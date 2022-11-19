Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crown Chicken And Grill 828 Diamond Hill Rd

review star

No reviews yet

828 Diamond Hill Rd

Woonsocket, RI 02895

Chicken Combinations

2 Piece Chicken Box

$6.99

2pc chicken with mashed potatoes or coleslaw & (1) biscuit.

3 Piece Chicken Box

$7.99

3pc chicken w/ mashed potatoes and gravy or coleslaw & (1) biscuit.

5 Piece Chicken Box

$11.99

5pc chicken w/ mashed potatoes and gravy, (1) coleslaw & (1) biscuit.

8 Piece Chicken Box

$16.99

8pc chicken w/ (2) mashed potatoes, (1) coleslaw, (2) biscuits.

10 Piece Chicken Box

$21.99

10pc chicken w/ (3) mashed potatoes, (1) coleslaw & (3) biscuits.

15 Piece Chicken Box

$27.99

15pc chicken w/ (4) mashed potatoes, (1) coleslaw & (4) biscuits.

21 Piece Chicken Box

$33.99

21pc chicken w/ (6) mashed potatoes, (1) coleslaw & (6) biscuits.

Chicken Only

Chicken Wing

$1.50

Chicken Leg

$1.99

Chicken Breast

$2.99

Chicken Thigh

$2.75

5 Piece Chicken Only

$9.49

9 Piece Chicken Only

$13.99

15 Piece Chicken Only

$21.99

21 Piece Chicken Only

$26.99

35 Piece Chicken Only

$45.99

50 Piece Chicken Only

$65.99

Chicken With Fries

2 Piece Chicken w/Fries

$7.99

3 Piece Chicken w/Fries

$8.99

5 Piece Chicken w/Fries

$12.99

Chicken Nuggets

6 Piece Chicken Nuggets w/Fries

$5.99

9 Piece Chicken Nuggets w/Fries

$7.99

12 Piece Chicken Nuggets w/Fries

$8.99

15 Piece Chicken Nuggets w/Fries

$9.99

21 Piece Chicken Nuggets w/Fries

$15.99

Kababs & Dinners

21pc Shrimp Dinner w/ Rice, Beans & Salad

$9.99

w/ Rice, Beans, Salad & Soda

2pc Tilapia Fish w/ Rice, Beans & Salad

$9.99

w/ Rice, Beans, Salad & Soda

3pc Fried Chicken Dinner

$9.99

w/ Rice, Beans, Salad & Soda

3pc Chicken Tender Dinner w/ Rice, Beans, & Salad

$11.99

w/ Rice, Beans, Salad & Soda

5pc Fried Chicken Dinner

$12.99

w/ Rice,Beans,Salad & Soda.

Chicken Kabab w/ Rice, Beans & Salad

$11.99

w/ Rice, Beans, Salad & Soda.

Chicken Platter w/ Rice, Beans & Salad

$10.99

Chicken served over rice with salad.

Falafel w/ Rice, Beans & Salad

$9.99

Falafel over rice that comes with beans and salad.

Lamb Platter w/ Rice, Beans & Salad

$10.99

Lamb served over rice with Salad.

Boneless Buffalo Chicken Tender Platter w/ Rice, Beans & Salad

$11.99

Boneless Buffalo Chicken Tenders over Rice and comes with Beans and Salad on the side.

Seafood

2 Piece Fish Only

$5.50

2 Piece Fish w/Fries

$8.99

2 Pieces of Talapia Fish with French Fries and choice of drink.

2 Piece Fish w/Rice

$8.99

2 Pieces of Talapia Fish with Rice and choice of drink.

21 Piece Shrimp w/ Fries & Coleslaw

$8.99

21pc Shrimp with French Fries and Coleslaw.

21 Piece Shrimp Only

$5.99

3 Piece Fish Only

$7.50

3 Piece Fish w/Fries

$9.99

3 Pieces of Talapia Fish with French Fries and choice of drink.

3 Piece Fish w/Rice

$9.99

3 Pieces of Talapia Fish with Rice and choice of drink.

4 Piece Fish Only

$9.50

4 Piece Fish w/ Fries

$12.99

4 Pieces of Talapia Fish with French Fries and choice of drink.

5 Piece Fish Only

$11.50

5 Piece Fish w/Fries

$16.99

5 Pieces of Talapia Fish with French Fries and choice of drink.

5 Piece Fish w/Rice

$16.99

5 Pieces of Talapia Fish with Rice and choice of drink.

6 Piece Jumbo Shrimp only

$5.50

6pc Jumbo Shrimp w/ Fries & Coleslaw

$8.99

6pc Jumbo Shrimp with French Fries and Coleslaw.

9 Piece Jumbo Shrimp Only

$7.50

9 Piece Jumbo Shrimp w/ Fries & Coleslaw

$9.99

9pc Jumbo Shrimp with French Fries and Colelsaw.

Wing Dings & Wing Zings

6 Piece Wings Only

$7.99

6 Piece Wings w/Fries

$9.99

9 Piece Wings Only

$10.99

9 Piece Wings w/Fries

$12.99

12 Piece Wings Only

$14.99

12 Piece Wings w/ Fries

$16.99

15 Piece Wings Only

$17.99

15 Piece Wings w/Fries

$19.99

20 Piece Wings Only

$22.99

20 Piece Wings w/ Fries

$24.99

Buffalo & BBQ Wings

6pc Wings Only

$7.99

6pc Wings w/Fries

$9.99

9pc Wings Only

$10.99

9pc Wings w/Fries

$12.99

12pc Wings Only

$15.99

12pc Wings w/ Fries

$16.99

15pc Wings Only

$17.99

15pc Wings w/Fries

$19.99

20pc Wings Only

$22.99

20pc Wings w/ Fries

$24.99

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.50

Romanian Lettuce, Organic Leaves, Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Broccoli.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

Chicken Finger Salad

$9.99

Popcorn Chicken Salad

$9.99

21 Piece Shrimp Salad

$9.99

Spicy Chicken Salad

$9.99

Tilapia Fish Salad

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Buffalo Chicken Over Lettuce, Spring Mix, Cucumber, Tomatoes & Carrots. You can add your choice of dressing.

Sandwiches

Cheeseburger Sandwich

$4.75

6oz. Beef Angus w/ Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Bacon Cheeseburger Sandwich

$5.50

6oz. Beef Angus w/ Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Double Cheeseburger Sandwich

$5.99

8oz. Beef Angus w/ Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Chicken Sandwich

$4.75

Crispy Chicken w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$4.75

Grilled chicken w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Fish Sandwich

$4.75

Talapia Fish w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Tartar Sauce.

Beef Gyro Sandwich

$6.99

w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Cucumber Sauce.

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$6.99

w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Cucumber Sauce.

Lamb Gyro Sandwich

$6.99

w/ Lettuce, Tomato, Onions & Cucumber Sauce.

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Spicy Crispy Chicken w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Bacon Double Cheeseburger Sandwich

$7.25

8oz. Beef Angus w/ Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo.

Falafel Sandwich Only

$6.99

Falafel Sandwich in a Pita Bread which has lettuce, tomato, beans & homemade white-sauce.

Burritos & Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap Only

$8.99

Buffalo Chicken in a wrap with tomatoes, onions, white sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Tender Wrap w/ Fries

$11.99

Buffalo chicken tenders with tomatoes, onions and white sauce.

Chicken Burrito Only

$7.99

w/ Rice, Beans, Salsa & Sour Cream.

Chicken Burrito w/ Fries

$10.99

Grilled Chicken with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato and a side order of French Fries with choice of drink.

Chicken Burrito w/Tostones

$10.99

w/ Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Salsa, Sour Cream & Soda.

Chicken Quesadilla Only

$7.99

w/ Cheese & Sour Cream & Salsa on side.

Chicken Quesadilla w/ Fries

$10.99

w/ Fries & Soda.

Chicken Quesadilla w/Tostones

$10.99

w/ cheese & Sour Cream & Salsa on side.

Steak N Cheez Quesadilla Only

$7.99

w/ cheese & Sour Cream & Salsa on side.

Grilled Chicken Wrap Only

$7.99

w/ Lettuce, Tomato & Homemade Dressing.

Grilled Chicken Wrap w/ Fries

$10.99

Grilled Chicken Wrap that comes with Fries for a side and choice of Can Drink.

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap Only

$7.99

w/ Cheese, Peppers, Onions & Mayo.

Philly Cheese Steak Wrap w/ Fries

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak wrap that comes with a side of fries and choice of Can Drink.

Shrimp Wrap Only

$7.99

Grilled Shrimp with Lettuce, Tomato and Homemade Dressing.

Shrimp Wrap w/ Fries

$10.99

Grilled Shrimp with Lettuce, Tomato and Homemade Dressing with a side order of French fries and choice of drink.

Steak Wrap Only

$7.99

Steak Wrap w/ Fries

$10.99

Steak Wrap with lettuce, tomato, onions and white sauce.

Steak N Cheez Quesadilla w/ Fries

$10.99

Steak N Cheez Quesadilla comes with fries.

Ground Beef Quesadilla Only

$8.99

Ground Beef with white American cheese in a Quesadilla.

Ground Beef Quesadilla w/ Fries

$11.99

Ground Beef Quesadilla with white American cheese in a Quesadilla and fries on the side

Subs

Grilled Chicken and Steak Sub

$8.25

Grilled Chicken and Steak mixed with Mayo and white American cheese.

Philly Cheese Steak w/Peppers & Onions

$8.25

Chicken Cheese Sub

$8.25

Tilapia Fish Sub

$7.99

Tilapia Fish with Mayo, lettuce and tomato in a sub.

Chicken Tender Sub

$7.99

Chicken Tenders in a Sub with Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato.

Steak N Cheese Sub

$8.25

Philly Cheese steak with no peppers and onions.

Steak and Tender Cheese Sub

$8.99

Steak and Chicken Tender Sub with Cheese, Mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Tender Sub

$8.99

Boneless Buffalo Tenders in a sub with Mayo.

Side Orders

15 Pc Chicken Fries

$5.50

Beans

$1.99

Beef Patty

$2.75

Beef Patty w/ Cheese

$3.25

Cheesy Fries Small

$4.99

Cheesy Fries Large

$6.99

Cheesy Fries w/ Bacon

$7.99

Chicken Noodle Soup 8oz

$2.99

Clam Chowder Soup 8oz

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99

Corn On The Cob

$2.50

Curly Fries Small

$3.99

Curly Fries Large

$6.99

French Fries Small

$3.99

French Fries Medium

$4.99

French Fries Large

$8.99

Jalapeño Poppers

$4.99+

w/ Cream Cheese.

Macaroni & Cheese

$2.99

Macaroni Salad

$2.99

Mashed Potato Small

$1.50

Mashed Potato Large

$4.50

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$4.99

Onion Rings

$3.99

Pizza Roll

$2.50

Popcorn Chicken

$5.50

Potato Salad

$2.99

Potato Wedges

$4.50

Side Rice Large

$4.99

Side Rice Small

$2.99

Supreme Chicken Tender Bowl

$7.99

Chicken Tenders w/ Mash Potato, Gravy, Sweet Corn, Cheese.

Sweet Potato Fries Large

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries Small

$3.99

Tostones (8)

$4.50

Waffle Fries

$3.99+

Zucchini Sticks (6pcs)

$2.50

Everyday Specials

1 - Cheeseburger

$9.99

6oz. Angus Beef Cheeseburger w/ Fries & Soda

2 - Fish Sandwich

$8.99

Talapia Fish Sandwich w/ Fries & Soda.

3 - Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Crispy chicken sandwich w/ Fries & Soda.

4 - Double Cheeseburger

$10.99

8oz. Beef Angus Double Cheeseburger w/ Fries & Soda.

5a - Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak w/ Peppers & Onions & Mashrooms w Fries & soda

5b. - Steak and Cheese Sub

$10.99

Philly Cheese Steak with no Peppers & Onions

6 - Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

w/ Fries & Soda

7 - Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

w/ Fries & Soda

8 - Tilapia Fish Sandwich Sub

$8.99

w/ Fries & Soda.

9a. - Chicken Gyro

$9.99

Chicken or Lamb Gyro w/ Fries & Soda.

9b. - Beef Gyro

$9.99

10 - Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.49

6oz. Beef Angus Bacon Cheeseburger w/ Fries & Soda.

11 - Grilled Chicken

$10.99

over Rice, Beans, Salad, White Sauce & Soda.

12a - 6 Pcs Jumbo Shrimp

$8.99

w/ Fries & Soda

12b - 9 Pcs Jumbo Shrimp

$10.99

w/ Fries & Soda

13 - 21 Pcs Shrimp Basket

$8.99

w/ Fries & Soda

14a - 2 Pcs Tilapia Fish

$8.99

w/ Fries & Soda

14b - 3 Pcs Tilapia Fish

$9.99

w/ Fries & Soda.

15a - 2 Pcs Mix Chicken

$8.99

w/ Fries & Soda.

15b - 3 Pcs Mix Chicken

$9.99

w/ Fries & Soda.

16 - Chicken Fries w/ Fries & Soda

$8.99

17a - 6 Pcs Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

w/ Fries & Soda.

17b - 9 Pcs Chicken Nuggets

$8.50

w/ Fries & Soda.

18 - Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.99

w/ choice of dressing.

19 - Taco Salad Bowl

$9.99

Taco Salad Bowl comes with rice, beans, salad, salsa, sour cream and your choice of grilled chicken, shrimp or steak.

20 - Shrimp Salad

$9.99

w/ choice of dressing.

21 - Tilapia Fish Salad

$9.99

w/ choice of dressing.

22 - Popcorn Chicken & Fries

$9.99

w/ Soda.

23 - Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.99

8oz. Beef Angus Double Bacon Cheeseburger w/ Fries & Soda.

24. - Falafel Sandwich w/ Fries

$9.99

Falafel which comes in a Pita Bread with lettuce, tomato, beans & homemade white-sauce.

25. - Falafel w/ Rice, Beans & Salad

$9.99

Falafel over Rice with beans, salad, and choice of can drink.

Bucket Specials

10 Piece Bucket

$22.99

(1) Large Fries, (1) 2-liter Soda.

15 Piece Bucket

$27.99

(1) Large Fries, (1) 2-liter Soda.

21 Piece Bucket

$33.99

(2) Large Fries, (1) 2-liter Soda.

35 Piece Bucket

$56.99

(2) Large Fries, (1) 2-liter Soda.

Chicken Tenders Specials

3 Piece Tenders Only

$5.99

5 Piece Tenders Only

$9.99

7 Piece Tenders Only

$12.99

9 Piece Tenders Only

$12.99

3 Piece Tenders w/Fries

$8.99

w/ Fries & Soda.

5 Piece Tenders w/Fries

$12.99

w/ Fries & Soda.

7 Piece Tenders w/Fries

$15.99

w/ Fries & Soda.

9 Piece Tenders w/Fries

$17.99

w/ Fries & Soda.

Desserts

Fried Dough

$5.99

Cheesecake

$3.99

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.99

Chocolate Cake

$3.99

Carrot Cake

$3.99

Tres Leches Cake

$3.99

Oreo Mousse Cake

$3.99

Sweet Potato Pie

$2.99

Vanilla Flavored Flan

$3.50

Red Velvet Cake

$3.99

Pistachio Cake

$2.99

Ice Cream

Choice of Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry & Cookies & Cream.

Cone

$1.99

Ice Cream Small

$2.50

Ice Cream Medium

$3.44

Ice Cream Large

$4.99

Milk Shake

$4.99

Taco Salad Bowl

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Taco Bowl with Grilled chicken, Lettuce, Salsa, Beans, Rice, Sour Cream & Feta Cheese

Shrimp Bowl

$9.99

Taco Bowl with Shrimp, Lettuce, Salsa, Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Feta Cheese.

Steak Bowl or Lamb Bowl

$9.99

Taco Bowl with Steak, Lettuce, Salsa, Rice, Beans, Sour Cream & Feta Cheese.

20oz Bottles

BTL Coke

$1.89

BTL Diet Coke

$1.89

BTL Coke Zero

$1.89

BTL Sprite

$1.89

BTL Dr. Pepper

$1.89

BTL Gingerale

$1.89

BTL Orange Fanta

$1.89

BTL Grape Fanta

$1.89

BTL Pineapple Fanta

$1.89

BTL Fruit Punch

$1.89

BTL Pink Lemonade

$1.89

BTL Water

$1.89

Juices

Orange Juice

$1.89

Cran Grape

$1.89

V8 Splash

$1.89

Powerade Red

$1.89

Powerade Blue

$1.89

Powerade Purple

$1.89

Vitamin Water Dragonfruit

$1.89

Vitamin Water Triple XXX

$1.89

Vitamin Water Tropical Mango

$1.89

Apple Juice

$1.89

Monster

$2.49

Cans

CAN Coke

$1.50

CAN Diet Coke

$1.50

CAN Sprite

$1.50

CAN Rootbeer

$1.50

CAN Grape Fanta

$1.50

CAN Orange Fanta

$1.50

CAN Iced Tea

$1.50

CAN Dr. Pepper

$1.50

CAN Gingerale

$1.50

2 Liter Soda

2L Coke

$2.99

2L Diet Coke

$2.99

2L Grape Fanta

$2.99

2L Orange Fanta

$2.99

2L Dr. Pepper

$2.99

2L Iced Tea

$2.99

2L Gingerale

$2.99

2L Sprite

$2.99

Ketchup

Ketchup

Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

Sweet & Sour Sauce

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard Sauce

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Ranch

Ranch

$0.50

Blue Cheese

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Mayo Ketchup Sauce

Mayo Ketchup Sauce

$0.50

Brown bag

Brown Bags

$0.10
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! delivery available

Location

828 Diamond Hill Rd, Woonsocket, RI 02895

Directions

Gallery
Crown Chicken And Grill image
Crown Chicken And Grill image

