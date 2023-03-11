Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
American

Crown Jewel

No reviews yet

255 Diamond Ave

Great Diamond Island, ME 04109

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Deckside and baotside delivery! Hop on a boat, put a few miles of salt water behind you and escape to Crown Jewel in Diamond Cove. We are a retreat from the ordinary, tucked away on a tiny island in Casco Bay. We are here to celebrate summer. Crown Jewel is open Thursday and Friday from 12-8, Saturday from 11-8 and Sunday from 11-4. We serve small plates of elevated seafood classics. Our aim is to always be excellent, creative, and casual — never stuffy. Come get your takeout swizzle on (deck side, ferry side or dockside) and flamingle with us all summer long!

255 Diamond Ave, Great Diamond Island, ME 04109

