Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crown Bistro Coronado

review star

No reviews yet

520 Orange Ave

Coronado, CA 92118

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee & Tea

Coffee

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Side Oat Milk

$2.00

Side Almond Milk

$2.00

Add Flavor Shot

$1.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Drink & Juices

Organic Orange Juice

$5.00

Organic Apple Juice

$5.00

Organic Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Organic Tomato Juice

$5.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Soda

$3.00

Sparkling Pellegrino

$5.00

Agua Panna

$5.00

Classic Bubbles

Mimosa Grande

$15.00

Mimosa Flight

$15.00

Bottled Beer

$8.00

Glass Champagne

$9.00

Drink Specials

Dragonfruit Mimosa

$15.00

Autumn Citrus Mimosa

$15.00

The Birdy

$13.00

Key Lime Spritz Mimosa

$15.00

Blood Orange Mimosa

$15.00

Green Apple Ginger Mimosa

$15.00

Dragon Fruit Lemonade

$5.00

Maple Cream Cold Brew

$6.00

Carmel Apple Cold Brew

$6.00

Candy Corn Cold Brew

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

$6.00

Spooky Mimosa

$15.00

Key Lime Lemonade

$5.00

Vampire Mimosa

$15.00

Mango Lemonade

$5.00

Lavender Lemonade

$5.00

Lavender Iced Coffee

$5.00

Coconut Cream Cold Brew

$6.00

White Wines

Salmon Creek Sparkling Brut

$12.00+

Gambino Sparking Brut

$12.00+

Bivio Prosecco Veneto

$13.00+

Calera Chardonnay

$15.00+

Shortbread Cellar Chardonnay

$14.00+

Coastal Vines Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Duckhorn Sauvignon Blanc

$15.00+

Bivio Pinot Grigio

$13.00+

Decoy Rosè

$13.00+

Coastal Ridge Riesling

$13.00+

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Red Wines

Rutherford Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.00+

Decoy Limited Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00+

Postmark Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00+

Barra Pinot Noir

$16.00+Out of stock

GoldenEye Pinot Noir

$18.00+

Highway 12 Merlot

$14.00+

Highway 12 Red Blend

$14.00+

Falcone Vineyard Syrah

$14.00+

Cacciata Chianti

$14.00+

Riva Leone Barolo

$16.00+

Finca El Origen Malbec

$14.00+

Vina Mayor Tempranillo

$14.00+

Chateau Cleyrac Bordeaux

$14.00+

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Red Sangria

$12.50+

Dessert Wines

Bella Grace Orange Muscato

$12.00+

Gloria 10 Year Port

$14.00+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 pm, 3:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crown Bistro is a quaint yet vibrant spot! We have been serving delicious Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner on the Island for over 25 years! Come join us, to keep updated follow us on Instagram @crown.bistro and Facebook! To make Dinner Reservations go to www.crownbistro.com

Website

Location

520 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Clayton's Bakery & Bistro
orange star4.7 • 256
849 Orange Avenue Coronado, CA 92118
View restaurantnext
Clayton's Mexican Take Out
orange star4.4 • 373
979 Orange Ave Coronado, CA 92118
View restaurantnext
POKÉ 1·2·3 - Coronado
orange star4.6 • 208
1009 Orange Ave Coronado, CA 92118
View restaurantnext
Clayton's Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
849 Orange Ave Coronado, CA 92118
View restaurantnext
The Islander - 1015 Orange Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Orange Ave Coronado, CA 92118
View restaurantnext
Clayton's Coffee Shop
orange starNo Reviews
979 Orange Avenue coronado, CA 92118
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coronado

Stake Chophouse & Bar - 1309 Orange Ave
orange star4.5 • 2,177
1309 Orange Ave Coronado, CA 92118
View restaurantnext
SPIROS MEDITERRANEAN CUISINE
orange star4.3 • 1,235
1201 1st St Coronado, CA 92118
View restaurantnext
Little Frenchie
orange star4.5 • 841
1166 Orange Ave Coronado, CA 92118
View restaurantnext
Rosemary Trattoria
orange star4.3 • 459
120 ORANGE AVE CORONADO, CA 92118
View restaurantnext
Clayton's Mexican Take Out
orange star4.4 • 373
979 Orange Ave Coronado, CA 92118
View restaurantnext
Clayton's Bakery & Bistro
orange star4.7 • 256
849 Orange Avenue Coronado, CA 92118
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coronado
National City
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Imperial Beach
review star
No reviews yet
San Diego
review star
Avg 4.3 (800 restaurants)
Bonita
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Lemon Grove
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Chula Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)
La Mesa
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Spring Valley
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
La Jolla
review star
Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston