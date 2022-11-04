Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean

Crunchik’n Temple University

review star

No reviews yet

1428 Cecil B Moore Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19121

Order Again

Popular Items

Hotdog & Cheese Crunchdog
Cheese Crunchdog
Bubble Tea

Combo Platters Regular

Chicken + Rice

$7.95

Chicken + Noodles

$8.35

Chicken + Fries

$9.25

Chicken + Taco

$11.15

Chicken + Crunchdog

$10.25

Chicken + Boba

$10.55

Combo Platters Large

Chicken + Rice

$7.95

Chicken + Noodles

$8.35

Chicken + Fries

$9.25

Chicken + Taco

$11.15

Chicken + Crunchdog

$10.25

Chicken + Boba

$10.55

Korean Fried Chicken

Kids Popcorn Chicken (4)

$4.95

Medium Popcorn Chicken (8)

$9.50

Large Popcorn Chicken (12)

$13.15

Family Popcorn Chicken (20)

$19.95

5 wings

$9.95

10 wings

$16.95

Kids Tenders (2)

$4.95

Medium Tenders (4)

$8.95

Large Tenders (8)

$13.15

Family Tenders (12)

$19.95Out of stock

Ricebowls

Popcorn Chicken Ricebowl

$11.50

6 popcorn chicken pieces, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles

Bulgogi Beef Ricebowl

$12.95

bulgogi beef, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles

Spicy Tuna Ricebowl

$11.95

spicy tuna (raw), cucumber, guacamole, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles, unagi sauce

Grilled Chicken Ricebowl

$9.50

grilled chicken, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles

Spicy Pork Ricebowl

$9.50

spicy pork, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles

Veggie Ricebowl

$9.15

rice, lettuce, veggies (zucchini, mushrooms, onions, carrots), japchae noodles

Popcorn Tofu Ricebowl

$9.95

9 tofu, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles

Tenders Ricebowl

$11.55

3 tenders, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles

Wings Ricebowl

$11.55

3 wings, rice, lettuce, veggies, japchae noodles

Crunchdogs

Hotdog & Cheese Crunchdog

$6.95

Hotdog Crunchdog (beef)

$5.95

Cheese Crunchdog

$6.75

Crunchdog & Boba

$9.95

Dumplings

5 dumplings

$8.15

10 Dumplings

$13.95

Noodles

Veggie Japchae (vegan)

$9.95

sweet potato noodles sauteed with onions, bell peppers, lettuce, sesame seeds

Beef Japchae

$12.95

sweet potato noodles sauteed with onions, bell peppers, lettuce, sesame seeds, and beef

Fried Tofu

Popcorn Tofu Small

$8.50

15 tofu nuggets

Popcorn Tofu Large

$13.95

30 tofu nuggets

Side Dishes

Tteokbokki

$9.95

Crunchball Beef

$4.00

Crunchball Veggie

$3.75

French Fries

$4.25+

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.25+

Kimchi Cheese Fries

$7.95+

Kimchi

$2.50

White Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Tacos

Bulgogi Beef Taco

$5.95

flour tortilla, bulgogi beef, pickled veggies, guac, lettuce, sour cream

Spicy Tuna Taco

$5.95

flour tortilla, spicy tuna (raw), pickled veggies, cucumber, guac, lettuce, sour cream, unagi sauce

Spicy Pork Taco

$4.95

flour tortilla, spicy pork, pickled veggies, guac, lettuce, sour cream

Grilled Chicken Taco

$4.95

Veggie Taco

$4.95

soft tortilla, veggie (zucchini, mushroom, onions, carrots), pickled veggies, guac, lettuce, sour cream

Bubble Tea

Bubble Tea

$4.50+

Bubble Tea Smoothie

$5.25+Out of stock

Fresh Jasmine Green Tea

$3.25+

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Soda

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.00

Rockstar Large

$3.75Out of stock

Rockstar Small

$3.25Out of stock

Starbucks Cold Brew Bottle

$3.95Out of stock

Starbucks Cold Brew Can

$3.25Out of stock

Sparkling Water

$2.15Out of stock

Orange Juice

$2.15

Bottled Iced Tea

$2.35

Starbucks Frap Caramel

$3.50Out of stock

Starbucks Frap Mocha

$3.50Out of stock

Can Soda

$1.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1428 Cecil B Moore Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19121

Directions

Crunchik’n image
Crunchik’n image
Crunchik’n image

