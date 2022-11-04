Bars & Lounges
Pizza
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill
493 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Cruisers' Famous Pizza and more now available to order online!
Location
210 Fifth St., Huntington Beach, CA 92648
