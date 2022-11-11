Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cru Cellars @ Armature Works

review star

No reviews yet

1910 N. Ola Ave.

Tampa, FL 33602

Farmer's Platters

Chef Selection (3)

Chef Selection (3)

$18.00

Chef Selection of Cheese, Charcuterie and Accoutrements

Chef Selection (5)

Chef Selection (5)

$25.00

Chef Selection of Cheese, Charcuterie and Accoutrements

Chef Selection (7)

Chef Selection (7)

$35.00

Chef Selection of Cheese, Charcuterie and Accoutrements

Handheld/Mains

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Tenders with a choice of sauce. Served with fries.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$14.00

Fresh bun, crispy chicken, bacon, tomato, greens, and house made roasted jalapeno ranch. Served with fries.

Cru Salad

Cru Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, roasted tomatoes, artichokes, lemon-herb goat cheese, and toasted chickpeas dressed with a champagne vinaigrette

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$17.00

Artisan bread, tenderloin, gruyere, house made bearnaise, tomato, spring mix. Served with fries.

Cru Burger

Cru Burger

$17.00

Greens, tomato, pickled red onion, fresh-made bun, aged cheddar, house sauce

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$19.00

Top Sirloin cooked to perfection and your choice of sauce. Served with fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey Club

$15.00

Shareables

Fries (Shareable)

Fries (Shareable)

$6.00
Truffle Fries(shareable)

Truffle Fries(shareable)

$11.00

Truffle Fries finished with Parmesan Cheese, Parsley, Side of Truffle Aioli

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Crispy Wisconsin white cheddar curds, served with housemade roasted Jalapeno Ranch

Buffalo Cauliflower

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

Cru Cellars image
Cru Cellars image
Cru Cellars image

