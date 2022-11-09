Restaurant header imageView gallery

Croton Reservoir Tavern

1,714 Reviews

$$

108 West 40th Street

New York, NY 10018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Peaches & Greens
All Hail Caesar!

Shareables

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$15.00

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$14.00

Cast Iron Shrimp

$21.00

Crispy Gochujang Brussels

$17.00

Hummus

$14.00

Local Meat & Cheese

$24.00

Margherita Flatbread

$17.00

Mega Pretzel

$15.00

Street Corn Hush Puppies

$18.00

Summer Squash Prosciutto

$18.00

Warm Queso & Chips

$17.00

Wings 12pc

$26.00

Wings 6pc

$14.00

Salads

All Hail Caesar!

$15.00

Chopped Kale

$17.00

Peaches & Greens

$17.00

The Cobb

$21.00

Handhelds

Crab Cake Sandwich

$25.00

Croton Crunch

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Grilled Skirt Steak Sandwich

$26.00

Lobster Roll

$29.00

Pastrami Burger

$21.00

Tavern Burger

$21.00

Tavern Favorites

Beer Mussels

$23.00

Cavatelli Primavera

$26.00

Crab Cake Oscar

$30.00

Dukkah Crusted Salmon

$32.00

Reservoir Chip Shop

$27.00

Return of The Mac

$17.00

Roasted Peruvian Chicken

$34.00Out of stock

Steak Frites

$36.00

Tuna Nicoise

$34.00

Sides

Basket Fries

$10.00

Basket Sweet Tots

$12.00

Basket Tots

$12.00

Carrots N Celery

$4.00

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Brussels Sprouts

$12.00

Side Chicken

$9.00

Side of tortilla chips

$5.00

Side Pita

$3.00

Side Salad

$7.00

Side Salmon

$14.00

side shishito peppers

$10.00

Side Shrimp

$12.00

Small Fries

$3.00

Side Green Beans

$9.00

Desserts

Assorted Cookies

$8.00

Death by Chocolate

$13.00

Lemon Meringue Tart

$13.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Warm Gooey Butter Cake

$13.00

Glassware

CRT Wine Glass

$15.00

logo Wine Glass

CRT Beer Glass

$13.00

logo Beer Glass

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markBuffet
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

108 West 40th Street, New York, NY 10018

Directions

Gallery
108 W40th St image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fresca Bowl & Poke Make 5th Ave NY
orange starNo Reviews
261 5th Avenue\nSuite 101 New York, NY 10016
View restaurantnext
Cafe China - 傾國傾城
orange starNo Reviews
59 W. 37th Street New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Go! Go! Curry! Time Square
orange starNo Reviews
273 West 38th Street New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Zucker's Bagels Bryant Park
orange starNo Reviews
1065 Sixth Avenue New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Sophie's Cuban - Bryant Park
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Avenue Of The Americas New york, NY 10018
View restaurantnext
Peppercorn Station 青花椒
orange starNo Reviews
66 w 39th st New York, NY 10018
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

OBAO - Hell's Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 9,696
647 9th Avenue New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Sarabeth's - Central Park South
orange star4.0 • 9,595
40 Central Park S New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
MARSEILLE
orange star4.4 • 8,382
630 9th Ave New York, NY 10036
View restaurantnext
Barn Joo - 35
orange star4.1 • 5,162
34 W 35th St New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
1002-mew35
orange star4.3 • 4,547
53 W 35th St, Basement New York, NY 10001
View restaurantnext
Marea - New York
orange star4.3 • 4,451
240 Central Park South New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Midtown East
review star
Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)
Yorkville
review star
Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)
TriBeCa
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Upper West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (62 restaurants)
Lower East Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Financial District
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
East Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Manhattan Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Harlem
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston