Crosstown Pub & Grill - Batavia 1890 Mill St
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1890 Mill St, Batavia, IL 60510
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oberweis Dairy - Geneva - Oberweis/That Burger Joint/Woodgrain
No Reviews
2150 South Randall Road Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurant
Jurin - 1772 South Randall Rd. #190
No Reviews
1772 South Randall Rd. #190 Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurant