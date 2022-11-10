Crumbly Cafe & Bakery 997 1st Ave

Main picView gallery

Crumbly Cafe & Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

997 1st Ave

New York, NY 10022

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Baklava

Pistachio Cream

$2.75

Pistachio

$2.75

Bars

Chocolate Walnut Bar

$4.75

Lemon Bar

$4.75

Marble Cheesecake Bar

$4.75

Oreo Bar

$4.75

Cake By The Slice, brownies , etc

Carrot Cake Slice

$7.75

Chocolate Cake Slice

$7.75

Coconut Cake Slice

$7.75

Cranberry Orange Slice

$4.75

Crumb Cake

$4.75

Fudge Brownies

$4.25

Marble cake slice

$4.75

Pistachio Lime Slice

$4.75

Rainbow Slice - 6 Layers

$8.50

Vanilla Cake Slice

$7.00

Cannoli

Chocolate Chip Cannoli

$4.75

Pistachio Cannoli

$4.75

Cheesecake

Blueberry Cheesecake

$7.75+

Caramel Pecan Cheesecake

$7.75+

Classic Cheesecake

$7.00+

Oreo Cheescake

$7.75+

Truffles, Cake Pops, Macaroons, etc…

Box of 14 Macarons

$32.50

Box of 7 Macarons

$18.95

Box of 8 Chocolate Truffles

$25.00

Cake Pop (Vanilla/Chocolate)

$3.75

Cake Pop Dozen

$37.50

Chocolate Truffle

$3.25

Macaroon

$2.75

Oreo Balls

$3.50

Strawberry Chocolate

$3.25

Cookies

Box of 10 Cookie

$37.99

Box of 6 Cookies

$24.99

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25

Double Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25

M&Ms Cookie

$4.25

Mini cookies

$2.25

Nutella Cookie

$4.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$4.25

Oreo Cookie

$4.25

Peanut Butter Cookie

$4.25

Peanut Butter/Choco Chips Cookie

$4.25

Rainbow sprinkle cookie

$4.25

Red Velvet Cookie

$4.25

Sugar cookie

$4.25

VEGAN Cookies

$2.95

Cupcakes

Chocolate Cupcake

$4.00

Mini Cupcakes Dozen

$25.00

Oreo Cupcake

$4.00

Red Velvet Cupcake

$4.00

Vanilla Cupcake

$4.00

Decorated Cupcake

$4.50

Donuts

Chocolate Filled Donut

$4.00

Custard Filled Donut

$4.00

Jelly Donut

$3.75

Mini jelly donuts

$1.75

Gluten Free Items

GF Brownie

$4.75

GF Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.95

GF Oatmeal Raisin cookie

$2.95

Hamantaschen

Hamantaschen

$1.75

Muffins

Blueberry Muffin

$3.95

Carrot Raisin Muffin

$3.95

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.95

Corn Muffin

$3.95

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.95

Healthy Harvest Muffin

$3.95

Pistachio Muffin

$3.95

Raisin Bran Muffin

$3.95

Vegan Banana Muffin

$3.95

Vegan Banana Walnut Muffin

$3.95

Pumpkin spice Muffin

$3.95

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Apple Turnover

$4.75

Blueberry Stick

$2.95

Cheese Danish

$4.25

Cherry turnover

$4.75

Chocolate Hazelnut Crunch

$4.75

French Butter Croissant

$3.85

Multigrain Croissant

$4.25

Pain Au Chocolat

$4.25

Pain Aux Raisins

$4.75

Pistachio Croissant

$4.75

Strawberry Stick

$2.95

Vegan Croissant

$4.25

Vegan Quinoa Croissant

$4.25

Pies

Banana Cream Pie

$8.25+

Chocolate Cream Pie

$8.25+

Key Lime Pie

$8.25+

Large - Specialty Pie

$40.00

Nutella Cookie Pie

$8.25+

Oreo Pie

$8.25+

Puddings

Banana Pudding

$6.50+

Oreo Pudding

$6.50+

Rice Pudding

$6.50+

Savories

Cheese Stick

$2.95

Egg & Veggie Bistro

$4.75

Feta Cheese Bourekas

$4.25

Margherita Pizza Bistro

$4.75

Mini feta cheese boureka

$2.25

Parmesan & Leek Bistro

$4.75

Spinach & Feta Bistro

$4.75

Tomato & Olive Bistro

$4.75

Scones

Blueberry Scone

$4.25

Chocolate Chip Scone

$4.25

Cinnamon Scone

$4.25

Whole Cakes

6" 6 Layer Rainbow Cake

$60.00

9" 6 Layers Rainbow Cake

$95.00

Full Sheet

$135.00

6"3 Layers Vanilla/Vanilla Buttercream

$45.00

6"3 Layers Vanilla/Chocolate Buttercream

$45.00

6"3 Layers Chocolate/Chocolate Buttercream

$45.00

6"3 Layers Chocolate/Vanilla Buttercream

$45.00

6"3 Layers Double Chocolate Cream

$55.00

6"3 Layers Carrot Cake

$55.00

6"3 Layers Red Velvet Cake

$55.00

6"3 Layers Coconut Cake

$55.00

9"3 Layers Chocolate/Chocolate Buttercream

$55.00

9"3 Layers Chocolate/Vanilla Buttercream

$55.00

9"3 Layers Carrot Cake

$65.00

9"3 Layers Coconut Cake

$65.00

9"3 Layers Double Chocolate Cream

$65.00

9"3 Layers Red Velvet Cake

$65.00

Desserts

Tiramisu

$8.00

Raspberry Lemon

$8.00

Fruit Tart

$5.75

Thanksgiving

9” Pecan Pie

$45.00

9” Pumpkin Pie

$45.00

9” Apple Pie

$45.00

6” Pumpkin Pie

$12.50

Turkey 6” Cake

$60.00

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Avocado Toast

$8.25

Egg Salad Sandwich

$8.75

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.50

Ham & Cheese

$9.75

Turkey & Cheese

$10.75

Nova Lox Salmon Bagel

$11.25

Bagel With Cream Cheese or butter

$4.25

Bagel

$1.50

Fresh Bread

French Baguette

$3.95

Whole Wheat Baguette

$4.15

Baguettine

$1.95

Challah Bread

$9.50

Round Raisins Challah

$11.50

Hot Coffee & Drinks

Filtered Coffee

$2.95+

Espresso

$3.25+

Caffe Machiato

$3.95+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Cappuccino Viennese

$4.65+

Caffe Americano

$3.50+

Caffe Mocha

$4.75+

Caffe Latte

$4.50+

Vanilla Caffe Latte

$5.00+

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Caffe Latte

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Hot Tea

$3.50+

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Matcha latte

$5.50+

Hot Chocolate Bomb

$6.00

Chocolate Bomb

$4.00

Cold Specials

Iced Coffee

$3.75+

Iced Tea

$3.35+

Iced Cappuccino

$4.50+

Iced Caffe Latte

$4.75+

Iced Caffe Mocha

$5.40+

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cold Brew Aria

$5.40+

Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew

$5.00+

Iced Matcha latte

$6.00+

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00+

Iced espresso

$3.50+

Iced Americano

$3.95+

Juices

Fresh Orange Juice

$7.50

The Immune Booster

$8.25

The Vision

$8.25

The Detoxifier

$9.75

The Cleanse

$9.75

Ginger Shot

$3.75

Additional Fruit

$1.50

Extra Ginger

$1.00

Drinks

96oz Coffee

$35.00

96 oz tea

$30.00

Delivery Fee

Delivery fee

$10.00

Extended delivery fee

$15.00

Easter

Chocolate Bunny

$3.00

Chocolate lollys

$5.00

Easter Bunny Cake

$55.00

Easter themed Speciality Cake

$55.00

Plastic bunny gift bag

$1.00

Chocolate bunny tin

$15.00

Marshmallow pops

$5.00

Passover

9” Raspberry Flourless Chocolate Cake

$50.00

9” Flourless Chocolate Cake

$40.00

Coconut Macaroons

$3.00

Chocolate Mousse 9oz

$5.75

Coconut Macaroons - Chocolate Dipped

$3.50

6” Flourless Chocolate Cake

$30.00

6” Raspberry Flourless Chocolate Cake

$35.00

Chocolate Mousse 9oz

$5.75

Chocolate Mousse - Party Size

$20.00

4th of July

Candy Stars

$3.50

Coffee beans

Pre-Ground espresso beans

$18.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

"NEW BAKERY **BAKING ON PREMISES** in Sutton place! We’ve a wide variety of delicious pastries and desserts! Whether you’re in the mood for something savory or something sweet! You’ve found the place!!"

Location

997 1st Ave, New York, NY 10022

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

