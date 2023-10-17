Fried Chicken

50 Pcs Chicken
$79.99

Our chicken is marinated for 12 hours in a special blend of spices, hand breaded, fried to a crisp, and paired with sweet Hawaiian dinner rolls.

30 Pcs Chicken
$44.99

20 Pcs Chicken
$32.99

15 Pcs Chicken
$24.99

10 Pcs Chicken
$17.99

8 Pcs Chicken
$14.99

6 Pcs Chicken
$11.49

3 Pcs Chicken
$6.49

2 Pcs Chicken
$5.49

Chicken Wings

50 wings Only
$79.99

30 Pcs Wings Only
$49.99

20 Pcs Wings only
$32.99

15 Pcs Wings
$24.99

9 Pcs Wings
$14.99

6 Pcs Wings
$8.99

4 Pcs Wings
$6.49

3 Pcs Wings
$4.99

Signature Bowls

Grilled Chicken Bowl
$10.49

Our signature bowl consist of marinated boneless chicken, seasoned rice, garden salad, and refreshing white dill sauce.

Grilled Lamb Bowl
$11.49

Grilled boneless lamb and garden salad on a bed of yellow rice topped of with refreshing white dill sauce.

Grilled Shrimp Bowl
$11.49

Grilled seasoned shrimp and garden salad on a bed of yellow rice topped of with refreshing white dill sauce.

Mix Bowl
$12.99

"The Mix" includes your choice of 2 protein, seasoned rice, garden salad, and a drizzle of white dill sauce.

Deluxe Bowl
$14.99

This bowl is not for the faint of heart, it includes grilled chicken, grilled lamb, and grilled shrimp with seasoned rice, salad, and white dill sauce.

Philly Cheesesteaks

Buffalo Chicken Philly
$8.99

Marinated grilled chicken made with your choice of topping, house made buffalo sauce and served on a 10in amoroso roll.

Chicken Philly
$8.99

Marinated grilled chicken made with your choice of topping served on a 10in amoroso roll.

Original Philly
$8.99

Traditional beef cheesesteak made with your choice of topping served on a 10in amoroso roll.

Burgers

Delux Cheeseburger
$8.49

A twist on classic cheeseburger which includes 2 angus beef burgers, grilled onions, mayo, ketchup, and French fries all on a toasted 10in amoroso roll.

Double Cheeseburger
$6.99

All of our burgers are made in house fresh to order with 8oz certified Angus beef, your choice of topping and served on a toasted bun.

Cheeseburger
$4.99

All of our burgers are made in house fresh to order with 4oz certified Angus beef, your choice of topping and served on a toasted bun.

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$4.99
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
$5.49
Tilapia Fish Sandwich
$5.49
Po'boy Sandwich
$8.49

Gyro

Lamb Gyro
$8.49
Chicken Gyro
$8.49
Shrimp Gyro
$8.49
Falafel Gyro
$7.99

Whiting and Tilapia

2 Pcs Fish
$6.99
3 Pcs Fish
$9.49
5 Pcs Fish
$13.99
2 Pcs Fish Over Rice and Salad
$9.99

Shrimp

6 Jumbo Shrimp
$6.99
9 Jumbo Shrimp
$9.99
12 Jumbo Shrimp
$12.99
21 Pcs Shrimp Basket
$6.99

Seafood Lover

1 Pcs Fish, Choice of Shrimp, 1 Side, 1 Roll, and Drink
$11.49
2 Pcs Fish, Choice of Shrimp, 1 Side, 1 Roll, and Drink
$13.99

Sides

Cajun Fries
$2.99+
Rice
$2.99+
Mac & Cheese
$2.99
Mashed Potato & Gravy
$2.99
Onion Rings
$2.99+
Hush Puppies
$2.00+

A southern staple that's great with any meal.

Potato Wedges
$3.99+

Thick cut potato wedges with a hint of spice.

Sweet Corn Nuggets
$3.99+

Sweet and buttery corn fried to a crisp.

Mozzarella Sticks
$4.99

Crispy on the outside, cheesy on the inside.

Desserts

Plain Cheesecake
$3.49
Strawberry Cheesecake
$3.99
Oreo Cheesecake
$4.49
Sweet Potato Pie
$3.49
Banana Pudding
$3.49

Chicken Tenders

3 Pcs Chicken Tenders
$4.75
5 Pcs Chicken Tenders
$6.99
8 Pcs Chicken Tenders
$9.49

Buffalo Wings

6 Pcs Buffalo Wings
$7.99
9 Pcs Buffalo Wings
$11.49
12 Pcs Buffalo Wings
$15.99
15 Pcs Buffalo Wings
$18.99
20 Pcs Buffalo Wings Only
$27.99

Cheese Fries

Philly Cheese Fries
$10.99
Chicken Cheese Fries
$9.99
Buffalo Chicken Fries
$10.49

Nuggets

6 Pcs Nuggets
$2.99
12 Pcs Nuggets
$5.49
20 Pcs Nuggets
$8.99

Drinks

Fresh Lemonade
$2.99
Strawberry Lemonade
$2.99

Fresh strawberries mixed with classic lemonade.

Guava Lemonade
$2.99

Fresh lemonade and guava mixed over ice, its like being on a beach. (Beach not included)

Passion Fruit Lemonade
$2.99

Fresh lemons and passion fruit mixed over ice, its like being on a tropical vacation.

Hibiscus Lemonade
$2.99
Sweet Tea
$2.49
1/2 Lemonade 1/2 Sweet Tea
$2.99
Bottled Lemonade
$3.99
Pepsi
$2.79
Diet Pepsi
$2.79
Coke
$2.79
Sprite
$2.79
Mountain Dew
$2.79
Dr Pepper
$2.79
Gatorade
$2.79