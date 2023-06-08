Cruise'n Brews 6547 Chapman Hwy Side Door
No reviews yet
6547 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Cruise N' Brews Fuel Station
Coffee
Black Coffee
Freshly Brewed Black Coffee with no syrups, milks, or toppings.
Americano
Freshly ground espresso beans topped with filtered water.
Espresso
Freshly ground espresso without additional flavors and toppings.
Macchiato
Our Macchiatos are made with freshly ground espresso shots, one free syrup flavor, and steamed milk.
Latte
Our Latte's are made with freshly ground espresso, one free syrup flavor, and steamed milk foam.
Smoothies
Strawberry
Our Strawberry Smoothie is packed with flavor-filled strawberry puree and topped with strawberries. Whipped Cream is optional. Add an Energy Booster to any of our smoothies for a little caffeine boost.
Strawberry Banana
Our Strawberry Banana is loaded with strawberry and banana purees. They are topped with strawberry and banana slices. Whipped Cream optional. Add an Energy Booster to any of our smoothies for a little caffeine boost.
Banana
Our Banana Smoothie is packed full of banana puree. This smoothie is topped with banana slices. Whipped Cream optional. Add an Energy Booster to any of our smoothies for a little caffeine boost.
Pina Colada
Our Pina Colada Smoothie is full of island vibes and flavors. Made with a coconut and pineapple puree. Topped with a pineapple chunk. Whipped Cream optional. Add an Energy Booster to any of our smoothies for a little caffeine boost.
Miami Vice
Our Miami Vice Smoothie is blended with strawberry and pina colada flavors and topped with sliced strawberries. Whipped Cream optional. Add an Energy Booster to any of our smoothies for a little caffeine boost.
Peach
Our Peach Smoothie is bursting with peach flavor. Made with peach puree and topped with our tropical fruit mix. Whipped Cream optional. Add an Energy Booster to any of our smoothies for a little caffeine boost.
Lemonade
Our Lemonade Smoothies are mixed with a lemonade puree and topped with a fresh lemon wedge. Whipped Cream optional. Add an Energy Booster to any of our smoothies for a little caffeine boost.
Loaded Teas
The Pink Ladies
The Pink Ladies Loaded Tea is a mixture of Watermelon & Lime Syrup, our Plant-Based White Lotus Flower Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with a Lime Wedge All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
The Shotgun
The Shotgun Loaded Tea is a mixture of Strawberry Puree, Peach Syrup, our Plant-Based White Lotus Flower Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with strawberry chunks All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
Thunder Road
The Thunder Road Loaded Tea is a mixture of Pineapple and Mango Syrup, our Plant-Based White Lotus Flower Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with a Pineapple Wedge All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
The Backseat Driver
The Backseat Driver Loaded Tea is a mixture of Strawberry Syrup, Peach Puree, our Plant-Based White Lotus Flower Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with Strawberry Chunks All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
Road Rage
The Road Rage Loaded Tea is a mixture of Cherry and Lime Syrup, Pineapple Fruit Fusion Puree, our Plant-Based Tart Cherry Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with Maraschino Cherries All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
Highway to Hell
The Highway to Hell Loaded Tea is a mixture of Strawberry Fruit Fusion Puree, Cherry Syrup, Peach Syrup, our Plant-Based Tart Cherry Lotus Starter, a splash of Orange Juice and Water. This drink is garnished with a slice of Orange All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
White Walls
The White Walls Loaded Tea is a mixture of Pineapple Fruit Fusion Puree, Coconut Syrup, our Plant-Based Skinny Tart Cherry Lotus Starter, a splash of Coconut Milk and Water. This drink is garnished with a All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
The Mechanic
The Mechanic Loaded Tea is a mixture of Strawberry Fruit Fusion Puree, our Plant-Based Blueberry Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with Gummy Candy All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
Mercury Blues
The Mercury Blues Loaded Tea is a mixture of Green Apple Fruit Fusion Puree, Blue Raspberry Syrup, our Plant-Based Blueberry Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with Mixed Berries. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
Cruise Control
The Cruise Control Loaded Tea is a mixture of Blue Raspberry and White Chocolate Syrups, our Plant-Based Blueberry Lotus Starter, a splash of the Super Cream Booster and Water. This drink is garnished with whipped cream and a white chocolate drizzle. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
The Designated Driver
The Designated Driver Loaded Tea is a mixture of Blue Raspberry and Coconut Syrups, our Plant-Based Blueberry Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with Coconut Shavings All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
Pick You Up Truck
The Backseat Driver Loaded Tea is a mixture of Mango Fruit Fusion Puree, Pineapple Syrup, and our Skinny Plant-Based White Lotus Flower Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with a Pineapple Chunk. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
The Carwash
The Carwash Loaded Tea is a mixture of Blue Raspberry and Lime Syrups, our Skinny Plant-Based Blueberry Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with a Lime Wedge. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
The Low Rider
The Low Rider Loaded Tea is a mixture of Pineapple Fruit Fusion Puree, Vanilla Syrup, our Plant-Based Elderberry Lotus Starter, a splash of Coconut Milk and Water. This drink is garnished with a drizzle of Honey All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
The Batmobile
The Batmobile Loaded Tea is a mixture of Pomegranate Fruit Fusion Puree, Blackberry and Blueberry Syrups, our Plant-Based Elderberry Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with Mixed Berries. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
Mud on the Tires
The Mud on the Tires Loaded Tea is a mixture of Strawberry Fruit Fusion Puree, Chocolate Flavored Syrup, our Skinny Plant-Based Elderberry Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished Whipped Cream and a Chocolate Drizzle All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
The Dragon
The Dragon Loaded Tea is a mixture of Blackberry and Blueberry Syrups, our Plant-Based Elderberry Lotus Starter, Super Cream Booster and Water. This drink is garnished with Whipped Cream and Mixed Berries All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
Pink Cadillac
The Pink Cadillac Loaded Tea is a mixture of Watermelon Fruit Fusion Puree, Kiwi Syrup, our Plant-Based Raspberry Lotus Starter , and Water. This drink is garnished with a Kiwi Slice. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
Mustang Sally
The Mustang Sally Loaded Tea is a mixture of Pomegranate Fruit Fusion Puree, Ruby Red Grapefruit Syrup, our Plant-Based Raspberry Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with a Lemon Wedge. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
Bumper Humper
The Bumper Humper Loaded Tea is a mixture of Peach Puree, Vanilla Syrup, our Skinny Plant-Based Raspberry Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with chunks of Peaches. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
Days of Thunder
The Days of Thunder Loaded Tea is a mixture of Watermelon Fruit Fusion Puree, Kiwi Syrup, our Plant-Based Lemonade Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with Kiwi Slices. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
Ride Or Die
The Ride or Die Loaded Tea is a mixture of Raspberry and Blackberry Syrups, our Plant-Based Lemonade Lotus Starter, a splash of Lime Juice and Water. This drink is garnished with a Lime Wedge. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
Fender Bender
The Fender Bender Loaded Tea is a mixture of Strawberry Fruit Fusion Puree, our Plant-Based Pink Lemonade Lotus Starter, and Water. This drink is garnished with a Lemon Wedge. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
The T-Birds
The T-Birds Loaded Tea is a mixture of Blackberry Syrup, our Plant-Based Sweetened Tea Lotus Starter, a splash of Lemonade, and Water. This drink is garnished with a Lemon Wedge. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
Rearview
The Rearview Loaded Tea is a mixture of Peach Puree, Crème De Menthe Syrup, our Plant-Based Sweet Tea Lotus Starter, and Water. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
Big Rig
The Big Rig Loaded Tea is a mixture of Mango Fruit Fusion Puree, Peach Syrup, our Plant-Based Sweetened Tea Lotus Starter, and Lemonade. This drink is garnished with a Lemon Wedge. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
The Hitchiker
The Hitchhiker Loaded Tea is a mixture of Coconut and Lime Syrups, our Skinny Plant-Based Sweetened Tea Lotus Starter, a splash of Coconut Milk, and Water. This drink is garnished with a Lime Wedge. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
Whiplash
The Whiplash Loaded Tea is a mixture of Pineapple Fruit Fusion Puree, our Plant-Based Coffee-Fruit Lotus Starter, Super Cream Booster, and Water. This drink is garnished with Whipped Cream and a Pineapple Chunk. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
The Off-Road
The Off-Road Loaded Tea is a mixture of Root Beer Syrup, our Plant-Based Coffee-Fruit Lotus Starter, Super Cream Booster and Water. This drink is garnished with Whipped Cream. All Plant-Based Starters can be substituted for a Sugar Free Version, Red Bull, or SF Red Bull
Build Your Own Loaded Tea
Cruise N' Brews Food Stop
Cold Cuts
The Spare
Roast Beef, Jalapenos, and Cream Cheese All Sandwiches come with a side of Chips and Dip.
The Tune-Up
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, and Croutons tossed in Caesar dressing. All Sandwiches come with a side of Chips and Dip.
The Alternator
Your Choice of Cold Cut Meats and your Choice of Cheese All Sandwiches come with a side of Chips and Dip.
Jon Boy's Spitfire Chicken Salad Sandwich
Hearty Chicken Salad mixed with a flavorful Chipotle Seasoning. All Sandwiches come with a side of Chips and Dip.
The Mach 5
The Ultimate 5 ingredient BLT. Prepared with a Sea Salt and Peppercorn Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, a fresh Avocado Spread, and Balsamic Glaze. All Sandwiches come with a side of Chips and Dip.
The Angry Bird
Your choice of Grilled or Breaded Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce and ranch. Topped with freshly shredded cabbage, pickle slices, and either Cheddar Cheese or Blue Cheese Crumbles. All Sandwiches come with a side of Chips and Dip.
Smokey's Bandit
BBQ seasoned Bacon and Grilled Chicken topped with Cream Cheese, Lettuce, and Tomatoes. All Sandwiches come with a side of Chips and Dip.
The Shaggin Wagon
Your choice of lunch meat, Cheddar Cheese, and thick slice Bacon nestled inside a Pickle boat. All Sandwiches come with a side of Chips and Dip.
The Ryed Along
Roast Beef, Pepperjack Cheese, Sauerkraut, and 1000 Island Dressing
Call for Open Hours
Curbside Coffee, Frozen Drinks , Loaded Tea
6547 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920