Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill Newport Beach

673 Reviews

$$

801 E Balboa Blvd

Newport Beach, CA 92661

Popular Items

14" Thin Build Your Own Pie
14" Soooooo Meaty
GF Thin Build Your Own Pie

Pizza

Deep Dish - Build Your Own

$27.95

Please Allow 30 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices. Choose your toppings!

Deep Dish - The Classic

$35.95

Pepperoni, Mushroom, Green Bell Pepper, Onion

Deep Dish - So Meaty

$35.95

Detroit-Style Pan - Build Your Own

$15.95

GF Thin Build Your Own Pie

$20.95

14" Thin Build Your Own Pie

$21.95

14" The Classic

$29.95

14" Soooooo Meaty

$29.95

Shareables

Famous Chicken Nachos

$15.95

Cruisers' housemade cheese sauce, four cheese blend, pico de gallo, beans, sour cream, and grilled chicken.

Guacamole

$8.95

Fresh Avocado with Onions, Tomato, and Fresh Lime, Served with Tortilla Chips

So Cal Sliders

$13.95Out of stock

Cheddar, 1000 Island, & Pickle

Quesadilla

$12.95

Flour Tortilla, 4 Cheeses, Grilled Chicken

Tator Tot Nachos

$12.95

Tots, 4 melted Cheeses, Topped with Bacon

Meatballs

$14.95

3 Large Meatballs with Marinara, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Wings

Boneless Wings

$13.95

2/3 lb of our Boneless Wings - Your choice of 1 Flavor and 1 Dipping sauce

Traditional Bone In Wings

$16.95

8 Traditional Bone-In Wings - Your choice of 1 Flavor and 1 Dipping sauce

Pretzels

Made from scratch, fresh baked.

Pretzels

$10.95

Made from scratch, fresh baked

Salads & Wraps

Served with Romaine or Substitute Spinach for just $1 more! Make any salad into a wrap with a regular side for just $1.

Buffalo Crispy Chicken

$14.95

Red Onions & Blue Cheese Dressing

Cali Cobb

$16.95

Avocado, Tomato, Corn, Egg, Choice of Steak or Chicken and Dressing on the Side

Crispy Chicken Caesar

$14.95

Parmesan, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing

Plates

Meatball Sandwich

$15.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.95

ABC Wagyu Burger

$16.95

Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion tops our Wagyu burger on a Brioche Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.95Out of stock

Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, on a Brioche Bun

Adult Mac-N-Cheese

$15.95

With Grilled Chicken, Bacon, & Breadcrumbs

Nashville Hot Tender Basket

$14.95

3 Tenders with your choice of a Side and Dipping Sauce

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Sides

Fresh Cut French Fries

$3.95

Cajun Fries

$5.95

Garlic & Parmesan Fries

$5.95

Cinnamon Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

Tater Tots

$3.95

Cajun Tots

$5.95

Garlic & Parmesan Tots

$5.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Side Caeser

$5.95

Gourmet Mac N Cheese

$5.95

Desserts

Pearl Sugar Waffle & Ice Cream

$9.95

1 Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.95

2 Scoops Of Ice Cream

$5.95

Waffle Churro Bites

$11.95Out of stock

Sauces Dressings

Ranch - 2oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese - 2oz

$0.50

Guacamole - 4oz side

$3.95

Salsa - 4oz

$1.95

Sour Cream - 2oz

$0.95

Cheese Sauce - 2oz

$3.95

Thousand Island - 2 oz

$0.50

Caeser - 2 oz

$0.50

Honey Mustard - 2 oz

$0.50

Sweet Chili - 2 oz

$0.50

BBQ - 2 oz

$0.50

Honey Garlic - 2 oz

$0.50

Mango Habanero - 2 oz

$0.50

Marinara - 2 oz

$0.50

White BBQ Sauce - 2 oz

$0.95

To Go Drinks

Pepsi Can

$3.95

Diet Pepsi Can

$3.95

7-up Can

$3.95

HonesT Iced Tea Bottle

$5.95

Ginger Beer

$3.95

Root Beer Hank's

$5.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

OC's Best Sports Bar and Chicago Pizza!

Website

Location

801 E Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92661

Directions

