Restaurant header imageView gallery

NexDine Crossroads Cafe (298)

review star

No reviews yet

100 Worcester Street

Wellesley Hills, MA 02481

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MAKE YOUR OWN 5
HARVEST CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH
BALSAMIC TURKEY PANINI

PLEASE SELECT YOUR COMPANY

COMPANY SELECTION

Please select your Company before proceeding with your order.

DAILY SPECIALS

Menu 1

$12.49Out of stock

SEASONAL MENU

Vietnamese Bahn-Mi Style Turkey Sandwich

$9.99

Roast turkey, cucumbers, carrots, and cilantro topped with siracha mayo served on a ciabatta with house chips

Spring Harvest Salad

$9.99

Tuna, feta, cucumbers, mixed nuts, sunflowers seeds, raisins, carrots, and a honey Dijon vinaigrette

Balsamic Glazed Burger

$10.25

Hand pack all beef burger topped with provolone cheese, bacon, balsamic reduction, and caramelized onions served with fries

MEAL KITS TO GO

MEAL KIT OPTION #1

MEAL KIT OPTION #1

$28.00Out of stock
MEAL KIT OPTION #2

MEAL KIT OPTION #2

$28.00Out of stock
MEAL KIT OPTION #3

MEAL KIT OPTION #3

$28.00Out of stock

DELICATESSEN

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

BUILD YOUR OWN DELI SANDWICH

$9.99

Served with Housemade Chips and a Pickle.

ASIAN TUNA SALAD WRAP

$9.99

Tuna tossed with spicy Asian mayo served on sourdough bread with cucumbers and shredded carrots.

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

ROASTED TURKEY BLT

$8.99

Oven Roasted Turkey, Tomato, Lettuce Crisp Bacon & Mayo on Sourdough

HARVEST CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

HARVEST CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$9.99

Chicken tossed with cranberries, almonds, and mayo served on multigrain bread with lettuce and tomatoes.

GREEK CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

Chicken, Tomato, Cucumber, Feta, Olives & Creamy Greek Served In A Wrap.

GARDEN WRAP

GARDEN WRAP

$9.99

Seasonal Grilled Vegetables, Cheddar, Green Leaf, Carrots & Hummus served In a Wheat Wrap

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

Roasted Chicken, Green Leaf Lettuce, Red Onion & Shredded Carrots with Buffalo Sauce & Blue Cheese Dressing in a Tomato Wrap

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$9.99

Roasted Chicken, Romaine lettuce, Croutons, Parmesan Cheese & Caesar Dressing in a White Wrap

SRIRACHA RANCH TURKEY WRAP

$9.99

Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Lettuce Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cucumber and Siracha Ranch Dressing in a Tomato Wrap

BALSAMIC TURKEY PANINI

$9.99

House Roasted Turkey, Provolone, Roasted Red Peppers, Tomato, Basil & Balsamic Drizzle on a Flatbread

CAPRESE PANINI

CAPRESE PANINI

$9.99

Mozzarella Cheese, Sliced Tomatoes & Fresh Basil with Pesto Aioli on a Flatbread

U.K. TUNA MELT

$9.99

Tuna, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion & Tomato on Ciabatta.

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN MELT

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN MELT

$9.99

Roast chicken, cheddar, red onions, lettuce, tomato, and Chipotle Mayonnaise on Sourdough

ITALIAN PANINI

ITALIAN PANINI

$9.99

Shaved Ham, Salami, Pepperoni, Tomato Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, and Banana Peppers On Ciabatta

ULTIMATE PORK PANINI

$9.99

Ham, Bacon, Swiss, Dill Pickles and Thousand Island Dressing on Ciabatta

NEW ORLEANS PANINI

$9.99

Ham, Salami, Provolone Cheese, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Olive Relish, Mixed Greens on Ciabatta

THE GREENERY

MAKE YOUR OWN 5

$9.99

Customize your Salad by choosing 5 toppings!

MAKE YOUR OWN 7

$11.99

Customize your Salad by choosing 7 toppings!

MAKE YOUR OWN 9

$12.49

Customize your Salad by choosing 9 toppings!

CAESAR SALAD

$8.59

Romaine Lettuce tossed with croutons, parmesan cheese and Caesar dressing.

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$10.59

Ham, turkey, swiss cheese, bacon, romaine, hard boiled eggs, tomatoes, carrots, cucumbers and ranch dressing.

CRANBERRY NUT SALAD

$10.59

Roast turkey, cranberries, nuts, sunflower seeds, feta, tomatoes, almonds, cucumbers, carrots, mixed greens and balsamic dressing.

GREEN GODDESS

GREEN GODDESS

$10.59

Feta Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumbers, Kalamata Olives, and Green Goddess Dressing

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD

SOUTHWESTERN CHICKEN SALAD

$10.59

Roast Chicken, Avocado, Mixed Greens, Shredded Cheddar, Cilantro, Grape Tomatoes, Corn, Tortilla Strips, Chipotle Ranch Dressing

TUNA NICOISE SALAD

TUNA NICOISE SALAD

$10.59

Tuna, Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Potatoes, Kalamata Olives, Olive Oil & Lemon Vinaigrette

FARMERS MARKET SALAD

$8.59

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Peppers, Onions, Grape Tomatoes, Corn, Shredded Carrots, with Peppercorn Dressing

FROM THE GRILLE

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SUB

$10.25

Grilled Shaved Steak with American Cheese on a Sub Roll

CHICKEN PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$10.25

Grilled Shaved Chicken with American cheese on a Sub Roll

ALL AMERICAN BEEF BURGER

$10.25

Our classic beef burger with tomato and lettuce on Brioche

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

CALIFORNIA TURKEY BURGER

$10.25

Fresh Ground Turkey Burger, Avocado, Tomato & Red Onion on Brioche

VEGETARIAN BURGER

VEGETARIAN BURGER

$10.25

Vegetarian Burger, Cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, and hummus on Brioche

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

BBQ CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.25

Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, & Crisp Onion Straws with our Signature BBQ Sauce on Brioche

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA

$6.99

Shredded Cheddar on a Flour Tortilla. Add Chicken at an additional cost.

PIZZA

INDIVIDUAL PIZZA

$5.99

Individual 12" Cheese Pizza. Additional Toppings available.

SNACKS & DESSERTS

COOKIE

COOKIE

$2.39

BEVERAGES

20oz AQUAFINA

20oz AQUAFINA

$2.29
20oz SODA

20oz SODA

$2.39
GATORADE

GATORADE

$2.29
POLAR SELTZER

POLAR SELTZER

$1.99
PURE LEAF TEA

PURE LEAF TEA

$2.79
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:30 am - 3:59 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Email unit298gm@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

Website

Location

100 Worcester Street, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481

Directions

Gallery
NexDine image
NexDine image

Similar restaurants in your area

NexDine - Wellesley Gateway (312)
orange starNo Reviews
93 Worcester Street Wellesley, MA 02481
View restaurantnext
NexDine - Sun Life Coffee Bar (318)
orange starNo Reviews
100 Worcester St. Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
View restaurantnext
CAFE 55 @ Wellesley Office Park
orange starNo Reviews
55 William Street Wellesley, MA 02481
View restaurantnext
Forklift Provisions (Family Style Meals by Forklift Catering)
orange starNo Reviews
301 Reservoir Street Needham Heights, MA 02494
View restaurantnext
Echo Bridge Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1068 Chestnut Street Newton, MA 02464
View restaurantnext
Spiga
orange star4.2 • 470
18 Highland Cir Needham Heights, MA 02494
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Wellesley Hills
Wellesley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Newton Upper Falls
review star
No reviews yet
Needham Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Needham
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Newton Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
West Newton
review star
No reviews yet
Newton
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Newton Center
review star
Avg 4 (18 restaurants)
Newtonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston