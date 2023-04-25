Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American
Bars & Lounges

The Crown Tavern

1,356 Reviews

$$

451 Wilmington West-Chester Pike

Glen Mills, PA 19342

Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Welcome to The Crown Tavern, where you can enjoy the timeless glow of an English pub in a regal and relaxed atmosphere. Our menu features tasty Anglo-American specialties, including fish n chips, bangers and mash, and a special Sunday roast. And of course, we serve the classic pub favorites like porters, ales, and IPAs, as well as gins, sherries, and ports. Sit by one of our roaring fireplaces in a comfy tartan-plaid booth or cozy up at the bar with a hand pumped pint, and enjoy great conversation and throwback tunes. So come on in and enjoy all the charm of an English pub at The Crown Tavern. We can't wait to serve you!

451 Wilmington West-Chester Pike, Glen Mills, PA 19342

