Crunchy's - East Lansing, MI
666 Reviews
$
254 W Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
Beverages
Premium Beverages
Draft Beer - NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY
Aberrant Ales Berry'd Alive*
Sour / Fruited, 6% abv. Sour with blueberry and raspberry.
Aberrant Amber
Amber Ale, 5.8% abv. A malt forward Amber with a strong roast profile. It is medium bodied with a nutty, toasty malt backbone. A cascade and centennial whirl pool addition adds a light citrus touch, and a light chocolate note is present on the finish.
Alaskan Smoked Porter 2017
Atwater Vanilla Java Porter
Porter, 5.5% abv. A robust Porter made with chocolate malt. This malt Beverage is brewed with coffee beans with Natural Flavor added (Vanilla Extract), and we balance it with U.S. Golding Hops. Our award winning brew is sure to please!
Bell's Double Cream
Bell's Hopslam*
Imperial IPA, 10% abv. Starting with six different hop varietals added to the brew kettle & culminating with a massive dry-hop addition of Simcoe hops, Bell's Hopslam Ale possesses the most complex hopping schedule in the Bell's repertoire.
Bell's Two Hearted Ale
IPA, 7.5% abv. IPA style well suited for Hemingway-esque trips to the Upper Peninsula. American malts and enormous hop additions give this beer a crisp finish and incredible floral hop aroma.
Blake's Peach Party
Cider, 6.5% abv. Get ready to groove with the goodness of sweet peach, bold blackberry, and mellow apple. It's all peach and love at this party.
BrewDog Georgie*
Sour, 6% abv. Golden Sour Beer Aged in oak barrels with pineapple & strawberry.
Brewery Vivant Sangria
Sour, 5.5% abv. Fruited sour ale blend.
Cigar City Jai Alai
IPA, 7.5% abv. An intense bouquet of tangerine and candied orange peel entice the nose while flavors of clementines, Valencia orange and subtle caramel provide counterpoint to an assertive bitterness and rich malt character.
Clown Shoes Rainbows are Real
Founders Red's Rye P.A.
IPA, 6.6% abv. Pours a crimson red with a creamy tan head. Brewed with 4 Belgian caramel malts imparting a sweet richness. Great hop bitterness and bouquet achieved from the dry hop.
Goose Island Hazy Beer Hug
Labatt Blue
Canadian water, 5% abv. If you are seriously considering this for take-out, order a Short's Locals Light! Or don't, you do you!
Ludington Bay Crunch House Stout - nitro
Stout, 5.7% abv. Oats and roasted coffee flavors in this delightful creamy nitro pour.
Miller Lite
Meh, 4.2% abv. If you are seriously considering this for take-out, order a Short's Locals Light! Or don't, you do you!
North Peak Wet Hop Diabolical
IPA, 6.6% abv. Fresh Hop version of North Peak Diabolical. Aromas of fresh cut grass & pine with a dank, citrus and resinous hop bite and a nice smooth malt background. This ipa toasts the Michigan hop harvest.
Odd Side Ales Sweet Potato Rye
Odd Side Ales XI Anniversary IPA
IPA, 11% abv. Doube IPA brewed with 11 different hops.
Ozone's Pretentious Parrot
Gose, 5% abv. A German Style Gose with Blueberry and Lemon, moderately tart, grainy notes, with a touch of sea salt, and notes of blueberry and lemon. Light to medium bodied, easy drinking, and refreshing.
Perrin Coffee Latte
Brown Ale, 5.8% abv. Full-bodied brown ale with coffee, light chocolate notes, and rich roasted aromatics with added milk sugar for a creamy malt finish.
Short's Locals Light
Premium Lager, 5.2% abv. A light, yet very tasty lager. The light pilsen malt lends a soft and subtle flavor that finishes crisp and clean. It is the perfect beer for the seasoned craft brew enthusiast or someone new!
Sierra Rose Apple Pie Cider
Cider, 6.5% abv. Our #1 best seller is naturally elegant and refreshing with a sweet-sharp berry tang and mouthwatering, juicy complexity. Always 100% gluten-free.
Transient Poppin' Pastels*
SOur, 5% abv. Sour Wheat Ale with Blackberry, Raspberry, Lemon, Milk Sugar and Vanilla
Upper Hand Peninsula Point
IPA, 6% abv. A 100% Michigan hopped India pale ale
Vandermill Fluff - NITRO
Bottle / Can ALL Beer - NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY
Ace Pineapple 19.2oz*
First pineapple cider developed in the world, 5% ABV, Instant sweet taste with tart finish, Mixes well, Refreshing
Arbor Euchre Pilsner*
Our traditional northern German style Pilsner is brewed with all imported German Tettnang hops for a classic, crisp, dry, full flavored Pilsner character. It is a deep gold, medium bodied lager.
Athletic Brewing Golden
NA, 0.4% abv.
B. Nektar Zombie Killer 12oz*
Made with Michigan tart cherry juice, apple cider and star thistle honey. It is sweet but balances nicely with the tart cherries. Be careful...it is extremely addicting and refreshing.
Blackrocks 51K*
Bursting hops all over your face, our American IPA is full of earthy grapefruit, apricot, and piney hop flavors and aromas with a nice balanced yet dry finish.
Blake’s Triple Jam 16oz*
Blue Moon
Bud Light 16oz
Budweiser 16oz
Carbliss*
Collective Arts Gin and Soda*
Pink Gin and soda with raspberry and bitter orange
Collective Arts Guava Gose*
Gose, 4.9% abv. Pouring a beautiful soft cloudy pink and smelling of a tropical vacation, our Guava Gose is like a sour mashed wheat beer dosed with the largest and freshest batch of guava we could get away with.
Coors Banquet Beer
Coors Light
Corona Extra
Corona Light
Dogfish Head Blueberry Shrub*
Hard Seltzer, 7% abv. A blend of fresh blueberries & blueberry juice. A splash of sweetened balsamic & red wine vinegar that’s then macerated with sogfish head vodka. Finally it is mixed with soda water for an all natural tart & juicy refresher.
Dos Equis
Dos Equis Amber
Farmhouse Bloom Skinny Dip*
High Five Spirits Clean Cocktail*
Seltzer, 8% abv. Petoskey stone gin and craft made blood orange soda.
High Noon*
Vodka and soda! Various flavors available.
Labatt Blue
Labatt Blue Light
Long Drink Cranberry*
Long Drink Zero Sugar*
Long Drink*
Michelob Ultra
Miller High Life
Miller Lite
Modelo Especial
New Holland Dragon's Milk*
Aged in oak for over 120 days. The aging process extracts flavors from the wood, which contribute to its complex character. Hints of bourbon flavor perfectly compliment its roasted malts to produce a beer fit for a King.
Nütrl Vodka Soda*
Old Nation M43 16oz*
IPA brewed in the modern New England Style. Brewed with pils, wheat, and oat malts; Calypso, Amarillo, and Citra boil hops; and dry hopped Citra, Amarillo, and Simcoe.
Pacifico
Redd's Apple Ale
Short's Soft Parade 16oz*
Loaded with pureed strawberries, blueberries, raspberries and blackberries, we refer to this fermented potion as a fruit infused rye ale. The result is a refreshing fruit delicacy that’s easy to drink, appealing to look at, and finishes dry.
Stella Artois
Stroh's Can*
The Mulligan*
Topo Chico*
Uncle John's Cider 16oz*
Dry, semi-sweet cider! Delicious!
Unibrou La Fin Du Monde*
"The end of the world. The excellence of triple fermentation through a blend of special yeasts gives this malt beverage an exquisitely robust flavor of exceptional refinement."
Untitled Art CBD Sparkling Water*
Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Water Infused With Natural Flavors Of Blackberries And 20 MG CBD
Waterbird Hardbody*
White Claw*
Various flavors available.
TO-GO Booze - NOT AVAILABLE FOR DELIVERY
A Berry Mammoth*
Mammoth Gin shaken with fresh squeezed lemon juice and homemade blueberry simple syrup and topped with frozen blueberries.
A Touch of Summer*
Fresh squeezed lemon juice and mint with Western Son Cucumber, simple syrup and club soda. Totally refreshing!
Gettin' Sour in TC*
Traverse City Whiskey shaken with lemon juice and simple syrup and topped with a cherry.
My Hot Bestie is a Prick*
Fresh japalenos and lime juice lightly muddled with Western Son Prickly Pear and ginger beer. A spicy and unique classic Moscow Mule.
One in a Melon*
Western Son Lime and Triple Sec topped with lemonade, sprite and Watermelon Red Bull. Yum!
Skinny Serenity*
Blackberry CBD simply combined with Dulce Vida Lime tequila! Feel the relaxation with every sip!
Smoky Retreat*
Montelobos Mezcal, sweet vermouth and Campari stirred and poured over ice with an orange twist. A version of a traditional Negroni!
Spartan Island*
Nothings better than a green colored Long Island during football season! This craft Long Island is made with melon liquor, sprite and lemonade. Go Green!
Stony Cascade of Love*
Our homemade peach rosemary simple syrup paired with Red Cedar Bourbon and a splash of soda.
Strawberry Dreams Forever*
Fresh strawberries shaken with lemonade and Pink Whitney Vodka. Delightfully tasty and murky at the same time. Perfect for any patio day!
The Cucumber Crusher
Crisp cucumbers and fresh lemons muddled with Mammoth Gin, simple syrup and club soda. Totally refreshing!
The Last Round-Up*
Chilled Pendleton Rye Whiskey served up with sweet vermouth and bitters and garnished with a Traverse City cherry.
Yooper Juice*
A traditional Paloma cocktail that is easy to drink. It’s made with tequila, fresh squeezed lime juice, ruby red grapefruit juice and a little fizz.
Amaretto Sour
Bahama Mama
Bloody Mary
Crunchy's Mule
Fuzzy Navel
Long Beach
Long Island
Mimosa
Screwdriver
Sex On The Beach
Tequila Sunrise
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Butter Crown
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Dirty Girl Scout
Green Tea
Kamikazee
Lemondrop
Liquid Cocaine
Liquid Marijuana
Oatmeal Cookie
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Pixi Stix
Red Headed Sult
Superman
Surfer on Acid
Washington Apple
White Gummy Bear
Absolut
Amaretto
Bacardi Superior
Bailey's
Bombay Sapphire
Buffalo Trace
Captain Morgan
Cazadores Reposado
Crown Royal
Cuervo Gold
Detroit City Butchers Bourbon
Dewars
Dewars 12
Espolon
Fireball
Gypsy Vodka
Hendricks
High Five Petoskey Stone Gin
Iron Fish Mezcal Barreled Bourbon
J&B
Jack
Jagermeister
Jameson
Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition
Jameson Caskmates Stout Edition
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Black Label
Johnnie Walker Red Label
Ketel One
Ketel One Peach Orange Blossom
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Mammoth Barrel Aged Rum
Mammoth Gin
Myers Dark Rum
Patron Silver
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
Red Cedar Bourbon
Rumchata
Rumpleminze
Sambuca
Seagram's 7
Skyy Pineapple Vodka
Smirnoff Blueberry Vodka
Smirnoff Raspberry Vodka
Smirnoff Vanilla Vodka
Southern Comfort
Stoli
Tanqueray
TC Whiskey
Titos
Two James Gin
Well Bourbon
Well Gin
Well Rum
Well Scotch
Well Tequila
Well Vodka
Well Whiskey
Cabernet
Capriccio
Champagne
Chardonnay
Merlot
White Zinfandel
Starters
7-Layer Bean Dip
Beans, cheese, lettuce, onion, tomato, black olives, and sour cream. Served with a basket of house-fried tortilla chips and MI salsa
Breadsticks
Pizza dough & mozzarella cheese. Served with housemade ranch and pizza sauce. Add a topping - 1.5
Cheese Fries
Smothered with melted cheddar cheese.
Cheese Tots
Smothered with melted cheddar cheese.
Chicken Fingers
Fired crispy with your choice of sauce or seasoning.
Chili & Cheese Fries
Smothered with melted cheddar cheese and our house-made chili.
Chili & Cheese Tots
Smothered with melted cheddar cheese and our house-made chili.
Chips & Salsa
House-fried tortilla chips, served with fresh Michigan salsa.
Spicy Cheese Curds
Served with house-made ranch!
Fries Basket
Gouda and Bacon Bites
Stuffed with a blend of gouda and bacon. Served with housemade ranch.
Loaded Tots
Tots smothered in bacon and cheese. Served with a side of sour cream.
Mac & Cheese Bites
Stuffed with Mac and cheese. Served with house-made ranch!
Mini Corn Dogs
Served with honey mustard
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with house-made ranch and pizza sauce.
Onion Rings Basket
Queso Dip & Chips
House-fried tortilla chips with our own house-made cheese dip.
Spinach Artichoke Dip
House-made and served with tortilla chips.
'Shrooms Basket
Battered and deep fried. Served with house-made ranch!
Fried Pickle Spears
Served with house-made ranch!
Tots Basket
Veggie Platter
Carrots, celery, cucumbers, and green peppers. Served with ranch dressing and toasted Naan bread. Add hummus - 2
Buckets of Food
Bucket Fries
Bucket Tots
Bucket Onion Rings
Bucket Pretzels (6)
Soft pretzels baked in our stone oven, sprinkled with salt and served with our housemade Bell's® Two Hearted hoppy mustard.
Bucket Pizza Nugs
Deep fried pizza dough “nugs” with pepperoni, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese, and served with pizza sauce and housemade ranch.
Bucket Stout Sliders (6)
Marinated with Founders Oatmeal Stout, onions, and other seasonings. Then grilled and topped with American cheese.
Bucket Pork Sliders (6)
Slowly smoked pork carnitas smothered with our own Stout BBQ sauce.
Bucket Grilled Cheese
Two grilled cheese, quartered. Add tomato - 1 or add bacon - 3 Add a bowl of tomato soup for dipping! - 5
Crunchy’s Burgers
The Famous Crunchy Burger
A juicy 1/2# chargrilled burger served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and American cheese. This burger is known in the Lansing Area as one of the “Best of the Best.” Try with one of our signature toppings!
The Junior Crunchy Burger
Same great taste as the Famous Crunchy Burger, but with a 1/4# burger instead! (with American Cheese)
Black & Bleu Burger
A juicy 1/2# chargrilled burger Cajun seasoned and smothered with bleu cheese, bacon, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a pretzel bun.
Bacon Avocado Burger
A juicy 1/2# chargrilled burger smothered with mozzarella cheese, bacon, topped with avocado, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a pretzel bun.
Breakfast Burger
A juicy 1/2# chargrilled burger served on a brioche bun with bacon, maple syrup aioli, and an over medium egg.
Patty Melt Burger
A juicy 1/2# chargrilled burger served on grilled rye with sautéed onions and Swiss cheese. Thousand Island dressing available upon request. Add bacon - 1.5
The Beyond Burger
Plant-based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef. Served on a vegan pretzel bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles.
Turkey Burger
Marinated just right and grilled. Served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Our housemade Bell's® Two Hearted hoppy mustard available upon re- quest.
Brat Burger
Tastes like a brat, looks like a burger. Michigan made by Little Town Jerky and served on a pretzel bun with grilled onions and green peppers. Our housemade Bell's® Two Hearted hoppy mustard available upon request.
Black Bean Veggie Burger
MorningStar Farms® Black bean and vegetable patty served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and honey mustard dressing
Sandwiches & Such
BLT
Bacon piled high on Texas toast. Try it with an avocado or an over medium egg!
Grilled Cheese
Add a bowl of tomato soup!
Chicken Sandwich
Chargrilled chicken breast served with mozzarella cheese on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles. Try with one of our signature toppings!
Blackened Chicken Club
Chargrilled chicken breast seasoned with Cajun spices, crispy bacon, American cheese, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a brioche bun.
Southwest Chicken Club
Chargrilled chicken breast with Jalapeño Jack cheese, bacon, avocado, chipotle aioli, and served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a pretzel bun.
Italian Chicken Sandwich
Breaded with Italian spices, deep fried and topped with mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a brioche bun. Ask for a side of marinara (no charge).
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Slowly smoked pulled pork, smothered with Crunchy's Stout BBQ sauce. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles on a brioche bun, with a side of coleslaw.
Philly Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye with peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie.
Chicken Philly Cheesesteak
Chicken grilled with peppers, onions, and Swiss cheese on a toasted hoagie.
Flounder Sandwich
Breaded filet of Flounder, deep fried and topped with American cheese, lettuce, and tomato and served on a brioche bun. Ask for a side of tarter (no charge).
Salmon Filet Sandwich
Wild caught filet served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and a side of Dijon horseradish sauce.
Fish Basket
Lightly breaded and deep fried Perch. Served with fries and a side of coleslaw.
Two Hearted Brat
Made with the "Best Beer in America" exclusively at Crunchy's in partnership with Meijer. Served on a pretzel bun with grilled peppers & onions and our housemade Bell's® Two Hearted hoppy mustard.
Wraps
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken , romaine lettuce, shredded Parmesan, tomato, and Caesar dressing stuffed into a warm, sun-dried tomato wrap. Substitute 4 oz. salmon filet - 2
Chicken Bacon Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, romaine lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, and ranch dressing stuffed into a warm, sun-dried tomato wrap.
Cajun Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers sautéed with Cajun spices. Filled with romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, and shredded cheddar in a warm jalapeño wrap.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Deep fried chicken tenders dipped in mild sauce. Filled with romaine lettuce, tomato, and bleu cheese dressing in a warm jalapeño wrap.
Veggie Wrap
Fresh avocado, jalapeño jack cheese, power salad mix, cucumber, tomato, green pepper, and onion stuffed into a warm, sun-dried tomato wrap. Add hummus - 1
Black Bean Wrap
Crumbled MorningStar Farms® black bean burger, hummus, power salad mix, tomato, cucumber, and onion stuffed into a warm, sun-dried tomato wrap.
Southwest Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, avocado, corn salsa, red onion, tortilla strips, chipotle aioli, and romaine lettuce stuffed in a warm jalapeño wrap.
Pizzas & Calzones
Large Pizza
Our own 12 piece cheese pizza. Each additional topping - 2
Small Pizza
Half the size of our great pizza. Each additional topping - 1.5
Crunchy’s Pizza
Our large pizza with up to 4 toppings of your choice.
Calzone
Stuff it with up to 4 items!
Gluten Free Pizza
A 12 inch cauliflower crust with cheese and 1 topping. Each additional item - 1.5
Chicken Wings
On the Lighter Side
Bowl Beef Chili
House-made with a nice little kick!
Bowl Tomato Soup
Side Dinner Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheese, and croutons with your choice of dressing. Add chargrilled chicken - 3, smoked ham - 3, or 4 oz. salmon filet - 5
Side Dinner Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, and croutons. Topped with shredded Parmesan and Caesar dressing.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, and croutons. Topped with shredded Parmesan and Caesar dressing. Add chargrilled chicken - 3 or 4 oz. salmon filet - 5
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, tomatoes, croutons, and topped with cheese. Add chargrilled chicken - 3, smoked ham - 3, or 4 oz. salmon filet - 5
Cherry Salad
Dried cherries and almonds served over romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, tomatoes, and croutons. Add bleu cheese crumbles -1, chargrilled chicken - 3, or 4 oz. salmon filet - 5
Chicken Strip Salad
Deep fried chicken strips served over romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumber, green pepper, tomatoes, croutons, and topped with cheese. Toss strips in any sauce for - .5
Southwest Salad
Romaine lettuce, tomato, red onion, corn salsa, avocado, tortilla strips, and ranch dressing. Add taco chicken or taco beef - 3, refried beans - 2, or 4 oz. salmon filet - 5
Tacos & Such
Soft Shell Tacos
Pressed Mazina tortillas filled with your choice of beef, chicken, or bean and cheddar cheese. Topped with lettuce, onion, and tomato. Add salsa and sour cream for - .5
Fish Tacos (3)
Pressed Mazina tortillas filled with lightly breaded Perch and cheese. Topped with power salad mix, chipotle aioli, and salsa.
Pork Tacos (3)
Pressed Mazina tortillas filled with pork carnitas and topped with power salad mix and salsa. Served with a side of chipotle aioli.
Cheese Nachos
Melted cheese over home cooked tortilla chips. Topped with lettuce, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Beef Nachos
Melted cheese over home cooked tortilla chips and beef. Topped with lettuce, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Chicken Nachos
Melted cheese over home cooked tortilla chips and chicken. Topped with lettuce, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Bean Nachos
Melted cheese over home cooked tortilla chips and beans. Topped with lettuce, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side.
Wet Burrito
A jalapeño tortilla filled with cheese. Smothered with enchilada sauce and more cheese, then topped with lettuce, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side. Add taco chicken or taco beef - 4, or refried beans - 2
Quesadilla
A jalapeño tortilla filled with cheese, then topped with lettuce, onion, black olives, and tomato. Served with salsa and sour cream on the side. Add taco chicken or taco beef - 4, or refried beans - 2
Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Burger
1/4# burger, cooked medium-well, with small side of fries, tots, or chips.
Kids Corn Dog
Small order of corn dogs and fires, tots, or chips.
Kids Strips
Small order of chicken strips with fries, tots, or chips.
Kids Grilled Cheese
1/2 Grilled Cheese sandwich with fries, tots, or chips.
Kids Mac & Cheese
Bowl of Kraft Mac & Cheese, with a side of Texas toast.
Kids Quesadilla & Chips
Small cheese quesadilla with a side of house-fried tortilla chips.
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
254 W Grand River Ave, East Lansing, MI 48823