Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Chicken

Crunchik'n

883 Reviews

$

212 S 11th St

Philadelphia, PA 19107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Popcorn Chicken Ricebowl
Bubble Tea
Hotdog & Cheese (Beef)

Eagles Sunday Specials

Offense Platter

$48.00

Defense Platter

$58.00

Combo Platters Regular

Chicken + Rice

$7.95

Chicken + Noodles

$8.35

Chicken + Fries

$9.25

Chicken + Taco

$11.15

Chicken + Crunchdog

$10.25

Chicken + Boba

$10.55

Combo Platters Large

Chicken + Rice

$7.95

Chicken + Noodles

$8.35

Chicken + Fries

$9.25

Chicken + Taco

$11.15

Chicken + Crunchdog

$10.25

Chicken + Boba

$10.55

Korean Fried Chicken

Sauces and batter all made from scratch. Chicken all cut fresh and marinated for 24 hours. No reconstituted, processed, frozen chicken!

Kids Popcorn Chicken (4)

$4.95

Medium Popcorn Chicken (8)

$9.50

Large Popcorn Chicken (12)

$13.15

Family Popcorn Chicken (20)

$19.95
Wings (5)

Wings (5)

$9.95
Wings (10)

Wings (10)

$16.95

Kids Tenders (2)

$4.95

Medium Tenders (4)

$8.95

Large Tenders (8)

$13.15

Family Tenders (12)

$19.95
Half Chicken Fried

Half Chicken Fried

$13.95
Whole Chicken Fried

Whole Chicken Fried

$23.50

Ricebowls

Rice, lettuce, noodles, salsa, protein, veggie dumpling. Substitute salsa with kimchi or pickled vegetables!
Popcorn Chicken Ricebowl

Popcorn Chicken Ricebowl

$11.50+

popcorn chicken, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles

Bulgogi Beef Ricebowl

Bulgogi Beef Ricebowl

$11.55+

bulgogi beef, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles

Spicy Tuna Ricebowl

Spicy Tuna Ricebowl

$11.95+

spicy tuna (raw), cucumber, guacamole, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles, unagi sauce

Grilled Chicken Ricebowl

Grilled Chicken Ricebowl

$9.50+

grilled chicken, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles

Spicy Pork Ricebowl

Spicy Pork Ricebowl

$9.50+

spicy pork, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles

Popcorn Tofu Ricebowl

Popcorn Tofu Ricebowl

$9.95+

popcorn tofu, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles

Tenders Ricebowl

$11.55+

tenders, rice, lettuce, veggies japchae noodles

Wings Ricebowl

$11.55+

wings, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles

Veggie Ricebowl

$9.15

Crunch Dogs

Hotdog & Cheese (Beef)

$6.95

Hotdog (beef)

$5.95

Cheese

$6.75

Crunchdog & Boba

$9.95

Dumplings

All hand-made from natural ingredients!
5 Dumplings

5 Dumplings

$8.15
10 Dumplings

10 Dumplings

$13.95

Noodles

Veggie Japchae

Veggie Japchae

$9.95

sweet potato noodles sauteed with onions, bell peppers, lettuce, sesame seeds

Beef Japchae

Beef Japchae

$12.95

sweet potato noodles sauteed with onions, bell peppers, lettuce, sesame seeds, and beef

Fried Tofu

Popcorn Tofu Small

$8.50

15 tofu nuggets

Popcorn Tofu Large

$13.95

30 tofu nuggets

Small Dishes

Tteokkbokki

Tteokkbokki

$9.95Out of stock

Spicy rice cakes! (Does contain beef)

Crunchball Beef

Crunchball Beef

$4.00

Korean style rice ball with beef. One per order.

Crunchball Veggie

Crunchball Veggie

$3.75

Korean style rice ball with veggies. One per order.

French Fries

$4.25+
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25+
Kimchi Cheese Fries

Kimchi Cheese Fries

$7.95+Out of stock

Kimchi

$2.50Out of stock
White Rice

White Rice

$2.00
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$2.50

Tacos

Tortilla, salsa, guac, lettuce, sour cream, cilantro. All veggies prepped fresh daily, guac made in-house!
Bulgogi Beef Taco

Bulgogi Beef Taco

$5.95

flour tortilla, bulgogi beef, pickled veggies, guac, lettuce, sour cream

Spicy Tuna Taco

Spicy Tuna Taco

$5.95

flour tortilla, spicy tuna (raw), pickled veggies, cucumber, guac, lettuce, sour cream, unagi sauce

Spicy Pork Taco

Spicy Pork Taco

$4.95

flour tortilla, spicy pork, pickled veggies, guac, lettuce, sour cream

Grilled Chicken Taco

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.95

flour tortilla, grilled chicken, pickled veggies, guac, lettuce, sour cream

Veggie Taco

$4.95

soft tortilla, veggie (zucchini, mushroom, onions, carrots), pickled veggies, guac, lettuce, sour cream

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$4.50+

Fresh green tea

$3.25+

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Powerade

$2.75

Sparkling Water And Bubly

$1.75

Can Soda

$1.25

Honest Tea

$2.75

Gatorade

$2.75

Naked drinks

$4.00

Starbucks Drink

$3.00

Coffee

Hot coffee

$2.00

Cold Brew

$3.00

Crunch Boxes

Crunchbox Medium

$38.00

3 tacos, 7 wings or 14 popcorn chicken, 6 dumplings, fries (or sweet potato fries)

Crunchbox Large

$48.00

4 tacos, 10 wings or 20 popcorn chicken, 10 dumplings, fries (or sweet potato fries)

Party Boxes

Party box tacos

$30.00+Out of stock

Party box popcorn

$49.00+

Small - 60 nuggets Medium - 110 nuggets Large - 160 nuggets

Party box wings

$49.00+

Small - 30 Wings Medium - 50 Wings (Need an hour notice) Large - 75 Wings (Need an hour notice)

Half Tray Japchae Veggie

$38.00

Party box dumplings

$38.00+

Small - 30 dumplings Medium - 50 dumplings Large - 80 dumplings

Veggie Crunchball (10)

$35.00

Beef Crunchball (10)

$38.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

212 S 11th St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Directions

Gallery
Crunchik'n image
Crunchik'n image
Crunchik'n image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hatch & Coop
orange star4.4 • 1,162
122 S 12th St Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Redcrest Fried Chicken
orange star4.5 • 2,009
625 South 6th Street Philadelphia, PA 19147
View restaurantnext
The Post
orange starNo Reviews
129 S 30th St Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext
Crunchik’n - Temple University
orange starNo Reviews
1428 Cecil B Moore Ave Philadelphia, PA 19121
View restaurantnext
48th Street Grille - Catering by Carl Lewis
orange starNo Reviews
310 S 48th Street Philadelphia, PA 19143
View restaurantnext
48th Street Grille
orange star4.4 • 1,487
310 S 48th Street Philadelphia, PA 19143
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Philadelphia

Sampan
orange star4.3 • 5,590
124 South 13th Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Bud & Marilyn's
orange star4.5 • 5,375
1234 Locust St Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Little Nonna's
orange star4.5 • 3,750
1234 Locust St #2 Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
1225Raw Sushi and Sake Lounge
orange star4.2 • 2,596
1225 sansom st philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Masala Kitchen: Kati Rolls & Platters - Walnut St
orange star4.5 • 1,227
1115 Walnut St Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
District Taco - Center City
orange star4.1 • 1,218
1140 Market Street Philadelphia, PA 19107
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Philadelphia
Society Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Penn Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Passyunk Square
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Market East
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Fairmount
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
University City
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Old City
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Avenue of the Arts South
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston