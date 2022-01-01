Main picView gallery

Crown Lounge

review star

No reviews yet

4200 Chester Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Appetizers

Chicken Wings & Fries

$16.00

Mussels

$15.00

Served with a white wine sauce

Fried Shrimp and fries

$18.00

Grilled Shrimp and fries

$18.00

Buttermilk Fried chicken tenders & fries

$14.00

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$14.00

Seafood Fries

$20.00

LOBSTER , SHRIMP , CRAB

Wraps/ Sandwiches

Gourmet Burger

$14.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Lettuce , Tomato , pepper jack or american cheese

Cheesesteak

$12.00

Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Veggie Wrap

$12.00

Crown Tuesday Beef Taco

$13.00

Crown Tuesday ChickenTaco

$15.00

Crown Tuesday Shrimp Taco

$18.00

Taco roll

$12.00

Sweet corn

$8.00

Plain Taco no Meat

$10.00

Salmon Taco

$20.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$12.00Out of stock

House Salad

$10.00

Entrees

fried whiting with fries

Fried Rice

$12.00

Alfredo Pasta

$12.00

Grilled Salmon

$28.00

Southern Fried Chicken with Rice

$18.00

Cassava Leaf with Rice

$16.00

Jollof Rice with Stew

$16.00

Potato Greens with Rice

$16.00

Pepper Chicken

Lamb chop platter

$28.00

Lamb with side

Fried Fish with fries

$18.00

Sides

Macaroni & Cheese

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Cheese Fries

$6.00

White Rice

$6.00

Fried Rice

$10.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Vegetable Medley

$6.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$7.00

Carrot Cake

$7.00

Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Beverages

Redbull

$6.00

Soda

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Water mini

$2.00

Juices

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 7:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 7:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 7:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 7:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 7:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 7:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 7:00 am, 1:00 pm - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 3:59 am
Opened in 2021, we at Crown Lounge strive to provide delicious food and intoxicating libations to our guests. Our food menu is carefully crafted to provide you delicious african fusion dishes. The drinks are always flowing and our nightly libations are ecstatic. We invite you to join us and be a part of our never ending fun. We are a restaurant, bar & lounge located in the heart of West Philadelphia. Drop by any day of the week for a night you will never forget and service you won't find anywhere else!

4200 Chester Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Main pic

