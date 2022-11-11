Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Crunchy's - East Lansing, MI

666 Reviews

$

254 W Grand River Ave

East Lansing, MI 48823

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Famous Crunchy Burger
Soft Shell Tacos
Philly Cheesesteak

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Powerade

$2.50

Premium Beverages

Root Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Watermelon Red Bull

$4.00

Yellow Red Bull

$4.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Virgin Bloody

$3.00

Liquid Death

$4.00

Orange Red Bull

$4.00Out of stock

Draft Beer - NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY

Aberrant Ales Berry'd Alive*

Sour / Fruited, 6% abv. Sour with blueberry and raspberry.

Aberrant Amber

Amber Ale, 5.8% abv. A malt forward Amber with a strong roast profile. It is medium bodied with a nutty, toasty malt backbone. A cascade and centennial whirl pool addition adds a light citrus touch, and a light chocolate note is present on the finish.

Alaskan Smoked Porter 2017

Atwater Vanilla Java Porter

Porter, 5.5% abv. A robust Porter made with chocolate malt. This malt Beverage is brewed with coffee beans with Natural Flavor added (Vanilla Extract), and we balance it with U.S. Golding Hops. Our award winning brew is sure to please!

Bell's Double Cream

Bell's Hopslam*

Imperial IPA, 10% abv. Starting with six different hop varietals added to the brew kettle & culminating with a massive dry-hop addition of Simcoe hops, Bell's Hopslam Ale possesses the most complex hopping schedule in the Bell's repertoire.

Bell's Two Hearted Ale

IPA, 7.5% abv. IPA style well suited for Hemingway-esque trips to the Upper Peninsula. American malts and enormous hop additions give this beer a crisp finish and incredible floral hop aroma.

Blake's Peach Party

Cider, 6.5% abv. Get ready to groove with the goodness of sweet peach, bold blackberry, and mellow apple. It's all peach and love at this party.

BrewDog Georgie*

Sour, 6% abv. Golden Sour Beer Aged in oak barrels with pineapple & strawberry.

Brewery Vivant Sangria

Sour, 5.5% abv. Fruited sour ale blend.

Cigar City Jai Alai

IPA, 7.5% abv. An intense bouquet of tangerine and candied orange peel entice the nose while flavors of clementines, Valencia orange and subtle caramel provide counterpoint to an assertive bitterness and rich malt character.

Clown Shoes Rainbows are Real

Founders Red's Rye P.A.

IPA, 6.6% abv. Pours a crimson red with a creamy tan head. Brewed with 4 Belgian caramel malts imparting a sweet richness. Great hop bitterness and bouquet achieved from the dry hop.

Goose Island Hazy Beer Hug

Labatt Blue

Canadian water, 5% abv. If you are seriously considering this for take-out, order a Short's Locals Light! Or don't, you do you!

Ludington Bay Crunch House Stout - nitro

Stout, 5.7% abv. Oats and roasted coffee flavors in this delightful creamy nitro pour.

Miller Lite

Meh, 4.2% abv. If you are seriously considering this for take-out, order a Short's Locals Light! Or don't, you do you!

North Peak Wet Hop Diabolical

IPA, 6.6% abv. Fresh Hop version of North Peak Diabolical. Aromas of fresh cut grass & pine with a dank, citrus and resinous hop bite and a nice smooth malt background. This ipa toasts the Michigan hop harvest.

Odd Side Ales Sweet Potato Rye

Odd Side Ales XI Anniversary IPA

IPA, 11% abv. Doube IPA brewed with 11 different hops.

Ozone's Pretentious Parrot

Gose, 5% abv. A German Style Gose with Blueberry and Lemon, moderately tart, grainy notes, with a touch of sea salt, and notes of blueberry and lemon. Light to medium bodied, easy drinking, and refreshing.

Perrin Coffee Latte

Brown Ale, 5.8% abv. Full-bodied brown ale with coffee, light chocolate notes, and rich roasted aromatics with added milk sugar for a creamy malt finish.

Short's Locals Light

Premium Lager, 5.2% abv. A light, yet very tasty lager. The light pilsen malt lends a soft and subtle flavor that finishes crisp and clean. It is the perfect beer for the seasoned craft brew enthusiast or someone new!

Sierra Rose Apple Pie Cider

Cider, 6.5% abv. Our #1 best seller is naturally elegant and refreshing with a sweet-sharp berry tang and mouthwatering, juicy complexity. Always 100% gluten-free.

Transient Poppin' Pastels*

SOur, 5% abv. Sour Wheat Ale with Blackberry, Raspberry, Lemon, Milk Sugar and Vanilla

Upper Hand Peninsula Point

IPA, 6% abv. A 100% Michigan hopped India pale ale

Vandermill Fluff - NITRO

Bottle / Can ALL Beer - NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY

Ace Pineapple 19.2oz*

$6.50

First pineapple cider developed in the world, 5% ABV, Instant sweet taste with tart finish, Mixes well, Refreshing

Arbor Euchre Pilsner*

$4.50

Our traditional northern German style Pilsner is brewed with all imported German Tettnang hops for a classic, crisp, dry, full flavored Pilsner character. It is a deep gold, medium bodied lager.

Athletic Brewing Golden

$4.50

NA, 0.4% abv.

B. Nektar Zombie Killer 12oz*

$7.50

Made with Michigan tart cherry juice, apple cider and star thistle honey. It is sweet but balances nicely with the tart cherries. Be careful...it is extremely addicting and refreshing.

Blackrocks 51K*

$4.50

Bursting hops all over your face, our American IPA is full of earthy grapefruit, apricot, and piney hop flavors and aromas with a nice balanced yet dry finish.

Blake’s Triple Jam 16oz*

$5.50

Blue Moon

$4.25

Bud Light 16oz

$4.00

Budweiser 16oz

$4.00

Carbliss*

$5.50

Collective Arts Gin and Soda*

$5.50Out of stock

Pink Gin and soda with raspberry and bitter orange

Collective Arts Guava Gose*

$5.50

Gose, 4.9% abv. Pouring a beautiful soft cloudy pink and smelling of a tropical vacation, our Guava Gose is like a sour mashed wheat beer dosed with the largest and freshest batch of guava we could get away with.

Coors Banquet Beer

$3.75

Coors Light

$3.75

Corona Extra

$4.25

Corona Light

$4.25

Dogfish Head Blueberry Shrub*

$6.00

Hard Seltzer, 7% abv. A blend of fresh blueberries & blueberry juice. A splash of sweetened balsamic & red wine vinegar that’s then macerated with sogfish head vodka. Finally it is mixed with soda water for an all natural tart & juicy refresher.

Dos Equis

$4.25

Dos Equis Amber

$4.25

Farmhouse Bloom Skinny Dip*

$4.50

High Five Spirits Clean Cocktail*

$6.00Out of stock

Seltzer, 8% abv. Petoskey stone gin and craft made blood orange soda.

High Noon*

$5.50

Vodka and soda! Various flavors available.

Labatt Blue

$3.75

Labatt Blue Light

$3.75

Long Drink Cranberry*

$4.50

Long Drink Zero Sugar*

$4.50

Long Drink*

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.00Out of stock

Miller High Life

$3.75Out of stock

Miller Lite

$3.75

Modelo Especial

$4.25

New Holland Dragon's Milk*

$6.50

Aged in oak for over 120 days. The aging process extracts flavors from the wood, which contribute to its complex character. Hints of bourbon flavor perfectly compliment its roasted malts to produce a beer fit for a King.

Nütrl Vodka Soda*

$5.50

Old Nation M43 16oz*

$7.00

IPA brewed in the modern New England Style. Brewed with pils, wheat, and oat malts; Calypso, Amarillo, and Citra boil hops; and dry hopped Citra, Amarillo, and Simcoe.

Pacifico

$4.25

Redd's Apple Ale

$4.25

Short's Soft Parade 16oz*

$5.00

Loaded with pureed strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries, we refer to this fermented potion as a fruit infused rye ale. The result is a refreshing fruit delicacy that’s easy to drink, appealing to look at, and finishes dry.

Stella Artois

$5.00

Stroh's Can*

$1.00

The Mulligan*

$5.50

Topo Chico*

$4.50Out of stock

Uncle John's Cider 16oz*

$5.50

Dry, semi-sweet cider! Delicious!

Unibrou La Fin Du Monde*

$6.00

"The end of the world. The excellence of triple fermentation through a blend of special yeasts gives this malt beverage an exquisitely robust flavor of exceptional refinement."

Untitled Art CBD Sparkling Water*

$5.50

Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Water Infused With Natural Flavors Of Blackberries And 20 MG CBD

Waterbird Hardbody*

$5.00

White Claw*

$4.50

Various flavors available.

TO-GO Booze - NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY

A Berry Mammoth*

$8.00

Mammoth Gin shaken with fresh squeezed lemon juice and homemade blueberry simple syrup and topped with frozen blueberries.

A Touch of Summer*

$8.00

Fresh squeezed lemon juice and mint with Western Son Cucumber, simple syrup and club soda. Totally refreshing!

Gettin' Sour in TC*

$8.00

Traverse City Whiskey shaken with lemon juice and simple syrup and topped with a cherry.

My Hot Bestie is a Prick*

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh japalenos and lime juice lightly muddled with Western Son Prickly Pear and ginger beer. A spicy and unique classic Moscow Mule.

One in a Melon*

$8.00

Western Son Lime and Triple Sec topped with lemonade, sprite and Watermelon Red Bull. Yum!

Skinny Serenity*

$8.00

Blackberry CBD simply combined with Dulce Vida Lime tequila! Feel the relaxation with every sip!

Smoky Retreat*

$9.00

Montelobos Mezcal, sweet vermouth and Campari stirred and poured over ice with an orange twist. A version of a traditional Negroni!

Spartan Island*

$7.00

Nothings better than a green colored Long Island during football season! This craft Long Island is made with melon liquor, sprite and lemonade. Go Green!

Stony Cascade of Love*

$9.00

Our homemade peach rosemary simple syrup paired with Red Cedar Bourbon and a splash of soda.

Strawberry Dreams Forever*

$8.00

Fresh strawberries shaken with lemonade and Pink Whitney Vodka. Delightfully tasty and murky at the same time. Perfect for any patio day!

The Cucumber Crusher

$8.00Out of stock

Crisp cucumbers and fresh lemons muddled with Mammoth Gin, simple syrup and club soda. Totally refreshing!

The Last Round-Up*

$9.00

Chilled Pendleton Rye Whiskey served up with sweet vermouth and bitters and garnished with a Traverse City cherry.

Yooper Juice*

$7.00

A traditional Paloma cocktail that is easy to drink. It’s made with tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, ruby red grapefruit juice and a little fizz.

Amaretto Sour

$4.00

Bahama Mama

$5.00

Bloody Mary

$4.00

Crunchy's Mule

$5.00

Fuzzy Navel

$4.00

Long Beach

$5.00

Long Island

$5.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Screwdriver

$4.00

Sex On The Beach

$5.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

Whiskey Sour

$4.00

White Russian

$5.00

Butter Crown

$5.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.00

Dirty Girl Scout

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Kamikazee

$4.00

Lemondrop

$4.00

Liquid Cocaine

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$5.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$4.00

Pixi Stix

$4.00

Red Headed Sult

$5.00

Superman

$4.00

Surfer on Acid

$5.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

White Gummy Bear

$4.00

Absolut

$5.00Out of stock

Amaretto

$4.00

Bacardi Superior

$5.00

Bailey's

$5.00

Bombay Sapphire

$5.00

Buffalo Trace

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$5.00

Cazadores Reposado

$6.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Cuervo Gold

$5.00

Detroit City Butchers Bourbon

$8.00Out of stock

Dewars

$5.00

Dewars 12

$6.00

Espolon

$6.00

Fireball

$5.00

Gypsy Vodka

$5.00

Hendricks

$6.00

High Five Petoskey Stone Gin

$5.00

Iron Fish Mezcal Barreled Bourbon

$7.00

J&B

$5.00

Jack

$5.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Jameson

$5.00

Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition

$5.00

Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition

$5.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Red Label

$6.00

Ketel One

$6.00

Ketel One Peach Orange Blossom

$6.00

Knob Creek

$7.00

Makers Mark

$6.00

Mammoth Barrel Aged Rum

$5.00Out of stock

Mammoth Gin

$6.00

Myers Dark Rum

$5.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$4.00

Red Cedar Bourbon

$6.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Rumpleminze

$5.00

Sambuca

$5.00

Seagram's 7

$4.00

Skyy Pineapple Vodka

$5.00

Smirnoff Blueberry Vodka

$5.00

Smirnoff Raspberry Vodka

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka

$5.00

Southern Comfort

$4.00

Stoli

$5.00

Tanqueray

$5.00

TC Whiskey

$6.00

Titos

$5.00

Two James Gin

$6.00

Well Bourbon

$4.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Well Rum

$4.00

Well Scotch

$4.00

Well Tequila

$4.00

Well Vodka

$4.00

Well Whiskey

$4.00

Cabernet

$4.00

Capriccio

$7.00

Champagne

$7.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Merlot

$4.00

White Zinfandel

$4.00

Starters

7-Layer Bean Dip

$9.50

Beans, cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a basket of house-fried tortilla chips and MI salsa

Breadsticks

$10.00

Pizza dough & mozzarella cheese. Served with housemade ranch and pizza sauce. Add a topping - 1.5

Cheese Fries

$6.50

Smothered with melted cheddar cheese.

Cheese Tots

$6.50

Smothered with melted cheddar cheese.

Chicken Fingers

$12.00

Fired crispy with your choice of sauce or seasoning.

Chili & Cheese Fries

$8.50

Smothered with melted cheddar cheese and our house-made chili.

Chili & Cheese Tots

$8.50

Smothered with melted cheddar cheese and our house-made chili.

Chips & Salsa

$5.50

House-fried tortilla chips, served with fresh Michigan salsa.

Spicy Cheese Curds

$10.00

Served with house-made ranch!

Fries Basket

$5.50

Gouda and Bacon Bites

$9.00Out of stock

Stuffed with a blend of gouda and bacon. Served with housemade ranch.

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Tots smothered in bacon and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream.

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.50

Stuffed with Mac and cheese. Served with house-made ranch!

Mini Corn Dogs

$10.50

Served with honey mustard

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with house-made ranch and pizza sauce.

Onion Rings Basket

$9.00

Queso Dip & Chips

$6.00

House-fried tortilla chips with our own house-made cheese dip.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

House-made and served with tortilla chips.

'Shrooms Basket

$9.50

Battered and deep fried. Served with house-made ranch!

Fried Pickle Spears

$9.50

Served with house-made ranch!

Tots Basket

$5.50

Veggie Platter

$7.50

Carrots, celery, cucumbers, and green peppers. Served with ranch dressing and toasted Naan bread. Add hummus - 2

Buckets of Food

Bucket Fries

$10.00

Bucket Tots

$10.00

Bucket Onion Rings

$13.00

Bucket Pretzels (6)

$10.00

Soft pretzels baked in our stone oven, sprinkled with salt and served with our housemade Bell's® Two Hearted hoppy mustard.

Bucket Pizza Nugs

$12.00

Deep fried pizza dough “nugs” with pepperoni, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese, and served with pizza sauce and housemade ranch.

Bucket Stout Sliders (6)

$14.50Out of stock

Marinated with Founders Oatmeal Stout, onions, and other seasonings. Then grilled and topped with American cheese.

Bucket Pork Sliders (6)

$14.50

Slowly smoked pork carnitas smothered with our own Stout BBQ sauce.

Bucket Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Two grilled cheese, quartered. Add tomato - 1 or add bacon - 3 Add a bowl of tomato soup for dipping! - 5

Crunchy’s Burgers

The Famous Crunchy Burger

$11.00

A juicy 1/2# chargrilled burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and American cheese. This burger is known in the Lansing Area as one of the “Best of the Best.” Try with one of our signature toppings!

The Junior Crunchy Burger

$9.00

Same great taste as the Famous Crunchy Burger, but with a 1/4# burger instead! (with American Cheese)

Black & Bleu Burger

$14.00

A juicy 1/2# chargrilled burger Cajun seasoned and smothered with bleu cheese, bacon, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a pretzel bun.

Bacon Avocado Burger

$14.00

A juicy 1/2# chargrilled burger smothered with mozzarella cheese, bacon, topped with avocado, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a pretzel bun.

Breakfast Burger

$12.50

A juicy 1/2# chargrilled burger served on a brioche bun with bacon, maple syrup aioli, and an over medium egg.

Patty Melt Burger

$12.00

A juicy 1/2# chargrilled burger served on grilled rye with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese. Thousand Island dressing available upon request. Add bacon - 1.5

The Beyond Burger

$13.00

Plant-based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef. Served on a vegan pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.

Turkey Burger

$10.00

Marinated just right and grilled. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Our housemade Bell's® Two Hearted hoppy mustard available upon re- quest.

Brat Burger

$10.00

Tastes like a brat, looks like a burger. Michigan made by Little Town Jerky and served on a pretzel bun with grilled onions and green peppers. Our housemade Bell's® Two Hearted hoppy mustard available upon request.

Black Bean Veggie Burger

$10.00

MorningStar Farms® Black bean and vegetable patty served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and honey mustard dressing

Sandwiches & Such

BLT

$8.00

Bacon piled high on Texas toast. Try it with an avocado or an over medium egg!

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

Add a bowl of tomato soup!

Chicken Sandwich

$10.00

Chargrilled chicken breast served with mozzarella cheese on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Try with one of our signature toppings!

Blackened Chicken Club

$11.50

Chargrilled chicken breast seasoned with Cajun spices, crispy bacon, American cheese, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a brioche bun.

Southwest Chicken Club

$13.00

Chargrilled chicken breast with Jalapeño Jack cheese, bacon, avocado, chipotle aioli, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a pretzel bun.

Italian Chicken Sandwich

$10.50Out of stock

Breaded with Italian spices, deep fried and topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun. Ask for a side of marinara (no charge).

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Slowly smoked pulled pork, smothered with Crunchy's Stout BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a brioche bun, with a side of coleslaw.

Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

Shaved ribeye with peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie.

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$11.00

Chicken grilled with peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie.

Flounder Sandwich

$10.00

Breaded filet of Flounder, deep fried and topped with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato and served on a brioche bun. Ask for a side of tarter (no charge).

Salmon Filet Sandwich

$10.00

Wild caught filet served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and a side of Dijon horseradish sauce.

Fish Basket

$12.00Out of stock

Lightly breaded and deep fried Perch. Served with fries and a side of coleslaw.

Two Hearted Brat

$8.00

Made with the "Best Beer in America" exclusively at Crunchy's in partnership with Meijer. Served on a pretzel bun with grilled peppers & onions and our housemade Bell's® Two Hearted hoppy mustard.

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken , romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan, tomato, and Caesar dressing stuffed into a warm, sun-dried tomato wrap. Substitute 4 oz. salmon filet - 2

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, and ranch dressing stuffed into a warm, sun-dried tomato wrap.

Cajun Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers sautéed with Cajun spices. Filled with romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, and shredded cheddar in a warm jalapeño wrap.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Deep fried chicken tenders dipped in mild sauce. Filled with romaine lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing in a warm jalapeño wrap.

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Fresh avocado, jalapeño jack cheese, power salad mix, cucumber, tomato, green pepper, and onion stuffed into a warm, sun-dried tomato wrap. Add hummus - 1

Black Bean Wrap

$11.00

Crumbled MorningStar Farms® black bean burger, hummus, power salad mix, tomato, cucumber, and onion stuffed into a warm, sun-dried tomato wrap.

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Grilled chicken, avocado, corn salsa, red onion, tortilla strips, chipotle aioli, and romaine lettuce stuffed in a warm jalapeño wrap.

Pizzas & Calzones

Large Pizza

$14.00

Our own 12 piece cheese pizza. Each additional topping - 2

Small Pizza

$10.00

Half the size of our great pizza. Each additional topping - 1.5

Crunchy’s Pizza

$20.00

Our large pizza with up to 4 toppings of your choice.

Calzone

$15.00

Stuff it with up to 4 items!

Gluten Free Pizza

$12.00

A 12 inch cauliflower crust with cheese and 1 topping. Each additional item - 1.5

Chicken Wings

Bone-In Wings (6)*

$12.00

Lightly breaded and seasoned. Highly underrated!

Bone-In Wings (12)*

$22.00

Lightly breaded and seasoned. Highly underrated!

Boneless Wings

$13.00

By weight. Serves 1-2 people. Includes one sauce or seasoning. Each additional - .5

On the Lighter Side

Bowl Beef Chili

$6.00

House-made with a nice little kick!

Bowl Tomato Soup

$6.00

Side Dinner Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing. Add chargrilled chicken - 3, smoked ham - 3, or 4 oz. salmon filet - 5

Side Dinner Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, and croutons. Topped with shredded Parmesan and Caesar dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, and croutons. Topped with shredded Parmesan and Caesar dressing. Add chargrilled chicken - 3 or 4 oz. salmon filet - 5

Chef Salad

$8.00

Romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, tomatoes, croutons, and topped with cheese. Add chargrilled chicken - 3, smoked ham - 3, or 4 oz. salmon filet - 5

Cherry Salad

$10.00

Dried cherries and almonds served over romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, tomatoes, and croutons. Add bleu cheese crumbles -1, chargrilled chicken - 3, or 4 oz. salmon filet - 5

Chicken Strip Salad

$13.00

Deep fried chicken strips served over romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, tomatoes, croutons, and topped with cheese. Toss strips in any sauce for - .5

Southwest Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, corn salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, and ranch dressing. Add taco chicken or taco beef - 3, refried beans - 2, or 4 oz. salmon filet - 5

Tacos & Such

Soft Shell Tacos

$4.00

Pressed Mazina tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or bean and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato. Add salsa and sour cream for - .5

Fish Tacos (3)

$13.00

Pressed Mazina tortillas filled with lightly breaded Perch and cheese. Topped with power salad mix, chipotle aioli, and salsa.

Pork Tacos (3)

$10.50

Pressed Mazina tortillas filled with pork carnitas and topped with power salad mix and salsa. Served with a side of chipotle aioli.

Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Melted cheese over home cooked tortilla chips. Topped with lettuce, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Beef Nachos

$12.50

Melted cheese over home cooked tortilla chips and beef. Topped with lettuce, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Chicken Nachos

$12.50

Melted cheese over home cooked tortilla chips and chicken. Topped with lettuce, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Bean Nachos

$10.00

Melted cheese over home cooked tortilla chips and beans. Topped with lettuce, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.

Wet Burrito

$8.00

A jalapeño tortilla filled with cheese. Smothered with enchilada sauce and more cheese, then topped with lettuce, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side. Add taco chicken or taco beef - 4, or refried beans - 2

Quesadilla

$8.00

A jalapeño tortilla filled with cheese, then topped with lettuce, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side. Add taco chicken or taco beef - 4, or refried beans - 2

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Burger

$9.00

1/4# burger, cooked medium-well, with small side of fries, tots, or chips.

Kids Corn Dog

$6.00

Small order of corn dogs and fires, tots, or chips.

Kids Strips

$7.50

Small order of chicken strips with fries, tots, or chips.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

1/2 Grilled Cheese sandwich with fries, tots, or chips.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Bowl of Kraft Mac & Cheese, with a side of Texas toast.

Kids Quesadilla & Chips

$6.00

Small cheese quesadilla with a side of house-fried tortilla chips.

Dessert

MSU Bakers Cookies (2)

$4.50

These tasty treats are made from scratch by MSU Bakers.

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823

Directions

Gallery
Crunchy's image
Crunchy's image
Crunchy's image

Map
