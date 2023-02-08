Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cruncheese 37th Ave, Queens, NY

review star

No reviews yet

133-36-37th AV

Queens, NY 11354

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Original Beef Hotdog

Original Beef Hotdog

$4.99
Jumbo Beef Hotdog

Jumbo Beef Hotdog

$5.39
Mozza/hotdog

Mozza/hotdog

$5.49
Cheddar Hotdog

Cheddar Hotdog

$5.49
Squid-Ink Mozzarella Hotdog

Squid-Ink Mozzarella Hotdog

$6.99
Potato Hotdog

Potato Hotdog

$6.49
Rice Cake

Rice Cake

$5.49
All Mozzarella

All Mozzarella

$5.49
All Cheddar

All Cheddar

$5.49
Mozzarella and Cheddar

Mozzarella and Cheddar

$5.99
Potato Mozzarella

Potato Mozzarella

$6.99
Ham and Mozza

Ham and Mozza

$5.99

Choco Dog

$5.49

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.99

Lemonade

$3.59

Soda(Regular)

$3.29

Soda(Small)

$2.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

133-36-37th AV, Queens, NY 11354

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chong Qing Lao Zao Hot Pot - 37-04 Prince Street
orange starNo Reviews
37-04 Prince Street Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
CooCooCachoo Flushing - 133-33 39th Avenue, Flushing, NY11354
orange starNo Reviews
39th Avenue Queens, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Jojo
orange starNo Reviews
133-22 37th Street Suite #FH6 Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Spot Dessert Bar - Flushing
orange star4.3 • 2,748
39-16 Prince St Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Sin Kee - 136-20 38th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
136-17 39th Avenue Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Kaizen
orange starNo Reviews
33-70 Farrington Street Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Queens

Spot Dessert Bar - Flushing
orange star4.3 • 2,748
39-16 Prince St Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Pho Metro - 31-16 Farrington St
orange star4.5 • 1,247
31-16 Farrington St Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Kalamaki GR
orange star4.3 • 811
2906 172nd St Flushing, NY 11358
View restaurantnext
Main Street Bagels
orange star4.6 • 612
72-26 Main Street Flushing, NY 11367
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 1513-FR - Northern Flushing
orange star4.0 • 492
156-24 Northern Blvd Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 1503-FR - Queens Crossing
orange star4.0 • 492
136-17 39th ave Flushing, NY 11354
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Queens
Whitestone
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
East Elmhurst
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Jackson Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Bayside
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Forest Hills
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
Rego Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Astoria
review star
Avg 4.3 (96 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Fresh Meadows
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston