Restaurant header imageView gallery

Croz Nest East 3801 Easton Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

3801 Easton Blvd

Des Moines, IA 50317

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Full Cavatelli
1/2 & 1/2
Taco

Appetizers

Homemade Onion Rings

$7.50+

Spinach Dip

$12.99

Nachos Supreme

$12.49

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.99

Beer Cheese Dip

$12.99

Wings

$9.99+

Cheese Balls

$8.25

Chicken Strips

$8.99

Cheese Fries

$6.79

Chips and Queso

$6.79

Piggy Fries

$10.99

Spicy Pickle Fries

$8.25

Boneless wings

$7.99

Mozz Sticks

$8.25

Loaded tots

$9.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.99

Double Hamburger

$10.99

Cheeseburger

$8.29

Double Cheeseburger

$11.99

Mushroom & Swiss

$8.79

Jalapeno Popper Burger

$10.99

Steakhouse Burger

$9.29

Sandwiches

Sausage Grinder

$8.99

Croz Nest Italian Sausage

$9.49

Tenderloin

$9.99

Chicken Parm

$9.99

Chicken Club

$9.49

Ham & Cheese

$8.29

Hot Mess

$9.49

Philly Steak

$9.49

Salads

Taco Salad

$6.99+

Chicken Salad

$6.99+

Side Salad

$3.79

Pasta

1/2 Cavatelli

$6.99

Full Cavatelli

$8.99

Pizza

Taco

All Meat

Combo

The Works

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

Your Way

1/2 & 1/2

Veggie

The spinnin' Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

Kids

Kids Mini Corn Dogs with Fries

$6.00

Kids chicken with Fries

$6.00

Kids Cavatelli

$6.00

Steak Night

Steak Dinner

$14.99

Daily Specials

Hot Mess with Fries

$9.00

Cheeseburger & Pint

$9.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich with Fries

$9.00

Tacos

$6.00

Grinder with fries

$8.99

Cheeseburger basket

$8.49

Egg Roll

$9.99

6 wings & Tallboy

$11.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$9.99

Pickledawg

$6.00

Extras

Fry Basket

$4.79

Tator tots

$4.79

Potato salad

$3.00

Breakfast

Croz Nest Breakfast

$6.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

12" Breakfast Pizza

$14.00

Loaded Tot Platter

$9.00

Full Biscuit & Gravy

$6.00

1/2 Biscuit & Gravy

$4.00

Pancake Platter

$8.00

Sides/ Extras

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.59

Diet Pepsi

$2.59

Mt Dew

$2.59

Diet Mt Dew

$2.59

Root Beer

$2.59

Dr Pepper

$2.59

Sierra Mist

$2.59

Tea

$2.59

Lemonade

$2.59

Milk

$2.99

Pitcher

$5.99

Whiskey

Jameson

$6.50

Crown

$6.00

Crown Apple

$6.00

Crown Vanilla

$6.00

Jack

$6.00

Jack Fire

$6.00

Canadian Club

$5.00

Seagrams 7

$4.50

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Bean Orange

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Black Velvet

$4.00

Yukon Jack

$5.50

Wild Turkey

$6.00

J&B

$6.00

Skrewball

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$5.00

Ten High (well)

$4.00

Johnny Walker Red

$6.00

Dewars

$6.00

Woodford

$8.50

Orange Jamison

$6.50

Toasted Carmel BV

$4.00

Crown Peach

$6.00

Vodka

Hawkeye (well)

$4.00

Titos

$3.50

Grey Goose

$6.50

Smirnoff Orange

$4.50

Smirnoff Citrus

$4.50

Smirnoff Peach

$4.50

Smirnoff Raspberry

$4.50

UV Grape

$4.50

UV Blue

$4.50

UV Cherry

$4.50

Pearl Cucumber

$5.00

Whipped

$5.00

Jeremiah Weed

$4.50

Ciroc Red Berry

$7.00

Ketal One Grapefruit

$5.50

Zone

$5.00

3 Olive Grape

$5.00

Smirnoff Peach Lemonade

$4.50

Absolut

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$5.00

Kinky Pink

$5.00

Svedka Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Ketal One Orange Peach Blossom

$5.50

Pearl Blueberry

$5.00

Rum

Captain Morgan

$3.50

Myers Dark

$6.00

Bacardi Superior

$5.50

Bacardi Limon

$5.50

Bacardi Dragonberry

$5.50

Malibu

$5.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Well

$4.00

Gin

Tanquray

$5.50

Seagrams Gin

$4.50

Well Gin

$4.00

Tequila

Patron

$9.00

1800

$5.50

Jose

$5.50

Don Julio Anejo

$9.50

Deleon

$6.50

Juarez Well

$4.00

Tequila Rose

$4.50

Cordials

43

$5.50

Amarreto

$4.00

Rumplemintz

$5.50

Jager

$5.50

Kahlua

$5.50

Goldschlager

$6.00

Dr. M Menthol

$4.50

Chambord

$6.50

Baileys

$6.00

Peachtree

$4.50

Melon Pucker

$4.50

Cherry Pucker

$4.50

Raspberry Pucker

$4.50

Sour Apple Pucker

$4.50

Buttershots

$4.50

Blue Curacao

$4.50

Arrow Raspberry

$4.50

Shots

Bazooka Joe

$5.50

Butter Crown

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

$6.00

Cherry O Bomb

$6.00

Grape Bomb

$6.00

Grape Tootsie Pop

$5.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Lemon Drop

$5.00

Liquid Cocain

$4.50

Muttiny

$5.00

O Bomb

$6.00

Orange Peel

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$6.00

Vegas Bomb with Apple

$6.00

Mini Beer

$5.50

Dragon Bomb

$6.00

Fuck Yeah

$6.00

Washington Apple

$6.00

Cocktails

Angry Balls

$6.00

Black Russian

$6.00

White Russian

$6.00

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Bottle of Champagne

$25.00

Canadian Delight

$7.00

Caramel White Russian

$6.50

Croz Berry

$7.00

Dragon Punch

$5.50

Fuzzy Navel

$5.00

Highland Highball

$6.00

Liquid Sunshine

$5.00

Loaded Shirley

$5.00

Long Island

$7.00

Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mules

$6.50

Orange Peel

$7.00

Paloma

$4.00

Peach Fuzz

$5.00

Pink and Naked

$6.00

Rum Runner

$5.00

Screwdriver

$5.00

Sex on the Beach

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

Vanilla Sky

$6.00

Pink Tiger Lilly

$4.00

Vanilla Dream

$5.00

Domestic Cans

Bud Light Tall

$4.00

Budweiser Tall

$4.00

Busch Light 12oz

$3.50

Busch Light NA

$3.50

Busch Light Tall

$4.00

Coors Light Tall

$4.00

Hamm

$4.00

Miller Lite Tall

$4.00

PBR Tall

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Tall

$4.00

Domestic Bottles

Bud Light Bottle

$3.50

Bud Zero

$3.50

Budweiser Bottle

$3.50

Busch Light Bottle

$3.50

Coors Light Bottle

$3.50

High Life Bottle

$3.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.50

Draft

Busch Light

$3.00+

Bud Light

$3.00+

Coors Light

$3.00+

Peach

$6.00

Octoberfest

$6.00

Specialty Beer

All Day IPA

$5.00

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Blonde Fatale

$6.00

Blue Moon

$4.00

Corona

$4.50

High Noon

$5.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Truly

$4.50

Whiteclaw Black Cherry

$5.00

Whiteclaw Mango

$5.00

Whiteclaw Watermelon

$5.00

Daisy

$6.00

Wine

$5.00

Summer Shandy

$4.50

Jackie Brown

$6.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Best darn little grill on the Eastside!

Location

3801 Easton Blvd, Des Moines, IA 50317

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mugsy’s Pizza House Irish Sports Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1225 Copper Creek Dr. Pleasant Hill, IA 50327
View restaurantnext
The Hills Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
4830 Maple Dr. Suite 3 Pleasant Hill, IA 50327
View restaurantnext
Sam's Sports Bar and Grill
orange star4.3 • 610
3160 8th St SW Ste P Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurantnext
Thai Flavors East 14th St - 1254 E 14th St
orange starNo Reviews
1254 East 14th Street Des Moines, IA 50316
View restaurantnext
Iowa Beef Steakhouse
orange star4.2 • 529
1201 E Euclid Ave Des Moines, IA 50316
View restaurantnext
Brick and Ivy
orange starNo Reviews
400 34th Ave Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Des Moines

Fong's Pizza - Fong's Downtown
orange star4.5 • 3,821
223 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Wasabi Chi
orange star4.7 • 2,516
5418 Douglas Ave Des Moines, IA 50310
View restaurantnext
Scornovacca's Ristorante
orange star4.5 • 1,794
1930 SE 14th St Des Moines, IA 50320
View restaurantnext
Hessen Haus
orange star4.4 • 1,365
101 4th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
Truman's KC Pizza Tavern
orange star4.5 • 1,227
400 SE 6th Street Des Moines, IA 50309
View restaurantnext
University Library Cafe
orange star4.6 • 884
3506 University Ave Des Moines, IA 50311
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Des Moines
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Indianola
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston