Crow's Nest - Santa Cruz

2218 East Cliff Drive

Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Apps

12 Oysters

$24.95

6 Oysters

$17.95

Ahi Poke

$20.50

Wonton, soy, wakame, avocado, sriracha aioli

Ahi Ruby Rare

$20.25

Sashimi tuna, seared rare in cajun spices with wasabi, ginger and soy.

Basket of Fries

$3.25
Calamari

$21.25

Lightly fried in our parmesan herd breading

Capt Smoked Salmon

$22.50

Fresh Pacific Salmon, marinated and hot smoked for hours over an alder wood fire. Served with wasabi-mayonnaise.

Crab & Artichoke Dip

$18.95

Blue crab, artichoke hearts, onions, spinach, and red peppers in Bechamel sauce with parmesan. Served with sliced sourdough.

Crab Cakes

$21.95

With lemon saffron aioli

Crab Cocktail

$21.95

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Mussels

$18.95
Pizza Special

$14.50

Fresh seasonal ingredients on our hand-stretched crust.

Prawn Cocktail

$16.50

White shrimp topped with our cocktail sauce. Served with lemon and avocado.

Ravioli App

$16.95

Reg Smoked Salmon

$18.95

Fresh Pacific Salmon, marinated and hot smoked for hours over an alder wood fire. Served with wasabi-mayonnaise.

Roasted Vegetable Flatbread

$17.50

Black truffle alfredo sauce, vegetable ratatouille and balsamic glaze

Sautéed Mushrooms

$2.50

Shrimp Stuffed Artichoke

$15.95

Bay shrimp with vinaigrette, in a chilled artichoke

Steamed Artichoke

$11.95

Steamed Clams

$22.50

With shallots, basil, white wine, butter, lemon and garlic Served with garlic bread.

VIP App

Brunch

2 Eggs Your Way

$12.25

3 Eggs Your Way

$13.75

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$15.75

Biscuits and Gravy

$13.75+

Brioche

$15.95

Chicken Apple Sausage Omelette

$16.95

Corned Beef Hash

$21.25

Country Benedict

$17.95

Crab Cake Benedict

$24.25

Crepes

$16.95

Dunganess Benedict

$26.25

Eggs Benedict

$20.25

French Toast

$14.50

Grilled Veggie Hash

$16.95

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$15.75

Quiche

$12.95

Side Bacon

$5.00

Daily Specials

Adult Chicken Tenders

$17.95

Aloha Burger

$18.95

With grilled pineapple, sauteed Maui onion, and teriyaki glaze. Also available as a hamburger or cheeseburger. Served with french fries

Bay Shrimp Croissant

$17.95

Bay shrimp and avocado with pesto aioli on our house-baked croissant. Served with caeser salad.

Beef Special

$29.95

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$17.95

Served on Francese bread with jack cheese and avocado with french fries on side.

Chicken Special

$29.95

Chuckburger

$18.95

Duck Special

$29.95

Enchilada-1

$10.95

Fresh corn tortillas with tomato, onion, olives, mild green chiles, and cheese. Served with black beans and rice pilaf

Enchilada-2

$11.95

Fresh corn tortillas with tomato, onion, olives, mild green chiles, and cheese. Served with black beans and rice pilaf

Garden Sandwich

$13.95

Cucumber, tomato, onion and avocado on whole grain bread with havarti cheese and pesto aioli. Served with caesar salad

Half Croissant

$17.95

Bay shrimp and avocado with pesto aioli on our house-baked croissant. Half Croissant served with a cup of soup and choice of house salad, caeser or spinach salad.

Lamb Special

$29.95

Pork Special

$29.95

Portabella Sandwich

$15.95

Marinated in herbed olive oil, chargrilled and served on francese bread with roasted red pepper and zucchini, and lettuce, tomato and red onion 15.75 add cheese, bacon or avocado

Prime Rib Sandwich

$19.95

Alderwood smoked prime rib served au jus on francese bread with sour cream-horseradish, and french fries

Sauced Pasta

$15.95

Turkey Croissant

$17.95

Veggie Burger

$17.95

Dessert

A La Mode

$1.00

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Cake Special

$10.00

Chocolate Decadence

$10.00

Chocolate Mousse Pie

$10.00

Creme Brûlée

$10.00

Dessert Special

$10.00

Hot Fudge Sundae

$7.95

Ice Cream

$6.95

Kahlua Fudge Cake

$10.00

Mango Key Lime Pie

$10.00

Mud Pie

$10.00

Olallieberry Pie a la mode

$10.00

Santa Cruz Cheesecake

$10.00

Sorbet

$6.95

Special Cheesecake

$10.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Whole Pie

$40.00

Entree Salads

Ahi Brochette Caesar

$25.50

Asian Chicken Salad

$22.95

Crisp lettuce and fresh vegetables tossed in a tangy sesame dressing with cilantro, wontons, and almonds

Blackened Chicken Salad

$24.50

Blackened chicken breast with avocado, Danish blue cheese, bacon, tomato, cucumber, mixed greens and raspberry vinaigrette

Calamari Caesar

$25.50

Caesar salad topped with our calamari

Chicken Caesar

$25.50

Caesar salad topped with grilled chicken

Combination Louie

$30.25

Chilled shrimp and crab, tomato, carrots, olives, pepperoncini and hard-cooked egg with Sauce Baxter.

Crab Louie

$30.25

Chilled crab, tomato, carrots, olives, pepperoncini, and hard-cooked egg with Sauce Baxter.

Grilled Salmon Caesar

$29.95

Pear & Gorgonzola Salad

$12.50+

Mixed greens topped with roasted D'Anjou pears, candied pecans, gorgonzola cheese and a zinfandel vinaigrette.

Poached Prawn Caesar

$25.50

Prawn & Havarti Salad

$27.25

Sautéed prawns served over mixed greens with strawberry, avocado, hazelnuts and havarti cheese in a sherry vinaigrette.

Sesame Ahi Salad

$25.50

Sashimi tuna seared rare tossed with fresh veggies, almonds, rice noodles and mixed greens in a sesame winaigrette.

Shrimp Louie

$30.25

Chilled shrimp, tomato, carrots, olives, pepperoncini, and hard cooked egg with Sauce Baxter.

Skirt Steak Caesar

$25.50

Full caesar salad topped with marinated skirt steak

Smoked Salmon Caesar

$25.50

Caesar salad topped with out famous smoked salmon

Entrees

Ahi Brochette^

$25.75

Ahi, peppers and onion marinated in a spicy szechwan sauce served with tartar wasabi over jasmine rice

Ahi Sandwich

$24.75

Seared rare on a Francese bun with honey hoisin glaze, wasabi aioli and Asian slaw. Served with house, caesar or spinach salad or soup.

Baby Back Pork Ribs

$27.25

Smoked and slow-roasted with our special barbecue sauce and served with cole slaw and french fries.

Black Angus Sirloin

$27.75

Corn-fed, specially aged, marinated in our smoky sauce, charbroiled and sliced. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes.

Butternut Squash Ravioli

$24.25

Sautéed with brandy cream, spinach and tomato.

Chicken Azteca

$24.50

A fresh boneless chicken breast lightly floured and then sautéed with mushrooms, capers, green onion, spicy chili arbor, lemon and white wine. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes.

Crab & Shrimp Melt

$28.25

Served on grilled sourdough with cheddar cheese and tomato. Served with soup or caesar, house salad or spinach salad and sauce Baxter.

Grilled Sand Dabs

$29.75

Grilled with a parmesan crust and topped with lemon herb beurre blanc. Served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes.

Lamb Burger

$24.50

Herbs de Provence, tomato onion jam and spring mix on a sesame bun with french fries.

Pacific Rim Chicken

$23.50

Marinated in soy, cilantro and garlic, charbroiled and served with jasmine rice

Prawn & Spinach Ravioli

$27.75

Prawns sautéed scampi style with artichoke hearts, mushrooms and tomatoes, tossed with ravioli

Salmon Burger

$25.75

Pacific Rim marinade, sweet chili mustard and Asian slaw on a toasted Francese bun. Served with french fries.

Sea Scallops

$29.95

Seared with rosemary-cumin crust and citrus glaze, and served over sautéed spinach with jasmine rice

Seafood Fettucine

$27.75

Clams, fresh fish, prawns and sea scallops sautéed with fresh vegetables and semolina pasta in a tomato vodka cream

Seafood Thermidor

$27.75

Scallops, crab and shrimp en casserole with parmesan

Tempura Prawns

$24.95

Our crispy signature prawns served with rice pilaf

Vegetable Stir Fry

$22.50

Sautéed veggies and tofu tossed in a sesame ginger sauce over jasmine rice.

Fish Specials

Fish & Chips

$18.95

Hawaiian Mahi Mahi, panko crusted and fried, served with cocktail and tartar sauce and lemon. 4 pieces.

Ahi Special

$23.95

Albacore Special

$23.95

Broiled Salmon

$25.95

Caribbean Lobster

$43.95

Catch of the Day

$23.95

Cioppino

$29.95

Cod

$25.95

Halibut

$25.95

Lobster Special

$27.95

Mahi Mahi

$23.95

Mako Shark

$23.95

Mongchong

$23.95

Ono

$23.95

Opah

$23.95

Opaka Paka

$23.95

Prawn Special

$31.95

Salmon Special

$25.95

Sand Dabs

$29.75

Sea Bass

$23.95

Snapper

$23.95

Sole

$23.95

Steelhead

$23.95

Sturgeon

$23.95

Swordfish

$23.95

Uku

$23.95

Yellowtail

$23.95

Kids

Child Burger

$6.95

Child Cheese Pizza

$5.95

Child Chicken Sandwich

$6.95

Child Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Child Crab Cakes & Chips

$8.95

Child Fish & Chips

$8.95

Child Pepperoni

$6.95

Child Salad Bar

$6.95

Child Salad Bar and Soup

$7.95

Child Shrimp & Chips

$8.95

Child Veggie Burger

$6.95

Child's NY Steak

$11.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.95

Soup & Salad

Bowl Chow w/ Entree

$7.95

Bowl Day w/ Entree

$7.95

Bowl of Chowder

$11.25

Bowl of Day

$10.25

Caesar Salad

$10.25+

Romaine lettuce tossed in our home-made caesar dressing with croutons and parmesan.

Cup Chow w/ Entree

$7.95

Cup Day w/ Entree

$7.95

Cup of Chowder

$9.95

Cup of Day

$9.95

House Salad

$10.25+

House salad with a sprinkle of bay shrimp, tomato, cucumber, croutons and parmesan.

Quart Chowder

$18.00

Salad Bar

$18.50

Salad Bar w/ Bowl Soup

$22.95

Salad Bar w/ Cup Soup

$21.95

Salad Bar w/ Entree

$10.25

Shrimp Sprinkle

$1.95

Spinach Salad

$10.25+

Spinach in a sweet honey mustard dressing with crumbled bacon and egg.

Brunch Dranks

Mimosa

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Ramos Fizz

$13.00

Greyhound

$9.25

Screwdriver

$9.25

Famous Absolute Bloody Mary

$13.00

Famous Hanson Bloody Mary

$13.00

Wine Specials

GSB Kenwood

$8.00

BSB Kenwood

$31.00

GCD Raeburn

$10.00

BCD Raeburn

$39.00

GCD Harken

$10.00

BCD Harken

$44.00

GSZ Penfolds

$11.00

BSZ Penfolds

$43.00

GMR Caricature Red Blend

$9.00

BMR Caricature Red Blend

$35.00

1/2 Cabernet Sauvignon, Robert Hall

$22.50

GRD Cashmire

$11.00

BRD Cashmire

$43.00

Sweatshirts

Black Octopus Zip

$46.00

Black Puffy Jacket

$60.00

Camo Skeleton Pullover

$55.00

Cotton Candy Hoodie

$45.00

Lighthouse Camo

$58.00

Lighthouse Crew

$40.00

Pink Jellyfish

$52.00

Purple Ombre Hoodie

$45.00

Red Skull Pullover

$45.00

Sherpa

$68.00

Tie-Dye Lighthouse

$65.00

T-shirts

Black Long Sleeve

$30.00

Blue Skull Tee

$24.00

Lighthouse Tee

$24.00

Skeleton Surf Tee

$24.00

Tie-Dye Skull Tee

$28.00

Drink Accessories

Crow's Nest Kooz

$8.00

Crow's Nest Mug

$18.00

Crow's Nest Pint

$14.00

Crow's Nest Shot

$12.00

Crow's Nest Thermos

$36.00

Crow's Nest Wine Opener

$6.95

Crow's Nest Wine Stopper

$6.00

Khordz Mug

$21.00

Wood Wine Cups

$26.00

Hats & Other

Hats

$20.00

Crow's Nest Keychain

$6.95

Crow's Nest Magnet

$6.95

Gift Pin $5

$5.00

Gift Pin $7

$7.00

Gift Salt & Pepper

$10.00

Gift Sticker

$2.00

Employee Apron

$5.00

Sale Items

Sale Tee

$15.00

Sale Hoodie

$40.00

Cover Charge

$3 Cover

$3.00

$5 Cover

$5.00

$6 Cover

$6.00

$7 Cover

$7.00

$8 Cover

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Located right on the beach where the Harbor meets the sea, The Crow's Nest is one of Santa Cruz' most beloved restaurants. For over 50 years guests have returned again and again for breathtaking panoramic views of Santa Cruz Harbor, lighthouse and wharf, and to enjoy award-winning cuisine, spirits and live entertainment. Daily breakfast, lunch and dinner in our downstairs dining room offer fresh seafood, pasta creations, Midwestern aged beef and daily chef's specials. Upstairs, the Breakwater Bar & Grill features a variety of appetizers and casual meals throughout the day, and dancing to live entertainment by night. On both levels, expansive shoreline decks offer a friendly, casual atmosphere, where rich woods, luminous works of glass art, and a unique collection of vintage surfboards and surfing photographs complete the unforgettable ambiance. The Crow's Nest is truly the flagship restaurant of the California coast.

Location

2218 East Cliff Drive, Santa Cruz, CA 95062

Directions

