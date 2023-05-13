Restaurant info

Crush XI in Melbourne, Florida, offers more than just entrees. Our menu boasts amazing salads and appetizers made from seasonal ingredients that will satisfy any craving, from seafood to steak and everything in between. In addition, Crush XI features the finest selection of sought-after hard-to-find small-batch spirits. Experience the legend that is the Crush XI menu - where innovation meets comfort in the most high-end way. Join us for exclusive food and drink tastings featuring the finest distilleries, vineyards, and brewers in the world. Indulge in the ultimate dining experience with our high-end, eclectic menu and see why we're a legend in our own right!

Website