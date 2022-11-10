CROZET PIZZA
910 Reviews
5793 Three Notched Road
Crozet, VA 22932
Appetizers
Crozet classy
Our famous pizza dough loaded with fresh garlic and mozz cheese! Served with marinara
House Wings
Pound of Smoked Wings 8-9 Jumbo Wings served with House Ranch or Blue Cheese.
House Batter Fried Mozzarella w/House Marinara
Breaded - Fried Fresh Mozzarella with House made slow cooked Marinara
KnotHeads -6 Crozet Pizza Dough w/ House Marinara
Our famous pizza dough all tied in a knot. served with our slow roasted house marinara.
Jalapeno Poppers w/ House Ranch Dressing
Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers, served with House Ranch
Basket of House Cut Fries
Basket of House cut Fries, seasoned with sea salt mix - served w/ketchup or malt vinegar.
Pan Roasted Brussel Sprouts w/ Lemon & Parm Chips
Loaded Fries
Dinning in Only. Not Available for Togo House Cut Fries- Cheddar - P-Jack Cheese- Hardwood Smoked Bacon- Served w/ House Ranch -
Basket Of Sweet Potato Fries
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries served w/ House Ranch. (Add Mike's Hot Honey $1.50)
Bag Of Chips
Cheese Slice
Slice of cheese pizza
Dine In Wing Special
Dine In Slider Special
Chicken Tenders And Fries Basket
Salads ( large and sharable)
Garden Salad
Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Shredded Carrots, Chopped Tomato
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Aged Parmesan Chips, House Baked Ciabatta Croutons. Served with our House Caesar Dressing
Kale Caesar
Baby Kale w/ Crisp Romaine Hearts mixed with Aged Parmesan Chips, House made Ciabatta Croutons with our House Caesar Dressing
The Wedge
Crisp Iceberg Wedge, Chopped Tomato, Smoked Hardwood Bacon, Red Onion, Imported Blue Cheese Crumble
Caprese Salad
Sliced Beefsteak Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil served on a bed of Fresh Arugula w/ Balsamic Glaze Drizzle
Arugula Salad
Fresh Schuyler Arugula, Chopped Beefsteak Tomato, Shredded Baby Carrots, Red Onions, Roasted Sunflower Seeds served with White Balsamic Dressing
Apple Spinach Salad
Mediterranean Salad
Mixed Greens, Crisp Romaine Hearts, Cucumber, Red & Green Peppers, Red Onions, Chopped Tomato, Imported Olives, Feta, served best with House Oregano Vinaigrette
Spinach Salad
Baby Spinach, Arugula, Roasted Brussels, Red Onions, Feta, Cranberries, Roasted Sunflower Seeds, Lemon & Local Honey Vinaigrette.
Cobb Salad
Crisp Romaine Hearts, Chopped Tomato, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Hard Egg, Imported Blue Cheese Crumbles and dressing.
Make it a Pizza Salad w/Crozet Pizza Crust
Roasted Beet Salad *special*
BURGERS & MORE
BARN BURGER
7 oz. Local Grass fed Angus, Aged Cheddar. Bibb Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Red Onion, CP Secret Sauce on a toasted Brioche Bun.
THE UNION
8 oz Grilled Angus Ribeye, Provolone, Grilled Onions w/ Dukes Mayo on a warm club Roll.
HAMMERJACKS BURGER
7 oz. Local Grass Fed Angus, Aged Cheddar, Hardwood Bacon, Onion, Sweet/Spicy BBQ Sauce, on Grilled Brioche
HOUSE OF BLUES BURGER
7 oz. Grass Fed Angus, Imported Blue Cheese Crumbles, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Dukes Mayo on a toasted Brioche Roll.
THE EARL
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast - Southern Hot Honey- House Mayo - Applewood Smoked Bacon -Toasted Brioche Roll
SOUTHWEST BEAN BURGER (GF -VEGAN)
Plant Based Black Bean Burger, Avocado, Arugula, red onion, drizzled with balsamic reduction - Toasted Brioche Bun. (Optional Gluten Free Brioche Roll $2.00)
MARQUEE BURGER
7 oz Grass fed Angus - Cheddar- Avocado - Hardwood Bacon -Fried Egg - House Mayo - Brioche Bun-
CLUBS
The Coop
Grilled Chicken Breast, fresh mozzarella, avocado, beef steak tomato, arugula,and red onion, drizzled with balsamic reduction. served on a toasted brioche roll
TROUBADOR
Loaded hardwood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, shredded lettuce, beefsteak tomato, dukes mayo on a toasted brioche roll
930 CLUB
Virginia Ham, House Roasted Turkey Breast, Aged Cheddar, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, LTM. served on a Grilled Stirato Roll
FILLMORE
Stacked roasted turkey breast, Virginia Bacon, White Cheddar, House Ranch, Crisp Lettuce & Beefsteak Tomato. served on Grilled Stirato Roll
Small 12'
12" Just a Cheese, Please
Red base, mozzarella cheese and our house spice blend!
12" The Big Apple
12" Harvest Moon
White base, oil & herbs with squash, broccoli, red pepper and fresh garlic.
12" Feisty Italian
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, & banana peppers topped fresh basil.
12" Kale Yeah
Locally sourced Italian sausage, sweet potatoes & fresh garlic.
12" No Sprout About It
Garlic & oil based pizza with brussels, bacon, onions, & hot honey glaze!
12" Buddhist
White based pizza with sun dried tomatoes, red peppers, mozzarella & feta cheese, topped with fresh basil.
12" Pacifica
Roasted red peppers, spinach, Roma tomatoes & fresh garlic.
12" Freedom Pie
White based pizza with roasted garlic ricotta, mozzarella, & Romano cheese.
12" Outlaw
Buffalo chicken, onion, jalapeno, cheddar & pepper jack cheese!
12" Meat Me
Pepperoni and locally sourced ground beef & sausage.
12" Hero
Locally sourced Italian sausage, cherry peppers, banana peppers, and fresh garlic.
12" Special
Pepperoni, locally sourced Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms!
12" Capone
Pick your own base on this traditional style margherita pizza with roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil.
12" Cheeseburger
Ground beef, bacon, onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.
Gluten Free (CYO)
Build your own Gluten Free adventure! All toppings are 1/2 the usual price! *Sadly we can not par bake our Gluten Free crust to finish cooking at home.
12" Great White
White based pizza with fresh garlic & onion.
12" Greek
Onion, green pepper, black olives, Roma tomatoes, & feta cheese.
12" Maui
Traditional Hawaiian style pizza made with Virginia ham, pineapple and bacon
12" Southern Thing
BBQ sauce base topped with chicken, bacon, red onions & mozzarella!
12" Uncle Frank
Buffalo chicken tossed in Franks hot sauce with bacon & cheddar cheese!
12" Hittie
Locally source Italian sausage, onions, green & red peppers.
12" Veggie
white based pizza with spinach, fresh garlic, and Roma tomatoes, broccoli, and mushrooms
Create Your Own
Large 16"
16" The Big Apple
16" Special
Pepperoni, locally sourced Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms!
16" Feisty Italian
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, & banana peppers topped fresh basil.
16" Pacifica
Roasted red peppers, spinach, Roma tomatoes & fresh garlic.
16" Harvest Moon
White base, oil & herbs with squash, broccoli, red pepper and fresh garlic.
16" Kale Yeah
Locally sourced Italian sausage, sweet potatoes & fresh garlic.
16" Maui
Traditional Hawaiian style pizza made with Virginia ham, pineapple and bacon
16" Buddhist
White based pizza with sun dried tomatoes, red peppers, mozzarella & feta cheese, topped with fresh basil.
16" Capone
Pick your own base on this traditional style margherita pizza with roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil.
16" Greek
Onion, green pepper, black olives, Roma tomatoes, & feta cheese.
16" Freedom Pie
White based pizza with roasted garlic ricotta, mozzarella, & Romano cheese.
16" Great White
White based pizza with fresh garlic & onion.
16" Cheeseburger Pie
Ground beef, bacon, onion cheddar & mozzarella cheese.
16" Hero
Locally sourced Italian sausage, cherry peppers, banana peppers, and fresh garlic
16" Hittie
Locally source Italian sausage, onions, green & red peppers.
16" Cheese
Traditional red based pizza with mozzarella cheese & our house blend of spices!
16" Meat Me In Crozet
Pepperoni and locally sourced ground beef & sausage.
16" No Sprout About It
Garlic & oil based pizza with brussels, bacon, onions, & hot honey glaze!
16" Outlaw
Buffalo chicken, onion, jalapeno, cheddar & pepper jack cheese!
16" Southern Thing
BBQ sauce base topped with chicken, bacon, red onions & mozzarella!
16" Uncle Frank
Buffalo chicken tossed in Franks hot sauce with bacon & cheddar cheese!
16" Veggie
white based pizza with spinach, fresh garlic, and Roma tomatoes, broccoli and mushrooms
16" Create Your Own
Choose your own adventure! (All CYO Pizza's start with red base unless you select white base.)
Half Buddhist
Half Capone
Half Feisty Italian
Half Freedom Pie
Half Great White
Half Greek
Half Harvest Moon
Half Hero
Half Hittie
Half Kale Yeah
Half Maui
Half Meat Me
Half No Sprouts About It
Half Outlaw
Half Pacifca
Half Special
Half Veggie
Calzone
Outlaw
Buffalo chicken, red onion, & jalapenos with cheddar and pepper jack cheese.
Meathead
Mozzarella cheese, ground beef, pepperoni & crumbled sausage.
Pacifica Coast
Roasted red pepper, spinach, roma tomatoes, & fresh garlic.
Feisty Spirit
Pepperoni, italian sausage, banana peppers, & basil.
Free Bird
Mozzarella cheese, chicken, onion, red & green peppers.
Plain Jane
Mozzarella cheese, ricotta & roasted garlic.
Gluten Free Pizza
10" GF Big Apple
White Base Sauce - Olive oil - House Herbs Mozzarella - Cheddar- Blue Cheese Crumble- Bacon-Red Onion-Local Apples
10" GF Harvest Moon
Our Signature Fall Pie! White Base Sauce (Olive Oil- House Herbs) Broccoli-Squash-Red Peppers-Fresh Garlic
10" GF Capone
Gluten Free Crust, Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Fresh Basil
10" GF Pacifica
Mozzarella - Garden Tomatoes- Roasted Red Peppers- Fresh Garlic
10" GF Kale Yeah
White Base Sauce (Olive Oil - House Herbs) Local Italion Sausage - Sweet Potato- Fresh Garlic-Fresh Kale
10" GF No Sprout About It !
White Base Sauce ( Olive Oil House Herbs) Brussels-Bacon-Red Onions-Hot Honey
10" GF Buddhist
Gluten Free Crust, (White base Olive Oil, Garlic) Sun Dried Tomato, Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Feta Cheese
10" GF Feisty Italion
10" Gluten Free Crust Pepperoni, Italion Sausage, Banana Peppers, Fresh Basil
10" GF Freedom Pie
10" Gluten Free Crust White Base (Olive Oil, Fresh Herbs) Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Ricotta, Romano Cheese roasted together!
10" Maui
Red Base Sauce- Mozzarella - Virginia Ham- Hardwood Bacon- Pinapple
10" GF Special
Red Base Sauce- Mozzarella- Pepperoni- House Sausage- Green Peppers- Onions- Mushrooms
10" Hittie
Red Base Sauce- Mozzarella - Italion Sausage- Red - Green Peppers- Onions
10" GF Hero
Red Base Sauce- Mozzarella- Italion Sausage- Cherry Peppers
10" GF Outlaw
Buffalo Sauce Base - Minced Fresh Chicken Breast-Red Onions-Cheddar-PepperJack Cheese- Jalapeño
10" Gluten Free
4 topping Max on Gluten Free Pizza
Desserts
Fresh Local Apple Cake With Caramel Icing
Double Layer Flourless Cake With Chocolate Ganache
KOKOMO- Key Lime Pie On Shortbread Coconut Crust
Pumpkin Pound Cake With Cream Cheese Icing And Pecans
Peanut Butter Cheesecake On A Chocolate Cookie Crust Topped W/ Fresh Whipped Cream
*GREEN* Velvet Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting
Dark Chocolate Cake Layered Caramel Mousse With Choc Buttercream Frosting
Green Paddy T Shirt
Gray Paddy T Shirt
Tie Dyed Crozet All Day Shirt
Red In Pizza We Crust T Shirt
Uh Huh Trucker Hat
Crozet Classy Tshirt
Crozet Pizza Uh Huh Koozie
Crozet Pizza Koozie
N/A Beverages
Coke Zero
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Root Beer
Mr. Pibb
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Pelegrino
Smart Water
Apple Juice
Shirly Tempal
Coke Bottle
Lemonade Bottle
Ginger Ale Bottle
Water- Dine In
Diet Coke
Sprite Bottle
Honest Green Tea Bottle
Coke
Soda Pitcher
YOOHOO
Crunchy Hydration CALM watermelon
Crunchy Hydration ENERGIZE mango
Bubly Sparkling Water Lime
Bubly Sparkling Water Grapefruit
Aha Sparkling Water Peach Honey
La Croix Sparkling Water Lime
Topo Chico Carbonated Mineral Water
Blueridge Bucha Ginger
Blueridge Bucha\Bluegrass Bucha
Blueridge Bucha\ Ginger
Peach Peace Tea
Razzberry Peace Tea
Beer (Bottle/Can)
Commonwealth Brewing Big Papi Double IPA
Commonwealth Brewing Supernaculiam West Coast IPA ABV 8%
Commonwealth Brewing Copacabana DIPA ABV 8.6
Commonwealth Brewing "Hemmingway" Gose Style Ale
Commonwealth Brewing Common Grounds Triple IPA ABV 10.5%
Budweiser 16 oz Aluminum Can
Bud Light 16 oz Aluminum Can
Michelob Ultra 16 oz Aluminum Can
Miller Lite 16 oz Aluminum Can
Beer (4 & 6 packs)
Wine
Lagerla Sangiovese (Glass)
Laposta Malbec (Glass)
Big Fire Pinot Nior (Glass)
Michael Shops Petit Verdot (Glass)
Chartron La Fleur Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)
Domaine Des Vercheres Chardonnay (Glass)
Michael Shops Viognier (Glass)
Sette Ventiquattro Spumante (glass)
Moulin Gassac Rose
King Family Roseland (bottle)
King Family Crose (bottle)
Loureiro Vinho Verde (bottle)
Prochaine Chardonnay (bottle)
Les Petits Roucas Sauvignon Blanc (bottle)
Pasqua Pinot Grigio (bottle)
Michael Shops Petit Verdot 2017 VA(bottle)
R Stuart Big Fire Pinot Noir (bottle)
Lagerla Sangiovese (bottle)
Laposta Malbec (bottle)
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Est. 1977 Best Pizza in the World! offering curbside takeout
5793 Three Notched Road, Crozet, VA 22932