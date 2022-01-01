Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Cru Cafe

7,038 Reviews

$$

18 Pinckney Street

Charleston, SC 29401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mesclun Goat Cheese Salad/Entree
Fried Onions

Salads

Chinese Chicken Salad/App

$12.25

Hand Picked Roasted Chicken, Julienne Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Daikon, Peppers, Red Onion, Fried Wontons, Ginger Vinaigrette

Mesclun Fried Goat Cheese Salad/App

$12.25

Garden Greens, Tomato, Red Onion, Pine Nut Goat Cheese, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Butter Lettuce Salad/App

$12.25

Poached Pears, Walnuts, Gorgonzola, Honey Sherry Vinaigrette

Oyster Salad/App

$12.25

Arugula, Red Onion, Shaved Parmesan, Basil Citrus Vinaigrette

Cru Caesar Salad/App

$12.25

Parmesan, Sourdough Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Chinese Chicken Salad/Entree

$15.50

Hand Picked Roasted Chicken, Julienne Napa Cabbage, Carrots, Daikon, Peppers, Red Onion, Fried Wontons, Ginger Vinaigrette

Mesclun Goat Cheese Salad/Entree

$15.50

Butter Lettuce Salad/Entree

$15.50

Oyster Salad/Entree

$15.50

Arugula, Red Onion, Shaved Parmesan, Basil Citrus Vinaigrette

Cru Caesar Salad/Entree

$15.50

Parmesan, Sourdough Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Small Plates

Fried Green Tomato

$14.50

Pork Belly Croutons, Feta, Smoked Tomato Caramel

White Wine Truffled Mussels

$14.25

Tomato Concasse, Peppers, Marinara, Crostini

Fried Calamari

$14.25

Asian Slaw, Sesame Dressing

House Smoked Salmon

$13.75

Arugula, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Caper Cream Cheese, Crostini

Vine-Ripe Tomato & Mozzarella

$14.50

Hand Pulled Mozzarella, Tomato, Roasted Red Pepper, Crostini

Entrees

Pork Schnitzel

$29.00

Capellini Pasta, Cremini Mushrooms, Lemon Caper Cream Sauce

Grilled NY Strip

$36.00

Warm Fingerling Salad, Haricot Vert, Bacon, Chimichurri

Grilled Pork Chop

Grilled Pork Chop

$31.00

Daily Local Fish

$34.00

(Fish rotates daily.) Black Eyed Peas, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato Concasse, Roasted Garlic Cream

Poblano & Mozzarella Fried Chicken

$29.00

Confit Fingerlings, Tomato Concasse, Arugula, Honey Chipotle Salsa

Thai Seafood Risotto

$30.00

Coconut Milk, Soy Sauce, Sriracha, Basil

Basil Shrimp Pasta

$29.00

Sides

Four Cheese Macaroni

Four Cheese Macaroni

$10.25

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$9.25

Fried Oysters

$10.00

Fried Onions

$7.00

Sautéed Vegetables

$7.00

French Fries

$7.00
Asian Slaw

Asian Slaw

$6.00

House Salad

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.50

Add Salmon

$5.00

Add Fried Oysters

$5.00

Add Fried Goat Cheese

$2.75

Add Scallop

$10.00

Add Soft Shell Crab

$18.00

Add Fried Onions

$0.75

Mushrooms

$9.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$10.25

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$10.25

Bread Pudding

$10.25

Orange Sherbet Cake

$10.25

Kids’ Menu

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Choice of Side

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Choice of side

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Specials

Daily Preparation

CUP OTHER

$6.00

Clams

$24.00

Oysters

$18.00

CUP TOMATO

$6.00

Mussels

$26.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic

Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

BTL Sparkling Water

$4.50

BTL Still Water

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.00

Milk

$2.75

Root Beer

$4.00

Cheerwine

$4.00

Orange Crush

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:55 pm, 4:56 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:55 pm, 4:56 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:55 pm, 4:56 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:55 pm, 4:56 pm - 12:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:55 pm, 4:56 pm - 12:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Cru Café is Charleston’s home to some of the best gourmet comfort food in the Lowcountry. Cru Café is the culinary creation of renowned Le Cordon Bleu graduate Chef John Zucker. Opened in 2002 in response to overwhelming demand, Cru Café is a culinary destination off the beaten path in a classic 18th century Charleston single-style home. Cru Café and its award-winning Cru Catering division are consistently ranked as top eateries by locals and tourists alike. From our famous Four-Cheese Macaroni to our tasty Thai Seafood Risotto, we feature something for everyone. And if you’re in the mood for lighter fare, try our Chinese Chicken Salad or Duck Confit Salad. Guests of the restaurant can enjoy daily specials, indoor and outdoor porch seating, a wine list tailored to the varied menu, local beers, and rich, mouthwatering desserts. We invite to stop in and enjoy a delicious meal with us today.

Website

Location

18 Pinckney Street, Charleston, SC 29401

Directions

Gallery
Cru Cafe image
Cru Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mac’s Place
orange starNo Reviews
215 E Bay St,Ste 100 Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Toast - 102 - Charleston
orange star4.5 • 6,669
155 Meeting St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
109 Eli's Table - 129 Meeting St
orange starNo Reviews
129 Meeting Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
THE GRIFFON
orange star4.3 • 1,146
18 Vendue Range Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Husk Charleston
orange star4.7 • 17,794
76 Queen Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
John King Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
428 King Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Charleston

Delaney Oyster House
orange star5.0 • 2,285
115 Calhoun Street Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Charleston
orange star4.7 • 257
36 N Market St Charleston, SC 29401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Charleston
Cannonborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Daniel Island
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
French Quarter
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
West Ashley
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Radcliffborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston