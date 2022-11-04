Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill

493 Reviews

$$

210 Fifth St.

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Popular Items

Traditional Bone In Wings
Detroit-Style Pan - Build Your Own
Deep Dish - Build Your Own

Pizza

Deep Dish - Build Your Own

$27.95

Please Allow 30 Minutes for our Crew to Perfect your Pie. Large - 8 Slices. Choose your toppings!

Detroit-Style Pan - Build Your Own

$15.95

Choose your toppings!

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$21.95

Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.

12" Gluten Free Build Your Own Pizza

$20.95

Choose your toppings! For half and half pizzas please select FIRST HALF, add toppings, and then CONTINUE to select SECOND HALF and add toppings.

Shareables

Famous Chicken Nachos

$15.95

Cruisers' housemade cheese sauce, four cheese blend, pico de gallo, beans, sour cream, and pulled chicken.

Guacamole

$8.95

Fresh Avocado with Onions, Tomato, and Fresh Lime, Served with Tortilla Chips

So Cal Sliders

$13.95

Cheddar, 1000 Island, & Pickle

Quesadilla

$12.95

Flour Tortilla, 4 Cheeses, Grilled Chicken

Tator Tot Nachos

$12.95

Tots, 4 melted Cheeses, Topped with Bacon

Meatballs

$14.95Out of stock

3 Large Meatballs with Marinara, Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Wings

Boneless Wings

$14.95

2/3 lb of our Boneless Wings - Your choice of 1 Flavor and 1 Dipping sauce

Traditional Bone In Wings

$14.95

8 Traditional Bone-In Wings - Your choice of 1 Flavor and 1 Dipping sauce

Pretzels

Made from scratch, fresh baked.

Pretzels

$10.95

Made from scratch, fresh baked

Salads & Wraps

Served with Romaine or Substitute Spinach for just $1 more! Make any salad into a wrap with a regular side for just $1.

Buffalo Crispy Chicken

$14.95

Red Onions & Blue Cheese Dressing

Cali Cobb

$16.95

Avocado, Tomato, Corn, Egg, Choice of Steak or Chicken and Dressing on the Side

Crispy Chicken Caesar

$14.95

Pulled Chicken, Parmesan, Croutons, & Caesar Dressing

Plates

Meatball Sandwich

$15.95Out of stock

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$15.95

ABC Wagyu Burger

$17.95

Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion tops our Wagyu burger on a Brioche Bun

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.95Out of stock

Avocado, Bacon, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, on a Brioche Bun

Adult Mac-N-Cheese

$15.95

With Grilled Chicken, Bacon, & Breadcrumbs

Nashville Hot Tender Basket

$14.95

3 Tenders with your choice of a Side and Dipping Sauce

Southern Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Sides

Fresh Cut French Fries

$3.95

Cajun Fries

$5.95

Garlic & Parmesan Fries

$5.95

Cinnamon Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Chips & Salsa

$3.95

Tater Tots

$3.95

Cajun Tots

$5.95

Garlic & Parmesan Tots

$5.95

Side Salad

$5.95

Side Caeser

$5.95

Gourmet Mac N Cheese

$5.95

Desserts

Pearl Sugar Waffle & Ice Cream

$9.95

Waffle Churro Bites

$11.95

1 Scoop Of Ice Cream

$3.95

2 Scoops Of Ice Cream

$5.95

Plateware/Cutlery

Paper Plates

Forks

Knives

Napkins

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cruisers' Famous Pizza and more now available to order online!

Website

Location

210 Fifth St., Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Directions

Gallery
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill image
Cruisers Pizza Bar Grill image

