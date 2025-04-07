Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crunchies

review star

No reviews yet

13 Green Ave

Woodridge, NY 12789

Popular Items

French Fries
Nuggets
Poppers

To Share

Special jumbo nuggets in a marinade coated with a multi-layered sweet super crispy shell
New! Sticky Korean ribs plate

New! Sticky Korean ribs plate

$34.99

Braised short ribs, served on a bed of unique root vegetables cream, accompanied by Japanese summer slaw

Brisket on Dough

Brisket on Dough

$20.99

Crispy malawach dough, slow cooked prime USDA pulled brisket, tsukemono pickles, soured purple onion, bourbon barbecue sauce, micro leaves

New! The Trio

New! The Trio

$19.99Out of stock

The perfect combo of three crispy cigars filled with delicate meats: USDA prime pulled beef, select pastrami and sharpish ground lamb. Served with Har Bracha Tahini and Thai tiger sauce

Summer Tacos

Summer Tacos

$19.99Out of stock

Crunchy taco shells, slow cooked prime USDA pulled brisket, tsukemono pickles, soured purple onion, bourbon barbecue sauce, micro leaves.

Pulled Beef Dirty Fries

Pulled Beef Dirty Fries

$19.99

Hand-cut homemade fries; spices mix: pure chimichurri, thousand islands, bourbon BBQ sauce. Rich pulled beef and micro leaves on top. Rare find.

New! Thai Crisbeef

New! Thai Crisbeef

$18.99Out of stock

Deliciously flavored marinated flat steak stripes, woked, served on a bed of sticky rice with spicy Thai tiger sauce, topped with sesame seeds.

Charcuterie Bar

Garlyaki Jerky

Garlyaki Jerky

$21.99Out of stock

A must try homemade marinated jerky with a rich sweet decadent flavor. 1/4 LBS.

Maple Chipotle Jerky

Maple Chipotle Jerky

$21.99Out of stock

Homemade marinated jerky with a sweet succulent flavor and balanced heat. 1/4 LBS.

Bites

Poppers

Poppers

$15.99

Chicken poppers in our exclusive sharpish sauce

911 Poppers

911 Poppers

$15.99

Pull the red handle: intolerable delicious poppers with a dangerous dash of habanero popper sauce. WARNING: HOT

Nuggets

Nuggets

$13.99

Crispy homemade schnitzel nuggets, coated with golden crumbs

Scruntious

Scruntious

$15.99Out of stock

Special jumbo nuggets in marinade, coated with a multi-layered, super crispy shell

Kentucky Nuggets

Kentucky Nuggets

$14.99

Crispy homemade chicken breast nuggets in a unique western mix of spices, served with our exclusive sauce

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$11.99

Coated with crispy golden crumbs, stir fried in our exclusive sharpish buffalo sauce

Homemade Onion Rings

Homemade Onion Rings

$9.99Out of stock

Crunchies onion rings are handmade, coated with the house crumbs, and served side by side with a delicate homemade truffle mayo

Kentucky Home-Made Fries

Kentucky Home-Made Fries

$8.99

Hand cut French Fries, with a unique western mix of spices

Broccoli Bites

Broccoli Bites

$11.99

Juicy broccoli coated with crispy crumbs, served side by side with a delicate homemade truffle mayo

New! 911 Fries

New! 911 Fries

$9.99

The super spicy version of fries. If you can't stand the heat, make a legal u-turn towards Cajun fries below. WARNING: HOT

Hand-Cut Truffle Garlic Fries

Hand-Cut Truffle Garlic Fries

$9.99

Real wholesome fresh potato fries, tossed in truffle oil, garlic & herbs

Burger Delight

Burger Delight

$11.99Out of stock

Selected hamburger served with lettuce, tomatoes, sautéed onions, pickles and house dressings

Franks

Franks

$5.99

Quality hot dog, served in a bun

Soups

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$8.99

Homemade chicken soup with noodles

New! Quinoa and Orange Lentils Soup

New! Quinoa and Orange Lentils Soup

$9.99

QUINOA, CARROT AND ORANGE LENTILS 9.99

Yemenite Soup

Yemenite Soup

$9.99Out of stock

Traditional yemenite soup, cooked overnight and rich in flavor

Zucchini-Broccoli Soup

Zucchini-Broccoli Soup

$8.99

Low fat creamy zucchini-broccoli soup

Sides

No meal is complete without them
French Fries

French Fries

$6.49
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$6.99
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99
Broccoli Bites

Broccoli Bites

$11.99

Juicy broccoli coated with crispy crumbs, served side by side with a delicate homemade truffle mayo

Hand-Cut Truffle Garlic Fries

Hand-Cut Truffle Garlic Fries

$9.99

Real wholesome fresh potato fries, tossed in truffle oil, garlic & herbs

Kentucky Home-Made Fries

Kentucky Home-Made Fries

$8.99

Hand cut French Fries, with a unique western mix of spices

Homemade Onion Rings

Homemade Onion Rings

$9.99Out of stock

Crunchies onion rings are handmade, coated with the house crumbs, and served side by side with a delicate homemade truffle mayo

Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.99

Summer Sandwiches

Served on a fresh baguette, with healthy vegetables and delicate sauces
New! Buffalo Poppers Sandwich

New! Buffalo Poppers Sandwich

$21.99

Chicken poppers in our exclusive sharpish sauce

Classic Schnitzel

Classic Schnitzel

$19.99

You can’t go wrong with this one. traditional schnitzel with sesame seeds and golden crumbs

New! Scruntious Schnitzel

New! Scruntious Schnitzel

$20.99

Special schnitzel in sweet marinade, coated with a multilayered, super crispy shell

Amazonas Schnitzel

Amazonas Schnitzel

$19.99

The schnitzel that made us famous. Super crunchy schnitzel, coated with house special crumbs.

Barcelona Schnitzel

Barcelona Schnitzel

$20.99

Spanish super crunchy spicy schnitzel, coated with house special crumbs

Triple Play

Triple Play

$20.99

Celebration mix of our three favorite schnitzel flavors in one: classic, scruntious & amazonas.

Grilled Wellness

Grilled Wellness

$19.99

Chicken breast on the grill, marinated in aromatic spices blend

Supersoft Grill

Supersoft Grill

$20.99

Soft and juicy baby chicken on the grill, marinated in our special pesto sauce

Caribbean Schnitzel

Caribbean Schnitzel

$23.99

Selected hot pastrami, combined with a super crunchy schnitzel, coated with special crumbs.

Prime Sandwiches

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$24.99

Slow cooked pulled brisket, pickles, sautéed onions, tomatoes, bourbon barbecue sauce

Steak Club

Steak Club

$23.99

Sliced steak, grilled, in a crispy baguette, with tomatoes, sautéed onions and bbq sauce.

Toast Supreme

Toast Supreme

$21.99

Hot pastrami, tomatoes, sautéed onions and sweet chili sauce, pressed in panini for extra crisp

Towers

New! Burj Khalifa

New! Burj Khalifa

$23.99Out of stock

Brioche, amazonas schnitzel, select pastrami slices, romaine lettuce, tsukemono pickles, tomatoes, pickled onions, sues vide egg yolk, homemade onion rings, chimichurri, bourbon barbecue sauce, truffle mayo.

New! Freedom Tower

New! Freedom Tower

$23.99Out of stock

Brioche, barcelona schnitzel, slow cooked pulled beef, romaine lettuce, tsukemono pickles, tomatoes, pickled onions, sues vide egg yolk, homemade onion rings, roasted peppers, chimichurri, glazed barbecue sauce, roasted garlic aioli.

Tortilla

Served rolled in a wrap (regular or whole wheat) and made in a panini
Amazonas Tortilla

Amazonas Tortilla

$24.99

Chicken cutlets coated with a super crispy crumb mix, with fresh tomatoes, sautéed onions and a winning mix of our house sauces

New! Umami Miso Tortilla

New! Umami Miso Tortilla

$24.99

Grilled baby chicken, fresh tomatoes, sautéed onion, and a delicate umami miso sauce

Pastrami Tortilla

Pastrami Tortilla

$26.99

Chicken cutlets thinly sliced, coated with super crispy crumb mix, with hot pastrami, sautéed onions, fresh tomatoes and our house sauces

Twosome Beef Tortilla

Twosome Beef Tortilla

$26.99

Chicken cutlets thinly sliced and slow cooked pulled brisket, fresh tomatoes, sautéed onion and a delicate sauce

Greenery

Classic Salad

Classic Salad

$22.99

Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, pickles, a choice of any of our fried schnitzels with the house dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$22.99

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, health schnitzel and low fat Caesar dressing

Supersoft Grilled Salad

Supersoft Grilled Salad

$23.99

Grilled pesto baby chicken served on romaine with tomatoes, pickles and our house dressing

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$24.99

Sliced steak on the grill, served on romaine lettuce with tomatoes, pickles and our house dressing.

New! Chicken Poke Bowl

New! Chicken Poke Bowl

$26.99Out of stock

Choice of any fried or grilled schnitzel, rice (basmati or sushi), up to 5 toppings and a delicate sauce

New! Thai Crisbeef Salad

New! Thai Crisbeef Salad

$24.99Out of stock

Crispy steak, sugar snap, red onion, eggplant, cherry tomatoes, roasted garlic, sesame seeds

DIY Comprehensive Salad Feast

DIY Comprehensive Salad Feast

$27.99

Choice of vegetables, grain, antipasti and any of our fried or grilled schnitzels.

Wok

Design your own comprehensive pad thai, or pick one of the pre-designed, carefully selected by our chef
New! Sesame Chicken

New! Sesame Chicken

$25.99Out of stock

Crispy nuggets in a special sesame sauce on a bed of white rice

New! General Tso's

New! General Tso's

$25.99Out of stock

Sweet deep-fried chicken nuggets on a bed of white rice

Custom Pad Thai

Custom Pad Thai

$27.99Out of stock

Design your own comprehensive pad thai

Yang Pad Thai

Yang Pad Thai

$27.99Out of stock

Egg noodles, broccoli, baby corn, red onion, bamboo shoots, roasted sesame mix and Chiang Mai sauce

Choi Pad Thai

Choi Pad Thai

$27.99Out of stock

Basmati rice, baby corn, mushrooms, carrots, red onion, roasted sesame mix and Chiang Mai sauce

Zhao Pad Thai

Zhao Pad Thai

$27.99Out of stock

Rice noodles, bamboo shoots, mushrooms, red onion, sugar snaps, crispy onions and Chiang Mai sauce

Lee Pad Thai

Lee Pad Thai

$27.99Out of stock

Egg noodles, bamboo shoots, peppers, carrots, pineapples, crispy onions and Ko Somui sauce

Dinner Entree

Dinner Entree

Dinner Entree

$29.99

The rounded crunchies experience includes any of our schnitzels, fried or grilled, served on a dinner plate with two additional servings of your choice: white rice, coleslaw, fries or mini leaves salad

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$11.99

Crunchies quality hot dog in a bun, fries & a special gift: The new 2022 Crunchies branded bubble fidget!

Kids Schnitzel

Kids Schnitzel

$13.99

Rice krispies schnitzel in a burger bun, fries and a special gift: the new 2022 Crunchies branded bubble fidget!

Franks

Franks

$5.99

Quality hot dog, served in a bun

Burger Delight

Burger Delight

$11.99Out of stock

Selected hamburger served with lettuce, tomatoes, sautéed onions, pickles and house dressings

Poppers

Poppers

$15.99

Chicken poppers in our exclusive sharpish sauce

Nuggets

Nuggets

$13.99

Crispy homemade schnitzel nuggets, coated with golden crumbs

Kentucky Nuggets

Kentucky Nuggets

$14.99

Crispy homemade chicken breast nuggets in a unique western mix of spices, served with our exclusive sauce

Buffalo Wings

Buffalo Wings

$11.99

Coated with crispy golden crumbs, stir fried in our exclusive sharpish buffalo sauce

Frozen Cocktails

Summer Lemonana

Summer Lemonana

$6.99

Lemon, Lime, Fresh Mint, Ice

Miami Vibe

Miami Vibe

$7.99

Strawberry, Apple, Pineapple, Pina Colada, Ice

Jamaica Reggae

Jamaica Reggae

$7.99

Passion fruit, Apple, Mango, Ice

Cold Drinks

Water

Water

$2.50

Poland Spring 100% Natural Spring Water with Sports Cap

Coke

Coke

$2.99
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.99Out of stock
Coke Zero

Coke Zero

$2.99Out of stock
Sprite

Sprite

$2.99Out of stock
Sprite Zero

Sprite Zero

$2.99Out of stock
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.99Out of stock
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.99Out of stock
Seltzer

Seltzer

$2.99Out of stock
Black cherry seltzer

Black cherry seltzer

$2.99Out of stock
Diet Raspberry

Diet Raspberry

$2.99
Diet Peach

Diet Peach

$2.99Out of stock
Raspberry

Raspberry

$2.99
Peach

Peach

$2.99Out of stock
Kiwi Strawberry

Kiwi Strawberry

$2.99Out of stock
Diet Lemon

Diet Lemon

$2.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Crunchies. What else?

Website

Location

13 Green Ave, Woodridge, NY 12789

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Crunchies image
Crunchies image

