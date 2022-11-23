Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Crossroads Tabletop Tavern

932 Reviews

$$

9412 Main St

Manassas, VA 20110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Tumblers

One Tumbler

$7.50

Two Tumblers

$12.00

Four Tumblers

$20.00

Cups

Black Cup

$2.00

Orange Cup

$7.00

Hats

Orange Dad Hat

$25.00

Black Dad Hat

$25.00

(Old) Henley T-Shirt

Small Orange

$35.00

Medium Orange

$35.00Out of stock

Large Orange

$35.00Out of stock

XL Orange

$35.00Out of stock

2XL Orange

$35.00Out of stock

Small Black

$35.00Out of stock

Medium Black

$35.00Out of stock

Large Black

$35.00

XL Black

$35.00

2XL Black

$35.00

Henley Athletic Shirt, Orange

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

X-Large

$35.00

2X-Large

$35.00

Henley Athletic Shirt, Black

Small

$35.00

Medium

$35.00

Large

$35.00

X-Large

$35.00

2X-Large

$35.00

Black Heather Unisex T-Shirt

Small

$30.00

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00

X-Large

$30.00

2X-Large

$30.00

3X-Large

$35.00

(Old) Vintage Black Ladies T-Shirt

Small

$30.00Out of stock

Medium

$30.00Out of stock

Large

$30.00Out of stock

X-Large

$30.00Out of stock

2XL

$35.00

(Old) Vintage Black Mens T-Shirt

X-Small

$30.00

Small

$30.00Out of stock

Medium

$30.00Out of stock

Large

$30.00Out of stock

X-Large

$30.00

2XL

$35.00Out of stock

3XL

$35.00

4XL

$35.00Out of stock

(Old) Antique Orange Adult T-Shirt

Small

$30.00Out of stock

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00Out of stock

X-Large

$30.00

2XL

$35.00

3XL

$35.00

(Old) Orange Heather Unisex T-Shirt

X-Small

$30.00Out of stock

Small

$30.00

Medium

$30.00

Large

$30.00Out of stock

X-Large

$30.00

2XL

$35.00Out of stock

Facemasks

Facemask (one size fits all)

$15.00

Magnets

Magnets, 4x5

$4.99

Drinking Horn w/ stand

Horn

$50.00

Tote Bag

Tote Bag, alone

$8.00

Tote Bag, with Purchase

Dice Cup w/ 5 Dice

Dice cup

$30.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markThemed
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

The first and only Boardgame Tavern! Come in any time and sit with friends, family, or even friendly strangers, play games, have a drink or two, have a snack or dinner, and maybe even buy a game for home or as a gift.

Website

Location

9412 Main St, Manassas, VA 20110

Directions

Gallery
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern image
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern image
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern image
Crossroads Tabletop Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Philadelphia Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
9413 Main Street Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Monza - Manassas
orange star4.4 • 832
9108 Center Street Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Mariachis Tequileria & Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 614
9428 Battle St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Trummer's
orange star4.6 • 6,034
7134 Main Street Clifton, VA 20124
View restaurantnext
The Main Street Pub
orange starNo Reviews
7140 Main Street Clifton, VA 20124
View restaurantnext
BBQ Chicken & Beer
orange star4.5 • 1,030
14109 Saint Germain Drive Centreville, VA 20121
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Manassas

The All American Steakhouse - Manassas
orange star4.3 • 3,180
5594 Ashland Community Sq Manassas, VA 20112
View restaurantnext
Zandra's Manassas
orange star4.4 • 2,068
9114 Center St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Bella Vita Italian Restaurant - Manassas
orange star4.3 • 1,381
9675 Liberia Ave Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Monza - Manassas
orange star4.4 • 832
9108 Center Street Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Tortino Mare
orange star4.5 • 787
120 Kent Village Sq Manassas Park, VA 20111
View restaurantnext
CJ FinZ Raw Bar & Grille
orange star4.5 • 725
9413 West St Manassas, VA 20110
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Manassas
Clifton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Centreville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Gainesville
review star
No reviews yet
Chantilly
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Fairfax
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Lorton
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Woodbridge
review star
Avg 4 (40 restaurants)
Annandale
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Herndon
review star
Avg 3.8 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston