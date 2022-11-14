Crown Majestic Kitchen Food Truck
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Soulfully Crafted Cuisine
Location
96688 Commodore Point Dr, Yulee, FL 32097
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cedar Oak Cafe - 304 Osborne Street
No Reviews
304 Osborne Street Saint Marys, GA 31558
View restaurant