Mediterranean
American
Crown Jewel
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Deckside and baotside delivery! Hop on a boat, put a few miles of salt water behind you and escape to Crown Jewel in Diamond Cove. We are a retreat from the ordinary, tucked away on a tiny island in Casco Bay. We are here to celebrate summer. Crown Jewel is open Thursday and Friday from 12-8, Saturday from 11-8 and Sunday from 11-4. We serve small plates of elevated seafood classics. Our aim is to always be excellent, creative, and casual — never stuffy. Come get your takeout swizzle on (deck side, ferry side or dockside) and flamingle with us all summer long!
Location
255 Diamond Ave, Great Diamond Island, ME 04109
