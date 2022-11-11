Croz Nest East 3801 Easton Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Best darn little grill on the Eastside!
Location
3801 Easton Blvd, Des Moines, IA 50317
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mugsy’s Pizza House Irish Sports Pub
No Reviews
1225 Copper Creek Dr. Pleasant Hill, IA 50327
View restaurant
Thai Flavors East 14th St - 1254 E 14th St
No Reviews
1254 East 14th Street Des Moines, IA 50316
View restaurant