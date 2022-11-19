- Home
Crown Chicken And Grill 828 Diamond Hill Rd
828 Diamond Hill Rd
Woonsocket, RI 02895
Chicken Combinations
2 Piece Chicken Box
2pc chicken with mashed potatoes or coleslaw & (1) biscuit.
3 Piece Chicken Box
3pc chicken w/ mashed potatoes and gravy or coleslaw & (1) biscuit.
5 Piece Chicken Box
5pc chicken w/ mashed potatoes and gravy, (1) coleslaw & (1) biscuit.
8 Piece Chicken Box
8pc chicken w/ (2) mashed potatoes, (1) coleslaw, (2) biscuits.
10 Piece Chicken Box
10pc chicken w/ (3) mashed potatoes, (1) coleslaw & (3) biscuits.
15 Piece Chicken Box
15pc chicken w/ (4) mashed potatoes, (1) coleslaw & (4) biscuits.
21 Piece Chicken Box
21pc chicken w/ (6) mashed potatoes, (1) coleslaw & (6) biscuits.
Chicken Only
Chicken With Fries
Chicken Nuggets
Kababs & Dinners
21pc Shrimp Dinner w/ Rice, Beans & Salad
w/ Rice, Beans, Salad & Soda
2pc Tilapia Fish w/ Rice, Beans & Salad
w/ Rice, Beans, Salad & Soda
3pc Fried Chicken Dinner
w/ Rice, Beans, Salad & Soda
3pc Chicken Tender Dinner w/ Rice, Beans, & Salad
w/ Rice, Beans, Salad & Soda
5pc Fried Chicken Dinner
w/ Rice,Beans,Salad & Soda.
Chicken Kabab w/ Rice, Beans & Salad
w/ Rice, Beans, Salad & Soda.
Chicken Platter w/ Rice, Beans & Salad
Chicken served over rice with salad.
Falafel w/ Rice, Beans & Salad
Falafel over rice that comes with beans and salad.
Lamb Platter w/ Rice, Beans & Salad
Lamb served over rice with Salad.
Boneless Buffalo Chicken Tender Platter w/ Rice, Beans & Salad
Boneless Buffalo Chicken Tenders over Rice and comes with Beans and Salad on the side.
Seafood
2 Piece Fish Only
2 Piece Fish w/Fries
2 Pieces of Talapia Fish with French Fries and choice of drink.
2 Piece Fish w/Rice
2 Pieces of Talapia Fish with Rice and choice of drink.
21 Piece Shrimp w/ Fries & Coleslaw
21pc Shrimp with French Fries and Coleslaw.
21 Piece Shrimp Only
3 Piece Fish Only
3 Piece Fish w/Fries
3 Pieces of Talapia Fish with French Fries and choice of drink.
3 Piece Fish w/Rice
3 Pieces of Talapia Fish with Rice and choice of drink.
4 Piece Fish Only
4 Piece Fish w/ Fries
4 Pieces of Talapia Fish with French Fries and choice of drink.
5 Piece Fish Only
5 Piece Fish w/Fries
5 Pieces of Talapia Fish with French Fries and choice of drink.
5 Piece Fish w/Rice
5 Pieces of Talapia Fish with Rice and choice of drink.
6 Piece Jumbo Shrimp only
6pc Jumbo Shrimp w/ Fries & Coleslaw
6pc Jumbo Shrimp with French Fries and Coleslaw.
9 Piece Jumbo Shrimp Only
9 Piece Jumbo Shrimp w/ Fries & Coleslaw
9pc Jumbo Shrimp with French Fries and Colelsaw.
Wing Dings & Wing Zings
Buffalo & BBQ Wings
Salads
Garden Salad
Romanian Lettuce, Organic Leaves, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Broccoli.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken Finger Salad
Popcorn Chicken Salad
21 Piece Shrimp Salad
Spicy Chicken Salad
Tilapia Fish Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo Chicken Over Lettuce, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomatoes & Carrots. You can add your choice of dressing.
Sandwiches
Cheeseburger Sandwich
6oz. Beef Angus w/ Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Bacon Cheeseburger Sandwich
6oz. Beef Angus w/ Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Double Cheeseburger Sandwich
8oz. Beef Angus w/ Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Chicken w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Fish Sandwich
Talapia Fish w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Tartar Sauce.
Beef Gyro Sandwich
w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Cucumber Sauce.
Chicken Gyro Sandwich
w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Cucumber Sauce.
Lamb Gyro Sandwich
w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Cucumber Sauce.
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Spicy Crispy Chicken w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Bacon Double Cheeseburger Sandwich
8oz. Beef Angus w/ Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.
Falafel Sandwich Only
Falafel Sandwich in a Pita Bread which has lettuce, tomato, beans & homemade white-sauce.
Burritos & Quesadillas
Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap Only
Buffalo Chicken in a wrap with tomatoes, onions, white sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap w/ Fries
Buffalo chicken tenders with tomatoes, onions and white sauce.
Chicken Burrito Only
w/ Rice, Beans, Salsa & Sour Cream.
Chicken Burrito w/ Fries
Grilled Chicken with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and a side order of French Fries with choice of drink.
Chicken Burrito w/Tostones
w/ Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, Sour Cream & Soda.
Chicken Quesadilla Only
w/ Cheese & Sour Cream & Salsa on side.
Chicken Quesadilla w/ Fries
w/ Fries & Soda.
Chicken Quesadilla w/Tostones
w/ cheese & Sour Cream & Salsa on side.
Steak N Cheez Quesadilla Only
w/ cheese & Sour Cream & Salsa on side.
Grilled Chicken Wrap Only
w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Homemade Dressing.
Grilled Chicken Wrap w/ Fries
Grilled Chicken Wrap that comes with Fries for a side and choice of Can Drink.
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap Only
w/ Cheese, Peppers, Onions & Mayo.
Philly Cheese Steak Wrap w/ Fries
Philly Cheesesteak wrap that comes with a side of fries and choice of Can Drink.
Shrimp Wrap Only
Grilled Shrimp with Lettuce, Tomato and Homemade Dressing.
Shrimp Wrap w/ Fries
Grilled Shrimp with Lettuce, Tomato and Homemade Dressing with a side order of French fries and choice of drink.
Steak Wrap Only
Steak Wrap w/ Fries
Steak Wrap with lettuce, tomato, onions and white sauce.
Steak N Cheez Quesadilla w/ Fries
Steak N Cheez Quesadilla comes with fries.
Ground Beef Quesadilla Only
Ground Beef with white American cheese in a Quesadilla.
Ground Beef Quesadilla w/ Fries
Ground Beef Quesadilla with white American cheese in a Quesadilla and fries on the side
Subs
Grilled Chicken and Steak Sub
Grilled Chicken and Steak mixed with Mayo and white American cheese.
Philly Cheese Steak w/Peppers & Onions
Chicken Cheese Sub
Tilapia Fish Sub
Tilapia Fish with Mayo, lettuce and tomato in a sub.
Chicken Tender Sub
Chicken Tenders in a Sub with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato.
Steak N Cheese Sub
Philly Cheese steak with no peppers and onions.
Steak and Tender Cheese Sub
Steak and Chicken Tender Sub with Cheese, Mayo.
Buffalo Chicken Tender Sub
Boneless Buffalo Tenders in a sub with Mayo.
Side Orders
15 Pc Chicken Fries
Beans
Beef Patty
Beef Patty w/ Cheese
Cheesy Fries Small
Cheesy Fries Large
Cheesy Fries w/ Bacon
Chicken Noodle Soup 8oz
Clam Chowder Soup 8oz
Coleslaw
Corn On The Cob
Curly Fries Small
Curly Fries Large
French Fries Small
French Fries Medium
French Fries Large
Jalapeño Poppers
w/ Cream Cheese.
Macaroni & Cheese
Macaroni Salad
Mashed Potato Small
Mashed Potato Large
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Onion Rings
Pizza Roll
Popcorn Chicken
Potato Salad
Potato Wedges
Side Rice Large
Side Rice Small
Supreme Chicken Tender Bowl
Chicken Tenders w/ Mash Potato, Gravy, Sweet Corn, Cheese.
Sweet Potato Fries Large
Sweet Potato Fries Small
Tostones (8)
Waffle Fries
Zucchini Sticks (6pcs)
Everyday Specials
1 - Cheeseburger
6oz. Angus Beef Cheeseburger w/ Fries & Soda
2 - Fish Sandwich
Talapia Fish Sandwich w/ Fries & Soda.
3 - Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken sandwich w/ Fries & Soda.
4 - Double Cheeseburger
8oz. Beef Angus Double Cheeseburger w/ Fries & Soda.
5a - Philly Cheese Steak
Philly Cheesesteak w/ Peppers & Onions & Mashrooms w Fries & soda
5b. - Steak and Cheese Sub
Philly Cheese Steak with no Peppers & Onions
6 - Grilled Chicken Sandwich
w/ Fries & Soda
7 - Spicy Chicken Sandwich
w/ Fries & Soda
8 - Tilapia Fish Sandwich Sub
w/ Fries & Soda.
9a. - Chicken Gyro
Chicken or Lamb Gyro w/ Fries & Soda.
9b. - Beef Gyro
10 - Bacon Cheeseburger
6oz. Beef Angus Bacon Cheeseburger w/ Fries & Soda.
11 - Grilled Chicken
over Rice, Beans, Salad, White Sauce & Soda.
12a - 6 Pcs Jumbo Shrimp
w/ Fries & Soda
12b - 9 Pcs Jumbo Shrimp
w/ Fries & Soda
13 - 21 Pcs Shrimp Basket
w/ Fries & Soda
14a - 2 Pcs Tilapia Fish
w/ Fries & Soda
14b - 3 Pcs Tilapia Fish
w/ Fries & Soda.
15a - 2 Pcs Mix Chicken
w/ Fries & Soda.
15b - 3 Pcs Mix Chicken
w/ Fries & Soda.
16 - Chicken Fries w/ Fries & Soda
17a - 6 Pcs Chicken Nuggets
w/ Fries & Soda.
17b - 9 Pcs Chicken Nuggets
w/ Fries & Soda.
18 - Grilled Chicken Salad
w/ choice of dressing.
19 - Taco Salad Bowl
Taco Salad Bowl comes with rice, beans, salad, salsa, sour cream and your choice of grilled chicken, shrimp or steak.
20 - Shrimp Salad
w/ choice of dressing.
21 - Tilapia Fish Salad
w/ choice of dressing.
22 - Popcorn Chicken & Fries
w/ Soda.
23 - Double Bacon Cheeseburger
8oz. Beef Angus Double Bacon Cheeseburger w/ Fries & Soda.
24. - Falafel Sandwich w/ Fries
Falafel which comes in a Pita Bread with lettuce, tomato, beans & homemade white-sauce.
25. - Falafel w/ Rice, Beans & Salad
Falafel over Rice with beans, salad, and choice of can drink.
Bucket Specials
Chicken Tenders Specials
Desserts
Ice Cream
Taco Salad Bowl
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Taco Bowl with Grilled chicken, Lettuce, Salsa, Beans, Rice, Sour Cream & Feta Cheese
Shrimp Bowl
Taco Bowl with Shrimp, Lettuce, Salsa, Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Feta Cheese.
Steak Bowl or Lamb Bowl
Taco Bowl with Steak, Lettuce, Salsa, Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Feta Cheese.
20oz Bottles
Juices
Cans
2 Liter Soda
Ketchup
Hot Sauce
Sweet & Sour Sauce
BBQ Sauce
Buffalo Sauce
Honey Mustard Sauce
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Mayo Ketchup Sauce
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
828 Diamond Hill Rd, Woonsocket, RI 02895