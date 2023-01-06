- Home
- /
- Tucson
- /
- Mexican & Tex-Mex
- /
- CRUDA Mariscos & Oyster Bar
CRUDA Mariscos & Oyster Bar
No reviews yet
31 N. Scott Ave.
Tucson, AZ 85701
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
ENTRADAS
ARROZ MARINERO B.
Shrimp, Octopus, Mussels & mix of vegetables
TORITOS
Yellow Caribe Peppers Stuffed with your choice of meat & topped w/ melted Oaxaca blend cheese
LA GOBERNADORA
CALAMAR FRITO
Crispy Calamari served on a tower w/ housemade sauces
PESCADO FRITO
POKE NACHOS
TOSTI-CEVICHE
TORRE MARISQUERA
Tower of Seafood served part Hot & part Cold. 1/2 dz Fresh Oysters, 3 Oyster Rockefeller, bacon wrapped shrimp, crispy jumbo shrimp & fresh scallops, octopus, shrimp aguachile
BOTANA CALLO VIP
AGUACHILES
TIRADITO MIXTO
GUACAMOLE
CHIPS & SALSA
OYSTER SHOT
CEVICHELADA
Fresh Shrimp Ceviche w/ your choice of beer! Served on a Jumbo Schooner Glass!
TORRE CERVEZERA
Tower of Fresh Seafood & Cold Beer. Served w/ 6 Fresh Oysters, Callos de Hacha, Octopus, Cooked Shrimp & your choice of six-pack of Beers!
CRUDA SAMPLER
CÓCTELES / CALDOS
FRESH OYSTERS
TACOS
MOLCAJETES FRIOS
MOLCAJETE SHRIMP AGUACHILE
Shrimp marinated in fresh-squeezed lime juice, chili peppers, salt, pepper & cilantro. Mixed w/ slices of cucumber, red onion & avocado. Served w/ Tostadas & Saladitas
MOLCAJETE CALLO AGUACHILE
Scallop marinated in fresh-squeezed lime juice, chili peppers, salt, pepper & cilantro. Mixed w/ slices of cucumber, red onion & avocado. Served w/ Tostadas & Saladitas
MOLCAJETE MIXTO AGUACHILE
Shrimp and Scallop marinated in fresh-squeezed lime juice, chili peppers, salt, pepper & cilantro. Mixed w/ slices of cucumber, red onion & avocado. Served w/ Tostadas & Saladitas
ESPECIALES DE LA CRUDA
CAMARON CULICHI ENCHILADAS
CAMARÓN CULICHI
CAMARÓN BUCANERO
GRILLED CHIPOTLE SALMON
FILETE DIVORCIADO
SURF N TURF BURGER
MAR Y PINA
CAMARONES COSTA AZUL
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp stuffed w/ queso. Served w/ rice, frijoles charros & side salad
PASTA CON CAMARON A LA BUCANERA
CHICHARRON DE PARGO
PARGO ZARANDEADO
FILETE AL GUSTO
BROCHETA DE CAMARON
TOSTADAS
TOSTADA CEVICHE DE CAMARON
Shrimp Ceviche made fresh daily!
TOSTADA DE AGUACHILE
Fresh raw shrimp aguachile tostada
TOSTADA AHI TUNA
Fresh marinated raw Ahi Tuna tostada
TOSTADA CAMPECHANA
Cooked shrimp, octopus & calamari tostada
LORENZA DE MARLIN
Smoked Marlin, Oaxaca queso on a charbroiled tostada
TOSTADA CALLO VIP
Fresh Mexican Scallop tostada
TOSTADA DE JAIBA
Fresh shredded Mexican crab tostada
TOSTADA ZARANDEADA
SIDES
SIDE CHIPS
SIDE FLOUR TORTILLA
SIDE CORN TORTILLAS
SIDE RICE
SIDE FRIJOLES CHARROS
SIDE GUACAMOLE 4oz
SIDE GUACAMOLE 2oz
SIDE AVOCADO SLICES
SIDE TORTILLA SOUP
SIDE SALAD
SIDE OF FRIES
SIDE SALSA ROJA
SIDE SALSA TATEMADA
SIDE SALSA CHIPOTLE
SIDE CHILTEPINES
SIDE JALAPEÑOS
SIDE CUCUMBER CHIPS
SIDE 3 FLAT TOSTADAS
SIDE OF BAG TOSTITOS
SIDE OF PAN
BRUNCH CRUDA
GRILLED FISH TACOS
LOBSTER BLT
Lobster Meat, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard on a Telera roll. Served w/ Fries
AHI TUNA AVOCADO TOAST
Marinated raw Ahi Tuna & Guac' topped w/ fried onions, jalapeño, cilantro, spicy aioli & sprinkling of sesame seeds served on toast
FISH & CHIPS
Crispy beer battered Fish. Served w/ fries & coleslaw
CRUDA CHEESEBURGER
Beef patty, Queso blend, Jalapeño Aioli, Chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served w/ Fries
GRILLED-SHRIMP SALAD
Adobo rubbed and perfectly grilled Salmon served w/ spring mix, strawberries, almonds, cranberries & vinaigrette
FOUNTAIN DRINKS
BTL Water
RED BULL
3P. ENTRADAS
3P. ARROZ MARINERO B.
Shrimp, Octopus, Mussels & mix of vegetables
3P. TORITOS
Yellow Caribe Peppers stuffed with your choice of meat & topped w/ melted Oaxaca blend cheese
3P. LA GOBERNADORA
Quesadilla packed w/ Oaxaca cheese & grilled Shrimp
3P. CALAMAR FRITO
Crispy Calamari served on a tower w/ housemade sauces
3P. PESCADO FRITO
3P. POKE NACHOS
Marinated raw Ahi Tuna over crispy wonton chips. Topped w/ green onion, nori, cilantro, jalapeño & spicy aioli
3P. TOSTI-CEVICHE
3P. TORRE MARISQUERA
Tower of Seafood served part Hot & part Cold. 1/2 dz Fresh Oysters, 3 Oyster Rockefeller, bacon wrapped shrimp, crispy jumbo shrimp & fresh scallops, octopus, shrimp aguachile
3P. BOTANA CALLO VIP
3P. AGUACHILES
3P. TIRADITO MIXTO
3P. GUACAMOLE
3P. CHIPS & SALSA
3P. OYSTER SHOT
3P. CEVICHELADA
Fresh Shrimp Ceviche w/ your choice of beer! Served on a Jumbo Schooner Glass!
3P. TORRE CERVEZERA
Tower of Fresh Seafood & Cold Beer. Served w/ 6 Fresh Oysters, Callos de Hacha, Octopus, Cooked Shrimp & your choice of six-pack of Beers!
3P. CRUDA SAMPLER
3P. CÓCTELES / CALDOS
3P. FRESH OYSTERS
3P. TACOS
3P. MOLCAJETES CALIENTE
3P. MOLCAJETES FRIOS
3P. MOLCAJETE SHRIMP AGUACHILE
Shrimp marinated in fresh-squeezed lime juice, chili peppers, salt, pepper & cilantro. Mixed w/ slices of cucumber, red onion & avocado. Served w/ Tostadas & Saladitas
3P. MOLCAJETE CALLO AGUACHILE
Scallop marinated in fresh-squeezed lime juice, chili peppers, salt, pepper & cilantro. Mixed w/ slices of cucumber, red onion & avocado. Served w/ Tostadas & Saladitas
3P. MOLCAJETE MIXTO AGUACHILE
Shrimp and Scallop marinated in fresh-squeezed lime juice, chili peppers, salt, pepper & cilantro. Mixed w/ slices of cucumber, red onion & avocado. Served w/ Tostadas & Saladitas
3P. ESPECIALES DE LA CRUDA
3P. CAMARON CULICHI ENCHILADAS
Cooked Shrimp, Culichi sauce & Oaxaca cheese enchiladas. Served w/ rice, frijoles charros & side salad
3P. CAMARÓN CULICHI
Shrimp in Culichi salsa made with roasted poblanos & Mexican crema. A true CRUDA delight!
3P. CAMARÓN BUCANERO
3P. GRILLED CHIPOTLE SALMON
Grilled Salmon on a bed of Rice. Srved w/ grilled Zucchini & house salad
3P. FILETE DIVORCIADO
3P. SURF N TURF BURGER
Beef patty, sautéed Lobster meat, chiltepin queso blend, jalapeño aioli, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion. Topped w/ a bacon wrapped Shrimp. Served w/ fries
3P. MAR Y PINA
3P. CAMARONES COSTA AZUL
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp stuffed w/ queso. Served w/ rice, frijoles charros & side salad
3P. PASTA CON CAMARON A LA BUCANERA
Garlic butter sautéed Shrimp & Mussels. Served over a creamy Bucanero sauced spaghetti
3P. CHICHARRON DE PARGO
Whole Red Snapper Fish fried to perfection. Served chicharron style w/ fresh salsa, avocado, rice & corn tortillas
3P. PARGO ZARANDEADO
3P. FILETE AL GUSTO
3P. BROCHETA DE CAMARON
3P. TOSTADAS
3P. TOSTADA CEVICHE DE CAMARON
Shrimp Ceviche made fresh daily!
3P. TOSTADA DE AGUACHILE
Fresh raw shrimp aguachile tostada
3P. TOSTADA AHI TUNA
Fresh marinated raw Ahi Tuna tostada
3P. TOSTADA CAMPECHANA
Cooked shrimp, octopus & calamari tostada
3P. LORENZA DE MARLIN
Smoked Marlin, Oaxaca queso on a charbroiled tostada
3P. TOSTADA CALLO VIP
Fresh Mexican Scallop tostada
3P. TOSTADA DE JAIBA
Fresh shredded Mexican crab tostada
3P. TOSTADA ZARANDEADA
Charbroiled Shrimp on a bed of avocado & corn tortilla charbroiled to perfection,
3P. SIDE$
3P. SIDE CHIPS
3P. SIDE FLOUR TORTILLA
3P. SIDE CORN TORTILLAS
3P. SIDE RICE
3P. SIDE FRIJOLES CHARROS
3P. SIDE GUACAMOLE 4oz
3P. SIDE GUACAMOLE 2oz
3P. SIDE AVOCADO SLICES
3P. SIDE TORTILLA SOUP
3P. SIDE SALAD
3P. SIDE OF FRIES
3P. SIDE SALSA ROJA
3P. SIDE SALSA TATEMADA
3P. SIDE SALSA CHIPOTLE
3P. SIDE CHILTEPINES
3P. SIDE JALAPEÑOS
3P. SIDE CUCUMBER CHIPS
3P. MEXICAN SODAS
3P. FOUNTAIN DRINKS
3P. BTL Water
3P. RED BULL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Bringing you the best seafood in town. Del mar a tu paladar!
31 N. Scott Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701