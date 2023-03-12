Sandwiches
Juice & Smoothies
Breakfast & Brunch
Cruisers Sub Shop
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Welcome to Cruisers where life is celebrated. Our mission is to make the most of every day and better the community we serve through tasty food, groovy space, and genuine kindness. We believe that energy is transferred through food and those that deliver it to you, which is why our family is dedicated to cultivating joy and laughter as we create your mouth-watering meal. Cheers to delicious, beautiful, and memorable moments enjoyed together!
685 Marketplace Plz, Ste C4, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487
