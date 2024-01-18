Crowes Nest
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a Mobile Food Truck. We offer buttermilk handbreaded chicken with our signature breading and the freshest ingredients.
Location
2001 east 4th street, Glenmore, Owensboro, KY 42301
Gallery