Crown Pizza Katy

review star

No reviews yet

6191 Highway Boulevard

Katy, TX 77494

Order Again

Salads

KALE SALAD

$7.95

Chopped kale, slivered almonds, dried cranberries, shaved parmesan cheese, champagne vinaigreet dressing.

HOUSE SALAD

$8.95

Iceberg lettuce, Romaine lettuce, chopped cabbage, carrots, cherry tomatoes, eggs, cucumbers, with your choice of ranch, jalapeño ranch, honey mustard, balsamic vinaigrette, or champagne vinaigrette.

Protein

$3.00

Appetizers

GOLDEN TRIANGLES

$6.95

Hand-cut mozzarella breaded and fried golden brown, served with our house-made marinara.

DON'T GET IT TWISTED!

$8.99

This giant house baked pretzel is perfect for sharing with a crowd! Served with our beer cheese and creole mustard for dipping.

Chicken Wings

$9.99

Signature Pizza

THREE CHEESE PIZZA

$8.95

Hand crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, romano cheese.

MARGHERITA

$9.95

Hand crushed San Mazano tomato sauce, fresh cow's milk mozzarella, hand torn basil, sea salt, extra virgin olive oil.

PEPPERONI

$10.95

Shredded mozzarella and fresh mozzarella; dry-aged pepperoni with Crown's signature tomato sauce

TREE HUGGER

$12.95

Hand crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, chopped onion, fresh chopped garlic, red & green bell peppers, black olives, fresh squash, mushrooms, fresh arugula, shressed mozzarella.

HAWAIIAN HOTTIE

$12.95

Hand crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple, jalapenos.

BBQ YARD BIRD

$13.95

House made BBQ sauce, sharp cheddar, shredded mozzarella, purple onion, jalapeno, crumbled bacon, grilled chicken breast, crispy onion straws, fresh cilantro.

CHEESEBURGER- CHEESEBURGER

$13.95

Yellow mustard, American cheese, pepper jack cheese, fresh ground Angus beef, chopped onion, dill pickle slices, topped with an order of crispy french fries.

CROWN SUPREME

$13.95

Hand crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh chopped garlic, shredded mozzarella, Italian fennel sausage, dry-aged pepperoni, chopped onion, red & green bell peppers, black olives, mushrooms.

ALFREDO AMORE

$13.95

Cream Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, fresh chopped garlic, shredded mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and baked spinach.

THE MEAT WAGON

$15.95

Hand crushed San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, romano cheese. Pepperio, sausge, bacon and ground beef.

VODKA PIE

$14.95

House made vodka sauce, crushed red pepper, fresh chopped garlic, ricotta cheese, shredded mozzarella, Italian fennel sausage,shredded parmesan, fresh spinach.

MAC DADDY

$13.95

Macaroni and cheese, sharp cheddar cheese, shredded mozzerella cheese, topped with flamin hot cheetos.

THE ITALIAN STALLION

$14.95

Hand crushed San marzano tomato saucem mozzerellam ricotta cheese, hand-rolled meatballs, pepperoni, cherry peppers.

BOOGIE ON THE BAYOU

$14.95

Seasoned cream cheesem mozzarella, Cajun boudin, slivers of serrano peppers, green onion. Served with a side of house-made jalapeno ranch dressing.

THE MAMIE

$15.95

Extra virgin olive oil, fresh chopped garlic, sundried tomatoes, feta cheese, shredded mozzarella, fresh cow's milk mozzarella, artichoke hearts, pine nuts, fresh spinach.

THE SHANGRI LA

$15.95

Basil pesto, fresh chopped garlic, shredded mozarella, fresh cow's milk mozzarella, chopped proscuitto, grilled brussel sprouts, slivers of serrano pepper.

MR VOODOO

$16.95

Without the frog legs

BUFFALO CHICKEN

$15.95

CREATE YOUR OWN

$8.95

Our "create your own" begins with our Three Cheese Pizza.

Dough

$2.50

2 For $22

$22.00

1\2 Three Cheese

1\2 Margherita

1\2 Pepperoni

1\2 Tree Hugger

1\2 Hawaiian Hottie

1\2 Crown Supreme

1\2 Meat Wagon

1\2 Italian Stallion

1\2 Create Your Own

$5 Happy Hour

$5.00

Dessert

BROWNIE A LA MODE

$6.95

This gooey homemade brownie topped with a scoop of Bluebell homemade vanilla icecream & chocolate syrup, dusted with powered sugar.

LEMON BERRY MASCARPONE CAKE

$6.50

Lemon cake with blueberries and cream filled mascarpone, and dusted in powedered sugar.

Cookies

$3.50

GF Cookies

$3.75

CANNOLI

$2.99

Drinks

WATER

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

$2.59

UNSWEET TEA

$2.59

SWEET TEA

$2.59

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE

$2.89
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Crown Pizza is your hometown pizzeria for creative, Neapolitan craft pizza and more. Our awesome, artisanal pizza and fresh, original menu is full of fan-favorites and exciting Italian creations from wings and salads to cannoli, cakes, and more!

Location

6191 Highway Boulevard, Katy, TX 77494

Directions

