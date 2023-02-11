Crow's Nest - Santa Cruz

Restaurant info

Located right on the beach where the Harbor meets the sea, The Crow's Nest is one of Santa Cruz' most beloved restaurants. For over 50 years guests have returned again and again for breathtaking panoramic views of Santa Cruz Harbor, lighthouse and wharf, and to enjoy award-winning cuisine, spirits and live entertainment. Daily breakfast, lunch and dinner in our downstairs dining room offer fresh seafood, pasta creations, Midwestern aged beef and daily chef's specials. Upstairs, the Breakwater Bar & Grill features a variety of appetizers and casual meals throughout the day, and dancing to live entertainment by night. On both levels, expansive shoreline decks offer a friendly, casual atmosphere, where rich woods, luminous works of glass art, and a unique collection of vintage surfboards and surfing photographs complete the unforgettable ambiance. The Crow's Nest is truly the flagship restaurant of the California coast.