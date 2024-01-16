This restaurant does not have any images
Crumble & Flake 317 NW Gilman Blvd, Suite 7
317 NW Gilman Blvd, Suite 7
Issaquah, WA 98027
FOOD
PATISSERIE
- Apple Danish$7.00
- BREAD, BAGUETTE$6.85
- BISCUIT, BACON CHED CHIVE$5.50
- Brown Sugar Blueberry Cake$4.85
- Brownie, Dulce de Leche$5.50
- Canelés$5.00
- Cardi Cornbread$4.00
- Coconut Macaroons$3.50
- Cream Puffs$4.85
- FINANCIER, BLACKBY$5.00
- Lavender-roasted Shallots & Goat Cheese Gâteau Basque$6.85
- Pistachio Lemon Gâteau Basque$6.85
- Ham Gruyere danish$9.00
- LAV CORN CAKE$4.85
- PALMIER, CARDAMOM$5.50
- Panna Cotta Vanilla$6.85
- Passion Fruit Cake w. Lychee Matcha Glaze$4.85
- Quiche Slice$8.50
- Scone, Choc Hazelnut$4.50
- GF Truffle Cookie$3.85
- Fruit Tartlette$8.00
- TOMATO Tartlette$9.00
- SAND, BRIE CUKE ARUGULA$11.00
- Sand, Club$16.00
- SAND, HAM BAGUETTE$12.00
- SAND, PROSCIUTTO, FIG, GORGONZOLA$16.00
- Sand, Tuna$12.00
- Sand, Veggie$12.00
- Lemon Bar$5.50OUT OF STOCK
- Butter Croissant$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Triple Chocolat Pain au Chocolat$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.85OUT OF STOCK
- Lemon Sugar Cookie$3.85OUT OF STOCK
- PALMIER, SAVORY$5.50
- Panna Cotta Special$6.85OUT OF STOCK
- Peanut Butter Cookie$3.85OUT OF STOCK
- Pistachio Croissant$6.85OUT OF STOCK
- Passion Fruit Bar$5.50
- Traditional Kouign Amann$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Black Sesame Kouign Amann$5.85OUT OF STOCK
- Quiche Whole (8 slices)$65.00OUT OF STOCK
- Quiche Whole Veggie (8 slices)$65.00OUT OF STOCK
- RED VELVET CAKE$7.50
- Spinach, Almond, Raisin Scone$4.50OUT OF STOCK
- BREAD, BUNS, HOT DOG 4 PK$7.00
- BREAD, BUNS, BURGER 4 PK$7.00
- Chocolate Rosemary Cookie$4.35
- Cherry Almond Tart$6.85
SALAD / WAFFLE
- Curry Chickpea & Almond Salad
w. our sweet, mild curry dressing w. cucumbers and currants on a bed of spinach$15.00
- Curry Chickpea & Almond Salad - HALF
w. our sweet, mild curry dressing w. cucumbers and currants on a bed of spinach$10.00
- Mixed Greens Salad
w. goat cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, sliced almonds, and a raspberry vinaigrette$16.00
- Mixed Greens Salad - HALF
w. goat cheese, cucumbers, tomatoes, chickpeas, sliced almonds, and a raspberry vinaigrette$11.00
- Quiche du Jour + Side Salad
our daily quiche with a small mixed greens salad$17.00
- Spinach, Apples, & Stilton Blue Cheese
w. our candied pecans and sherry-shallot vinaigrette$17.00
- Spinach, Apples, & Stilton Blue Cheese - HALF
w. our candied pecans and sherry-shallot vinaigrette$12.00
- Strawberry Belgian Waffle
gluten-free waffle, with our strawberry butter and jam or syrup$12.00
SANDWICHES
- The CNF BLT
applewood smoked bacon, our candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough$17.00
- The CNF BLT - HALF
applewood smoked bacon, our candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough$12.00
- Le Club
roasted turkey, our candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough$18.00
- Le Club - HALF
roasted turkey, our candied bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on sourdough$13.00
- A Fried Egg Sandwich
applewood smoked bacon, spinach, tomato, goat cheese, and a fried egg with dijon mustard on sourdough$17.00
- Double Decker Grilled Cheese
cheddar and swiss with tomato and dijon mustard on sourdough$14.00
- Le Croque Monsieur
Jack Mountain ham, swiss, and Dijon mustard, topped with toasted bechamel sauce$19.00
- Le Croque Madame
Jack Mountain ham, swiss, and Dijon mustard, topped with toasted bechamel sauce and a fried egg$21.00
- The Morning Bun
scrambled egg, Jack Mountain ham, American and cheddar cheese, and bechamel sauce on a potato bun$11.00
- The Morning Bun - No Meat
scrambled egg, American and cheddar cheese, and bechamel sauce on a potato bun$9.00
- The Legendary EATS Reuben
our corned beef w. sauerkraut, swiss, and our russian dressing on rye$19.00
- Tuna Melt
tuna mixed with pickles and shallots, w. cheddar and tomato on multigrain$15.00
- The Veggie
guacamole, cheddar, cucumbers, tomato, lettuce, and sliced almonds on multigrain$14.00
- The Veggie - HALF
guacamole, cheddar, cucumbers, tomato, lettuce, and sliced almonds on multigrain$10.00
- Apple Cranberry Turkey Melt
roasted turkey, caramelized apples & onions, cranberry cream cheese, and candied pecans on sourdough$18.00
- Acqua Panna$6.00
- Aranciata$5.00
- Arnold Palmer$5.00
- Coffee$4.00
- CNF Coffee Soda$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- KUMA Coffee Beans$19.00
- Mexican Coke$6.00
- Diet Coke$4.00
- Diet Dr. Pepper$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Dr. Brown's Diet Cream$5.00
- Dr. Brown's Black Cherry$5.00
- Dr. Brown's Cel-Rey$5.00
- Dr. Brown's Root Beer$5.00
- CNF Blend Iced Tea$4.00
- Iced Black Sesame au Lait$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Iced Matcha au Lait$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- Lemonade$5.00
- Orange Juice$5.00
- Orange Soda$4.00
- Sprite$4.00
- Tea$3.00
- Topo Chico$6.00
