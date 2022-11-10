Restaurant header imageView gallery

CROZET PIZZA

910 Reviews

$$

5793 Three Notched Road

Crozet, VA 22932

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Create Your Own
16" Cheese
12" Just a Cheese, Please

Appetizers

Crozet classy

$15.00

Our famous pizza dough loaded with fresh garlic and mozz cheese! Served with marinara

House Wings

$16.00

Pound of Smoked Wings 8-9 Jumbo Wings served with House Ranch or Blue Cheese.

House Batter Fried Mozzarella w/House Marinara

$9.00

Breaded - Fried Fresh Mozzarella with House made slow cooked Marinara

KnotHeads -6 Crozet Pizza Dough w/ House Marinara

$7.00+

Our famous pizza dough all tied in a knot. served with our slow roasted house marinara.

Jalapeno Poppers w/ House Ranch Dressing

$9.00

Cream Cheese Jalapeño Poppers, served with House Ranch

Basket of House Cut Fries

$7.00Out of stock

Basket of House cut Fries, seasoned with sea salt mix - served w/ketchup or malt vinegar.

Pan Roasted Brussel Sprouts w/ Lemon & Parm Chips

$9.00

Loaded Fries

$15.00Out of stock

Dinning in Only. Not Available for Togo House Cut Fries- Cheddar - P-Jack Cheese- Hardwood Smoked Bacon- Served w/ House Ranch -

Basket Of Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries served w/ House Ranch. (Add Mike's Hot Honey $1.50)

Bag Of Chips

$2.00

Cheese Slice

$4.00Out of stock

Slice of cheese pizza

Dine In Wing Special

$16.00Out of stock

Dine In Slider Special

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken Tenders And Fries Basket

$14.00Out of stock

$7.00

Basket of House cut Fries, seasoned with sea salt mix - served w/ketchup or malt vinegar.

Sauces

Ranch

$2.00

Marinara

$1.50

Buffalo Sauce

$1.50

Blue Cheese

$1.50

BBQ Sauce

$1.50

Hot Honey

$2.50

Salads ( large and sharable)

Garden Salad

$9.00

Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Shredded Carrots, Chopped Tomato

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Aged Parmesan Chips, House Baked Ciabatta Croutons. Served with our House Caesar Dressing

Kale Caesar

$9.00

Baby Kale w/ Crisp Romaine Hearts mixed with Aged Parmesan Chips, House made Ciabatta Croutons with our House Caesar Dressing

The Wedge

$10.00

Crisp Iceberg Wedge, Chopped Tomato, Smoked Hardwood Bacon, Red Onion, Imported Blue Cheese Crumble

Caprese Salad

$11.00

Sliced Beefsteak Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil served on a bed of Fresh Arugula w/ Balsamic Glaze Drizzle

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Fresh Schuyler Arugula, Chopped Beefsteak Tomato, Shredded Baby Carrots, Red Onions, Roasted Sunflower Seeds served with White Balsamic Dressing

Apple Spinach Salad

$12.00
Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Crisp Romaine Hearts, Cucumber, Red & Green Peppers, Red Onions, Chopped Tomato, Imported Olives, Feta, served best with House Oregano Vinaigrette

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Baby Spinach, Arugula, Roasted Brussels, Red Onions, Feta, Cranberries, Roasted Sunflower Seeds, Lemon & Local Honey Vinaigrette.

Cobb Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Crisp Romaine Hearts, Chopped Tomato, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Hard Egg, Imported Blue Cheese Crumbles and dressing.

Make it a Pizza Salad w/Crozet Pizza Crust

$5.00

Roasted Beet Salad *special*

$12.00Out of stock

BURGERS & MORE

All of our burgers & hot sandwiches are served with fresh fries!
BARN BURGER

$14.00

7 oz. Local Grass fed Angus, Aged Cheddar. Bibb Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Red Onion, CP Secret Sauce on a toasted Brioche Bun.

THE UNION

$14.00

8 oz Grilled Angus Ribeye, Provolone, Grilled Onions w/ Dukes Mayo on a warm club Roll.

HAMMERJACKS BURGER

$15.00

7 oz. Local Grass Fed Angus, Aged Cheddar, Hardwood Bacon, Onion, Sweet/Spicy BBQ Sauce, on Grilled Brioche

HOUSE OF BLUES BURGER

$15.00

7 oz. Grass Fed Angus, Imported Blue Cheese Crumbles, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, Dukes Mayo on a toasted Brioche Roll.

THE EARL

$16.00Out of stock

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast - Southern Hot Honey- House Mayo - Applewood Smoked Bacon -Toasted Brioche Roll

SOUTHWEST BEAN BURGER (GF -VEGAN)

$14.00

Plant Based Black Bean Burger, Avocado, Arugula, red onion, drizzled with balsamic reduction - Toasted Brioche Bun. (Optional Gluten Free Brioche Roll $2.00)

MARQUEE BURGER

$16.00

7 oz Grass fed Angus - Cheddar- Avocado - Hardwood Bacon -Fried Egg - House Mayo - Brioche Bun-

CLUBS

All our cold club sandwiches and Wraps are served with your choice of Chips!

The Coop

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, fresh mozzarella, avocado, beef steak tomato, arugula,and red onion, drizzled with balsamic reduction. served on a toasted brioche roll

TROUBADOR

$12.00

Loaded hardwood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, shredded lettuce, beefsteak tomato, dukes mayo on a toasted brioche roll

930 CLUB

$12.00

Virginia Ham, House Roasted Turkey Breast, Aged Cheddar, Hardwood Smoked Bacon, LTM. served on a Grilled Stirato Roll

FILLMORE

$12.00

Stacked roasted turkey breast, Virginia Bacon, White Cheddar, House Ranch, Crisp Lettuce & Beefsteak Tomato. served on Grilled Stirato Roll

Small 12'

Every Pizza is Made with our Red Base Sauce, with the exception of some our House Favorite Specality Pies.

12" Just a Cheese, Please

$14.00

Red base, mozzarella cheese and our house spice blend!

12" The Big Apple

$24.00

12" Harvest Moon

$23.00

White base, oil & herbs with squash, broccoli, red pepper and fresh garlic.

12" Feisty Italian

$24.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, & banana peppers topped fresh basil.

12" Kale Yeah

$24.00

Locally sourced Italian sausage, sweet potatoes & fresh garlic.

12" No Sprout About It

$22.00

Garlic & oil based pizza with brussels, bacon, onions, & hot honey glaze!

12" Buddhist

$24.00

White based pizza with sun dried tomatoes, red peppers, mozzarella & feta cheese, topped with fresh basil.

12" Pacifica

$23.00

Roasted red peppers, spinach, Roma tomatoes & fresh garlic.

12" Freedom Pie

$22.00

White based pizza with roasted garlic ricotta, mozzarella, & Romano cheese.

12" Outlaw

$23.00

Buffalo chicken, onion, jalapeno, cheddar & pepper jack cheese!

12" Meat Me

$23.00

Pepperoni and locally sourced ground beef & sausage.

12" Hero

$22.00

Locally sourced Italian sausage, cherry peppers, banana peppers, and fresh garlic.

12" Special

$24.00

Pepperoni, locally sourced Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms!

12" Capone

$22.00

Pick your own base on this traditional style margherita pizza with roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil.

12" Cheeseburger

$23.00

Ground beef, bacon, onion, mozzarella & cheddar cheese.

Gluten Free (CYO)

$15.00

Build your own Gluten Free adventure! All toppings are 1/2 the usual price! *Sadly we can not par bake our Gluten Free crust to finish cooking at home.

12" Great White

$20.00

White based pizza with fresh garlic & onion.

12" Greek

$24.00

Onion, green pepper, black olives, Roma tomatoes, & feta cheese.

12" Maui

$22.00

Traditional Hawaiian style pizza made with Virginia ham, pineapple and bacon

12" Southern Thing

$23.00

BBQ sauce base topped with chicken, bacon, red onions & mozzarella!

12" Uncle Frank

$23.00

Buffalo chicken tossed in Franks hot sauce with bacon & cheddar cheese!

12" Hittie

$23.00

Locally source Italian sausage, onions, green & red peppers.

12" Veggie

$24.00

white based pizza with spinach, fresh garlic, and Roma tomatoes, broccoli, and mushrooms

Create Your Own

$22.00Out of stock

Large 16"

Every Pizza is Made with our Red Base Sauce, with the exception of some our House Favorite Specality Pies.

16" The Big Apple

$28.00

16" Special

$28.00

Pepperoni, locally sourced Italian sausage, green peppers, onions and mushrooms!

16" Feisty Italian

$28.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, & banana peppers topped fresh basil.

16" Pacifica

$27.00

Roasted red peppers, spinach, Roma tomatoes & fresh garlic.

16" Harvest Moon

$27.00

White base, oil & herbs with squash, broccoli, red pepper and fresh garlic.

16" Kale Yeah

$28.00

Locally sourced Italian sausage, sweet potatoes & fresh garlic.

16" Maui

$26.00

Traditional Hawaiian style pizza made with Virginia ham, pineapple and bacon

16" Buddhist

$28.00

White based pizza with sun dried tomatoes, red peppers, mozzarella & feta cheese, topped with fresh basil.

16" Capone

$27.00

Pick your own base on this traditional style margherita pizza with roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & basil.

16" Greek

$28.00

Onion, green pepper, black olives, Roma tomatoes, & feta cheese.

16" Freedom Pie

$26.00

White based pizza with roasted garlic ricotta, mozzarella, & Romano cheese.

16" Great White

$24.00

White based pizza with fresh garlic & onion.

16" Cheeseburger Pie

$26.00

Ground beef, bacon, onion cheddar & mozzarella cheese.

16" Hero

$26.00

Locally sourced Italian sausage, cherry peppers, banana peppers, and fresh garlic

16" Hittie

$27.00

Locally source Italian sausage, onions, green & red peppers.

16" Cheese

$18.00

Traditional red based pizza with mozzarella cheese & our house blend of spices!

16" Meat Me In Crozet

$26.00

Pepperoni and locally sourced ground beef & sausage.

16" No Sprout About It

$26.00

Garlic & oil based pizza with brussels, bacon, onions, & hot honey glaze!

16" Outlaw

$27.00

Buffalo chicken, onion, jalapeno, cheddar & pepper jack cheese!

16" Southern Thing

$27.00

BBQ sauce base topped with chicken, bacon, red onions & mozzarella!

16" Uncle Frank

$27.00

Buffalo chicken tossed in Franks hot sauce with bacon & cheddar cheese!

16" Veggie

$27.00

white based pizza with spinach, fresh garlic, and Roma tomatoes, broccoli and mushrooms

16" Create Your Own

$18.00

Choose your own adventure! (All CYO Pizza's start with red base unless you select white base.)

Half Buddhist

$16.00

Half Capone

$15.00

Half Feisty Italian

$16.00

Half Freedom Pie

$15.00

Half Great White

$14.00

Half Greek

$16.00

Half Harvest Moon

$15.00

Half Hero

$15.00

Half Hittie

$15.00

Half Kale Yeah

$16.00

Half Maui

$15.00

Half Meat Me

$15.00

Half No Sprouts About It

$15.00

Half Outlaw

$15.00

Half Pacifca

$15.00

Half Special

$16.00

Half Veggie

$15.00

Calzone

Our calzones are something special; they just take a little longer and are served up with a side of our house-made marinara!

Outlaw

$17.00

Buffalo chicken, red onion, & jalapenos with cheddar and pepper jack cheese.

Meathead

$17.00

Mozzarella cheese, ground beef, pepperoni & crumbled sausage.

Pacifica Coast

$17.00

Roasted red pepper, spinach, roma tomatoes, & fresh garlic.

Feisty Spirit

$17.00

Pepperoni, italian sausage, banana peppers, & basil.

Free Bird

$17.00

Mozzarella cheese, chicken, onion, red & green peppers.

Plain Jane

$15.00

Mozzarella cheese, ricotta & roasted garlic.

Gluten Free Pizza

10" GF Big Apple

$19.00

White Base Sauce - Olive oil - House Herbs Mozzarella - Cheddar- Blue Cheese Crumble- Bacon-Red Onion-Local Apples

10" GF Harvest Moon

$19.00

Our Signature Fall Pie! White Base Sauce (Olive Oil- House Herbs) Broccoli-Squash-Red Peppers-Fresh Garlic

10" GF Capone

$18.00

Gluten Free Crust, Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato, Fresh Basil

10" GF Pacifica

$18.00

Mozzarella - Garden Tomatoes- Roasted Red Peppers- Fresh Garlic

10" GF Kale Yeah

$18.00

White Base Sauce (Olive Oil - House Herbs) Local Italion Sausage - Sweet Potato- Fresh Garlic-Fresh Kale

10" GF No Sprout About It !

$18.00

White Base Sauce ( Olive Oil House Herbs) Brussels-Bacon-Red Onions-Hot Honey

10" GF Buddhist

$18.00

Gluten Free Crust, (White base Olive Oil, Garlic) Sun Dried Tomato, Red Peppers, Mozzarella, Feta Cheese

10" GF Feisty Italion

$18.00

10" Gluten Free Crust Pepperoni, Italion Sausage, Banana Peppers, Fresh Basil

10" GF Freedom Pie

$18.00

10" Gluten Free Crust White Base (Olive Oil, Fresh Herbs) Mozzarella, Roasted Garlic, Ricotta, Romano Cheese roasted together!

10" Maui

$19.00

Red Base Sauce- Mozzarella - Virginia Ham- Hardwood Bacon- Pinapple

10" GF Special

$19.00

Red Base Sauce- Mozzarella- Pepperoni- House Sausage- Green Peppers- Onions- Mushrooms

10" Hittie

$18.00

Red Base Sauce- Mozzarella - Italion Sausage- Red - Green Peppers- Onions

10" GF Hero

$18.00

Red Base Sauce- Mozzarella- Italion Sausage- Cherry Peppers

10" GF Outlaw

$19.00

Buffalo Sauce Base - Minced Fresh Chicken Breast-Red Onions-Cheddar-PepperJack Cheese- Jalapeño

10" Gluten Free

$15.00

4 topping Max on Gluten Free Pizza

Desserts

Fresh Local Apple Cake With Caramel Icing

$9.00Out of stock

Double Layer Flourless Cake With Chocolate Ganache

$9.00
KOKOMO- Key Lime Pie On Shortbread Coconut Crust

$9.00

Pumpkin Pound Cake With Cream Cheese Icing And Pecans

$9.00

Peanut Butter Cheesecake On A Chocolate Cookie Crust Topped W/ Fresh Whipped Cream

$9.00Out of stock

*GREEN* Velvet Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting

$9.00Out of stock

Dark Chocolate Cake Layered Caramel Mousse With Choc Buttercream Frosting

$9.00Out of stock

Green Paddy T Shirt

$25.00

Gray Paddy T Shirt

$25.00

Tie Dyed Crozet All Day Shirt

$25.00

Red In Pizza We Crust T Shirt

$25.00

Uh Huh Trucker Hat

$30.00

Crozet Classy Tshirt

$25.00

Crozet Pizza Uh Huh Koozie

$7.50

Crozet Pizza Koozie

$6.00

N/A Beverages

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Pelegrino

$3.00Out of stock

Smart Water

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.50

Shirly Tempal

$4.00

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Lemonade Bottle

$3.00

Ginger Ale Bottle

$3.00

Water- Dine In

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Honest Green Tea Bottle

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Soda Pitcher

$6.00

YOOHOO

$2.00Out of stock

Crunchy Hydration CALM watermelon

$4.00Out of stock

Crunchy Hydration ENERGIZE mango

$4.00Out of stock

Bubly Sparkling Water Lime

$3.00

Bubly Sparkling Water Grapefruit

$3.00

Aha Sparkling Water Peach Honey

$3.00Out of stock

La Croix Sparkling Water Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Carbonated Mineral Water

$3.00Out of stock

Blueridge Bucha Ginger

$4.00Out of stock

Blueridge Bucha\Bluegrass Bucha

$4.00Out of stock

Blueridge Bucha\ Ginger

$4.00Out of stock

Peach Peace Tea

$3.00

Razzberry Peace Tea

$3.00

Kids Meals

Little Peeps Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheddar cheese sandwich and fries

Little Peeps Beef Slider and Fries

$9.00Out of stock

1 Beef slider with cheddar cheese and fries

Little Peeps Chicken Strips

$8.00Out of stock

2 Chicken Strips served with a side of French fries

Beer (Bottle/Can)

Commonwealth Brewing Big Papi Double IPA

$7.00

Commonwealth Brewing Supernaculiam West Coast IPA ABV 8%

$7.00

Commonwealth Brewing Copacabana DIPA ABV 8.6

$7.00

Commonwealth Brewing "Hemmingway" Gose Style Ale

$6.00

Commonwealth Brewing Common Grounds Triple IPA ABV 10.5%

$8.00

Budweiser 16 oz Aluminum Can

$5.00+

Bud Light 16 oz Aluminum Can

$5.00+

Michelob Ultra 16 oz Aluminum Can

$4.00

Miller Lite 16 oz Aluminum Can

$5.00+Out of stock

Beer (4 & 6 packs)

Budweiser (6 bottles)

$12.00

Bud Light (6 bottles)

$12.00

Michelob Ultra (6 bottles)

$12.00

Miller Lite (6 bottles)

$12.00

Wine

Lagerla Sangiovese (Glass)

$9.00

Laposta Malbec (Glass)

$9.00

Big Fire Pinot Nior (Glass)

$9.00

Michael Shops Petit Verdot (Glass)

$9.00Out of stock

Chartron La Fleur Sauvignon Blanc (Glass)

$8.00

Domaine Des Vercheres Chardonnay (Glass)

$8.00

Michael Shops Viognier (Glass)

$8.00Out of stock

Sette Ventiquattro Spumante (glass)

$8.00

Moulin Gassac Rose

$8.00

King Family Roseland (bottle)

$42.00

King Family Crose (bottle)

$36.00

Loureiro Vinho Verde (bottle)

$30.00

Prochaine Chardonnay (bottle)

$34.00

Les Petits Roucas Sauvignon Blanc (bottle)

$34.00

Pasqua Pinot Grigio (bottle)

$34.00

Michael Shops Petit Verdot 2017 VA(bottle)

$44.00

R Stuart Big Fire Pinot Noir (bottle)

$34.00

Lagerla Sangiovese (bottle)

$34.00

Laposta Malbec (bottle)

$32.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Est. 1977 Best Pizza in the World! offering curbside takeout

Location

5793 Three Notched Road, Crozet, VA 22932

Directions

