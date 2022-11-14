  • Home
Cru Tapas and Wine Cafe 2000 Bluewater Blvd Ste B

No reviews yet

2000 Bluewater Blvd Ste B

Niceville, FL 32578

SALAD

Caprese Salad

$12.00

House Salad

$10.00

Side Salad

$6.00

SOUP

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

CHEESE BOARD

Cheese Board Large

$35.00

COLD TAPAS

Olive salad

$8.00

Goat Cheese Balls

$9.00

Brushetta

$8.00

HOT TAPAS

MEATBALLS

$8.00

PORK CROSTINIS

$8.00

BURGERS

House Burger

$15.00

Cru Burger

$17.00

FLATBREAD

Caprese Flat Bread

$12.00

BBQ Flat Bread

$12.00

Cru Flat Bread

$13.00

Garlic Knots

$5.00

Military Garlic Knots

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Alfredo Pizza

$13.00

Cru Pizza

$15.00

Margarita Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$14.00

PANINIS

Mediterranean Panini

$13.50

Veggie Panini

$12.00

ENTREES

Pasta of the day

$16.00

KIDS

Cheese Flatbread

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

SIDES

Grapes

$2.00

Chips

$2.00

Baked potato

$3.50

Loaded baked potato

$5.50

DESSERTS

Cheesecake

$7.00

DRESSINGS

Blue cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Vinegarette

$0.50

SIDE ADD ONS

Side salad

Side grapes

Side Potato

Side loaded potato

$3.00

BY THE GLASS

101 Aida Montepulciano d Abruzzo 2019 (Italy)

$11.00

103 Altavilla Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 (Italy)

$8.00

105 Chianti 2018 Bacco Felice Canto Alla Moraia

$9.00

106 Altavilla Merlot 2018 (Italy)

$7.00

107 Berteletti Merlot 2021 (Italy)

$8.00

108 Pinot Nero (Noir) 2019 Bertelli Italy

$8.00

109 Seven Brothers Carneros Pinot Noir Robledo Family Winery (CA)

$14.50

111 Tempranillo 2020 Joven, Ribera del Duero (Spain)

$9.00

112 Supertuscan 2017 La Colina (Italy)

$9.00

102 Brunello de Montalcino 2016 (Italy)

$19.00

104 Seven Brothers Cabernet Sauvignon Napa (CA)

$14.00

201 Lagar de Bouza Albarino 2021 (Spain)

$11.00

202 Gewurztraminer (France)

$7.00

203 Invitation Chardonnay, Modesto, CA

$6.00

204 Altavilla Pinot Grigio 2021 (Italy)

$8.00

205 Riesling 2010, Trittrnheim. Germany

$6.00

206 Sauvignon Blanc, Papi Central Valley, Chile

$6.00

301 Bleue Note Rose 2020 (France)

$9.00

401 Prosecco 2021 Superiore Extra Dry Jako Wine (Italy)

$12.50

BY THE BOTTLE

BTL 101 Aida Montepulciano d Abruzzo 2019 (Italy)

$44.00

BTL 102 Brunello de Montalcino 2016 (Italy)

$75.00

BTL 103 Altavilla Cabernet Sauvignon 2021 (Italy)

$32.00

BTL 104 Seven Brothers Cabernet Sauvignon Napa (CA)

$55.00

BTL 109 Seven Brothers Carneros Pinot Noir Robledo Family Winery (CA)

$45.00

BTL 110 Siresol 2017 Rosso Veronese Riserva (Italy)

$70.00

BTL 105 Chianti 2018 Bacco Felice Canto Alla Moraia

$36.00

BTL 106 Altavilla Merlot 2018 (Italy)

$28.00

BTL 107 Berteletti Merlot 2021 (Italy)

$32.00

BTL 108 Pinot Nero (Noir) 2019 Bertelli Italy

$32.00

BTL 111 Tempranillo 2020 Joven, Ribera del Duero (Spain)

$36.00

BTL 112 Supertuscan 2017 La Colina (Italy)

$36.00

BTL 201 Lagar de Bouza Albarino 2021 (Spain)

$44.00

BTL 202 Gewurztraminer (France)

$28.00

BTL 203 Invitation Chardonnay, Modesto, CA

$24.00

BTL 204 Altavilla Pinot Grigio 2021 (Italy)

$32.00

BTL 205 Riesling 2010 Trittenheim, Germany

$24.00

BTL 206 Sauvignon Blanc, Papi Central Valley, Chile

$24.00

BTL 301 Bleue Note Rose 2020 (France)

$36.00

BTL 401 Prosecco 2021 Superiore Extra Dry Jako Wine (Italy)

$50.00

DRAFT

Dank Side of the Moon

$7.00

Bud Light Draft

$4.00

Original Sin Black Widow

$7.00

Kentucky Bourbon Barrel

$7.00

BOTTLED

BTL Bud Light

$5.00

BTL Michelob Ultra

$5.00

BTL 30A

$7.00

VODKA

Absolut

Grey Goose

Titos

GIN

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

Hendricks

RUM

Bacardi Gold

Bacardi White

Pyrat XO Reserve

TEQUILA

1800

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

Patron

WHISKEY

Bookers

Crown Royal

Jack Daniels

Jameson

Maker's Mark

SCOTCH | BOURBON

Dewares

Glenlivet

Johnnie Walker Red

LIQUEURS | CORDIALS

Amaretto

Creme de Cacao

Godiva Chocolate

Triple Sec

BRANDY

Courvoisier VS Cognac

Hennessey

Remy Martin VSOP

COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

Appletini

Bloody Mary

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

Daiquiri

Dark 'N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

Madras

Mai Tai

Manhattan

Margarita

Martini

Mimosa

Mint Julep

Mojito

Moscow Mule

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

Rob Roy

Sazerac

Screwdriver

Sea Breeze

Sidecar

Tequila Sunrise

Tom Collins

Whiskey Smash

Whiskey Sour

White Russian

Espresso Martini

Dry Martini

Tequila Martini

Appletini

JUICE

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Tomato Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Lime Juice

Bloody Mary Juice

SODA

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweetened Tea

$2.00

COFFEE

Community Coffee Iced Latte Mocha White Chocolate

$5.00

Community Coffee Iced Latte Vanilla Waffle Cone

$5.00

Community Coffee Espresso & Cream

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2000 Bluewater Blvd Ste B, Niceville, FL 32578

Directions

Main pic

