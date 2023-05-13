Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crush XI

review star

No reviews yet

923 E. New Haven Avenue

Melbourne, FL 32901

ENTREES

Entrees

Chicken Artichoke Mushroom Fettuccine

$28.00

Creamy Shrimp "Orecchietei"

$32.00

Duck Fettuccini

$30.00

Yellowfin

$46.00

Peanut Bomb

$28.00

Salmon

$34.00

Sriracha Marinated Flat Iron

$38.00

Vegan Entree

$24.00

Pork Chop

$52.00

Shrimp And Grits

$32.00Out of stock

Crab Cake

$36.00Out of stock

Dry Aged NY Strip

$110.00Out of stock

Porkbelly Fried Rice

$34.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Smash Burger

$18.00

Crush Burger

$19.00

Crab Cake Sammie

$28.00

CHICKEN BLT

$17.00Out of stock

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00Out of stock

Salad

Thai Noodle Salad

$30.00+

Caesar Entree Salad

$29.00+

Crush Entree Salad

$29.00+

Cobb Salad

$26.00Out of stock

Kids Meal

Kids Pasta

$7.00

Kid Burger

$9.00

Kid Tenders

$9.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$9.00

SIDES

Black Beans & Rice

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Street Corn

$12.00

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Crush Side Salad

$6.00

Caesar Side Salad

$6.00

Avocado Mashed

$7.00

Buttermilk Mash Potatos

$6.00

Plain Fries

$6.00

Skillet Veggies

$7.00Out of stock

Thai Slaw

$6.00Out of stock

Grilled Asparagus,

$9.00Out of stock

Flatbread Crackers

Buttermilk Ava

$1.50

S&S Lime

$1.50

S&S Mango

APPETIZERS

Burrata

$18.00

Dates

$18.00

Truffle Honey Chick Tenders

$16.00

Baked Brie

$19.00

BBQ Salmon

$16.00

Crab Sam APP

$26.00

Smash Sliders

$7.00Out of stock

Scallops

$20.00Out of stock

DESSERT

Carrot Cake IC

$10.00Out of stock

Chocolate Stout Cake

$15.00

Red Velvet Creme Brulee

$10.00

Ice Cream- 1 scoop

$3.00

Party Dessert

Out of stock

Party Pie

Out of stock

Party Ice Cream

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crush XI in Melbourne, Florida, offers more than just entrees. Our menu boasts amazing salads and appetizers made from seasonal ingredients that will satisfy any craving, from seafood to steak and everything in between. In addition, Crush XI features the finest selection of sought-after hard-to-find small-batch spirits. Experience the legend that is the Crush XI menu - where innovation meets comfort in the most high-end way. Join us for exclusive food and drink tastings featuring the finest distilleries, vineyards, and brewers in the world. Indulge in the ultimate dining experience with our high-end, eclectic menu and see why we're a legend in our own right!

Website

Location

923 E. New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL 32901

Directions

