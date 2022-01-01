A map showing the location of Crudo Little ItalyView gallery

Crudo Little Italy

1608 India Street

San Diego, CA 92101

Appetizers

Guacamole

$13.00

Huitlacoche Cheese Foam

$19.00

Chicharron de Atun

$23.00

Pulpo Carpaccio

$19.00

Caliente

Baked Clams

$24.00

Baked Oysters

$24.00

Catch of the Day

$29.00

Al Crudo

Coctel de Mariscos

$18.00

Callo/Shrimp/Pulpo

Chocolata Platter

$22.00

Chocolata clams/loaded

Baja Clams

$24.00

6 pc Oyster Platter

$21.00

12pc Oyster Platter

$38.00

West coast, east coast oysters, Classic and house mignonette

Seafood Platter

$125.00

Seafood Platter/Crudo Style

$250.00

Oysters, Chocolata clams, peruvian clams, uni ceviche, Jumbo shrimp

Tostadas

Veggie Tostada

$15.00

La Clasica de Pescado Tostada

$16.00

Sliced Corvina fish/red onion/cilantro/lime

Camaron Tostada

$17.00

Blue Crab Tostada

$17.00

Chile mayo/pickled onion/avocado/mixed greens/Ash veggie/aguacate

Cured Fish Tostada

$19.00

Two Face Tostada

$22.00

Toro tuna/ Scallops/ uni

Black Mamba Tostada

$24.00

Pistachio pate/Blue Crab Ceviche/Octopus/Scallops/Shrimp/Uni/black aguachile/ Chili oil

Toro Uni Tostada

$22.00

Octopus Tostada

$17.00

Aguachiles Y Ceviches

Fish Ceviche

$17.00

Aguachile Verde

$19.00

Shrimp/ Cucumber/Avocado/ Red onion/ Greens/ Radish/ Lemon zest

Aguachile Rojo

$19.00

Scallops/ Aguachile negro/ Pepino/ Cebolla morada/

Tiradito Mixto

$25.00

Uni-Kampachi Ceviche

$28.00

Maracuya/ Piloncillo/ Cherry tomato/ Red onion/ Cucumber

Mushroom Ceviche

$17.00

Desserts

Buddakan Flan

$12.00

Basket Cheesecake

$13.00

Out of jam

Chocolate

$12.00Out of stock

Foie Bom

$10.00Out of stock

Shooters

Oyster Shot

$9.00

Oyster Uni Shot

$15.00

Caviar Bump

$15.00

Sides

Side of tostadas

$5.00

Uni side

$12.00

Loaded Oysters

Oyster Uni/Caviar

$12.00

Oyster Tuna/Caviar

$12.00

Oyster Scallop/Octopus

$12.00

Oyster Chefs Choice

$16.00

N/A Beverages

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00Out of stock

Agua Fresca Jamaica

$5.00

Agua Fresca Maracuya

$5.00

Evian Water Still Large

$7.00

Evian Water Sparkling Large

$7.00

Topo Chico Large

$7.00Out of stock

Topo Chico Small

$4.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00

Wine

BTL Albariño, Vionta, Rias Baixas Spain

$50.00Out of stock

BTL Chablis, La Meuliere

$85.00

BTL Chardonnay, Casa Quintanilla

$65.00

BTL Chardonnay, Chalk Hill Russian River valley California

$50.00

BTL Chardonnay, Patz and Hall, California

$75.00

BTL Chardonnay, Philippe Bouzereau

$90.00

BTL Chardonney, Mano ir du Capucin Macon Sultre

$62.00

BTL Cote du Rhone, Domaine Galvan

$54.00

BTL Falanghina, Feudi di San Gregorio, Campania Italy

$54.00

BTL Gavi del Comune di Gavi, Villa Saprina, Italy

$50.00

BTL Gruner, Weixbaum

$50.00

BTL Lugana, Ca' dei Frati, Garda Lake Italy

$54.00

BTL Mersault, Olivier Leflaive, Burgandy France

$195.00

BTL Orange Wine, Henri Lurton

$69.00

BTL Orange wine, Maturana wines Naranjo

$60.00

BTL Pinot Grigio, La Vis, Trentino Italy

$50.00

BTL Riesling, Hubert Mayer

$46.00

BTL Sancerre, Comte Lafond, France

$112.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Casa Jipi

$54.00Out of stock

BTL Sauvignon Blanc, Dashwood, New Zealand

$46.00

BTL Vermentino, Antinori, Guado al Tasso Italy

$54.00

BTL Vouvray Cuvee, Domaine about i'll Dorleans

$125.00

BTL Rose, Secret de Saint Pierre

$50.00

BTL vihno Verde Fria Frio

$50.00

BTL Albariño La Trucha

$58.00

BTL Albariño La Trucha 1.5L

$112.00

BTL Prosecco Bellenda

$46.00

BTL Nebbiolo, Tres Raices

$68.00

BTL Nebbiolo, Casa Jipi

$62.00

BTL Tempranillo, Santos Brujos

$78.00

BTL Rioja, Beronia Reserva

$54.00

BTL Chateaneuf du pape, Chateau Mont-Redon

$139.00

BTL Etna Rosso, Alta Mora

$69.00

BTL Cabernet Sauvignon, Serial

$54.00

BTL Shiraz. Molly Dooker, 'Blue eyed boy"

$125.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Golden eye

$125.00Out of stock

BTL Bordeaux St Emilion, Chateau Cantin

$105.00

BTL Bordeaux MArgaux, Chateau Cantenac Brown

$189.00

BTL Pinot Noir, Tolosa

$54.00

BTL Valpoliccela

$50.00

BTL Cotes du Rhone, Domains Galevan

$54.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc Dashwood

$12.00

GL Pinot Grigio La Vis

$13.00

GL Lugana, Ca' dei Frati

$14.00

GL Falanghina, Feudi di San Gregorio

$14.00

GL Albariño, Vionta, Rias Baixas

$13.00

GL Gavi del Comune di Gavi, Villa Sparina

$13.00

GL Vermentino, Antinori

$14.00

GL Chardonney, Chalk Hill

$13.00

GL Riesling, Hubert Mayer

$13.00

GL Gruner Veltliner, Weixelbaum

$13.00

GL Chardonney Mano ir du Capucin Macon

$16.00

GL Sauvignon Blanc, Casa Jipi

$14.00

GL Rose, Secret de Saint Pierre

$13.00

GL Vhino verde Fria frio

$13.00

GL Albariño La Trucha

$15.00

GL Prosecco Superiore Bellenda

$12.00

GL Rioja, Beronia

$14.00

GL Cabernet Sauvignon, Serial

$14.00

GL Nebbiolo, Casa Jipi

$16.00

GL Cote du Rhone, Domain Galvan

$14.00

GL Valpoliccela, Domaine Fraccaroli

$14.00

GL Pinot Noir, Tolosa

$14.00

GL Cremant Rose, Hubert Meyer

$14.00

GL Prosecco Rose, Domus Picta

$13.00

GL Prosecco, Mionetto

$13.00

BTL Prosecco Mionetto

$50.00

BTL Brut Rose Hubert Meyer

$54.00

BTL Rose Prosecco Domus Picta

$50.00

BTL Brut Rose Franciacorta

$72.00

BTL Champagne Blanc De Blancs

$125.00

BTL Champagne Louis Roederer

$149.00

BTL Champagne Brut Taittinger

$125.00

BTL Champagne Brut Krug

$325.00

BTL Champagne Brut Rose Billecart Salmon

$195.00

BTL 1.5L Champagne Brut Rose Billecart Salmon

$375.00

BTL 1.5 L Champagne Brut Rose Ruinart

$395.00

BTL Dom Perignon

$350.00

BTL1.5L Champagne Billecart Brut reserve

$250.00

Wine bottle corkage fee

$25.00

Beer

12 oz Colimita

$6.00

12 oz Coronado Orange

$6.00

12 oz Modelo

$6.00

12 oz Asahi

$6.00

16 oz Colimita

$8.00

16 oz Coronado Orange

$8.00

16 oz Modelo

$8.00

16 oz Asahi

$8.00

Michelada Modelo

$12.00

Michelada Pacifico

$12.00

BTL XX

$8.00

BTL Corona Light

$8.00

BTL Pacifico

$8.00

BTL Modelo

$8.00

Sake

Ippin

$72.00

Shimizu

$35.00

Heaven

$90.00

Hakaissan Junmai

$72.00

Horin Gekeikkan

$95.00

Hakkaisan tokubetsu

$29.00Out of stock

Suagei 1.5L

$120.00

Cocktails

Spritz

$14.00

Sangria

$14.00

Margarita

$14.00

Mojito

$14.00

Shot rum

$10.00

Shot tequila

$10.00

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Paloma

$14.00

Mandarina Mojito

$14.00

Mocktail

$8.00

Coffee and Dessert drinks

Espresso Shot

$4.00

Espresso Double

$7.00

GL Sauternes Dessert wine

$13.00

House Carajillo

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Mexican Cevicheria and Oyster bar

1608 India Street, San Diego, CA 92101

