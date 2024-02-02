Crumps' Landing 11210 W. Halls River Road
Starters
- 1/2 Lb Peel & Eat Shrimp$14.00
The best around! Served Steamed - Old Bay style, Louisiana Hot & Spicy, or plain
- 1lb Peel & Eat Shrimp$22.00
The best around! Served Steamed - Old Bay style, Louisiana Hot & Spicy, or plain
- Bang Bang Shrimp$12.00
Breaded and fried shrimp tossed in our signature Bang Bang Sauce
- Cajun Popcorn$16.00
Battered and seasoned crawfish tails served with our cajun remoulade sauce
- Carnitas Pork Nachos$17.00
Queso cheese, shredded cheese, tomato, onion, jalapeno, salsa, and shredded lettuce - served deconstructed with tortilla chips
- Crumps' Sampler$23.00
A taste of everything! Gator Bites, Fried Pickles, Bang Bang Shrimp
- Fried Mozzarella$14.00
Breaded mozzarella cheese, fried to golden perfection and served with marinara sauce
- Fried Pickles$8.00
Dill pickle chips breaded and fried - served with house made ranch
- Gator Bites$14.00
Locally sourced alligator seasoned, breaded, and fried to a golden crisp - served with our house dill sauce
- Grouper Bites$14.00
Grouper bites served grilled, blackened, fried, or buffalo
- Smoked Fish Dip$14.00
Smoked, spicy, and seasoned to perfection - served with tortilla chips and crackers
- Wings$15.00
By the pound: Medium, Hot, Dry Rub, BBQ, Jerk, Bang Bang
Soups & Salad
- Tropical Salad$15.00
Mixed greens, pineapple, Mandarin oranges, almonds, toasted coconut, and dried cranberries - served with a mango vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine lettuce chopped and tossed with shaved parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- House Salad$11.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onion, croutons, shredded cheese, and shaved carrots - served with your choice of dressing
- Paradise Salad$14.00
Mixed greens with red onion, peas, sliced almonds, diced tomatoes, and cranberries, tossed in a Key lime dressing
- Crumps' Chowda Cup$7.00
Our original recipe full of clams, potatoes, and bacon
- Crumps' Chowda Bowl$9.00
Our original recipe full of clams, potatoes, and bacon
- Black Bean Soup Cup$7.00
Crumps' original recipe done southwest style
- Black Bean Soup Bowl$9.00
Crumps' original recipe done southwest style
- Soup of the Day Cup$7.00
- Soup of the Day Bowl$9.00
Handhelds
- All American Burger$15.00
Topped with American cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on the side
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Tacos$15.00
Breaded and fried chicken over shredded lettuce and topped with crispy bacon, tomato, green onion, and a jalapeno ranch drizzle - served in flour tortillas with a side of tortilla chips
- Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken Sandwich served Grilled, Blackened, or Fried. Served with Pickle, Lettuce, Onion, and Tomato
- Crab Cake Sandwich$19.00
100% lump blue crab meat seasoned and topped with spicy bread & butter pickles and our house mango slaw - served on a Hawaiian bun
- Crumps' Mahi Tacos$16.00
Your choice of shrimp or mahi over fresh cabbage slaw - topped with queso fresco, mango salsa, tropical mango sauce, and served on flour tortillas with a side of tortilla chips and limes
- Crumps' Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Your choice of shrimp or mahi over fresh cabbage slaw - topped with queso fresco, mango salsa, tropical mango sauce, and served on flour tortillas with a side of tortilla chips and limes
- Cuban Sandwich$15.00
Shredded pork, ham, salami, Swiss cheese, pickles, and Dijon, pressed on authentic Cuban brea
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
- Fried Grouper Sandwich$19.00
- Grouper Sandwich$19.00
Grouper filet served blackened, grilled, or fried - served with a side of lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onion
- Maui Moa$16.00
Chicken breast with pineapple, habanero bacon jam, bacon, bread and butter pickles, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served on a Hawaiian bun
- Pork & Slaw Wrap$14.00
Our mojo seasoned pork tossed in hickory BBQ sauce and combined with sweet slaw and smoked Gouda
- Prime Rib Sandwich$19.00
A tender slab of prime rib on a toasted hoagie topped with lettuce, tomato, and crispy onions - served with au jus and horsie sauce
- The Lone-Star Burger$16.00
Smothered with BBQ pulled pork, melted gouda, fried jalapeño coins, and crispy onion strings
Entrees
- Apple Chutney Pork Loin$17.00
Hand carved pork loin served on top of a red wine apple chutney and served with mashed potatoes and fresh veggies
- Caribbean Catch$20.00
Grilled and topped with mango salsa and served with yellow rice and vegetable of the day - ask your server about today's catch
- Chicken Tender Basket$14.00
Southern-style and hand breaded chicken tenders served with house chips and coleslaw
- Crab Cake Dinner$30.00
Two of our 100% lump blue crab meat crab cakes served with your choice of two sides
- Grilled Grouper Basket$22.00
Filet strips of Grouper served fried with house chips, coleslaw, and hushpuppies
- Grilled Shrimp Basket$16.00
Butterflied shrimp served fried with house chips, coleslaw, and hushpuppies
- Grouper Basket$22.00
Filet strips of Grouper served fried with house chips, coleslaw, and hushpuppies
- Gumbo$18.00
A Cajun staple served with rice, shrimp, chicken, tasso, okra, and andouille sausage
- Jerk Chicken and Shrimp$16.00
Jerk seasoned chicken and shrimp on top of yellow rice topped with black beans and sautéed peppers - garnished with green onions and sour cream
- Polynesian Ahi Tuna$19.00
Seared ahi tuna topped with sweet eel sauce on top of a bed of sushi rice with a cold cucumber and fennel salad
- Seafood Mac & Cheese$28.00
A traditional favorite done Crumps' style filled with lobster and crawfish tails and served with garlic toast
- Shrimp Basket$16.00
Butterflied shrimp served fried with house chips, coleslaw, and hushpuppies
Sweets
- Chocolate Lava Cake$10.00
Served s'mores style with mallow topping and graham cracker crumbles
- Key Lime Pie$7.00
True, tart Key lime flavor in a delicious graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream
- Peanut Butter Pie$10.00
Chocolate cookie crust filled with whipped cream cheese, peanut butter, and a few secret ingredients
- Pineapple Upside Down Cake$8.00
Warm, golden, buttery cake on top of a pineapple slice then flipped upside down
- Pina Colada Cheesecake$10.00
Sides
- Applesauce$3.00
- Coleslaw$3.00
- Cucumber Salad$3.00
- Fresh Veggie$5.00
- Fries$3.00
- Fruit Cup$5.00
- Garlic Toast$5.00
- House Chips$3.00
- Hush Puppies$3.00
- Mashed Potatoes$5.00
- Onion Rings$5.00
- Potato Salad$5.00
- Saffron Rice$3.00
- Side Caesar$5.00
- Side Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Side Salad$5.00
- Sushi Rice$3.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
- Tortilla Chips$3.00
Sauces
- Au Jus
- Bacon Jam$0.50
- Bang Bang Sauce
- BBQ Sauce
- Blue Cheese
- Buffalo Hot
- Buffalo Medium
- Caesar Dressing
- Caribbean Mango
- Cinnamon Butter
- Cocktail
- Cuban Sauce
- Dill
- Drawn Butter
- Eel Sauce
- Garlic Aioli
- Honey Mustard
- Horsie Sauce
- Hot and Spicy Sauce
- Jalapeno Ranch
- Key Lime Dressing
- Mango Salsa$0.99
- Marinara$0.99
- Queso$1.99
- Ranch
- Remoulade
- Salsa$0.99
- Sour Cream
- Soy Sauce
- Tartar
- Wet Jerk
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11210 W. Halls River Road, Homosassa, FL 34448