Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crosswalk

review star

No reviews yet

471 Main Plaza

Suite A

New Braunfels, TX 78130

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lavender Lemonade
*Spinach Apple Salad
Latte

Specialty

Rosemary Vanilla Latte

$4.99+

Lavender Lemonade

$3.29+

NOLA

$4.99+

Nutella Latte

$4.99+

*Iced Tea & Lemonade

*Iced Tea 24 oz

$2.79

*Lemonade

$2.89+

*Arnold Palmer 24 oz

$3.29

*Strawberry Basil Sparkling Lemonade

$3.49+

*Blackberry Mint Sparkling Limeade

$3.49+

Coffee & Espresso

Americano

$3.79+

Coffee

$2.89+

Cappuccino

$4.59+

Caramel Monkey

$4.99+

Caramello

$4.99+

Espresso

$2.79+

Frappe

$5.69+

Latte

$4.59+

Mocha

$4.99+

White Mocha

$4.99+

Matcha & Tea Lattes

Chai Latte

$5.29+

London Fog

$4.99+

Matcha Latte

$5.99+

N/A Drinks

Non-Alcoholic Mimosa - Small

$3.50

Non-Alcoholic Mimosa - Large

$5.50

Sodas & Water

Water Bottle

$1.79

Soda Can

$1.99

Topo Chico

$3.99

Smoothies

Green Smoothie

$6.29+

Custom Smoothie

$5.79+

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.79+

Juice & Milk

Apple Juice

$2.79+

Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

$3.50+

Milk

$2.99+

Chocolate Milk

$3.59+

Hot Chocolate

$3.89+

*Breakfast

*Breakfast Scramble Plate

$10.00

Your choice of bacon or ham, scrambled with eggs, red and green bell peppers, onion, and tomatoes, served with fresh fruit

*Bagel & Lox

$14.00

Nowegian smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, red onion, cucumber & tomato served on choice of bagel

*Quiche

$12.00

Daily Selection - served with fresh fruit

*Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Portabella, spinach, and egg with sundried tomato basil aioli on croissant served with fresh fruit

*Spicy Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Sausage, Cheddar, and egg with jalapeno aioli on croissant served with fresh fruit

*Country Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Ham, Swiss, and egg with sliced tomato on croissant served with fresh fruit

*Breakfast Taco Plate

$10.00

2 tacos of your choice served with fresh fruit

*Toasted Bagel

$4.00

Choose from Plain or Everything Bagel

*Texas-sized Kolache

$5.00

Granzin's smoked sausage, cheddar cheese, wrapped in a sweet yeast roll

*Lunch

All plates served with fresh fruit

*The Cuban

$12.00

Spicy slow cooked pulled pork., ham, Swiss, pickles and mustard pressed on a ciabatta roll

*Greek Gyro

$12.00

Pita filled with grilled lamb and onions, chopped lettuce, tomato, and cucumbers, topped with feta and Tzatziki sauce

*Dennis' Chicken Salad on Croissant

$12.00

Our famous Dill chicken salad, green leaf lettuce, tomato, cucumber on croissant

*Chicken Pesto Ciabatta

$12.00

Grilled chicken, tomatoes, green leaf lettuce, basil pesto & provolone on ciabatta

*California Wrap

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, Swiss, spinach, tomatoes, and smashed avocado on cucumber wrap

*Grilled Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Portabello, red & green bell peppers, onions, basil aioli, smashed avocado, tomatoes and spinach with a side of hummus

*Chicken Pecan Salad

$12.00

Spring mix, pecans, cranberries, cucumbers & chicken breast with balsamic vinaigrette

*Spinach Apple Salad

$12.00

Chicken, fresh spinach, green apples, bacon, feta with balsamic vinaigrette

Not In Use

$12.00Out of stock

Scones

Raspberry Jam Scone

$3.29

Apple Cinnamon Scone

$3.29

Strawberry White Chocolate Scone

$3.49

Muffins & Rolls

Ham and Cheese Croissant

$4.59

Almond Raspberry Croissant

$4.59

Croissant

$3.29

Blueberry Muffin

$3.99

Choc Espresso Muffin

$3.29

Cranberry Pecan Muffin

$3.29

Banana Choc Chip Muffin

$3.29Out of stock

Cinnamon Roll

$3.99

Kolaches

Plain Kolache

$5.00

Jalapeno Kolache

$5.00

Brownie

Brownie

$3.29Out of stock

Quick Breads

Banana Bread

$2.89

Pumpkin Bead

$2.89

Cupcakes

Chai Spice Cupcake

$3.79Out of stock

Chocolate Cupcake

$3.29Out of stock

Vanilla Raspberry Cupcake

$3.29Out of stock

Seasonal Cupcake

$3.29Out of stock

Mini Cupcake Single

$1.19Out of stock

2/7/20 Chocolate with Raspberry Amaretto Frosting

Mini Cupcake Trio

$2.99Out of stock

2/7/20 Chocolate with Raspberry Amaretto Frosting

Cake Pop

$2.99Out of stock

Cookies

Vegan Sugar Cookie

$2.39

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.39

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.39

Christmas Sugar Cookie!

$7.50

Macaroons

Macaroon

$2.99Out of stock

Chocolate Macaroon

$2.99

Gluten Free

GF Banana Bread

$2.99

GF PB Cookie

$2.49

Friday Coffee

1/2 lb bag

$9.00

1 lb bag

$15.00Out of stock

Catering Trays

Sandwich Tray

$48.00

2 gallons of coffee service with cups and condiments

$50.00

Baked Goods Tray

$36.00

4 gallon large coffee service w/ cups & condiments (tax exempt)

$75.00

3 gallon coffee service w/ cups & condiments (tax exempt)

$70.00

Iced Tea gallon

$7.00

Tax Exempt Dessert Tray

$36.00

half sheet pan potato salad

$20.00

Special Catering/Delivery

1 gallon coffee service with cups and condiments

$30.00

2 gallons of decaf coffee service with cups and condiments

$50.00

96 oz hot chocolate

$16.00

Catering sandwich/wrap special

$8.99

Quiche pan

$55.00

200 variety of mini muffins, scones, and cookies

$195.00

3 gallons coffee service with cups & condiments

$75.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fast casual atmosphere with artisan roasted espresso and hearty breakfast and lunch entrees. Enjoy evenings on our porch with a wine, beer or mimosa Monday thru Saturday until 9pm.

Website

Location

471 Main Plaza, Suite A, New Braunfels, TX 78130

Directions

Gallery
Crosswalk Coffeehouse & Cafe image
Banner pic
Crosswalk Coffeehouse & Cafe image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

McAdoo's Seafood Company
orange starNo Reviews
196 North Castell Avenue New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Huisache Grill & Wine Bar
orange star5.0 • 451
303 W San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Granzin Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
660 West San Antonio Street New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Pour Haus Patio Bar
orange starNo Reviews
386 W San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
SCORES SPORTS BAR & GRILL
orange star4.4 • 307
223 W San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Downtown Social - New Braunfels
orange star4.3 • 359
386 West SanAntonio New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New Braunfels

Muck & Fuss | Sidecar
orange star4.7 • 1,445
295 E San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Las Fontanas Mexican Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 1,301
1551 North Walnut Avenue New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
The Reel Seafood & Grill - The Reel New Braunfels
orange star4.3 • 1,221
1683 State Hwy 46 West New Braunfels, TX 78132
View restaurantnext
Uwe's Bakery & Deli
orange star4.6 • 916
1024 W San Antonio St New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Dos Rios Mexican Bar & Grill - Dos Rios New Braunfels
orange star4.3 • 779
1281 N. Academy Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Naegelin's Bakery
orange star4.5 • 550
129 S Seguin Ave New Braunfels, TX 78130
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New Braunfels
Cibolo
review star
No reviews yet
Seguin
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Schertz
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Canyon Lake
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
San Marcos
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Wimberley
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Lockhart
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston