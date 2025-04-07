Crunchies
No reviews yet
13 Green Ave
Woodridge, NY 12789
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
To Share
SPECIAL: Prime Perfection
Juicy Prime Rib Skewers Atop Creamy Garlic Puree, And Crispy Summer Greens
Special: Prime Rib Elegante Taco
USDA prime rib cubes, summer crisp, Garlic Confit, avocado Cream, and pickled onion in a soft shell. Indulge in the finest flavors of prime rib with a twist (2 Tacos)
New! Capri Beef Carpaccio
shaved Capri style Beef Carpaccio, confit garlic , sues vide egg yolk, garlic crumbs, Miso Vinaigrette, Truffle Aioli, sea salt, Micro-greens
New! Shuk eggplant Carpaccio
Grill smoked eggplant, tahini, silan, olive oil, lime, pecan hazelnut crumbs, pomogranet seed.
New! Thai Crisbeef
Deliciously flavored marinated flat steak strips, woked, served on a bed of sticky rice with spicy Thai tiger sauce, topped with sesame seeds.
Rib Steak Crispy Tacos
Crunchy taco shells, Sliced rib steak, tsukemono pickles, pickled purple onion, bourbon barbecue sauce, micro leaves.
Pulled Beef Dirty Fries
Hand-cut homemade fries; spice mix: pure chimichurri, garlic aioli , bourbon BBQ sauce. Rich pulled beef and micro leaves.
Steak on Dough
Crispy malawach dough, prime USDA Rib, tsukemono pickles, pickled purple onion, bourbon barbecue sauce, micro leaves
New! Umami Miso Salmon
Miso glazed salmon, encrusted with pecan hazelnut crumb, Served on a bed of wild rice and accompanied by sautéed veggies. (Cold Plate)
New! Short Rib Ravioli
Hand made Short Rib Ravioli, shiitake potato velouté , Micro Herbs, garlic confit.
Bites
Poppers
Chicken poppers in our exclusive sharpish sauce
911 Poppers
Pull the red handle: intolerable delicious poppers with a dangerous dash of habanero popper sauce. WARNING: HOT
New! Cauliflower poppers
Cauliflower poppers in our exclusive sharpish sauce.
Nuggets
Crispy homemade schnitzel nuggets, coated with golden crumbs
New! Denver Nuggets
Crispy homemade chicken breast nuggets in a unique western mix of spices, served with our exclusive sauce
Scruntious
Special jumbo nuggets in marinade, coated with a multi-layered, super crispy shell
Cauliflower Bites
Juicy cauliflower coated with crispy crumbs, served side by side with a delicate homemade truffle aioli
Homemade Onion Rings
Crunchies onion rings are handmade, coated with the house crumbs, and served side by side with a delicate homemade truffle mayo
Kentucky Home-Made Fries
Hand cut French Fries, with a unique western mix of spices
Hand-Cut Truffle Garlic Fries
Real wholesome fresh potato fries, tossed in truffle oil, garlic & herbs
Buffalo Wings
Coated with crispy golden crumbs, stir fried in our exclusive sharpish buffalo sauce
Burger Delight
Selected hamburger served with lettuce, tomatoes, sautéed onions, pickles and house dressings
Franks
Quality hot dog, served in a bun
Soups
Chicken Noodle Soup
Homemade chicken soup with noodles
Yemenite Soup
Traditional yemenite soup, cooked overnight and rich in flavor
New! Forest mushroom soup
Savor the velvety flavors of this creamy wild mushroom soup.
Zucchini-Broccoli Soup
Low fat creamy zucchini-broccoli soup
Sides
French Fries
Spicy Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Cauliflower Bites
Juicy cauliflower coated with crispy crumbs, served side by side with a delicate homemade truffle aioli
Hand-Cut Truffle Garlic Fries
Real wholesome fresh potato fries, tossed in truffle oil, garlic & herbs
Kentucky Home-Made Fries
Hand cut French Fries, with a unique western mix of spices
Homemade Onion Rings
Crunchies onion rings are handmade, coated with the house crumbs, and served side by side with a delicate homemade truffle mayo
Coleslaw
Summer Sandwiches
Buffalo Poppers Sandwich
For the boys! Chicken poppers in our exclusive sharpish sauce
Classic Schnitzel
You can’t go wrong with this one. traditional schnitzel with sesame seeds and golden crumbs
New! Scruntious Schnitzel
Special schnitzel in sweet marinade, coated with a multilayered, super crispy shell
Amazonas Schnitzel
The schnitzel that made us famous. Super crunchy schnitzel, coated with house special crumbs.
Barcelona Schnitzel
Spanish super crunchy spicy schnitzel, coated with house special crumbs
Triple Play
Celebration mix of our three favorite schnitzel flavors in one: classic, scruntious & amazonas.
Grilled Wellness
Chicken breast on the grill, marinated in aromatic spices blend
Supersoft Grill
Soft and juicy baby chicken on the grill, marinated in our special pesto sauce
Caribbean Schnitzel
Selected hot pastrami, combined with a super crunchy schnitzel, coated with special crumbs.
Prime Sandwiches
Panini Fusion
Amazonas Tortilla
Chicken cutlets coated with a super crispy crumb mix, with fresh tomatoes, sautéed onions and a winning mix of our house sauces
Pastrami Tortilla
Chicken cutlets thinly sliced, coated with super crispy crumb mix, with hot pastrami, sautéed onions, fresh tomatoes and our house sauces
New! Twosome Beef Baguette
Chicken cutlets thinly sliced and slow cooked pulled brisket, fresh tomatoes, sautéed onion and a delicate sauce, pressed in the panini for that special crunch.
Toast Supreme
Hot pastrami, tomato, sautéed onion and sweet chili sauce, pressed in panini for extra crisp
New! Cubana avocado
Our marinated baby chicken, sautéed onions, avocado and our house blend of sauces, pressed in the panini for that special crunch.
Greenery
Classic Salad
Romaine lettuce, fresh tomatoes, pickles, a choice of any of our fried schnitzels with the house dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, croutons, health schnitzel and low fat Caesar dressing
Supersoft Grilled Salad
Grilled pesto baby chicken served on romaine with tomatoes, pickles and our house dressing
Special: Prime rib Steak Salad
Sliced Prime Rib steak on the grill, served on romaine lettuce with tomatoes, pickles and our house dressing.
New! Chicken Poke Bowl
Choice of any fried or grilled schnitzel, rice (basmati or sushi), up to 5 toppings and a delicate sauce
New! Creamy Green Symphony
ROMAINE LETTUCE, BARCELONA SCHNITZEL, GUACAMOLE, ROASTED RED ONION, CRISPY SWEET POTATO, MISO VINAIGRETTE
New! Thai Crisbeef Salad
CRISPY STEAK, SUGAR SNAP, RED ONION, EGGPLANT, CHERRY TOMATOES, ROASTED GARLIC, SESAME SEEDS
DIY Comprehensive Salad Feast
Choice of vegetables, grain, antipasti and any of our fried or grilled schnitzels.
Wok
New! Sesame Chicken
Crispy nuggets in a special sesame sauce on a bed of white rice
New! General Tso's
Sweet deep-fried chicken nuggets on a bed of white rice
Yang Pad Thai
Egg noodles, broccoli, baby corn, red onion, bamboo shoots, roasted sesame mix and Chiang Mai sauce
Choi Pad Thai
Basmati rice, baby corn, mushrooms, carrots, red onion, roasted sesame mix and Chiang Mai sauce
Lee Pad Thai
Egg noodles, bamboo shoots, peppers, carrots, pineapples, crispy onions and Ko Somui sauce
Custom Pad Thai
Design your own comprehensive pad thai
Dinner Entree
Kids Menu
Kids Hot Dog
Crunchies quality hot dog in a bun, fries & a special gift: The new 2023 Crunchies branded Beach Ball!
Kids Schnitzel
Rice krispies schnitzel in a burger bun, fries and a special gift: the new 2023 Crunchies branded Beach Ball!
Franks
Quality hot dog, served in a bun
Burger Delight
Selected hamburger served with lettuce, tomatoes, sautéed onions, pickles and house dressings
Poppers
Chicken poppers in our exclusive sharpish sauce
Nuggets
Crispy homemade schnitzel nuggets, coated with golden crumbs
New! Denver Nuggets
Crispy homemade chicken breast nuggets in a unique western mix of spices, served with our exclusive sauce
Buffalo Wings
Coated with crispy golden crumbs, stir fried in our exclusive sharpish buffalo sauce
Frozen Cocktails
Cold Drinks
Water
Poland Spring 100% Natural Spring Water with Sports Cap
Coke
Diet Coke
Coke Zero
Sprite
Sprite Zero
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Seltzer
Black cherry seltzer
Triple Berry Seltzer
Rasberry Lime Seltzer
Diet Raspberry
Diet Peach
Raspberry
Peach
Kiwi Strawberry
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Crunchies. What else?
13 Green Ave, Woodridge, NY 12789