Welcome to The Crown Tavern, where you can enjoy the timeless glow of an English pub in a regal and relaxed atmosphere. Our menu features tasty Anglo-American specialties, including fish n chips, bangers and mash, and a special Sunday roast. And of course, we serve the classic pub favorites like porters, ales, and IPAs, as well as gins, sherries, and ports. Sit by one of our roaring fireplaces in a comfy tartan-plaid booth or cozy up at the bar with a hand pumped pint, and enjoy great conversation and throwback tunes. So come on in and enjoy all the charm of an English pub at The Crown Tavern. We can't wait to serve you!

