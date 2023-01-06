Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch

CRUDA Mariscos & Oyster Bar

review star

No reviews yet

31 N. Scott Ave.

Tucson, AZ 85701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

ENTRADAS

ARROZ MARINERO B.

ARROZ MARINERO B.

$14.00

Shrimp, Octopus, Mussels & mix of vegetables

TORITOS

TORITOS

Yellow Caribe Peppers Stuffed with your choice of meat & topped w/ melted Oaxaca blend cheese

LA GOBERNADORA

$12.00

CALAMAR FRITO

$16.00

Crispy Calamari served on a tower w/ housemade sauces

PESCADO FRITO

$11.00

POKE NACHOS

$15.00

TOSTI-CEVICHE

$14.00

TORRE MARISQUERA

$29.00

Tower of Seafood served part Hot & part Cold. 1/2 dz Fresh Oysters, 3 Oyster Rockefeller, bacon wrapped shrimp, crispy jumbo shrimp & fresh scallops, octopus, shrimp aguachile

BOTANA CALLO VIP

$42.00

AGUACHILES

$22.00

TIRADITO MIXTO

$20.00

GUACAMOLE

$8.99

CHIPS & SALSA

$4.50

OYSTER SHOT

$8.00

CEVICHELADA

$22.00

Fresh Shrimp Ceviche w/ your choice of beer! Served on a Jumbo Schooner Glass!

TORRE CERVEZERA

TORRE CERVEZERA

$56.00

Tower of Fresh Seafood & Cold Beer. Served w/ 6 Fresh Oysters, Callos de Hacha, Octopus, Cooked Shrimp & your choice of six-pack of Beers!

CRUDA SAMPLER

$11.00

CÓCTELES / CALDOS

COCKTAIL DE CAMARON

$14.00

COCKTAIL CAMPECHANA

$19.00

COCKTAIL MALEFICIO

$19.00

CALDO 7 MARES

$14.00

SOPA DE TORTILLA DE CAMARON

$14.00

JUGO BICHI

$6.00

JUGO DE CAMARON

$7.00

FRESH OYSTERS

OYSTERS 1/2 DZ FRESH BLUE POINTS

$15.99

OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER 1/2 DZ

$18.99

OYSTERS PREPARADOS 1/2 DZ

$21.99

OYSTERS 1 DZ FRESH BLUE POINTS

$29.99

TACOS

TACOS GOBERNADOR A LA BRASA

Cheesy tacos folded in between crispy grilled corn tortillas. Served w/ side salsas

TACOS CAPEADOS

3 Crispy Beer-Battered Tacos. Choice of Fish or Shrimp. Served w/ coleslaw & salsas

TACOS PULPO AL PASTOR

$16.99

MOLCAJETES CALIENTE

MOLCAJETE MIXTO

$28.99

MOLCAJETE CAMARON BANDERA

$25.99

MOLCAJETE A LA BRASA

$27.99

MOLCAJETES FRIOS

SHRIMP or SCALLOP marinated in fresh-squeezed lime juice, chili peppers, salt, pepper & cilantro. Mixed w/ slices of cucumber, red onion & avocado. Served w/ Tostadas & Saladitas

MOLCAJETE SHRIMP AGUACHILE

$19.99

Shrimp marinated in fresh-squeezed lime juice, chili peppers, salt, pepper & cilantro. Mixed w/ slices of cucumber, red onion & avocado. Served w/ Tostadas & Saladitas

MOLCAJETE CALLO AGUACHILE

$23.99

Scallop marinated in fresh-squeezed lime juice, chili peppers, salt, pepper & cilantro. Mixed w/ slices of cucumber, red onion & avocado. Served w/ Tostadas & Saladitas

MOLCAJETE MIXTO AGUACHILE

$23.99

Shrimp and Scallop marinated in fresh-squeezed lime juice, chili peppers, salt, pepper & cilantro. Mixed w/ slices of cucumber, red onion & avocado. Served w/ Tostadas & Saladitas

ESPECIALES DE LA CRUDA

CAMARON CULICHI ENCHILADAS

$18.99

CAMARÓN CULICHI

$19.99

CAMARÓN BUCANERO

$19.99

GRILLED CHIPOTLE SALMON

$22.99

FILETE DIVORCIADO

$17.99

SURF N TURF BURGER

$19.99

MAR Y PINA

$31.99

CAMARONES COSTA AZUL

$18.99

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp stuffed w/ queso. Served w/ rice, frijoles charros & side salad

PASTA CON CAMARON A LA BUCANERA

$22.99

CHICHARRON DE PARGO

$29.99

PARGO ZARANDEADO

$29.99

FILETE AL GUSTO

$24.99

BROCHETA DE CAMARON

$20.99

TOSTADAS

TOSTADA CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$9.99

Shrimp Ceviche made fresh daily!

TOSTADA DE AGUACHILE

$13.99

Fresh raw shrimp aguachile tostada

TOSTADA AHI TUNA

TOSTADA AHI TUNA

$14.99

Fresh marinated raw Ahi Tuna tostada

TOSTADA CAMPECHANA

$16.99

Cooked shrimp, octopus & calamari tostada

LORENZA DE MARLIN

$13.99

Smoked Marlin, Oaxaca queso on a charbroiled tostada

TOSTADA CALLO VIP

TOSTADA CALLO VIP

$18.99

Fresh Mexican Scallop tostada

TOSTADA DE JAIBA

$13.99

Fresh shredded Mexican crab tostada

TOSTADA ZARANDEADA

$14.99

POSTRES

GUERITA

$9.00

CARLOTA DE LIMON

$8.00

FRESA-FLAN

$10.00

CHOCO-FLAN

$10.00

SIDES

SIDE CHIPS

$2.50

SIDE FLOUR TORTILLA

$1.50

SIDE CORN TORTILLAS

$1.50

SIDE RICE

$1.50

SIDE FRIJOLES CHARROS

$2.50

SIDE GUACAMOLE 4oz

$4.00

SIDE GUACAMOLE 2oz

$2.00

SIDE AVOCADO SLICES

$3.50

SIDE TORTILLA SOUP

$6.50

SIDE SALAD

$6.50

SIDE OF FRIES

$4.50

SIDE SALSA ROJA

$2.00

SIDE SALSA TATEMADA

$2.00

SIDE SALSA CHIPOTLE

$2.00

SIDE CHILTEPINES

$2.00

SIDE JALAPEÑOS

$1.00

SIDE CUCUMBER CHIPS

$2.50

SIDE 3 FLAT TOSTADAS

$1.00

SIDE OF BAG TOSTITOS

$4.00

SIDE OF PAN

$1.00

BRUNCH CRUDA

GRILLED FISH TACOS

$12.00

LOBSTER BLT

$14.00

Lobster Meat, Bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo & mustard on a Telera roll. Served w/ Fries

AHI TUNA AVOCADO TOAST

$13.00

Marinated raw Ahi Tuna & Guac' topped w/ fried onions, jalapeño, cilantro, spicy aioli & sprinkling of sesame seeds served on toast

FISH & CHIPS

$12.00

Crispy beer battered Fish. Served w/ fries & coleslaw

CRUDA CHEESEBURGER

$12.00

Beef patty, Queso blend, Jalapeño Aioli, Chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served w/ Fries

GRILLED-SHRIMP SALAD

$15.00

Adobo rubbed and perfectly grilled Salmon served w/ spring mix, strawberries, almonds, cranberries & vinaigrette

FRESCAS

AGUA PINA

$4.50

AGUA MELON

$4.50

AGUA JAMAICA

$4.50

VIRGIN MICHELADA

$6.50

MEXICAN SODAS

Coca-cola MX

$3.75

Sprite MX

$3.75

Fanta Orange MX

$3.75

Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

$3.25

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

PEPSI

$2.95

SIERRA MIST

$2.95

PEPSI ZERO

$2.95

SF DR PEPPER

$2.95

SF GINGER ALE

$2.95

SF SODA WATER

$2.95

ORANGE JUICE

$2.95

LEMONADE

$2.95

ICE TEA

$2.95

BTL Water

VOSS

$4.00

RED BULL

RED BULL

$4.00

50 guest catering package

50 GUEST CATERING PACKAGE

$450.00

3P. ENTRADAS

3P. ARROZ MARINERO B.

3P. ARROZ MARINERO B.

$17.59

Shrimp, Octopus, Mussels & mix of vegetables

3P. TORITOS

3P. TORITOS

Yellow Caribe Peppers stuffed with your choice of meat & topped w/ melted Oaxaca blend cheese

3P. LA GOBERNADORA

3P. LA GOBERNADORA

$15.00

Quesadilla packed w/ Oaxaca cheese & grilled Shrimp

3P. CALAMAR FRITO

$20.00

Crispy Calamari served on a tower w/ housemade sauces

3P. PESCADO FRITO

$13.79
3P. POKE NACHOS

3P. POKE NACHOS

$18.79

Marinated raw Ahi Tuna over crispy wonton chips. Topped w/ green onion, nori, cilantro, jalapeño & spicy aioli

3P. TOSTI-CEVICHE

$17.59

3P. TORRE MARISQUERA

$36.29

Tower of Seafood served part Hot & part Cold. 1/2 dz Fresh Oysters, 3 Oyster Rockefeller, bacon wrapped shrimp, crispy jumbo shrimp & fresh scallops, octopus, shrimp aguachile

3P. BOTANA CALLO VIP

$52.59

3P. AGUACHILES

$27.59

3P. TIRADITO MIXTO

$25.00

3P. GUACAMOLE

$11.29

3P. CHIPS & SALSA

$5.69

3P. OYSTER SHOT

$10.00

3P. CEVICHELADA

$27.59

Fresh Shrimp Ceviche w/ your choice of beer! Served on a Jumbo Schooner Glass!

3P. TORRE CERVEZERA

3P. TORRE CERVEZERA

$70.00

Tower of Fresh Seafood & Cold Beer. Served w/ 6 Fresh Oysters, Callos de Hacha, Octopus, Cooked Shrimp & your choice of six-pack of Beers!

3P. CRUDA SAMPLER

3P. CRUDA SAMPLER

$13.79

3P. CÓCTELES / CALDOS

3P. COCKTAIL DE CAMARON

$17.59

3P. COCKTAIL CAMPECHANA

$23.79

3P. COCKTAIL MALEFICIO

$23.79

3P. CALDO 7 MARES

$17.59

3P. SOPA DE TORTILLA DE CAMARON

$17.59

3P. JUGO BICHI

$7.59

3P. JUGO DE CAMARON

$8.79

3P. FRESH OYSTERS

3P. OYSTERS 1/2 DZ FRESH BLUE POINTS

$19.99

3P. OYSTERS ROCKEFELLER 1/2 DZ

$23.79
3P. OYSTERS PREPARADOS 1/2 DZ

3P. OYSTERS PREPARADOS 1/2 DZ

$27.49

1/2 dozen fresh Oyster topped w/ Octopus, Shrimp, avocado & serrano pepper.

3P. OYSTERS 1 DZ FRESH BLUE POINTS

$37.49

3P. TACOS

3P. TACOS GOBERNADOR A LA BRASA

3P. TACOS GOBERNADOR A LA BRASA

Cheesy tacos folded in between crispy grilled corn tortillas. Served w/ side salsas

3P. TACOS CAPEADOS

3P. TACOS CAPEADOS

3 Crispy Beer-Battered Tacos. Choice of Fish or Shrimp. Served w/ coleslaw & salsas

3P. TACOS PULPO AL PASTOR

$21.29

3P. MOLCAJETES CALIENTE

3P. MOLCAJETE MIXTO

$36.29

3P. MOLCAJETE CAMARON BANDERA

$32.49

3P. MOLCAJETE A LA BRASA

$34.99

3P. MOLCAJETES FRIOS

SHRIMP or SCALLOP marinated in fresh-squeezed lime juice, chili peppers, salt, pepper & cilantro. Mixed w/ slices of cucumber, red onion & avocado. Served w/ Tostadas & Saladitas

3P. MOLCAJETE SHRIMP AGUACHILE

$24.99

Shrimp marinated in fresh-squeezed lime juice, chili peppers, salt, pepper & cilantro. Mixed w/ slices of cucumber, red onion & avocado. Served w/ Tostadas & Saladitas

3P. MOLCAJETE CALLO AGUACHILE

$29.99

Scallop marinated in fresh-squeezed lime juice, chili peppers, salt, pepper & cilantro. Mixed w/ slices of cucumber, red onion & avocado. Served w/ Tostadas & Saladitas

3P. MOLCAJETE MIXTO AGUACHILE

$29.99

Shrimp and Scallop marinated in fresh-squeezed lime juice, chili peppers, salt, pepper & cilantro. Mixed w/ slices of cucumber, red onion & avocado. Served w/ Tostadas & Saladitas

3P. ESPECIALES DE LA CRUDA

3P. CAMARON CULICHI ENCHILADAS

3P. CAMARON CULICHI ENCHILADAS

$23.79

Cooked Shrimp, Culichi sauce & Oaxaca cheese enchiladas. Served w/ rice, frijoles charros & side salad

3P. CAMARÓN CULICHI

3P. CAMARÓN CULICHI

$24.99

Shrimp in Culichi salsa made with roasted poblanos & Mexican crema. A true CRUDA delight!

3P. CAMARÓN BUCANERO

$24.99
3P. GRILLED CHIPOTLE SALMON

3P. GRILLED CHIPOTLE SALMON

$28.79

Grilled Salmon on a bed of Rice. Srved w/ grilled Zucchini & house salad

3P. FILETE DIVORCIADO

$22.49
3P. SURF N TURF BURGER

3P. SURF N TURF BURGER

$24.99

Beef patty, sautéed Lobster meat, chiltepin queso blend, jalapeño aioli, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato & onion. Topped w/ a bacon wrapped Shrimp. Served w/ fries

3P. MAR Y PINA

$39.99
3P. CAMARONES COSTA AZUL

3P. CAMARONES COSTA AZUL

$23.79

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp stuffed w/ queso. Served w/ rice, frijoles charros & side salad

3P. PASTA CON CAMARON A LA BUCANERA

3P. PASTA CON CAMARON A LA BUCANERA

$28.79

Garlic butter sautéed Shrimp & Mussels. Served over a creamy Bucanero sauced spaghetti

3P. CHICHARRON DE PARGO

3P. CHICHARRON DE PARGO

$37.49

Whole Red Snapper Fish fried to perfection. Served chicharron style w/ fresh salsa, avocado, rice & corn tortillas

3P. PARGO ZARANDEADO

$37.49

3P. FILETE AL GUSTO

$31.29

3P. BROCHETA DE CAMARON

$26.29

3P. TOSTADAS

3P. TOSTADA CEVICHE DE CAMARON

3P. TOSTADA CEVICHE DE CAMARON

$12.49

Shrimp Ceviche made fresh daily!

3P. TOSTADA DE AGUACHILE

3P. TOSTADA DE AGUACHILE

$17.49

Fresh raw shrimp aguachile tostada

3P. TOSTADA AHI TUNA

3P. TOSTADA AHI TUNA

$18.79

Fresh marinated raw Ahi Tuna tostada

3P. TOSTADA CAMPECHANA

3P. TOSTADA CAMPECHANA

$21.29

Cooked shrimp, octopus & calamari tostada

3P. LORENZA DE MARLIN

$17.49

Smoked Marlin, Oaxaca queso on a charbroiled tostada

3P. TOSTADA CALLO VIP

3P. TOSTADA CALLO VIP

$23.79

Fresh Mexican Scallop tostada

3P. TOSTADA DE JAIBA

$17.49

Fresh shredded Mexican crab tostada

3P. TOSTADA ZARANDEADA

3P. TOSTADA ZARANDEADA

$18.79

Charbroiled Shrimp on a bed of avocado & corn tortilla charbroiled to perfection,

3P. POSTRES

3P. GUERITA

$11.29

3P. CARLOTA DE LIMON

$10.00

3P. FRESA-FLAN

$12.59

3P. CHOCO-FLAN

$12.59

3P. SIDE$

3P. SIDE CHIPS

$3.19

3P. SIDE FLOUR TORTILLA

$1.89

3P. SIDE CORN TORTILLAS

$1.89

3P. SIDE RICE

$1.89

3P. SIDE FRIJOLES CHARROS

$3.19

3P. SIDE GUACAMOLE 4oz

$5.00

3P. SIDE GUACAMOLE 2oz

$2.59

3P. SIDE AVOCADO SLICES

$4.39

3P. SIDE TORTILLA SOUP

$8.19

3P. SIDE SALAD

$8.19

3P. SIDE OF FRIES

$5.69

3P. SIDE SALSA ROJA

$2.59

3P. SIDE SALSA TATEMADA

$2.59

3P. SIDE SALSA CHIPOTLE

$2.59

3P. SIDE CHILTEPINES

$2.59

3P. SIDE JALAPEÑOS

$1.29

3P. SIDE CUCUMBER CHIPS

$3.19

3P. TRAYS

3P. SHIMP AGUACHILE TRAY

$25.99

3P. CEVICHE TRAY

$21.99

3P. FRESCAS

3P. AGUA PINA

$5.69

3P. AGUA MELON

$5.69

3P. AGUA JAMAICA

$5.69

3P. VIRGIN MICHELADA

$8.19

3P. MEXICAN SODAS

3P. Coca-cola MX

$4.69

3P. Sprite MX

$4.69

3P. Fanta Orange MX

$4.69

3P. Jarritos Grapefruit Soda

$4.09

3P. FOUNTAIN DRINKS

3P. PEPSI

$3.69

3P. SIERRA MIST

$3.69

3P. PEPSI ZERO

$3.69

3P. SF DR PEPPER

$3.69

3P. SF GINGER ALE

$3.69

3P. SF SODA WATER

$3.69

3P. ORANGE JUICE

$3.69

3P. LEMONADE

$3.69

3P. ICE TEA

$3.69

3P. BTL Water

3P. VOSS

$5.00

3P. RED BULL

3P. RED BULL

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Bringing you the best seafood in town. Del mar a tu paladar!

Website

Location

31 N. Scott Ave., Tucson, AZ 85701

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Chingada Cocina - 110 E Pennington ST
orange starNo Reviews
110 E Pennington ST Tucson, AZ 85701
View restaurantnext
L Station - 500 North 4th Avenue #1
orange starNo Reviews
500 North 4th Avenue #1 Tucson, AZ 85705
View restaurantnext
August Rhodes
orange star4.6 • 166
2513 E 6th St Tucson, AZ 85716
View restaurantnext
Postino - Grant
orange starNo Reviews
2500 E Grant Road Tucson, AZ 85716
View restaurantnext
Reforma Modern Mexican. Mezcal + Tequila
orange starNo Reviews
4310 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurantnext
Eclectic Cafe - Tucson, AZ
orange star4.6 • 1,986
7053 E Tanque Verde Rd Tucson, AZ 85715
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tucson

Vivace Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 7,287
6440 N Campbell Ave Tucson, AZ 85718
View restaurantnext
Piazza Gavi
orange star4.4 • 3,158
5415 N Kolb Road Tucson, AZ 85750
View restaurantnext
Lucky Wishbone - 1- 5220 S. Nogales Hwy
orange star4.6 • 2,828
5220 South Nogales Highway Tucson, AZ 85706
View restaurantnext
The Parish
orange star4.6 • 2,701
6453 N Oracle Rd Tucson, AZ 85704
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Tucson Broadway - Tucson Broadway
orange star4.6 • 2,301
6307 E Broadway Tucson, AZ 85710
View restaurantnext
Illegal Pete's - Tucson
orange star4.5 • 2,201
876 E University Blvd Tucson, AZ 85719
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tucson
Green Valley
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Queen Creek
review star
Avg 4 (14 restaurants)
Apache Junction
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Maricopa
review star
No reviews yet
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (74 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Sierra Vista
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston