Crunchies
13 Green Ave
Woodridge, NY 12789
Popular Items
To Share
New! Sticky Korean ribs plate
Braised short ribs, served on a bed of unique root vegetables cream, accompanied by Japanese summer slaw
Brisket on Dough
Crispy malawach dough, slow cooked prime USDA pulled brisket, tsukemono pickles, soured purple onion, bourbon barbecue sauce, micro leaves
New! The Trio
The perfect combo of three crispy cigars filled with delicate meats: USDA prime pulled beef, select pastrami and sharpish ground lamb. Served with Har Bracha Tahini and Thai tiger sauce
Summer Tacos
Crunchy taco shells, slow cooked prime USDA pulled brisket, tsukemono pickles, soured purple onion, bourbon barbecue sauce, micro leaves.
Pulled Beef Dirty Fries
Hand-cut homemade fries; spices mix: pure chimichurri, thousand islands, bourbon BBQ sauce. Rich pulled beef and micro leaves on top. Rare find.
New! Thai Crisbeef
Deliciously flavored marinated flat steak stripes, woked, served on a bed of sticky rice with spicy Thai tiger sauce, topped with sesame seeds.
Charcuterie Bar
Bites
Poppers
Chicken poppers in our exclusive sharpish sauce
911 Poppers
Pull the red handle: intolerable delicious poppers with a dangerous dash of habanero popper sauce. WARNING: HOT
Nuggets
Crispy homemade schnitzel nuggets, coated with golden crumbs
Scruntious
Special jumbo nuggets in marinade, coated with a multi-layered, super crispy shell
Kentucky Nuggets
Crispy homemade chicken breast nuggets in a unique western mix of spices, served with our exclusive sauce
Buffalo Wings
Coated with crispy golden crumbs, stir fried in our exclusive sharpish buffalo sauce
Homemade Onion Rings
Crunchies onion rings are handmade, coated with the house crumbs, and served side by side with a delicate homemade truffle mayo
Kentucky Home-Made Fries
Hand cut French Fries, with a unique western mix of spices
Broccoli Bites
Juicy broccoli coated with crispy crumbs, served side by side with a delicate homemade truffle mayo
New! 911 Fries
The super spicy version of fries. If you can't stand the heat, make a legal u-turn towards Cajun fries below. WARNING: HOT
Hand-Cut Truffle Garlic Fries
Real wholesome fresh potato fries, tossed in truffle oil, garlic & herbs
Burger Delight
Selected hamburger served with lettuce, tomatoes, sautéed onions, pickles and house dressings
Franks
Quality hot dog, served in a bun
Soups
Sides
French Fries
Cajun Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Coleslaw
Summer Sandwiches
New! Buffalo Poppers Sandwich
Chicken poppers in our exclusive sharpish sauce
Classic Schnitzel
You can’t go wrong with this one. traditional schnitzel with sesame seeds and golden crumbs
New! Scruntious Schnitzel
Special schnitzel in sweet marinade, coated with a multilayered, super crispy shell
Amazonas Schnitzel
The schnitzel that made us famous. Super crunchy schnitzel, coated with house special crumbs.
Barcelona Schnitzel
Spanish super crunchy spicy schnitzel, coated with house special crumbs
Triple Play
Celebration mix of our three favorite schnitzel flavors in one: classic, scruntious & amazonas.
Grilled Wellness
Chicken breast on the grill, marinated in aromatic spices blend
Supersoft Grill
Soft and juicy baby chicken on the grill, marinated in our special pesto sauce
Caribbean Schnitzel
Selected hot pastrami, combined with a super crunchy schnitzel, coated with special crumbs.
Prime Sandwiches
Brisket Sandwich
Slow cooked pulled brisket, pickles, sautéed onions, tomatoes, bourbon barbecue sauce
Steak Club
Sliced steak, grilled, in a crispy baguette, with tomatoes, sautéed onions and bbq sauce.
Toast Supreme
Hot pastrami, tomatoes, sautéed onions and sweet chili sauce, pressed in panini for extra crisp
Towers
New! Burj Khalifa
Brioche, amazonas schnitzel, select pastrami slices, romaine lettuce, tsukemono pickles, tomatoes, pickled onions, sues vide egg yolk, homemade onion rings, chimichurri, bourbon barbecue sauce, truffle mayo.
New! Freedom Tower
Brioche, barcelona schnitzel, slow cooked pulled beef, romaine lettuce, tsukemono pickles, tomatoes, pickled onions, sues vide egg yolk, homemade onion rings, roasted peppers, chimichurri, glazed barbecue sauce, roasted garlic aioli.
Tortilla
Amazonas Tortilla
Chicken cutlets coated with a super crispy crumb mix, with fresh tomatoes, sautéed onions and a winning mix of our house sauces
New! Umami Miso Tortilla
Grilled baby chicken, fresh tomatoes, sautéed onion, and a delicate umami miso sauce
Pastrami Tortilla
Chicken cutlets thinly sliced, coated with super crispy crumb mix, with hot pastrami, sautéed onions, fresh tomatoes and our house sauces
Twosome Beef Tortilla
Chicken cutlets thinly sliced and slow cooked pulled brisket, fresh tomatoes, sautéed onion and a delicate sauce
Greenery
Classic Salad
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, pickles, a choice of any of our fried schnitzels with the house dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, health schnitzel and low fat Caesar dressing
Supersoft Grilled Salad
Grilled pesto baby chicken served on romaine with tomatoes, pickles and our house dressing
Steak Salad
Sliced steak on the grill, served on romaine lettuce with tomatoes, pickles and our house dressing.
New! Chicken Poke Bowl
Choice of any fried or grilled schnitzel, rice (basmati or sushi), up to 5 toppings and a delicate sauce
New! Thai Crisbeef Salad
Crispy steak, sugar snap, red onion, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, sesame seeds
DIY Comprehensive Salad Feast
Choice of vegetables, grain, antipasti and any of our fried or grilled schnitzels.
Wok
New! Sesame Chicken
Crispy nuggets in a special sesame sauce on a bed of white rice
New! General Tso's
Sweet deep-fried chicken nuggets on a bed of white rice
Custom Pad Thai
Design your own comprehensive pad thai
Yang Pad Thai
Egg noodles, broccoli, baby corn, red onion, bamboo shoots, roasted sesame mix and Chiang Mai sauce
Choi Pad Thai
Basmati rice, baby corn, mushrooms, carrots, red onion, roasted sesame mix and Chiang Mai sauce
Zhao Pad Thai
Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, red onion, sugar snaps, crispy onions and Chiang Mai sauce
Lee Pad Thai
Egg noodles, bamboo shoots, peppers, carrots, pineapples, crispy onions and Ko Somui sauce
Dinner Entree
Kids Menu
Kids Hot Dog
Crunchies quality hot dog in a bun, fries & a special gift: The new 2022 Crunchies branded bubble fidget!
Kids Schnitzel
Rice krispies schnitzel in a burger bun, fries and a special gift: the new 2022 Crunchies branded bubble fidget!
Frozen Cocktails
Cold Drinks
Water
Poland Spring 100% Natural Spring Water with Sports Cap
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Sprite Zero
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Seltzer
Black cherry seltzer
Diet Raspberry
Diet Peach
Raspberry
Peach
Kiwi Strawberry
Diet Lemon
Crunchies. What else?
13 Green Ave, Woodridge, NY 12789