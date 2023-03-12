Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch

Cruisers Sub Shop

399 Reviews

$

685 Marketplace Plz

Ste C4

Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Popular Items

TORTAS CARNITAS
CALI TURKEY
ITALIAN

FOOD

SUBS

CALI TURKEY

$11.49

Antibiotic Free Turkey, Provolone, Red Onion, Avocado, Tomato, Topped with Fresh Spinach and Housemade Pesto Mayo.

CHICKEN SALAD

$11.99

Cruisers Antibiotic Free Chicken Salad (Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Apples), Provolone, Red Onions, Lettuce, and Raspberry Pecan Vinaigrette

CLUB

$11.49

Antibiotic Free Turkey, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Guacamole, Red Onion, Lettuce, Tomato, and Ranch Dressing.

CUBAN

$11.99

*Pressed Sandwich* Marinated Pulled Pork, Antibiotic Free Ham, Salami, Banana Peppers, Pickle, Provolone Cheese, and Spicy Mustard.

HAM & CHEESE

$10.99

Antibiotic Free Ham, Swiss, Banana Pepper, Tomato, Lettuce, and Spicy Mustard.

ITALIAN

$11.99

Anitbiotic Free Ham, Salami, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Red Onion, Banana Pepper, Tomato, Pickle, Lettuce, Salt & Pepper, Italian Herbs, and Oil & Balsamic Vinegar.

MEATBALL

$10.99

Italian Style Meatballs, Marinara, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan, and Italian Herbs.

MUFFULLETTA

$11.99

The BIG EASY! Antibiotic Free Ham, Salami, Capicola, Swiss Cheese, Provolone Cheese, and Gambinos Olive Salad.

ROAST BEEF

$11.99

Anitbiotic Free Roast Beef, Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, and Housemade Horseradish Mayo.

TORTAS CARNITAS

$10.99

BEST OF THE BOAT!!! Marinated Pulled Pork, Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Lettuce, Guacamole, and Housemade Chipotle Mayo. **Jalapenos Recommended**

TUNA SUB

$11.99

Cruisers Albacore Tuna Salad (Tuna, Pickles, Celery), Cheddar Cheese, Red Onion, Tomato, and Lettuce.

VEGGIE

$10.99

Housemade Chipotle Hummus, Housemade Pickled Red Onion, Cucumber, Carrot, Avocado, Tomato, Feta Cheese, and Fresh Spinach.

CUSTOM SAMMIE

$3.49

Build your own!

TOASTIES

CARNITAS TOASTIE

$7.99

Marinated Pulled Pork, Red Onion, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Housemade Chipotle Mayo, and Guacamole. Served on Organic English Muffin Bread. **Jalapenos Recommended**

TUNA TOASTIE

$8.49

Cruisers Albacore Tuna Salad (Tuna, Celery, Pickle) Red Onion, Tomato, and Cheddar Cheese. Served on Organic English Muffin Bread.

BACON TOASTIE

$6.99

BACON!, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, and Housemade Chipotle Mayo. Served on Organic English Muffin Bread.

TOMATO TOASTIE

$6.49

Tomato, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, and Organic Chipotle Mayo. Served on Organic English Muffin Bread.

SPINACH TOASTIE

$6.49

Spinach, Swiss Cheese, and Housemade Pesto Aioli. Served on Organic English Muffin Bread.

PB & J TOASTIE

$5.99

Organic Peanut Butter and Organic Jelly Time! Served on Organic English Muffin Bread.

KIDDIE TOASTIE

$5.49

Pick your Cheese! Served on Organic English Muffin Bread.

AVOCADO TOAST

$8.49

Housemade Chipotle Hummus, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Feta Cheese. Served on Organic 10 Grain Bread. **Jalapenos Recommended**

TOMATO SOUP

$5.99Out of stock

Creamy Tomato Basil Bisque. Perfect with any Toastie!

NUTELLA & BANANA

$5.99

Nutella and Banana. Served on Organic English Muffin Bread.

BREAKFAST

****SERVED UNTIL 11:00 AM****

MORNING SIDE

$7.99

Housemade Eggs, Swiss Cheese, Avocado, Tomato, Pesto , and Spinach served on a half piece of our French Loaf.

WAKE UP CALL

$7.99

Housemade Eggs, Cheddar, Bacon, Spicy Cruiser Sauce, and Fresh Avocado served on a half piece of our French Loaf.

WHY NOT

$6.99

Housemade Eggs. Pick your meat! Pick your Cheese!

CADILLAC

$11.99

RAW SALAD

RAW SALAD

$10.49

Kale, Carrots, Jicama, Red Cabbage, Garbanzo Beans, Sunflower Seeds. Choose between our Housemade Lemon Tahini Dressing, or our Housemade Apple Cider Vinegar Vinnaigrette. **Grilled Antibiotic Free Chicken & Avocado Recommended**

ACAI BOWLS

CRUISER BOWL

$11.99

BLEND: Organic Acai, Banana, Strawberry, and Organic Apple Juice TOPPING: Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, Organic Hemp Granola, and Organic Honey.

YOGI BOWL

$11.99

BLEND: Organic Acai, Banana, and Organic Coconut Milk. TOPPING: Banana, Coconut Flakes, Cacao Nibs, and Colorado Bee Pollen.

YAMPA BOWL

$11.99

BLEND: Organic Acai, Banana, Strawberry, and Organic Apple Juice. TOPPING: Strawberry, Goji Berries, and Coconut Flakes.

JENNY BOWL

$12.99

BLEND: Organic Acai, Banana, Blueberry, and Organic Coconut Milk. TOPPING: Sunflower Seeds, Raw Cashews, Coconut Flakes, Cacao Nibs, Gogi Berries, and Ground Flax

SMOOTHIES

ACAI SMOOTHIE

$8.49

Organic Acai, Banana, Strawberry, Blueberry, and Organic Apple Juice.

COCONUT ACAI SMOOTHIE

$8.99

Organic Acai, Banana, Blueberry, Coconut Flakes, and Organic Coconut Milk.

PEANUT BUTTER SMOOTHIE

$8.49

Organic Peanut Butter, Banana, Colorado Bee Pollen, and Organic Coconut Milk.

PEANUT BUTTER CACAO SMOOTHIE

$8.99

Organic Peanut Butter, Banana, Colorado Bee Pollen, Cacao Nibs, and Organic Coconut Milk.

SPRING CREEK SMOOTHIE

$8.49

Banana, Avocado, Spinach, and Organic Coconut Milk.

CHIPS

BOULDER BBQ CHIPS

$2.29

BOULDER JALAPENO CHEDDAR CHIPS

$2.29

BOULDER SALT & PEPPER CHIPS

$2.29

BOULDER VINEGAR CHIPS

$2.29

SUNCHIPS ORIGINAL

$2.29

SUNCHIPS HARVEST CHEDDAR

$2.29

SUNCHIPS GARDEN SALSA

$2.29

LAYS ORGINAL

$2.29

COOKIES

REESES

$2.75

SMORES

$2.75

TRIPLE CHOCOLATE CHIP

$2.75

COOKIES (GF)

GF- GINGER MOLASSES

$3.99Out of stock

GF- LEMON BURST

$3.99Out of stock

GF- PEANUT BUTTER

$3.99

GF- CHOCOLATE CHIP

$3.99

GF- SNICKERDOODLE

$3.99

GF- OATMEAL RAISIN

$3.99

GF- BROWNIE

$3.99

DRINKS

BIG BS JUICE

$4.99

COCO WATER

$3.99

COKE

$2.99

COKE MEX

$3.25

COKE ZERO

$2.99

DIET COKE

$2.99

DR PEPPER

$2.99Out of stock

FANTA MEX

$3.25

HORIZON CHOC MILK

$2.49

HORIZON MILK

$2.49

IZZE

$3.49

NATALIE'S JUICE

$4.99

PELLIGRINO

$2.99

PEPSI

$2.99

ROWDY MERMAID

$4.99

SIERRA MIST

$2.99

SPRITE

$2.99

SPRITE MEX

$3.25

STEAZ

$3.49

VERNORS

$2.79

VITAMIN WATER

$3.49

WATER 24oz

$2.99

YERBA LARGE

$4.49

YERBA SPARKLING

$3.99

EXTRAS

Organic Granola Bars

BANANA CHIPS

$2.99

SIDE ORGANIC GRANOLA

$2.00

STINGER CHEW

$2.99

BAR-U-EAT bag

$8.99

CHICKEN SALAD SIDE

$7.49

Side of Cruisers Antibiotic Free Chicken Salad (Dried Cranberries, Walnuts, Apples).

TUNA SALAD SIDE

$7.49

Side of Cruisers Albacore Tuna Salad (Tuna, Pickles, Celery).

BARS

$3.25

ORG BANANA BREAD

$3.49Out of stock

Coffee Bag

$16.99

CATERING

BOXED LUNCHES

Especially convenient for on-the-go groups, Cruiser boxed lunches can make your event effortless and delicious!

Boxed Lunches

$14.99

COOKIE TRAY

36 TRAY

$89.99

FLY FISHING LUNCH

FLY FISHING LUNCH

$14.00

RETAIL

HAT

$29.00

FISH STICK

$4.00

KOOZIE

$4.00

T-SHIRT

$25.00

Crusiers Sticker

$1.00

RCC HAT

$30.00

LACEY'S ART

$30.00

KENDALL'S BOOK

$15.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Cruisers where life is celebrated. Our mission is to make the most of every day and better the community we serve through tasty food, groovy space, and genuine kindness. We believe that energy is transferred through food and those that deliver it to you, which is why our family is dedicated to cultivating joy and laughter as we create your mouth-watering meal. Cheers to delicious, beautiful, and memorable moments enjoyed together!

Website

Location

685 Marketplace Plz, Ste C4, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487

Directions

