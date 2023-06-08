Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cruise'n Brews 6547 Chapman Hwy Side Door

review star

No reviews yet

6547 Chapman Highway

Knoxville, TN 37920

Cruise N' Brews Fuel Station

Coffee

Black Coffee

$1.50+

Freshly Brewed Black Coffee with no syrups, milks, or toppings.

Americano

$4.00+

Freshly ground espresso beans topped with filtered water.

Espresso

$4.00+

Freshly ground espresso without additional flavors and toppings.

Macchiato

$4.00+

Our Macchiatos are made with freshly ground espresso shots, one free syrup flavor, and steamed milk.

Latte

$4.00+

Our Latte's are made with freshly ground espresso, one free syrup flavor, and steamed milk foam.

Smoothies

Strawberry

$5.00+

Our Strawberry Smoothie is packed with flavor-filled strawberry puree and topped with strawberries. Whipped Cream is optional. Add an Energy Booster to any of our smoothies for a little caffeine boost.

Strawberry Banana

$5.00+

Our Strawberry Banana is loaded with strawberry and banana purees. They are topped with strawberry and banana slices. Whipped Cream optional. Add an Energy Booster to any of our smoothies for a little caffeine boost.

Banana

$5.00+

Our Banana Smoothie is packed full of banana puree. This smoothie is topped with banana slices. Whipped Cream optional. Add an Energy Booster to any of our smoothies for a little caffeine boost.

Pina Colada

$5.00+

Our Pina Colada Smoothie is full of island vibes and flavors. Made with a coconut and pineapple puree. Topped with a pineapple chunk. Whipped Cream optional. Add an Energy Booster to any of our smoothies for a little caffeine boost.

Miami Vice

$5.00+

Our Miami Vice Smoothie is blended with strawberry and pina colada flavors and topped with sliced strawberries. Whipped Cream optional. Add an Energy Booster to any of our smoothies for a little caffeine boost.

Peach

$5.00+

Our Peach Smoothie is bursting with peach flavor. Made with peach puree and topped with our tropical fruit mix. Whipped Cream optional. Add an Energy Booster to any of our smoothies for a little caffeine boost.

Lemonade

$5.00+

Our Lemonade Smoothies are mixed with a lemonade puree and topped with a fresh lemon wedge. Whipped Cream optional. Add an Energy Booster to any of our smoothies for a little caffeine boost.

Loaded Teas

The Pink Ladies

The Pink Ladies

$6.00+

The Pink Ladies Loaded Tea is a mixture of Watermelon & Lime Syrup, our Plant-Based White Lotus Flower Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with a Lime Wedge All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

The Shotgun

The Shotgun

$6.00+

The Shotgun Loaded Tea is a mixture of Strawberry Puree, Peach Syrup, our Plant-Based White Lotus Flower Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with strawberry chunks All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

Thunder Road

$6.00+

The Thunder Road Loaded Tea is a mixture of Pineapple and Mango Syrup, our Plant-Based White Lotus Flower Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with a Pineapple Wedge All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

The Backseat Driver

$6.00+

The Backseat Driver Loaded Tea is a mixture of Strawberry Syrup, Peach Puree, our Plant-Based White Lotus Flower Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with Strawberry Chunks All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

Road Rage

$6.00+

The Road Rage Loaded Tea is a mixture of Cherry and Lime Syrup, Pineapple Fruit Fusion Puree, our Plant-Based Tart Cherry Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with Maraschino Cherries All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

Highway to Hell

$6.00+

The Highway to Hell Loaded Tea is a mixture of Strawberry Fruit Fusion Puree, Cherry Syrup, Peach Syrup, our Plant-Based Tart Cherry Lotus Starter, a splash of Orange Juice and Water. This drink is garnished with a slice of Orange All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

White Walls

$6.00+

The White Walls Loaded Tea is a mixture of Pineapple Fruit Fusion Puree, Coconut Syrup, our Plant-Based Skinny Tart Cherry Lotus Starter, a splash of Coconut Milk and Water. This drink is garnished with a All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

The Mechanic

$6.00+

The Mechanic Loaded Tea is a mixture of Strawberry Fruit Fusion Puree, our Plant-Based Blueberry Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with Gummy Candy All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

Mercury Blues

$6.00+

The Mercury Blues Loaded Tea is a mixture of Green Apple Fruit Fusion Puree, Blue Raspberry Syrup, our Plant-Based Blueberry Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with Mixed Berries. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

Cruise Control

$6.00+

The Cruise Control Loaded Tea is a mixture of Blue Raspberry and White Chocolate Syrups, our Plant-Based Blueberry Lotus Starter, a splash of the Super Cream Booster and Water. This drink is garnished with whipped cream and a white chocolate drizzle. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

The Designated Driver

$6.00+

The Designated Driver Loaded Tea is a mixture of Blue Raspberry and Coconut Syrups, our Plant-Based Blueberry Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with Coconut Shavings All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

Pick You Up Truck

$6.00+

The Backseat Driver Loaded Tea is a mixture of Mango Fruit Fusion Puree, Pineapple Syrup, and our Skinny Plant-Based White Lotus Flower Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with a Pineapple Chunk. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

The Carwash

$6.00+

The Carwash Loaded Tea is a mixture of Blue Raspberry and Lime Syrups, our Skinny Plant-Based Blueberry Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with a Lime Wedge. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

The Low Rider

$6.00+

The Low Rider Loaded Tea is a mixture of Pineapple Fruit Fusion Puree, Vanilla Syrup, our Plant-Based Elderberry Lotus Starter, a splash of Coconut Milk and Water. This drink is garnished with a drizzle of Honey All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

The Batmobile

$6.00+

The Batmobile Loaded Tea is a mixture of Pomegranate Fruit Fusion Puree, Blackberry and Blueberry Syrups, our Plant-Based Elderberry Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with Mixed Berries. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

Mud on the Tires

$6.00+

The Mud on the Tires Loaded Tea is a mixture of Strawberry Fruit Fusion Puree, Chocolate Flavored Syrup, our Skinny Plant-Based Elderberry Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished Whipped Cream and a Chocolate Drizzle All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

The Dragon

$6.00+

The Dragon Loaded Tea is a mixture of Blackberry and Blueberry Syrups, our Plant-Based Elderberry Lotus Starter, Super Cream Booster and Water. This drink is garnished with Whipped Cream and Mixed Berries All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

Pink Cadillac

$6.00+

The Pink Cadillac Loaded Tea is a mixture of Watermelon Fruit Fusion Puree, Kiwi Syrup, our Plant-Based Raspberry Lotus Starter , and Water. This drink is garnished with a Kiwi Slice. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

Mustang Sally

$6.00+

The Mustang Sally Loaded Tea is a mixture of Pomegranate Fruit Fusion Puree, Ruby Red Grapefruit Syrup, our Plant-Based Raspberry Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with a Lemon Wedge. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

Bumper Humper

$6.00+

The Bumper Humper Loaded Tea is a mixture of Peach Puree, Vanilla Syrup, our Skinny Plant-Based Raspberry Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with chunks of Peaches. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

Days of Thunder

$6.00+

The Days of Thunder Loaded Tea is a mixture of Watermelon Fruit Fusion Puree, Kiwi Syrup, our Plant-Based Lemonade Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with Kiwi Slices. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

Ride Or Die

$6.00+

The Ride or Die Loaded Tea is a mixture of Raspberry and Blackberry Syrups, our Plant-Based Lemonade Lotus Starter, a splash of Lime Juice and Water. This drink is garnished with a Lime Wedge. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

Fender Bender

$6.00+

The Fender Bender Loaded Tea is a mixture of Strawberry Fruit Fusion Puree, our Plant-Based Pink Lemonade Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with a Lemon Wedge. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

The T-Birds

$6.00+

The T-Birds Loaded Tea is a mixture of Blackberry Syrup, our Plant-Based Sweetened Tea Lotus Starter, a splash of Lemonade, and Water. This drink is garnished with a Lemon Wedge. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

Rearview

$6.00+

The Rearview Loaded Tea is a mixture of Peach Puree, Crème De Menthe Syrup, our Plant-Based Sweet Tea Lotus Starter, and Water. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

Big Rig

$6.00+

The Big Rig Loaded Tea is a mixture of Mango Fruit Fusion Puree, Peach Syrup, our Plant-Based Sweetened Tea Lotus Starter, and Lemonade. This drink is garnished with a Lemon Wedge. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

The Hitchiker

$6.00+

The Hitchhiker Loaded Tea is a mixture of Coconut and Lime Syrups, our Skinny Plant-Based Sweetened Tea Lotus Starter, a splash of Coconut Milk, and Water. This drink is garnished with a Lime Wedge. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

Whiplash

$6.00+

The Whiplash Loaded Tea is a mixture of Pineapple Fruit Fusion Puree, our Plant-Based Coffee-Fruit Lotus Starter, Super Cream Booster, and Water. This drink is garnished with Whipped Cream and a Pineapple Chunk. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

The Off-Road

$6.00+

The Off-Road Loaded Tea is a mixture of Root Beer Syrup, our Plant-Based Coffee-Fruit Lotus Starter, Super Cream Booster and Water. This drink is garnished with Whipped Cream. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull

Build Your Own Loaded Tea

Build Your Own Loaded Tea

$6.00+

Pick from 1 Energy Starter and up to Two Flavors at no additional cost. 3 or more Flavors and Boosters are an upcharge.

Cruise N' Brews Food Stop

Cold Cuts

The Spare

$9.89

Roast Beef, Jalapenos, and Cream Cheese All Sandwiches come with a side of Chips and Dip.

The Tune-Up

$10.89

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons tossed in Caesar dressing. All Sandwiches come with a side of Chips and Dip.

The Alternator

$9.89

Your Choice of Cold Cut Meats and your Choice of Cheese All Sandwiches come with a side of Chips and Dip.

Jon Boy's Spitfire Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.89

Hearty Chicken Salad mixed with a flavorful Chipotle Seasoning. All Sandwiches come with a side of Chips and Dip.

The Mach 5

$12.89

The Ultimate 5 ingredient BLT. Prepared with a Sea Salt and Peppercorn Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, a fresh Avocado Spread, and Balsamic Glaze. All Sandwiches come with a side of Chips and Dip.

The Angry Bird

$12.89

Your choice of Grilled or Breaded Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and ranch. Topped with freshly shredded cabbage, pickle slices, and either Cheddar Cheese or Blue Cheese Crumbles. All Sandwiches come with a side of Chips and Dip.

Smokey's Bandit

$12.89

BBQ seasoned Bacon and Grilled Chicken topped with Cream Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomatoes. All Sandwiches come with a side of Chips and Dip.

The Shaggin Wagon

$10.89

Your choice of lunch meat, Cheddar Cheese, and thick slice Bacon nestled inside a Pickle boat. All Sandwiches come with a side of Chips and Dip.

The Ryed Along

$12.98

Roast Beef, Pepperjack Cheese, Sauerkraut, and 1000 Island Dressing

