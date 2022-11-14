Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crown Majestic Kitchen Food Truck

review star

No reviews yet

96688 Commodore Point Dr

Yulee, FL 32097

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Crown Cheesesteak
8 pc Wings
Smoked Gouda Chicken N' Mac

Wings

Lightly breaded crispy fried chicken wings with your choice of our house made sauces.
8 pc Wings

8 pc Wings

$12.00
6 pc Wings

6 pc Wings

$9.00

Signatures/Handhelds

Crown Cheesesteak

Crown Cheesesteak

$14.00

Includes shaved ribeye steak with sauteed tri-color peppers, sweet onion and baby portebella mushrooms. Served on a fresh baked 9" roll and topped with melted white american cheese

Red Velvet Chicken and Waffles

Red Velvet Chicken and Waffles

$18.00

Our signature chicken wings along side a fresh red velvet waffle topped with sweet buttercream frosting, powdered sugar and chopped pecans. Served with a side of our Crown hot sauce.

Smoked Gouda Chicken N' Mac

Smoked Gouda Chicken N' Mac

$12.00

Our signature smoked gouda mac n' cheese topped with crispy chicken tenders and our house made BBQ drizzle.

Shawarma Chicken Cheesesteak

Shawarma Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.00

Sliced marinated chicken shawarma with tri-color peppers, sweet onion and baby portebella mushrooms. Served on a fresh baked 9" roll and topped with melted white american cheese

Kids

Kid Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid Mac N' Cheese

$7.00

Kid Corn Dog

$6.00

Chef's Famous Sides

Collard Greens

$4.00

Our signature southern greens made with smoked turkey

Side Gouda Mac

Side Gouda Mac

$5.00

A blend of smoked gouda, sharp cheddar and creamy american cheese baked to perfection

Crinkle Fries

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Crispy crinkle fries smothered in our signature smoked gouda cheese sauce and topped with green onions

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Dessert

Featuring our House-made varieties of Crown Cheesecake
Dessert of the Day

Dessert of the Day

$5.00

Featuring our House-made Daily selection

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Brisk Iced Tea w/lemon

$2.00

Pellegrino

$3.50

Perrier

$3.50

Loaded Fries

Gouda Fries w/ Steak

$11.00

Crispy crinkle fries smothered in our signature smoked gouda cheese sauce topped with shaved ribeye and green onions

Gouda Fries w/ Chicken

Gouda Fries w/ Chicken

$10.00

Crispy crinkle fries smothered in our signature smoked gouda cheese sauce topped with sliced marinated chicken shawarma and green onions

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Soulfully Crafted Cuisine

Location

96688 Commodore Point Dr, Yulee, FL 32097

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Beach Diner - Fernandina Beach
orange starNo Reviews
2006 S. 8th St. Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
View restaurantnext
Southern River Walk LLC
orange starNo Reviews
101 E Stable Ally St. Marys, GA 31558
View restaurantnext
Cedar Oak Cafe - 304 Osborne Street
orange starNo Reviews
304 Osborne Street Saint Marys, GA 31558
View restaurantnext
V Pizza - Ferandina Beach
orange star4.0 • 43
2709 Sadler Road Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
View restaurantnext
Sliders Seaside Grill
orange star3.5 • 621
1998 South Fletcher Ave Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
View restaurantnext
Bessie's
orange starNo Reviews
864 Mission Trace Dr Saint Marys, GA 31558
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Yulee
Fernandina Beach
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)
Atlantic Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Neptune Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Jacksonville Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Ponte Vedra Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Saint Johns
review star
No reviews yet
Ponte Vedra
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston