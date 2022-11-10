Crumbly Cafe & Bakery 997 1st Ave
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
"NEW BAKERY **BAKING ON PREMISES** in Sutton place! We’ve a wide variety of delicious pastries and desserts! Whether you’re in the mood for something savory or something sweet! You’ve found the place!!"
Location
997 1st Ave, New York, NY 10022
Gallery
