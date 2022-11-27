Crown Pizza Katy
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Crown Pizza is your hometown pizzeria for creative, Neapolitan craft pizza and more. Our awesome, artisanal pizza and fresh, original menu is full of fan-favorites and exciting Italian creations from wings and salads to cannoli, cakes, and more!
Location
6191 Highway Boulevard, Katy, TX 77494
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Willy Burger Katy - Willy Burger Katy
No Reviews
6191 Highway Blvd, STE 101 Katy, TX 77494
View restaurant
The Social Pub and Grill- Katy - 1721 Spring Green Blvd #700
No Reviews
1721 Spring Green Blvd #700 Katy, TX 77494
View restaurant
The Social Sports Pub Fulshear - 5810 FM1463 #100
No Reviews
1721 Spring Green Blvd #700 Katy, TX 77494
View restaurant