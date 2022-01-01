Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
American

Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall

review star

No reviews yet

2216 Summit St

Columbus, OH 43201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The OG Regular
The OG Large
The Chicken Large

Weekly Specials

Weekly Specials!
Walking Taco

Walking Taco

$10.50

Tortillas chips crumbled and smothered in our house white jalapeno queso. Topped with seasoned ground beef, fresh pico de gallo, fire roasted corn salsa, creamy sour cream drizzle, freshly shredded lettuce, and a sprinkle of queso fresco Mix it up with any protein for an additional charge!

Crunch Burger

Crunch Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Our Debut Crunch Of The Month Cheese Burger Style With Seasoned Ground Beef, American cheese, Shredded Lettuce, Pickle De Gallo, Our Secret Cheeseburger Sauce, Sliced Onions, And Tater Tots Wrapped in a Grilled Flour Tortilla. *Vegan Option Includes Vegan Cheese, and Vegan Burger Sauce, Please select appropriate protein*

Chips And Dips

Our selection of house made dips, All served with fried daily tortilla chips.
Chips and House Guacamole

Chips and House Guacamole

$7.00+

Freshly Made Guacamole served with Salted Tortilla Chips

Chips And House Made Salsa

Chips And House Made Salsa

$5.50+

Your Choice Of House Made Salsa Served with Seasoned Tortilla Chips

Chips and House White Queso

Chips and House White Queso

$5.50+

House White Jalapeno Queso Served With Salted Tortilla Chips

Crunch Dip Trio

Crunch Dip Trio

$10.00+

Our Selection of House Made Dips, Served with Fried-Daily Tortilla Chips.

Loaded Queso

Loaded Queso

$6.00+

Choose Your Own Toppings To Load Up Our House White Jalapeno Queso

Starters

Crunch Tots

Crunch Tots

$9.00

Crispy Fried Tots Layered With House White Queso, Pico De Gallo, Corn Salsa, Shredded Romaine, Avocado Ranch, Sour Cream, Sliced Jalapeno, And Your Choice Of Available Proteins

Fajita Quesadillas

Fajita Quesadillas

$9.00

Three Grilled Flour Tortillas Stuffed With House Seasoned Peppers and Onions, Shredded Cheese, Served With Your Choice of Dipping Sauce.

Build Your Own

Build Your Own Crunch

Build Your Own Crunch

$7.00

Crunch Base Comes With Crispy Tostadas, House Jalapeño Queso Wrapped In a Grilled Flour Tortilla. (Available in Large Size Only)

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$7.00

Build Your Own Bowl Choose Your Base Choose Your Protein Choose Your Toppings Choose Your Sauce

Large Crunches

Large Size Of Our Crunches 14" Grilled Flour Tortilla 6" Crispy Tostadas Every Crunch Comes With a Side of Queso

The OG Large

$10.50

Comes With Your Choice Of Protein, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, And Sour Cream.

The Chicken Large

$10.00

Ancho Braised Chicken Thighs, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Romaine, Mango Puya Salsa, and Avocado Ranch.

The Vegan Large

$12.00

House Stewed Black Beans, Violife Vegan Shredded Cheddar, Shredded Romaine Pico De Gallo, Follow Your Heart Vegan Sour Cream(modified in house), House Made Vegan Queso. Nut Free and Soy Free Products

The Steak Large

$12.00

Chipotle Marinated Steak, Seared To A Medium, Shredded Cheese, Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Avocado Ranch

The Surf And Turf Large

$15.00

Chipotle Marinated Steak, Micro Green Chimmichurri Shrimp, Shredded Romaine, Mango Puya Salsa, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Avocado Ranch

The Shrimp Large

$15.00

Shrimp Tossed in Micro Green Chimmichurri, Sliced Avocado, Shredded Lettuce, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Sour Cream

Regular Crunches

Regular Size Of Our Crunches 12” Grilled Flour Tortilla 4" Crispy Tostadas Every Crunch Comes With a Side of Queso

The OG Regular

$8.00

Comes With Your Choice Of Protein, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Romaine Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, And Sour Cream.

The Chicken Regular

$8.00

Ancho Braised Chicken Thighs, Shredded Cheese, Shredded Romaine, Mango Puya Salsa, and Avocado Ranch.

The Vegan Regular

$10.00

House Black Beans, Shredded Vegan Cheese, House Vegan Queso, Pico De Gallo, Vegan Sour Cream, Tostadas. All vegan products are nut free, soy free, and made on seperate surfaces.

The Steak Regular

$10.00

Chipotle Steak, Pico De Gallo, Corn Salsa, Shredded Cheddar, Shredded Romaine, Avocado Ranch.

The Shrimp Regular

$12.50

Fried Shrimp Tossed in a Microgreen Chimmichurri, Sliced Avocado, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Sour Cream

The Surf And Turf Regular

$13.00

Chipotle Marinated Steak, Micro Green Chimmichurri Shrimp, Shredded Romaine, Mango Puya Salsa, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Avocado Ranch

Bowls

All Bowls Come With A Rice and Black Bean Base.

The OG Bowl

$12.50

The Chicken Bowl

$12.00

The Vegan Bowl

$12.00

House Stewed Black Beans, Violife Vegan Shredded Cheddar, Shredded Romaine Pico De Gallo, Follow Your Heart Vegan Sour Cream(modified in house)

The Steak Bowl

The Steak Bowl

$14.00

Chipotle Marinated Steak, Seared To A Medium, Shredded Cheese, Romaine, Pico De Gallo, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Avocado Ranch

The Surf And Turf Bowl

The Surf And Turf Bowl

$16.00

Chipotle Marinated Steak, Micro Green Chimmichurri Shrimp, Shredded Romaine, Mango Puya Salsa, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Avocado Ranch

The Shrimp Bowl

The Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Shrimp Tossed in Micro Green Chimmichurri, Sliced Avocado, Shredded Lettuce, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Sour Cream

Burritos

!2" Tortilla Stuffed With Seasoned Rice and Black Beans, Wrapped and Grilled

The Chicken Burrito

$9.00

Ancho Braised Chicken, Mango Aleppo Salsa, Shredded Cheddar, Avocado Ranch, Shredded Lettuce

The OG Burrito

$9.00

Ground beef, Shredded Cheddar, Sour Cream, Pico De Gallo, Rice and Beans

The Shrimp Burrito

$13.00

Shrimp Tossed in Micro Green Chimmichurri, Sliced Avocado, Shredded Lettuce, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Sour Cream

The Steak Burrito

$10.00

The Surf And Turf Burrito

$13.00

Chipotle Marinated Steak, Micro Green Chimmichurri Shrimp, Shredded Romaine, Mango Puya Salsa, Fire Roasted Corn Salsa, Avocado Ranch

The Vegan Burrito

$10.00

Salads

The OG Salad

$11.00

The Steak Salad

$12.00

The Chicken Salad

$10.00

The Vegan Salad

$12.00

The Surf And Turf Salad

$14.50

The Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Sides

Tots

$3.00+

Rice

$2.00+

House Black Beans

$2.00+

House Refried beans

$2.00+

Salsa

$3.00+Out of stock

Chips

$3.00+Out of stock

Duros

$2.00+

House White Jalapeno Queso

$4.00+

Beverages

Glass Bottles

Cans

$2.00

Alcoholic

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2216 Summit St, Columbus, OH 43201

Directions

Gallery
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall image
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall image
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall image
Crunchwerks/ The Summit Music Hall image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 130
1810 N 4th St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Harvest - Clintonville
orange starNo Reviews
2885 N High Street Columbus, OH 43202
View restaurantnext
Hangovereasy - Columbus
orange star4.2 • 558
1646 Neil Ave Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Condado Tacos - Short North
orange star4.5 • 8,567
1227 N. High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
The Crest
orange starNo Reviews
2855 Indianola Avenue Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Bodega - High St
orange star4.2 • 1,005
1044 N High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Columbus

Hangovereasy Ghost Kitchen - 1282 Essex Ave
orange star4.6 • 618
1282 Essex Ave Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Hangovereasy - Columbus
orange star4.2 • 558
1646 Neil Ave Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Oldfield's North Fourth Tavern - 1571 North Fourth St
orange star4.7 • 364
1571 North Fourth St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Thr3es Above High - 2203 N High St
orange star4.5 • 166
2203 N High St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Fourth Street Taproom & Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 130
1810 N 4th St Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Leo's on the Alley - 25 Chittenden Ave
orange star4.4 • 72
25 Chittenden Ave Columbus, OH 43201
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Columbus
Clintonville
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Easton
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
German Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Brewery District
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Franklinton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Northwest
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Olde Towne East
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Polaris
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston