$4.99

RAR Nanicoke Nectar

$5.49

Smirnoff Red White & Blue Seltzer

$4.99

Yeungling

$4.99

WINE

Cabernet Sauvignon Gls

$7.00

Champagne Gls

$7.00

Chardonnay Gls

$7.00

Merlot Gls

$7.00

Pinot Grigio Gls

$7.00

Pinot Noir Gls

$7.00

Rose Gls

$7.00

White Zinfandel Gls

$7.00

Crossroads Tshirt

Customer T Shirt

$20.00

Employee Crewneck Sweat

$20.00

Employee T Shirt

$12.00

Private Room Deposit

$100 Reservation Deposit

$100.00

Gift Card

Gift Card

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4579 Kirkwood Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19808

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

