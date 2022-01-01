Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crosta E Vino

500 Bellevue Way

suite 250

Bellevue, WA 98004

Appetizers/Sides/Dessert

Shared Meat & Cheese Board

Shared Meat & Cheese Board

$18.95

Salads

Caesar

Caesar

$6.95
Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$3.95
Italian Chopped Salad

Italian Chopped Salad

$8.95

Pizza

Swine, Vine & Bovine

Swine, Vine & Bovine

$13.95
Truffle S'hroomin

Truffle S'hroomin

$12.95
Spicy Veggie

Spicy Veggie

$9.95
Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$12.25
Cheese

Cheese

$9.95

Slices

Slice Cheese

Slice Cheese

$3.50
Slice Pepperoni

Slice Pepperoni

$4.00
Slice Daily Special

Slice Daily Special

$4.00

Slice Combo Special

Cheese Slice Combo

Cheese Slice Combo

$8.95
Pepperoni Slice Combo

Pepperoni Slice Combo

$8.95
Daily Special Slice Combo

Daily Special Slice Combo

$8.95

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

American craft pizza + artisanal cheeses & salumi boards + tap wine bar. Ode to classic Italian approach with American sensibility.

Location

500 Bellevue Way, suite 250, Bellevue, WA 98004

Directions

