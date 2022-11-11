Crosstown Pub & Grill imageView gallery

Crosstown Pub & Grill

1,818 Reviews

$$

154 East Chatham Street

Cary, NC 27511

Order Again

Popular Items

Downtown Burger^
Large Fish 'n Chips^
Chicken Gouda Wrap^

APPETIZERS

Bacon Cheese Fries^

$9.00

Steak fries topped with chopped bacon and house-made white queso.

Basket Chips^

$4.50

In-house deep fried potato chips.

Basket Fries^

$4.50

Steak fries.

Bowl Mac & Cheese^

$6.50

Savory house-made mac & cheese.

Buffalo Wings (5)^

$7.25

5 wings. Served with carrots and celery.

Buffalo Wings (10)^

$12.50

10 wings. Served with carrots and celery.

Buffalo Wings (20)^

$23.00

20 wings. Served with carrots and celery.

Chicken Tenders^

$9.00

Hand-breaded tenders served naked or tossed in your favorite buffalo sauce.

Grilled Wings^

Grilled Wings^

$11.00

8 wings. Served with carrots and celery.

Kielbasa & Cheese^

$8.00

Served with assorted cheeses and spicy mustard.

Spinach Dip^

Spinach Dip^

$10.50

House-made with sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, spinach, ricotta and cream cheese. Finished with Chef's honey-sriracha sauce. Served with warm pita.

Buffalo Shrimp^

Buffalo Shrimp^

$9.00

Fried and tossed in buffalo sauce. Served with carrots.

Pimento Balls^

Pimento Balls^

$10.00

Deep-fried pimento balls made with our award-winning pimento cheese!

Pub Nachos^

$11.00

Tortilla chips topped with chili, white queso, lettuce, tomato, black olives, jalapeños, sour cream, and salsa.

Quesadilla^

$8.00

Mozzarella cheese and black bean salsa. Served with a side of sour cream and salsa.

Hummus Platter^

$8.50

Served with an assortment of vegetables and warm pita.

Fried Green Tomatoes^

$8.00

3 freshly fried green tomato slices on a bed of lettuce and topped w/ a drizzle of house-made cajun aioli

SOUPS & SALADS

Bowl French Onion Soup^

Bowl French Onion Soup^

$7.00

House-made French Onion soup topped with French baguettes provolone cheese.

Bowl Chili^

$7.00

House-made chili.

Bowl Soup of the Day^

$6.00

Please call us for more details!

Garden Salad^

$8.75

Mixed greens and romaine topped with cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and shredded cheese. Served with choice of dressing on the side.

Side Garden Salad^

$4.50

Mixed greens and romaine topped with cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and shredded cheese. Served with choice of dressing on the side.

Black & Bleu Salad^

$11.50

Mixed greens, blackened chicken, bleu cheese crumbles, strawberries, blueberries, and a side of house-made raspberry vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad^

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in caesar dressing.

Side Caesar Salad^

$4.50

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and croutons tossed in caesar dressing.

Southwest Salad^

Southwest Salad^

$11.50

Mixed greens, blackened chicken, black bean salsa, shredded cheese, and crispy tortilla chips. Served with Southwest dressing on the side.

WEEKLY SPECIAL

Fried chicken, house-made chipotle+bbq sauce, shredded cheddar and parmesan cheese, lettuce and tomato wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Served w/ a side.

Camarones con Crema (ACC)

$13.50

Grilled shrimp on a bed of tomato rice and topped with our house-made queso. Served with a warm corn tortilla.

BURGERS(ish)

Downtown Burger^

Downtown Burger^

$12.50

Hand-formed fresh chuck patty served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, choice of cheese, and a side.

Diablo Burger^

Diablo Burger^

$14.50

Topped with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, haystack onion, bottle caps, and house-made inferno aioli on a brioche bun. Served with a side.

Turkey Burger^

$11.50

Grilled turkey patty topped with guacamole and house-made pico de gallo on a brioche bun. Served with a side

Black Bean Burger^

Black Bean Burger^

$12.00

6oz cheese-infused black bean veggie patty with lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, and drizzled with house chipotle ranch. Served with a side.

TACOS

Grilled shrimp over baby greens, house-made pico de gallo and citrus aioli on 3 fresh corn tortillas.

Birria Tacos

$13.50

3 Red Corn Tortillas filled with birria (beef) and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of fresh pico de gallo, lime wedge, and a house-made beef broth for dipping.

Oven Roasted Fish Tacos^

Oven Roasted Fish Tacos^

$9.50

Seasoned cod medallions over baby greens, citrus aioli, shaved red onion, and finished with avocado cream sauce on 3 corn tortillas. NO SIDE.

Buffalo Chicken Tacos^

$9.50

fried chicken tossed medium topped with mixed cheese and house-made pico de gallo on 3 corn tortillas w/ a side of ranch (no side)

Shrimp Tacos^

$13.00

Grilled shrimp over baby greens, house-made pico de gallo and citrus aioli on 3 fresh corn tortillas.

SANDWICHES & SUCH

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich^

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich^

$9.00

Beer-battered fried green tomatoes, lettuce, and our award-winning pimento cheese on texas toast. Served with a side.

Old School Philly^

$11.00

Your choice of thinly sliced steak or grilled chicken. Sautéed with peppers and onions. Topped with white queso on a fresh hoagie roll. Served with a side.

Reuben Sandwich^

Reuben Sandwich^

$10.00

Shaved corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and 1000 island dressing on toasted rye bread. Served with a side.

Chicken Gouda Wrap^

Chicken Gouda Wrap^

$11.00

Grilled chicken wrapped up in a flour tortilla with chipotle+avocado aioli, baby greens, smoked gouda cheese, bacon, and tomato. Served with a side.

Pulled Pork Sandwich^

Pulled Pork Sandwich^

$10.00

Slow-roasted pulled pork with cole slaw, haystack onion, and bbq sauce on a brioche bun. Served with a side.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich^

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich^

$10.50

Fried or grilled chicken tossed in medium sauce with lettuce, tomato, and red onion on a brioche bun. Served with a side.

French Dip Sandwich^

$11.00

Thinly sliced roast beef, provolone cheese, creamy horseradish sauce, and sautéed onions on a ciabatta bun. Served with a side of house-made au jus.

Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich^

$10.50

Fried chicken breast tossed in our Nashville Hot sauce on a warm brioche bun and topped with cole slaw and pickles.

CHEF'S TABLE

Small Fish 'n Chips^

Small Fish 'n Chips^

$8.00

One fillet of our famous beer-battered fish served with cole slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and choice of side.

Large Fish 'n Chips^

Large Fish 'n Chips^

$15.00

Two fillets of our famous beer-battered fish served with cole slaw, house-made tartar sauce, and choice of side. *Pictured is a small portion*

Mac Chicken & Cheese^

Mac Chicken & Cheese^

$10.00

A hearty bowl of our savory house-made mac & cheese and topped with fried chicken bites. NO SIDE

Chicken & Rice Bowl^

Chicken & Rice Bowl^

$11.00

Grilled chicken, sautéed squash and zucchini, and shredded cheese over a bed of mexican tomato rice.

Chimichurri Steak^

$15.00

8oz chimichurri-marinated sirloin steak cooked to order and served over seasoned brussel sprouts

SIDES & EXTRAS

Side of Fries

$2.25

Side of Chips

$2.25

Cup of Rice

$2.50

Mexican tomato rice

Cup of Mac & Cheese

$4.00

Cup of Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Side of Guacamole

$1.00

Extra Sauces

TAKEOUT SUPPLIES

Ketchup

Mustard

Mayonnaise

$0.25

Malt Vinegar

$0.10

Napkins

Wet Napkins

To-Go Cutlery

$0.10

Salt & Pepper

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 am - 2:30 am, 11:30 am - 12:00 am
Downtown Cary's favorite pub since 2015

154 East Chatham Street, Cary, NC 27511

Crosstown Pub & Grill image
Crosstown Pub & Grill image

