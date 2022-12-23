Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crumbstruction 11016 Capital Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

11016 Capital Blvd

Wake forest, NC 27587

Order Again

Chicken

3 small chicken sandwiches. With pickles and our special mayo based sauce with fries
Original Chicken Sandwich meal

Original Chicken Sandwich meal

$10.25Out of stock

Plain Fried or grilled chicken sandwich on brioche or pretzel bun Comes with choice of plain or sweet potato fries

Saucey Chicken Sandwich meal

Saucey Chicken Sandwich meal

$11.50

Grilled or fried chicken sandwich tossed in your favorite Crumbstruction Xpress sauce Comes with choice of plain or sweet potato fries

6pc chicken wings

6pc chicken wings

$10.00

6pc chicken wings breaded and fried or crumbstruction Xpress style

Chicken cheesesteak

Chicken cheesesteak

$12.25

Chicken cheesesteak on 10” sandwich roll

Chicken cheesesteak hoagie

Chicken cheesesteak hoagie

$12.75

Chicken cheesesteak on 10” roll topped with choice of lettuce, tomato and sliced onions

5 pc chicken tender with fries

5 pc chicken tender with fries

$11.50

5 pc chicken tenderloin breaded and fried or grilled

12 pc wing

12 pc wing

$17.50

12 pc wing breaded and fried or our way naked or with your choice of sauce

18 pc wing

18 pc wing

$25.00
25 pc wing

25 pc wing

$32.00

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$13.25Out of stock

Cheesesteak steak with white American cheese on t 10” sub

Cheesesteak Hoagie

Cheesesteak Hoagie

$13.75Out of stock

Sides

French fries

French fries

$6.25
Sweet potato fries

Sweet potato fries

$6.25
Fried green tomatoes

Fried green tomatoes

$8.00Out of stock

4 fried green tomatoes

Mozzarella sticks

$7.25Out of stock

6 Mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce for dipping

Kids menu

2pc chicken tender with fries

2pc chicken tender with fries

$6.75

2 chicken tenders breaded and fries

3 pc wing and fries

3 pc wing and fries

$9.99

3pc wings breaded and fried, grilled, or our way

4 mozzarella sticks with fries

$7.50

Eggrolls

Cheesesteak

$5.00Out of stock

Jerk chicken

$5.00Out of stock

Buffalo chicken

$5.00Out of stock

Mac and cheese

$5.00Out of stock

Spinach and cheese

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

11016 Capital Blvd, Wake forest, NC 27587

Directions

