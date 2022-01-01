Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers

Crown Burgers 3190 Highland Dr

135 Reviews

$

3190 Highland Dr

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fries
Onion Rings
Jr. Crown Burger

BURGERS

Crown Burger

Crown Burger

$7.99

Cheeseburger with Pastrami, garnished with 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Jr. Crown Burger

$6.99

Cheeseburger with Pastrami, garnished with 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Double Crownburger

$9.59

Cheeseburger with Pastrami, garnished with 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Bacon Cheese Burger

Bacon Cheese Burger

$6.99

Garnished with 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Jr. Bacon Cheese Burger

$5.99

Garnished with 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.59

Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions.

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$5.39

Garnished with 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Jr. Cheese Burger

$4.69

Garnished with 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Double Cheeseburger

$7.49

Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions.

Hamburger

Hamburger

$4.99

Garnished with 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Jr. Burger

$3.99

Garnished with 1000 Island dressing, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions.

Double Hamburger

$6.79

Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions.

Jalapeño Swiss Burger

Jalapeño Swiss Burger

$6.99

Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing, Tomatoes, and Grilled Onions.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$6.99

Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing, Tomatoes, and Grilled Onions.

BQQ Bacon Swiss Burger

BQQ Bacon Swiss Burger

$6.99

Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing, BBQ Sauce, and Onion Rings.

Chili Burger

Chili Burger

$6.99

Garnished with Home Made All Meat Chili, 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions.

Garden Burger

$5.99

*Plant Based/Vegan (Contains Soy and Wheat Ingredients) - Garnished with Mayonaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions (Plant Burgers are cooked on the same grill as meat).

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$7.49

Plant Based/Vegan - Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions. *Plant Burgers are cooked on the same grill as meat.

SANDWICHES

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$3.95

American Cheese

Broiled Chicken Sandwich

Broiled Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Char Broiled Chicken Breast with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomatoes.

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$7.99

Lamb/Beef Mix with Tzatziki Yogurt Sauce, Tomatoes, and Onions on Pita Bread.

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$7.99

Char Broiled Chicken Breast with Tzatziki Yogurt Sauce, Tomatoes, and Onions on Pita Bread.

Rib Eye Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Garnished with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomatoes on a French Roll.

French Dip

French Dip

$9.99

Sliced Roast Beef with a Side of Au Jus on a French Roll.

Hot Beef w/BQQ Sauce

Hot Beef w/BQQ Sauce

$9.99

Sliced Roast Beef and BBQ Sauce on a French Roll.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Deep Fried Chicken Breast with Mayonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomatoes.

Halibut Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Deep Fried with Tartar Sauce, Lettuce, and Tomatoes.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$5.99

Grilled Cheese with a Hamburger Patty on Rye Bread.

Turkey Sandwich

Turkey Sandwich

$7.95

Sliced Turkey with Mayonaise, Lettuce, and Tomatoes.

Cranberry Turkey Sandwich

$8.95

Sliced Turkey with Cranberry Sauce, Mayonnaise, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions.

(BLT) Bacon Lettuce Tomato Sandwich

$7.95

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Mayonnaise.

Albacore Tuna Sandwich

$7.95

Lettuce and Tomatoes.

Albacore Tuna Melt

$8.95
Grilled Ham & Cheese

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Cheese with Ham.

Hot Pastrami

Hot Pastrami

$9.99

Sliced Pastrami with Mustard and Pickles on a French Roll.

SALADS

Greek Salad

$8.99

Iceberg lettuce, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Olives, Pepperonchinis, and Pita Bread

Chef Salad

$9.99

Iceberg lettuce , Egg, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, with Ham and Turkey.

Broiled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Iceberg lettuce, Egg, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, with Char Broiled Chicken Breast.

Turkey Salad

$9.99

Iceberg lettuce , Egg, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, with Sliced Turkey.

Tuna Salad

$9.99

Iceberg lettuce, Egg, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, with Albacore Tuna.

Dinner Salad

$3.99

Iceberg lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese.

Gyro Salad

$10.99

Iceberg lettuce, Egg, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, with Gyro meat.

Steak Salad

$14.99

Iceberg lettuce, Egg, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, with chop Ribeye steak.

OTHER ITEMS

Burrito

$9.99+

Sliced Roast Beef or Pastrami, Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Home Made All Meat Chili, and Salsa.

Chicken Souvlaki A-la Carte

$6.95+

Chicken Souvlaki, Pita, and Tzatziki Yogurt Sauce.

Chicken Strips

$4.95+

Served With Fries.

Chili

$3.95+

Home Made All Meat Chili.

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$2.95

Juicy Turkey Frank Wrapped in a Delicious Honey Crunchy Butter.

Hot Dog

$2.95

All Beef Hot Dog.

Chili Dog

$3.95

Home Made All Meat Chili over an All Beef Hot Dog.

Beef Taquitos

Beef Taquitos

$3.49

Order of Three, Served with Guac and shredded lettuce.

DINNERS

Rib Eye Steak Sandwich Plate

$14.99

Ribeye Steak Sandwich (Mayonnaise, Lettuce, and Tomatoes on a French Roll) with Fries and a Side Salad.

Gyro Plate

$9.99+

Gyro Sandwich (Lamb/Beef Mix with Tzatziki Yogurt Sauce, Tomatoes, and Onions on Pita Bread) With Fries and a Side Salad.

Fish And Chips Plate

$12.99

3 Pieces of Deep Fried Halibut, Fries, a Side Salad, and Pita.

Shrimp Plate

$12.99

4 Pieces of Deep Fried Shrimp with Fries, Side Salad, and Pita.

Souvlaki Plate

$11.99+

Chicken Souvlaki, with a Side Salad, Pita, and Your Choice of Fries or Lemon Rice,

Fried Bone-In Chicken Plate

$9.99+

Deep Fried Bone-In Chicken with Fries, Side Salad, and Pita.

SIDE ORDERS

Fries

Fries

$3.29+
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.95

Home-Made Onion Rings.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95
Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$3.95

Breaded Deep Fried Zucchini.

Fried Mushroom

Fried Mushroom

$3.95

Breaded Deep Fried Mushrooms.

Cheese Fries

$4.29

Cheddar Cheese Over a Bed of Fries.

Chili Fries

Chili Fries

$4.99

Home Made All Meat Chili Over a Bed of Fries.

Pilaf

$2.95+

Home Made Lemon Rice.

KID'S MEAL

Kid's Chicken Strips

$6.99

Includes Fries and 12 oz Drink.

Kid's Jr. Cheese Burger

$6.44

Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing and Lettuce. Includes Fries and 12 oz Drink.

Kid's Jr. Burger

$5.99

Garnished with 1000 Island Dressing and Lettuce. Includes Fries and 12 oz Drink.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Includes Fries and 12 oz Drink.

Kid's Corn Dog

$5.99

Includes Fries and 12 oz Drink.

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.99

Includes Fries and 12 oz Drink.

SOFT DRINKS

Soda

Soda

$1.89+

Coca-Cola Products

Orange Bang

Orange Bang

$2.95+

Whipped Orange Drink.

Milk

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$1.89

Apple Juice

$1.89

DESSERTS

Shakes

Shakes

$3.50+

Milkshakes

Ice Cream Cones

$1.95+
Sundaes

Sundaes

$3.50

Cookie

$2.50

Vegan Double Chocolate Chip (from City Cakes)

Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our customers are always our #1 priority, as is quality and great service. We always aim to please. Orders are made to all different cravings. We love our customers and we want them coming back again and again. We feel like family with so many of our customers and some have become personal and close friends.

Website

Location

3190 Highland Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

BGR - Salt Lake City
orange starNo Reviews
1202 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Chedda Burger - Gateway
orange star4.2 • 2,384
190 S 400 W #59 Salt Lake City, UT 84101
View restaurantnext
Diversion
orange starNo Reviews
535 n 300 w H-104 Salt Lake City, UT 84103
View restaurantnext
Garage On Beck
orange starNo Reviews
1199 North Beck St Salt Lake City, UT 84103
View restaurantnext
Bout Time Pub & Grub - West Jordan
orange starNo Reviews
7211 Plaza Center Dr West Jordan, UT 84084
View restaurantnext
Tonyburgers - West Valley
orange starNo Reviews
2731 S 5600 W Suite F West Valley, UT 84120
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Salt Lake City

Vessel Kitchen - 9th & 9th
orange star4.8 • 8,232
905 East 900 South Salt Lake City, UT 84105
View restaurantnext
Mumbai House - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 6,155
2731 E Parleys Way Salt Lake City, UT 84109
View restaurantnext
Spitz Sugarhouse - Sugarhouse
orange star4.7 • 6,048
1201 E Wilmington Ave Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View restaurantnext
Even Stevens Sandwiches - Cottonwood Heights
orange star4.8 • 4,421
1346 E Fort Union Blvd Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Salt Lake City
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 east 300 south Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Greek Souvlaki - Downtown
orange star4.7 • 4,001
404 E 300 S Salt Lake City, UT 84111
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Salt Lake City
Midvale
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
West Jordan
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Sandy
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Bountiful
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
South Jordan
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Draper
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Park City
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Herriman
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston