Crosstown Pub & Grill
1,818 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Downtown Cary's favorite pub since 2015
Location
154 East Chatham Street, Cary, NC 27511
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Upper Deck Sports Pub - 329 N Harrison Ave
No Reviews
329 N Harrison Ave Cary, NC 27513
View restaurant