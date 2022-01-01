  • Home
A map showing the location of C.R. SURF AND TURF 601 East Whitestone Boulevard, Suite 200View gallery

C.R. SURF AND TURF 601 East Whitestone Boulevard, Suite 200

601 East Whitestone Boulevard, Suite 200

Cedar Park, TX 78613

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cajun Fried Rice
Catfish Platter
Bowl Home Style Seafood & Sausage Gumbo

Appetizers- Shucked & Shelled

(6) Oysters On The Half Shell

$14.99

(12) Oysters On The Half Shell

$19.99

(6) Peel & Eat Jumbo Shrimp

$11.99

(12) Peel & Eat Jumbo Shrimp

$16.99

Half Shell Special

$19.99

(6) Oyster Shooters

$15.99

(12) Oyster Shooters

$20.99

(6) Rockefeller Oysters

$20.99

(12) Rockefeller Oysters

$28.99

(6) Loaded Baked Oysters

$19.99

(12) Loaded Baked Oysters

$26.99

(6) Char-Grilled Oysters

$17.99

(12) Char-Grilled Oysters

$25.99

Appetizers-Hot Starters

(4) Jumbo Shrimp Diablo

$10.99

(6) Black Peppercorn Basket Chicken Wings

$11.99

(6) Cajun Basket Chicken Wings

$9.99

(6) Lemon Pepper Basket Chicken Wings

$9.99

(8) Jumbo Shrimp Diablo

$15.99

Black Peppercorn Calamari

$14.99

Black Peppercorn Crawfish Tails

$14.99

Black Peppercorn Frog Legs

$14.99

Cajun Garlic Shrimp

$20.99

Crab & Shrimp Cake

$15.99

Crab Meat Scampi

$21.99

Scampi

$21.99

Black Peppercorn Shrimp

$25.99

Cold Starters

Shrimp & Avocado Cocktail

$13.99

Crab & Avocado Cocktail

$19.99

Soups

Cup Home Style Seafood & Sausage Gumbo

$5.99

Bowl Home Style Seafood & Sausage Gumbo

$8.99

XL Bowl Home Style Seafood & Sausage Gumbo

$11.99

Cup Home Style Clam Chowder

$5.99

Bowl Home Style Clam Chowder

$7.99

XL Bowl Home Style Clam Chowder

$10.99

Fried Baskets

Catfish Basket

$10.99

Served As À La Carte

Jumbo Shrimp Basket

$11.99

Served As À La Carte

Popcorn Shrimp Basket

$10.99

Served As À La Carte

Crawfish Basket

$11.99

Served As À La Carte

Oyster Basket

$12.99

Served As À La Carte

Frog Legs Basket

$12.99

Served As À La Carte

Scallop Basket

$17.99

Served À La Carte

Clam Strips Basket

$10.99

Clam Strips Served W/ Fries

Fried Seafood Platters

(6) Jumbo Shrimp Platter

$15.99

Served W/ Fries, Hushpuppies & Garlic Bread

(9) Jumbo Shrimp Platter

$18.99

Served W/ Fries, Hushpuppies & Garlic Bread

(12) Jumbo Shrimp Platter

$22.99

Served W/ Fries, Hushpuppies & Garlic Bread

Popcorn Shrimp Platter

$14.99

Served W/ Fries, Hushpuppies & Garlic Bread

Catfish Platter

$14.99

Served W/ Fries, Hushpuppies & Garlic Bread

Tilapia Platter

$14.99

Served W/ Fries, Hushpuppies & Garlic Bread

Cod Platter

$19.99

Served W/ Fries, Hushpuppies & Garlic Bread

Stuffed Crab Platter

$12.99

Served W/ Fries, Hushpuppies & Garlic Bread

Scallops Platter

$22.99

Served W/ Fries, Hushpuppies & Garlic Bread

Frog Legs Platter

$14.99

Served W/ Fries, Hushpuppies & Garlic Bread

Oysters Platter

$17.99

Crawfish Tail Platter

$14.99

Combo Platter

$22.99

Chicken Tenders

$16.99

Sandwiches & Tacos & Burger

Catfish Poboy

$13.99

Poboy & Sandwiches & Burgers Served W/ Fries

Shrimp Poboy

$13.99

Poboy & Sandwiches & Burgers Served W/ Fries

Fried Oyster Poboy

$15.99

Poboy & Sandwiches & Burgers Served W/ Fries

Fried Crawfish Poboy

$13.99

Poboy & Sandwiches & Burgers Served W/ Fries

Big Bird Sandwich

$12.99

Poboy & Sandwiches & Burgers Served W/ Fries

CR Fish Sandwich

$12.99

Poboy & Sandwiches & Burgers Served W/ Fries

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$11.99

Poboy & Sandwiches & Burgers Served W/ Fries

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$11.99

Poboy & Sandwiches & Burgers Served W/ Fries

1/2 Lb Burger

$11.99

Poboy & Sandwiches & Burgers Served W/ Fries

1 Lb Burger

$13.99

Poboy & Sandwiches & Burgers Served W/ Fries

Shrimp Tacos

$18.99

Served With Pico De Gallo, Cabbage, Homemade Cream Sauce On The Side. Choice Of Corn Or Flour Tortillas

Fish Tacos

$16.99

Served With Pico De Gallo, Cabbage, Homemade Cream Sauce On The Side. Choice Of Corn Or Flour Tortillas

Fried Crawfish Tacos

$16.99

Served With Pico De Gallo, Cabbage, Homemade Cream Sauce On The Side. Choice Of Corn Or Flour Tortillas

Oyster Taco

$17.99

Chef Specialties

Shrimp Fajitas

$24.99

Lobster & Shrimp Ravioli

$28.99

Seafood & Sausage Jampalaya

$24.99

Cajun Fried Rice

$17.99

Grilled, Blackened & Broiled Seafood

Shrimp Kabob (8)

$18.99

Catfish Fillet

$17.99

Scallops

$24.99

Tilapia Fillet

$18.99

Stuffed Catfish Fillet

$18.99

Cod Fillet

$19.99

Shrimp Brochette

$18.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$23.99

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$23.99

Red Snapper

$22.99

Steaks, Surf & Turf

8Oz Flat Iron Steak

$18.99

Served With Two Sides Of Your Choice

9Oz Fillet Mignon

$28.99

Served With Two Sides Of Your Choice

18Oz Prime Ribeye Steak

$45.00

Served With Two Sides Of Your Choice

14Oz Ribeye Steak

$24.99

Served With Two Sides Of Your Choice

12Oz New York Strip

$22.99

Served With Two Sides Of Your Choice

Steak Kabob

$18.99

Served With Two Sides Of Your Choice

Texas Sized Chicken Fried Steak

$18.99

Served With Two Sides Of Your Choice

Chicken Fried Chicken

$16.99

Served With Two Sides Of Your Choice

Bourbon St. Chicken

$19.99

Served With Two Sides Of Your Choice

Pepper Jack Chicken

$17.99

Served With Two Sides Of Your Choice

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.99

Served With Two Sides Of Your Choice

Pork Loin

$14.99

Served With Two Sides Of Your Choice

Surf & Turf

$25.99

Pick One Surf, One Turf, & 2 Sides

Cajun Boils

Head On Gulf Shrimp

$26.99

Including Corn, Potatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Oranges, And Lemons

1/2 Head On Shrimp

$17.99

Sides

Caesar salad

$5.99

Crispy Fries

$4.99

Fresh Cut Ridge Fries

$4.99

Fresh Cut Steak Fries

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$4.99

Green Bean

$4.99

Grilled Asparagus

$5.99

Grilled Veggie

$4.99

House Salad

$5.99

Hush Puppies

$4.99

Mashed Potatoes

$4.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Seasoned Rice

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$4.99

Steamed Mixed Veggies

$4.99

Steamed Rice

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

French Loaf

$2.99

Boil Add ons

Sausage

$3.99

Mushroom

$1.99

Corn

$1.99

Potato

$1.99

Onions

$1.50

Orange

$1.99

Lemon

Kids Menu

Kid Catfish

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid Corndog

$5.99

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kid Popcorn Shrimp

$5.99

Salmon/Mahi Sauce

Deluxe Sauce

$4.99

Jalapeno Sauce

$3.99

Fountain Drink

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Dr.Pepper

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Half and Half Tea

$2.99

Bottles Coke

$2.99

Pellegrino

$3.99

Saint Arnold Root Beer

$3.50

Abita Root Beer

$3.50

House Wine

Chardonnay (Glass

$7.99

Merlot (Glass)

$7.99

Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)

$7.99

Malbec (Glass)

$7.99

Pinot Noir (Glass)

$7.99

Chardonnay (Bottle)

$22.99

Merlot (Bottle)

$22.99

Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$22.99

Malbec (Bottle)

$22.99

Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$22.99

White Wine

Sometimes Riesling (Glass)

$9.99

Cantina Della Pinot Grigio (Glass)

$9.99

Moko Sauvignon (Glass)

$9.99

Kendall Jackson (Glass)

$9.99

Sometimes (Bottle)

$28.99

Cantina Della Pinot Grigio (Bottle)

$28.99

Moko Sauvignon Blanc (Bottle)

$28.99

Kendall Jackson (Bottle)

$28.99

Rose Wine

Big Top, White Zinfandel (Glass)

$7.99

Elmiracle Rose No. 5 (Glass)

$7.99

Big Top, White Zinfandel (Bottle)

$22.99

Elmiracle Rose No. 5 (Bottle)

$22.99

Sparkling Wine

Sparkling Wine (Glass)

$7.99

Sparkling Wine (Bottle)

$22.99

Red Wine

Arius Pinot Noir (Glass)

$7.99

Markovic Merlot (Glass)

$9.99

Diseno Malbec (Glass)

$7.99

14 Hands Cabernet Sauvingnon (Glass)

$7.99

Secret Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)

$8.99

Arius Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$24.99

Markovic Merlot ( Bottle)

$28.99

Diseno Malbec (Bottle)

$24.99

14 Hands Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$24.99

Secret Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$27.99

Dessert

Cheesecake

$5.50

Oreo Moose Cake

$5.50

Carrot Cake

$5.50

Coconut Cake

$5.50

Chocolate

$5.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

601 East Whitestone Boulevard, Suite 200, Cedar Park, TX 78613

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

