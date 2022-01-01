Crosswinds
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Climb on board with us at Nantucket Memorial Airport, home of the television classic “Wings.” Our famously delicious daily specials feature generous portions and great prices to keep your pockets full and your spirits soaring. Takeaway or eat-in, any of the menu, 7 days a week. Call or drop by. Free parking right outside. Crosswinds is in the airport building before check-in. We look forward to seeing you soon!
14 Airport Rd, Nantucket, MA 02554
