Restaurant info

Opened in 2021, we at Crown Lounge strive to provide delicious food and intoxicating libations to our guests. Our food menu is carefully crafted to provide you delicious african fusion dishes. The drinks are always flowing and our nightly libations are ecstatic. We invite you to join us and be a part of our never ending fun. We are a restaurant, bar & lounge located in the heart of West Philadelphia. Drop by any day of the week for a night you will never forget and service you won't find anywhere else!