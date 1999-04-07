Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crothersville - Vernon Township Volunteer Fire Department

200 Moore Street

Crothersville, IN 47229

Lunch/Dinner

Fish Sandwich Only

$6.00

Fish Dinner

$8.00

Chicken Strips - 3 Piece

$6.00

Chicken Strip Dinner

$8.00

Hot Dog (Includes Bun)

$2.00

Hot Dog Meal

$5.00

French Fries

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$1.00

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Coke

$1.00Out of stock

Coke Zero

$1.00

Big Red

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Yellow Gatorade

$2.00

Red Gatorade

$2.00

Orange Gatorade

$2.00Out of stock

Hamburger Case

$40.00

T-Shirts

2023 Supporter Tee - M

$20.00

2023 Supporter Tee - L

$20.00

2023 Supporter Tee- XL

$20.00

2023 Supporter Tee - XXL

$20.00

2023 Supporter Tee - XXXL

$20.00

2023 Supporter Tee - S

$20.00

OLD 2022 TSHIRT - SR SIZE

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thank You for Your Support!

200 Moore Street, Crothersville, IN 47229

