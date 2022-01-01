Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crosswinds

review star

No reviews yet

14 Airport Rd

Nantucket, MA 02554

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Desserts

Cream Cheese Carrot Cake

$8.50

New York Cheesecake

$8.50

Triple Threat Chocolate Cake

$8.50

Chocolate Turtle Lava Cake

$8.50

vanilla ice cream

Strawberry Symphony Cheesecake

$8.50

To-Go Bottles

Bottle Soda

$2.35

Vitamin Water

$2.35

Nantucket Nectar

$3.50

Water Can

$3.00

San Pellegrino Bottle

$3.00

Something Natural Bottle

$3.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Climb on board with us at Nantucket Memorial Airport, home of the television classic “Wings.” Our famously delicious daily specials feature generous portions and great prices to keep your pockets full and your spirits soaring. Takeaway or eat-in, any of the menu, 7 days a week. Call or drop by. Free parking right outside. Crosswinds is in the airport building before check-in. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Website

Location

14 Airport Rd, Nantucket, MA 02554

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Espresso To Go - 1 Toombs Court
orange starNo Reviews
1 Toombs Court Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
HENRY JR SANDWICH SHOP
orange starNo Reviews
129 Orange St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
Boat House
orange star4.5 • 168
2 Sanford Rd Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
LoLa Burger Nantucket
orange star3.9 • 416
1 Sparks Ave Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
The Surf
orange starNo Reviews
160 Surfside Road Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
45 Surfside
orange starNo Reviews
45 Surfside Road Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nantucket

dune - Nantucket
orange star4.5 • 3,995
20 Broad St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
Via Mare
orange star4.5 • 1,151
17 Broad St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
B-ACK Yard BBQ
orange star4.5 • 1,000
20 Straight Wharf Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
Nantucket Tap Room
orange star4.4 • 852
29 Broad St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
The Charlie Noble
orange star4.4 • 397
15 South Water St Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
Bartlett's Ocean View Farm
orange star4.6 • 314
33 Bartlett Farm Rd Nantucket, MA 02554
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Nantucket
Edgartown
review star
Avg 3.7 (16 restaurants)
Oak Bluffs
review star
Avg 4 (25 restaurants)
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
Osterville
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Chatham
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston